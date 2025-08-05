UX analytics changed my career — here’s how it can change yours

Discover key trends from the Design Tools Survey including AI adoption, Figma’s dominance, and what’s next for UX designers in 2025.
Designing AI products isn’t just about users; it’s also about trust. Here’s what I learned about balancing usability with governance in enterprise UX.
Working with GenUI tools like v0 changed how I prototype. It’s faster, messier, and way closer to real code — and it’s reshaped how I think about UX.
A broken OTP flow hurt trust and revenue. Here’s how UX analytics helped me fix it and why every designer should track impact.