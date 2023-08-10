UX design frameworks: Types and use cases for each

Victory Brown has worked in the tech space for three years as an expert in UX research and content design. Victory Brown is a founder and trainer for Dezignhers, a design community for women offering support, training, and mentorship.

UX designers must be prepared to adapt to new policies in the design world by constantly evolving. Despite the continuous changes, we should avoid jumping from trend to trend too carelessly.

Design frameworks exist to aid in restructuring the overall design process, and many have been around for years. These frameworks are time-tested — why not learn them so you can turn to these principles when you need a strong foundation for your design decisions?

What are UX design frameworks?

A UI/UX framework is a guide that allows designers to make and scale successful designs. Frameworks serve as guiding principles from which designers can draw inspiration. Besides driving designers to make the right design choices, they also explore user interactions with design. Frameworks were designed to allow both physical and digital products to be designed effectively.

A UX design framework provides a framework for organizing your thoughts as a designer. It assists you in ensuring that you are considering all of the critical factors when designing your product. A good UX design framework will assist you in developing designs that are both functional and visually appealing to users.

A clear and concise framework to work within is one of the most important aspects of any user experience design. This enables designers to share a common understanding of a project’s goals and objectives, ensuring everyone on the team is on the same page. A UX design framework can also assist in keeping designs on track and ensuring that they meet the needs and expectations of the users. There are numerous frameworks available, but they all share some common characteristics.

As you must have heard countless times, the design process is not rigid or a fixed law. Designers and design organizations can pick frameworks that work well for them and combine two frameworks as long as it allows them to solve their design problems.

Examples of UX design frameworks

User-centered design frameworks

A user-centered design framework is centered on the users. You can create solutions that make users happy by developing empathy and understanding of their needs.

As a designer, you must meet product requirements and business goals; create usable, valuable products; and improve the overall user experience. This framework focuses on that last point, arguing that focusing on the user helps your team meet business goals and create valuable products.

Adopting a user-centered design framework involves focusing on who will use the product, which tasks they must complete, how we can make the process seamless, where they will use this product, which needs are being addressed, and so on. The user-centered framework has four steps:

Understand : this step allows you to conduct research and learn how your product is received by users. You would spend time conducting qualitative user interviews, understanding user needs, and conducting competitive analysis if you were designing a new product

: this step allows you to conduct research and learn how your product is received by users. You would spend time conducting qualitative user interviews, understanding user needs, and conducting competitive analysis if you were designing a new product Specify : this step allows you to specify the user’s problem, what needs to be solved, and how to prioritize based on resources. After that, you can move on to developing your problem statement

: this step allows you to specify the user’s problem, what needs to be solved, and how to prioritize based on resources. After that, you can move on to developing your problem statement Design : you would concentrate on solutions to the user’s problems. You could design user flows, rough sketches, wireframes, mockup screens, and prototypes

: you would concentrate on solutions to the user’s problems. You could design user flows, rough sketches, wireframes, mockup screens, and prototypes Evaluate: this step determines whether or not you have solved the user’s problems. The product should then be evaluated with real users; gathering as much feedback as possible through usability studies and user interviews is critical

UCD usually takes a long time. Conducting user interviews, usability testing, and design iterations can all lengthen project timelines and increase costs, particularly for projects with limited resources or tight deadlines. Even when using a user-centered approach, designers’ biases can have an impact on design decisions made throughout the process.

This framework has the advantage of actively involving users throughout the design process, which increases the likelihood of producing products and services that meet their expectations. The needs and preferences of users are central to the UCD process. Designers can create interfaces and experiences that are intuitive, efficient, and enjoyable for users by understanding their behaviors, goals, and pain points.

Agile frameworks

Agile methodology is a strategic process adopted mainly by software teams, and new product development teams are beginning to buy into it to manage complexity. It combines two common product development strategies: Agile methodology and design thinking.

Agile software development is an iterative and incremental approach that delivers working software in short, frequent iterations. In contrast, design thinking is a problem-solving approach that centers the design process on the user. Together, they both foster cross-functional collaboration and continuous iteration.

