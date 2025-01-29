LogRocket Blog

Luc Lam Leader Spotlight

Leader Spotlight: Innovation in theory vs. in practice, with Luc Lam

 Product Management

Luc Lam shares what innovation looks like in words versus in execution within teams, and how to manage stakeholder expectations for each one.

Jessica Srinivas
Feb 20, 2025 ⋅ 7 min read
Sara Sell Leader Spotlight

Leader Spotlight: The role of skepticism and curiosity in product, with Sara Sell

 Product Management

Sara Sell, Director of Product Management at Daxko, shares how she developed skepticism and curiosity from her time in teaching and research.

Sibel Bagcilar
Feb 13, 2025 ⋅ 7 min read
A Guide To Object.groupBy: An Alternative To Array.reduce

A guide to Object.groupBy: An alternative to Array.reduce

 Dev

Learn how Object.groupBy and Map.groupBy improve JavaScript data grouping over reduce, with performance benchmarks and comparisons.

Sebastian Weber
Feb 5, 2025 ⋅ 4 min read
Priya Raghunatha Leader Spotlight

Leader Spotlight: Breaking down barriers, with Priya Raghunatha

 Product Management

Priya Raghunatha shares her perspective on digital strategy and the two lenses it encompasses: data-driven and perception-driven.

Jessica Srinivas
Feb 4, 2025 ⋅ 8 min read
Maksym Kunytsia Leader Spotlight

Leader Spotlight: Building an organization’s code of conduct, with Maksym Kunytsia

 Product Management

Maksym Kunytsia talks about Ideals’ code of conduct for collaboration, which is combined with continuous discovery and continuous delivery.

Jessica Srinivas
Jan 30, 2025 ⋅ 6 min read
Top React Countdown Components Libraries

Top React countdown component libraries

Implement a countdown timer in your React app using popular third-party libraries or build your own custom timer using the useRef Hook.

Jude Miracle
Jan 29, 2025 ⋅ 9 min read

The 10 Best React Native Component Libraries You Should Know

The 10 best React Native UI libraries of 2025

 Dev

UI libraries like React Native Paper and React Native Elements offer pre-developed components that help us deliver our React Native projects faster.

Aman Mittal
Feb 21, 2025 ⋅ 7 min read
top ten docker alternatives worth considering

The 10 best Docker alternatives to consider

 Dev

Although Docker remains the dominant platform for containerization and container management, it’s good to know about different tools that may work better for certain use cases.

Ayooluwa Isaiah
Feb 21, 2025 ⋅ 13 min read
how to use the ternary operator in javascript

How to use the ternary operator in JavaScript

 Dev

Add to your JavaScript knowledge of shortcuts by mastering the ternary operator, so you can write cleaner code that your fellow developers will love.

Chizaram Ken
Feb 21, 2025 ⋅ 7 min read
Using tsup To Bundle Your TypeScript Package

Using tsup to bundle your TypeScript package

 Dev

Learn how to efficiently bundle your TypeScript package with tsup. This guide covers setup, custom output extensions, and best practices for optimized, production-ready builds.

Muhammed Ali
Feb 20, 2025 ⋅ 7 min read
how to use react higher order components

How to use React higher-order components

 Dev

Learn the fundamentals of React’s high-order components and play with some code samples to help you understand how it works.

Hussain Arif
Feb 20, 2025 ⋅ 10 min read
Defining Your UX Skillset: T-Shaped Vs. I-Shaped Vs. M-Shaped Vs. X-Shaped

Defining your UX skillset: T-shaped vs. I-shaped vs. M-shaped vs. X-shaped

 UX Design

Should you specialize or diversify? In this blog, I talk about the key differences between UX skillset archetypes — so you can align your expertise with career opportunities and team dynamics.

Bart Krawczyk
Feb 20, 2025 ⋅ 3 min read
dependency inversion principle

Understanding the dependency inversion principle (DIP)

 Dev

Learn about the dependency inversion principle (DIP), its importance, and how to implement it across multiple programming languages.

Samuel Olusola
Feb 20, 2025 ⋅ 8 min read
Building A Telegram Bot With GrammY

Building a Telegram bot with grammY

 Dev

Build a Telegram bot with Node.js and grammY to automate text, audio, and image responses using the Telegram API and Google Gemini.

Amazing Enyichi Agu
Feb 20, 2025 ⋅ 7 min read
Frequentist Vs. Bayesian Statistics For A:B Testing

Frequentist vs. Bayesian statistics for A/B testing

 Product Management

This article delves into the two predominant statistical frameworks utilized in product A/B testing: Bayesian and frequentist methods.

Bindiya Thakkar
Feb 20, 2025 ⋅ 6 min read
Styling with the CSS box-shadow Property

Styling with the CSS box-shadow property

 Dev

Use the `box-shadow` CSS property to create layered, neon, and neumorphic shadows in this detailed tutorial.

Oscar Jite-Orimiono
Feb 19, 2025 ⋅ 9 min read
Adaptive Vs. Responsive Design: Which Is Better For UX

​​Adaptive vs. responsive design: Which is better for UX?

 UX Design

Responsive design shifts to fit any screen. Adaptive design tailors layouts for specific devices. Which should you use? Let’s compare them and figure out the best fit for your UX.

Neil Nkoyock
Feb 19, 2025 ⋅ 6 min read
Using Typescript Enums In React Native Web

A complete guide to TypeScript enums in React Native

 Dev

Learn everything you need to know about how to use React Context — a great feature that enables you to manage and share state across the React application.

Kayode Adeniyi
Feb 19, 2025 ⋅ 8 min read