Introducing Galileo AI Fall ‘24: Galileo Highlights is GA; announcing Ask Galileo

Mark Kamyszek, Vice President of Product Management at TeamSnap, talks about the product launch process for B2B2C companies.
Continuously switching between various tasks and activities strains cognitive resources and leads to feelings of fatigue and overwhelm.
Ariel McNichol shares her approach to product turnarounds and digital transformation and how she brings a fresh perspective to enact change.
Customer obsession is a mindset where every decision made within the company revolves around enhancing the customer experience.