Some advantages of this model include:

It helps teams be adaptive and responsive to change by breaking down their projects into small increments of work

Combining Agile development and design thinking can be advantageous because it allows teams to iterate quickly, validate assumptions, and continuously refine their product or solution based on user feedback

This combination indicates both efficient development and a user-centric approach to design. The disadvantages associated with this framework can be a conflict of interest, considering that Agile and design thinking methods have different timelines for deliverables. Also, there can be complexity in the learning curve as both designers and developers have to learn new frameworks.

Design thinking frameworks

If we didn’t discuss design thinking, we’d be missing the backbone of the UI/UX field. It is one of the most crucial frameworks for developing functional, usable, and customer-focused goods and services.

This framework has the advantage of actively involving users in the design process. This strengthens the designers’ ability to track user needs and understand their problems.

Most UX frameworks and workflows are built on the principles of design thinking, and every UX designer worldwide learns this framework when they study UX design.

The design thinking process is an iterative, user-focused framework with five stages:

Empathize : find out the problem through research; this would help you develop empathy for your users

: find out the problem through research; this would help you develop empathy for your users Define : determine the problem you want to solve and define it for your team and stakeholders

: determine the problem you want to solve and define it for your team and stakeholders Ideate : develop possible solutions to users’ problems through sketches and wireframes

: develop possible solutions to users’ problems through sketches and wireframes Prototype : create prototypes. These are mockups of what the original product should look like

: create prototypes. These are mockups of what the original product should look like Test: test your prototypes with users and stakeholders

Lean UX frameworks

Lean UX advocates creating only the features needed to test and validate assumptions. This approach helps to avoid wasting time and resources on features that aren’t necessary and instead focuses on delivering value quickly. This framework is based on developing hypotheses about user behavior, needs, or solutions and then designing experiments to validate or disprove those hypotheses.

As a designer, you can learn through data-driven insights and adjust the design as needed. Throughout the design process, Lean UX emphasizes ongoing user research and testing. It encourages designers to consult with users early and often to gain insights and validate assumptions. Lean UX emphasizes achieving desired outcomes and measuring success based on key metrics and user behavior rather than focusing solely on delivering specific design outputs.

The advantages of this framework are that it is very data-driven, user-focused, and fast to deliver, but this can also have a shortcoming. Because Lean UX is iterative and experimental, it can take time to predict project timelines and outcomes. This can be difficult for teams or organizations that rely on strict deadlines or budgets.

Atomic design frameworks

Atomic design is a mental model that helps us think of our user interfaces as a complete unit and a collection of parts simultaneously. Begin by designing atoms and work up to templates and pages while keeping the building principle in mind. It’s always a good idea to start small.

Atomic design is simple to use. Once we’ve done the above, all that remains is for us to combine it and work with it. It is always beneficial to begin by mapping out the foundational elements, i.e., atoms, and then building your system around them. Atomic design is a methodology comprised of five distinct stages that work together to create more deliberate and hierarchical interface design systems.

The five stages of Atomic design are as follows:

Atoms : atoms are the smallest and most indivisible components, such as buttons, inputs, or icons

: atoms are the smallest and most indivisible components, such as buttons, inputs, or icons Molecules : these are atomic combinations that form functional units such as a search bar or a navigation menu

: these are atomic combinations that form functional units such as a search bar or a navigation menu Organisms : organisms are molecule groups that collaborate to create more complex components, such as a header or a sidebar

: organisms are molecule groups that collaborate to create more complex components, such as a header or a sidebar Templates : high-level groupings of organisms used to create specific page or layout structures

: high-level groupings of organisms used to create specific page or layout structures Pages: template instances with actual content populating them

Atomic design encourages the development of modular and reusable components, allowing designers and developers to efficiently build interfaces by assembling predesigned atoms and molecules. This increases consistency and decreases redundancy in design and development efforts.

A downside to this is that managing an Atomic design-based design system can take time, especially as the number of components and their variations grows. Careful documentation, versioning, and governance are required to ensure consistency and avoid inconsistencies or duplication.

Component-based design frameworks

Component-based design is a web design approach that begins with creating components suitable for your content to create a library of reusable content blocks that will always stay in style.

