Using GraphQL with Flutter: A tutorial with examples

Both GraphQL and Flutter introduced a new style of software development when they were first released. GraphQL enabled developers to fetch data in their desired shape and format. Flutter made it possible to build a mobile app in one language and cross-compile it for other platforms.
Combining these two revolutionary technologies opens yet another world of possibilities.
In this tutorial, we’ll demonstrate how to use GraphQL in a Flutter app, including how to make a query, make a mutation, and set up a subscription in a Flutter app using the graphql_flutter plugin. We’ll also show you how to consume GraphQL endpoints from a Flutter app.
Here’s what we’ll cover:
- GraphQL and Flutter
- What is grahlql_flutter?
- Setting up graphql_flutter and GraphQLProvider
- Queries
- Mutations
- Subscriptions
GraphQL and Flutter
Developed by Facebook in 2012 and released to the public in 2015, GraphQL was designed to revolutionize the way data is served from the backend. With GraphQL, you can state the structure of the data you want.
For example, let’s say we have the following table model in our database:
Food { name description price chef origin }
We have a model for
Food. The fields represent the properties of the food:
nameproperty is the name of the food,
descriptiondescribes the food in toto
pricerepresents the selling price of the food
chefholds the name of the chef that cooked the food
originstates the history of the food
Using REST, we can fetch foods like this:
/GET localhost:8080/foods [ { name: "Joolof Rice", desciption: "A spicy food", price: "$50", chef: "nnamdi", origin: "West Africa" } ]
As you can see, with REST, all the properties of each food are returned, whether we need them or not. We might only need to use the
name and
price propertied in our frontend, but all of the properties were returned.
GraphQL helps us avoid this redundancy. With GraphQL, we can state the properties we want to be returned, like so:
query foods { food { name price } }
We’re telling the server that we only need the
name and
price properties from the
Food table. It gives it to us exactly as we need:
{ "data": [ { "name": "Joolof Rice", "price": "$50" } ] }
GraphQL is used by thousands of companies today. It has other benefits that make it a go-to choice, including:
- Built-in caching and batching mechanism
- Single endpoint structure (so you don’t have to deal with multiple API/endpoints)
- Built-in pagination methods
GraphQL is a backend technology while Flutter is a frontend SDK that is used to build mobile apps. With mobile apps, we fetch the data displayed on the mobile app from a backend. Since GraphQL is a backend we can make our Flutter fetch data from a GraphQL backend.
It’s quite easy to build a Flutter app that fetches data from a GraphQL backend. You just need to make an HTTP request from the Flutter app, then use the returned data to set up the UI and display them.
The new graphql_flutter plugin provides APIs and widgets that enable you to fetch and use data from a GraphQL backend with ease.
What is graphql_flutter?
As the name implies, graphql_flutter is a GraphQL client for Flutter. It exports widgets and providers that can be used to fetch data from a GraphQL backend, including:
HttpLink— This is used to set the endpoint or URL of the backend
GraphQLClient— This class is used to fetch the query/mutation from a GraphQL endpoint and also to connect to a GraphQL server
GraphQLCache— This class is used to cache our queries and mutations. It has options
storewhere we pass to it the type of store in its caching operation
GraphQLProvider— This widget wraps the whole graphql_flutter widgets so they can make queries/mutations. The GraphQL client to use is passed to this widget. This client is what this provider makes available to all widgets in its tree
Query— This widget is used to make a query to a GraphQL backend
Mutation— This widget is used to make a mutation to a GraphQL backend
Subscription— This widget is used to set up a subscription
Setting up graphql_flutter and GraphQLProvider
To use the graphql_flutter package, we have to create a Flutter project:
flutter create flutter_graphql cd flutter_graphql
Next, install the
graphql_flutter package:
flutter pub add graphql_flutter
The above code will install the graphql_flutter package. This will add the package
graphql_flutter to the dependencies section of your
pubspec.yaml file:
dependencies: graphql_flutter: ^5.0.0
To use the widgets, we have to import the package like this:
import 'package:graphql_flutter/graphql_flutter.dart';
First of all, before we begin making GraphQL queries and mutations, we have to wrap our root widget with
GraphQLProvider. The
GraphQLProvider must be provided a
GraphQLClient instance to its
client property.
