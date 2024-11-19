Introducing Galileo AI Fall ‘24: Galileo Highlights is GA; announcing Ask Galileo

Session replay and product analytics are vital to understanding user experience, but extracting actionable insights is time consuming. Spending time watching hundreds of sessions or building charts and trying to decode the why behind user behavior steals hours you can’t afford to waste.

We’ve been working on Galileo AI for the last five years, building a solution that watches all of your user sessions and builds a human-like understanding of your application. Galileo surfaces insights from your digital experience data without you watching a single session or building a single chart.

Today, we’re excited to announce the Galileo AI Fall ’24 release. All Pro and Enterprise LogRocket customers now have access to Galileo Highlights, which creates summaries of user sessions and cross-session AI insights into user behavior — no session watching required.

Additionally, we’re debuting Ask Galileo, allowing you to directly ask questions about what you see in session replays and get quick answers — no chart building needed.

Galileo Highlights

Session replay is valuable for understanding user behavior, but watching sessions takes time. Support and engineering watch replays to add context to customer tickets; product watches sessions to understand feature usage, churn, or negative feedback. But finding the right moments in those replays is inefficient and wastes time.

Galileo Highlights solves this by watching user sessions and creating written summaries of patterns, friction points, and key moments. This arms team members with the context needed to quickly understand what users are doing.

With Galileo AI Fall ‘24, Highlights is now GA and available to all Pro and Enterprise customers.

Highlights summarizes each session from a list and surfaces cross-session AI insights – impactful Issues that caused user friction. For a single-user session list, you also get an overarching summary of all activity.

With Highlights, you can:

Better resolve support tickets : Highlights integrates with Zendesk, Intercom, and other ticketing systems to automatically summarize why customers run into issues

: Highlights integrates with Zendesk, Intercom, and other ticketing systems to automatically summarize why customers run into issues Enrich customer feedback data : Highlights integrates with Qualtrics and other voice of customer solutions to understand negative customer sentiment

: Highlights integrates with Qualtrics and other voice of customer solutions to understand negative customer sentiment Prepare for customer calls : Highlights summarizes user behavior across multiple sessions to understand focus areas and problems before getting on a call

: Highlights summarizes user behavior across multiple sessions to understand focus areas and problems before getting on a call Explain user behavior: Highlights summarizes the behavior and causes of churn, funnel drop-off, new feature engagement, and more

Over 100 LogRocket customers are already using Highlights in their daily workflows. According to Kristina Harvel, Product Owner at US Foods (a Fortune 150 foodservice distributor),

“Highlights has really helped me save time when trying to identify a user’s behavior patterns and where they may be having a less than ideal experience. It allows me to understand user sessions without clicking into them individually, and quickly identify the one I need to dig deeper into. It sometimes even has a takeaway that I missed because the session was hours long and I couldn’t sit and watch the entire thing.”

Ask Galileo

Watching session replays can often raise further questions. You see an interesting moment, but where do you go from there? Build a chart yourself? Ask the data team for insight? This Q&A loop can eat too many cycles.

Ask Galileo solves this by allowing you to directly ask Galileo questions about what your users experienced, and then receive a prompt answer. Questions include:

How many users encountered this same error in the last week?

What percentage of users who added this item to the cart completed a purchase?

Did users who engaged with this feature return at least once within seven days?

Ask Galileo is currently in Alpha. If you are interested in becoming an alpha tester, join the list.

AI-first is the future of session replay and analytics

These continued enhancements are still just early steps for Galileo AI. We’ve only scratched the surface of how Galileo will augment session replay and analytics as your always-on product analyst, reimagining how you create amazing digital experiences with insights previously blocked by vast amounts of data.