Designers have embraced open web technology and standards in recent years, and we have prioritized reusability in our work. This is accomplished by putting in place a component-based framework.

Component-based design involves creating a system from predefined components and given requirements. Building systems from components is essential in any engineering discipline.

The component-based page structure enables your marketing and communications teams to format their content in a very flexible and elegant manner that is specific to the content. When presenting a wide range of content, page templates tend to be more rigid and limiting — every case study is set up and structured the same way, every industry page is structured the same way, and so on.

A component-based system is far more adaptable. Any desired layout or component can be implemented on any page to ensure that the content shines through. Component-based design frameworks are methodologies or approaches that focus on designing and building user interfaces using modular components.

These frameworks encourage the reuse of predesigned, self-contained components to create consistent, scalable, and efficient user interfaces. Component-based design frameworks make the development process more manageable by separating interfaces into reusable building blocks that can be easily assembled and combined to create complex user interfaces. Designers can create style sheets or follow design systems with predesigned components.

Here are some existing examples of component-based design frameworks for developers:

React is a well-known JavaScript library for creating user interfaces. It follows a component-based architecture where UI elements can be broken into reusable components

Vue.js enables developers to create reusable components with custom logic, styles, and templates. Vue offers a scalable, flexible architecture for developing interactive and modular user interfaces

Angular: Angular is a JavaScript framework with a component-based architecture. It allows for the creation of reusable components. Angular provides a solid framework for creating large-scale applications with reusable user interface components

Web Components: A set of web platform APIs that allow developers to create reusable UI components using standard web technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Component-based design frameworks encourage the development of reusable components that can be used in multiple projects. This results in less redundancy and a more consistent design. Also, by leveraging prebuilt components, developers can accelerate the development process.

This framework’s initial setup and configuration are disadvantageous. Using a component-based framework might require additional initial configuration and setup steps. This includes the time-consuming tasks of installing dependencies, configuring build tools, and establishing project structures.

Another disadvantage is performance overload. A performance overhead may be associated with rendering and managing many parts, depending on how components are implemented and used. Careful optimization and performance profiling may be required to address any performance issues.

Material Design frameworks

Google’s Material Design is a design system and visual language. It offers a set of guidelines, principles, and components for developing consistent and visually appealing user interfaces across multiple platforms and devices. Material Design aims to emulate the behavior and appearance of physical materials to create a tangible, tactile, and intuitive user experience.

These are some Material Design elements to consider:

Material Design is inspired by the physical world, employing a paper and ink metaphor to create a sense of depth, hierarchy, and realistic motion in digital space. Light, shadow, and movement convey interaction and provide visual cues

Material Design employs a vibrant, bold color palette to convey meaning, establish hierarchy, and evoke emotion

Material is a design system created by Google to help teams build high-quality digital experiences for Android, iOS, Flutter, and the web

A disadvantage of this framework is that, due to the strict adherence to Material Design guidelines, the level of customization and uniqueness in the interface design may be limited. Predefined styles and components may be restrictive for projects requiring a highly customized or distinctive visual identity.

Also, Material Design was created for Android applications and has spread to other platforms. While adaptable to other operating systems, Material Design interfaces may have a more substantial visual association with Android, which may or may not align with the desired platform aesthetics.

The main advantage is the use of bold colors, typography, and visual hierarchy in Material Design. The emphasis on material-inspired motion and animations enhances the user experience by adding depth and interactivity. It also includes inbuilt elements and design patterns that allow designers and developers to create interfaces more quickly. The availability of ready-to-use components reduces UI development time and effort.

How to choose the proper framework for your project

Choosing a framework requires understanding the problem’s complexity, people, resources, and the organization’s culture. Knowing the proper framework to use sets you on a path to success.