GrpahQLProvider( client: GraphQLClient(...) )
The
GraphQLClient is provided with the GraphQL server URL and a caching mechanism.
final httpLink = HttpLink(uri: "http://10.0.2.2:4000/"); ValueNotifier<GraphQLClient> client = ValueNotifier( GraphQLClient( cache: InMemoryCache(), link: httpLink ) );
The URL of the GraphQL server is created using
HttpLink. The instance of the
HttpLink is passed to the
GraphQLClient in a
link property, which tells the GraphQLClient the URL of the GraphQL endpoint.
The
cache passed to GraphQLClient tells it the cache mech to use. The
InMemoryCache instance makes use of an in-memory database to persist or store caches.
The instance of the
GraphQLClient is passed to a
ValueNotifier. This
ValueNotifer is used to hold a single value and has listeners that notify when the single value changes. graphql flutter uses this to notify its widgets when the data from a GraphQL endpoint changes, which helps keep graphql flutter reactive.
Now, we’ll wrap our
MaterialApp widget with
GraphQLProvider:
void main() { runApp(MyApp()); } class MyApp extends StatelessWidget { // This widget is the root of your application. @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return GraphQLProvider( client: client, child: MaterialApp( title: 'GraphQL Demo', theme: ThemeData( primarySwatch: Colors.blue, ), home: MyHomePage( title: 'GraphQL Demo' ), ) ); } }
Queries
To make a query using the
graphql_flutter package, we’ll use the
Query widget.
class MyHomePage extends StatelessWidget { @override Widget build(BuildContext) { return Query( options: QueryOptions( document: gql(readCounters), variables: { 'counterId': 23, }, pollInterval: Duration(seconds: 10), ), builder: (QueryResult result, { VoidCallback refetch, FetchMore fetchMore }) { if (result.hasException) { return Text(result.exception.toString()); } if (result.isLoading) { return Text('Loading'); } // it can be either Map or List List counters = result.data['counter']; return ListView.builder( itemCount: repositories.length, itemBuilder: (context, index) { return Text(counters\[index\]['name']); }); }, ) } }
Here, the
Query widget encloses the
ListView widget where we will render the list of counters to fetch from our GraphQL server. So the
Query widget must wrap the widget where you want to display the data fetched by the
Query widget.
The
Query widget must not be the top-most widget in a tree. It can be placed anywhere else provided the widget that will make use of its data is underneath or wrapped by it.
Also, the
Query widget has two properties passed to it:
options and
builder.
options
options: QueryOptions( document: gql(readCounters), variables: { 'conuterId': 23, }, pollInterval: Duration(seconds: 10), ),
The
option property is where the configuration of the query is passed to the
Query widget. This
options prop is an instance of the
QueryOptions. The
QueryOptions class exposes properties we use to set options for the
Query widget.
The
document property is used to set the query string or to pass in the query we want the
Query widget to perform. Here, we passed in the
readCounters string:
final String readCounters = """ query readCounters(\$counterId: Int!) { counter { name id } } """;
The
variables property is where the query variables are sent to the
Query widget. We have
'counterId': 23, there. This will be passed in place of
$counterId in the
readCounters query string.
The
pollInterval is the time interval during which the
Query widget will poll or refresh the query data. The time is set to 10 seconds, so after every 10 seconds, the
Query widget will perform HTTP requests to refresh the query data.
builder
The
builder property is a function. The function is called when the
Query widget makes an HTTP request to the GraphQL server endpoint. The
builder function is called by the
Query widget with the data from the query, a function that is used to refetch the data, and a function that is used for pagination. This is used to fetch more data.
