UX analytics changed my career — here’s how it can change yours

Like many designers early in their careers, I believed my role began and ended with wireframes, pixels, and prototypes. My manager thought otherwise. He was obsessed with UX analytics. Every design change came with the same question — “What changed? Did conversions improve?”

I didn’t get it. Wasn’t that the product manager’s job? Why was I, the designer, expected to generate weekly reports, track user behavior, and measure drop-offs? I just wanted to design and go home.

Fast forward to a job interview for a senior product designer role. I shared examples of how I had used analytics to identify friction points and drive measurable improvements. The result? Two different units wanted me on their team. The manager even asked if I would consider joining the UX research and product analytics team instead.

That moment validated everything I had learned, and it all started with being pushed to understand and use analytics. I got the offer and a significant pay bump.

How I came to see analytics as a “must-have”

One moment that really shifted my perspective was working on the Treasury Bill purchase flow. The original experience was clunky and buried behind confusing labels like “Discounted Instruments.” Most users never even found it.

Old flow:

Click “Securities” on homepage Land on a page with options like “Stocks” and “Discounted Instruments” Click “Discounted Instruments” Click “Treasury Bills” Select a bill Enter purchase details Click “Buy” Land on a summary page Click “Pay” See success screen

Using analytics, we saw huge drop-offs early in the flow. So we simplified and relabeled the path:

New flow:

Click “Treasury Bills” card on homepage Land on product listing Select a bill Enter details Land on summary page Click “Pay” See success screen

That’s four fewer steps, and the product sold out within two days of every listing.

Without analytics, I might have just made the old screens prettier. Instead, I solved the right problem. That’s when it clicked:

Analytics turns guesswork into clarity. It stops you from solving the wrong problems.

Practical analytical skills I gained

1. Setting up funnels + tracking dictionaries

This is hands down my most valuable skill.

I start by identifying high-impact user actions, like Treasury or mutual fund purchases, and break them down step-by-step. I tag events like Clicked_Redeem_Button or Entered_PIN, and monitor conversion at each step.

Here’s how I set up funnels:

1. Identify the high-impact action — First, I determine what user action aligns with business goals, usually revenue-linked activities like Buy Treasury Bills

2. Map the flow — I outline the full journey users take to complete the action. For example, a redemption flow would be: Tap “My Portfolio” > Select an active investment > Click “Redeem” > Enter amount and PIN > Confirm Redemption

3. Create an event plan — I list out each step and assign specific tracking events to them. Example: Clicked_Redeem_Button > Entered_Redeem_Amount > Entered_PIN > Clicked_Confirm

4. Document in an event tracking dictionary — I log all of this into an Excel tracking sheet. This keeps things structured, especially when collaborating with developers

Here’s a snippet from my actual event tracking dictionary:

Each row in that sheet includes:

Feature name

Funnel/Journey name

Type of interaction (screen vs. endpoint)

Clean, consistent event names

A clear action or response to be tracked

5. Implement + QA

I work with developers to tag these events in the product, test them end-to-end, and make sure everything is flowing into the analytics dashboard (e.g., LogRocket).

The key is that this setup lets me quantify drop-offs and make data-backed design decisions, instead of relying on hunches or surface-level feedback.

2. Using heatmaps to uncover behavior

Heatmaps reveal where users click, scroll, and pause. They’ve helped me identify dead zones, poor CTA placement, and misleading layouts, things raw numbers can’t always explain.

3. Connecting qualitative and quantitative data

When I notice drop-offs, I triangulate that data with CX team feedback or quick research

One time, we saw redemption rates dropping. CX feedback revealed customers weren’t getting OTPs. It wasn’t a UX issue; it was a vendor problem. That cross-analysis saved us from redesigning the wrong flow. This habit has made me more detailed and thorough. My last line manager called it out in my final appraisal before I left.

4. Communicating insights to stakeholders

I learned how to speak “data” in plain English. I led weekly insight reports, escalated product issues clearly, and even added a “Task Owner” column in Jira to boost accountability.

Career upside: Two teams wanted me

In my last job interview, I didn’t just present wireframes. I walked through real business problems, how I diagnosed them using analytics, and how the resulting design changes drove measurable improvement. By the final round, leadership already knew my profile. The head of the unit asked if I could consider joining the UX research and analytics team.

Two departments competed to have me, and I got to choose. That was the impact of being a designer who could speak data.

Applying these skills for immediate business impact

When I joined the new team, they were just beginning to formalize their analytics practice. Because I was already familiar with tools like LogRocket, I was able to:

Set up clean, structured funnels

Build a reusable event tracking template in Excel

Introduce a weekly drop-off report shared across teams

Suddenly, everyone, from PMs to developers, could see exactly where users were getting stuck, and what we were doing about it. Designers stopped guessing and started diagnosing.

How to build an analytics culture on your team

Start small — Track one critical flow. Share learnings weekly

— Track one critical flow. Share learnings weekly Create shared language — Use dictionaries to align on naming and definitions

— Use dictionaries to align on naming and definitions Involve CX and data team early — They’ll catch what you miss

— They’ll catch what you miss Make reports visual — Charts, screenshots, and short notes go a long way

— Charts, screenshots, and short notes go a long way Celebrate wins — Show how small design changes moved real metrics

Conclusion: Invest in analytics early, it pays off

This shift changed everything.

The hands-on analytical skills I have built aren’t just “UX skills.” They apply to product, growth, strategy, and operations. I now set up funnels, prioritize high-value actions, run team retrospectives, and use Jira to manage design experiments.

Today, I’m not just a designer. I have developed the skills of a UX consultant and more. I could be a product manager, growth strategist, or even an operations lead.

All because I learned to use data to design with intention.

If you’re a designer thinking, “Analytics isn’t my thing,” I get it. I thought the same. But learning how to track, analyze, and act on user behavior won’t just make your designs better. It’ll make you better and far more indispensable.