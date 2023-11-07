LogRocket Blog

Introducing Shadcn UI: A reusable UI component collection

We introduce Shadcn UI, a reusable component collection, explore its features, and build some UI interfaces with it.

Nefe James
Nov 7, 2023 ⋅ 6 min read
Understanding React Native encryption libraries

React Native encryption libraries have a lot to offer in terms of providing smooth security checks for your Expo apps. Learn about it here.

Hussain Arif
Nov 7, 2023 ⋅ 6 min read
Extending VS Code with Continue to leverage ChatGPT

We explain how to extend VS Code using the Continue extension to seamlessly integrate and leverage the features of ChatGPT in your IDE.

Emmanuel Odioko
Nov 6, 2023 ⋅ 8 min read
Optimizing HTML to PDF in Node.js

We look at different approaches to improve the speed, efficiency, and quality of HTML to PDF conversions in Node.js.

Pascal Akunne
Nov 3, 2023 ⋅ 6 min read
Introducing Nue JS, a Svelte alternative

Let’s explore Nue JS, a new JavaScript framework that offers an innovative and faster DX, especially for complex applications.

Rahul Chhodde
Nov 3, 2023 ⋅ 15 min read
SolidJS adoption guide: Overview, examples, and alternatives

In this guide, we will explore what makes SolidJS a fantastic choice for building fast, user-friendly, and highly performant apps.

Isaac Okoro
Nov 2, 2023 ⋅ 10 min read
React Server Components: A comprehensive guide

Explore the impact of React Server Components on performance and bundle size and learn how they compare to traditional React components.

Chinwike Maduabuchi
Nov 2, 2023 ⋅ 7 min read

Improving mobile UX with react-native-inappbrowser-reborn

Using an in-app browser can vastly improve UX in mobile apps. Learn how you can use react-native-inappbrowser-reborn to do just that.

Popoola Temitope
Nov 1, 2023 ⋅ 6 min read
Using Crystalize.js with React for dynamic state management

State management is a very relevant concept in modern app development, especially for single-page applications. It is used to control […]

Onuorah Bonaventure
Oct 31, 2023 ⋅ 23 min read
Guide to load testing in Node.js with Artillery

Load testing with Artillery can help you develop a performance test strategy, measure application speed, and monitor application behavior.

Shalitha Suranga
Oct 31, 2023 ⋅ 13 min read
Implementing serverless architecture in React Native apps

We explore using serverless architecture and React Native to handle data synchronization and enable offline functionality.

Clara Ekekenta
Oct 31, 2023 ⋅ 11 min read
Storybook adoption guide: Overview, examples, and alternatives

Explore everything you need to know about Storybook to better understand why you should use it in your next frontend project.

Elijah Asaolu
Oct 30, 2023 ⋅ 10 min read