Here are a few things to consider while selecting a framework:

Prepare the groundwork. The first tip is to research your company’s requirements. Learn more about the project’s goals and objectives, problem complexity, and organizational structure. There is no standard approach to choosing a design system framework

You must consider your design constraints and your team’s skills, preferences, and workflows. It makes no sense to use a full-stack framework if all you need are routing capabilities. Choose a framework that is appropriate for the situation at hand rather than something familiar

Other key steps are to evaluate usability, performance, and aesthetics:

The framework’s usability involves its ease of use and learnability as well as the clarity and comprehensiveness of its documentation and support

The framework’s aesthetics include its design, style, and ability to match your brand identity and vision

The framework’s performance includes speed, dependability, loading time, responsiveness, SEO clarity, and the comprehensiveness of its documentation and support

Tips for implementing and integrating UX design frameworks effectively

Careful planning, coordination, and attention to critical considerations are required to implement and integrate UX design frameworks. Here are some tips that can help you:

Understand your needs : Begin by learning about your project’s requirements, goals, and constraints. Assess the suitability of various UX design frameworks based on project scope, team size, project timeline, and desired outcomes

: Begin by learning about your project’s requirements, goals, and constraints. Assess the suitability of various UX design frameworks based on project scope, team size, project timeline, and desired outcomes Conduct research and training : Before implementing a UX design framework, thoroughly research its principles, methodologies, and best practices. Provide your team members with adequate training and resources to ensure they are familiar with the chosen framework and its implementation process

: Before implementing a UX design framework, thoroughly research its principles, methodologies, and best practices. Provide your team members with adequate training and resources to ensure they are familiar with the chosen framework and its implementation process Establish clear guidelines and standards : Create clear guidelines and standards for using the UX design framework. Create defined documentation on the framework for building

: Create clear guidelines and standards for using the UX design framework. Create defined documentation on the framework for building Create a design system : Design systems are essential to putting UX design frameworks into action. Create a centralized design system containing all design elements, guidelines, and assets. This serves as a centralized source of truth and promotes consistency in design across projects

: Design systems are essential to putting UX design frameworks into action. Create a centralized design system containing all design elements, guidelines, and assets. This serves as a centralized source of truth and promotes consistency in design across projects Work across disciplines : UX design frameworks necessitate collaboration among designers, developers, and other stakeholders. Encourage cross-functional cooperation and a shared understanding of the framework’s principles and processes. Establish channels of communication and collaboration throughout the design and development phases

: UX design frameworks necessitate collaboration among designers, developers, and other stakeholders. Encourage cross-functional cooperation and a shared understanding of the framework’s principles and processes. Establish channels of communication and collaboration throughout the design and development phases Begin small and iterate: Gradually introduce the UX design framework, beginning with smaller projects or components. This allows you to learn from the process and make changes. Collect feedback from team members and stakeholders to improve implementation

These examples show how various companies have used frameworks and design systems to deliver successful, user-centric UX design projects. Each framework has distinct features and capabilities, allowing organizations to design innovative and engaging user interfaces tailored to their specific requirements.

Examples of successful UX design projects using different frameworks

Google Material Design

Material UI is a popular React component library that adheres to Google’s Material Design principles. It provides a wide range of prebuilt UI components and the tools developers need to implement the Material Design aesthetic. Many successful projects have used Material UI to create visually appealing and use -friendly experiences, such as redesigning the Gmail interface.

Salesforce Lightning Design System

Salesforce, a leading customer relationship management platform, launched the Salesforce Lightning Design System. It is built with web components and includes a library of reusable components and design patterns. Thanks to the design system, which also allows for customization, Salesforce has maintained a consistent user experience across its suite of products.

IBM design language

IBM’s Carbon Design System incorporates an Atomic design framework. Carbon provides extensive guidelines, components, and patterns that adhere to the atomic structure. It enables IBM teams to design consistent and scalable user interfaces for their enterprise software products.

Conclusion

Funding is essential to implementing UX frameworks; UX projects require research and testing. The incorporation of these frameworks into design processes has the potential to accelerate innovation. Organizations can unlock the potential for streamlined workflows, improved collaboration, and the delivery of exceptional user experiences by embracing UX frameworks. Finally, the proper UX framework enables teams to create products and interfaces that meet user expectations and drive business success in an ever-changing digital landscape. Why not talk with your team about the framework you use?

LogRocket: Analytics that give you UX insights without the need for interviews LogRocket lets you replay users' product experiences to visualize struggle, see issues affecting adoption, and combine qualitative and quantitative data so you can create amazing digital experiences. See how design choices, interactions, and issues affect your users — try LogRocket today.