The
builder function returns widgets below the
Query widget. The
result arg is an instance of the
QueryResult. The
QueryResult has properties that we can use to know the state of the query and the data returned by the
Query widget.
QueryResult.hasExceptionis set if the query encounters an error.
QueryResult.isLoadingis set if the query is still in progress. We can use this property to display a UI progress to our users to tell them that something is on the way
QueryResult.dataholds the data returned by the GraphQL endpoint
Mutations
Let’s see how to use the
Mutation widget in graphql_flutter to make mutation queries.
The
Mutation widget is used like this:
Mutation( options: MutationOptions( document: gql(addCounter), update: (GraphQLDataProxy cache, QueryResult result) { return cache; }, onCompleted: (dynamic resultData) { print(resultData); }, ), builder: ( RunMutation runMutation, QueryResult result, ) { return FlatButton( onPressed: () => runMutation({ 'counterId': 21, }), child: Text('Add Counter') ); }, );
Just like the
Query widget, the
Mutation widget takes some properties.
optionsis an instance of the
MutationOptionsclass. This is where the mutation string and other configurations occur
documentis used to set the mutation string. Here we have an
addCountermutation passed to the
document. It will be run by the
Mutationwidget
updateis called when we want to update the cache. The
updatefunction is called with the previous cache (
cache) and the result of the mutation
result. Anything returned from the
updatebecomes the new value of the cache. Here, we are updating the cache based on the results
onCompletedis called when the mutations have been called on the GraphQL endpoint. Then the
onCompletedfunction is called with the mutation result
builderis used to return the widget that will be under the
Mutationwidget tree. This function is called with a
RunMutationinstance,
runMutation, and a
QueryResultinstance,
result.
runMutationis used to run the mutation in this
Mutationwidget. Whenever it is called, the
Mutattionwidget triggers the mutation. This
runMutationfunction is passed the mutation variables as parameters. Here, the
runMutationis called with the
counterIdvariable,
21
Now, when the mutation from the
Mutation is complete, the
builder is called so the
Mutation rebuilds its tree.
runMutation and the result of the mutation is passed to the
builder function.
Subscriptions
Subscriptions in GraphQL are like an event system listening in on a WebSocket and calling a function when an event is emitted into the stream.
The WebSocket is opened from the client to the GraphQL server. Whenever the server emits an event from its end, the event is passed to the WebSocket. So this is real-time stuff.
In Flutter, the
graphql_flutter plugin utilizes WebSockets and Dart stream to open and provide real-time updates from the server.
graphql_flutter has a
Subscription widget we can use to open a real-time connection and comms to a GraphQL server.
Let’s see how we can use the
Subscription widget to set up real-time connection in our Flutter app. First we define our subscription string:
final counterSubscription = ''' subscription counterAdded { counterAdded { name id } } ''';
This subscription will give us a real-time update when a new counter is added to our GraphQL server.
Subscription( options: SubscriptionOptions( document: gql(counterSubscription), ), builder: (result) { if (result.hasException) { return Text("Error occured: " + result.exception.toString()); } if (result.isLoading) { return Center( child: const CircularProgressIndicator(), ); } return ResultAccumulator.appendUniqueEntries( latest: result.data, builder: (context, {results}) => ... ); } ),
We see that the
Subscription widget has many properties:
options holds the configuration for the
Subscription widget
document holds the subscription string
builder returns the widget tree of the
Subscription widget.
The
builder function is called with the result of the subscription. The
result has some useful properties:
result.hasException is set if the
Subscription widget encounters an error polling for updates from the GraphQL server
result.isLoading is set if the polling from the server is in progress
We have this
ResultAccumulator.appendUniqueEntries() call. According to graphql_flutter’s pub.dev page,
ResultAccumulator is a provided helper widget for collating subscription results.
Conclusion
We covered a lot in this Flutter and GraphQL tutorial. We started by introducing, in a nutshell, what GraphQL is and how it works. Then, we introduced graphql_flutter and demonstrated with examples how to make queries, mutations, and subscriptions from a Flutter app.
