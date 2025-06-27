​​How HTML’s <selectedcontent> element improves dropdowns

Customizing a <select> element typically requires JavaScript, external libraries, and a lot of time to configure to taste. This is because the native element just doesn’t offer much flexibility. That’s the core issue.

We should be able to use plain HTML and CSS to change the look of the selected value, like adding an icon, formatting the text, or displaying extra content. But because that’s not possible right now, we’re left with no option but to not accept the limitations. That means more code, more complexity, and more potential bugs.

But the new <selectedcontent> HTML element could be about to change all of that.

<selectedcontent> is an experimental HTML element that gives developers control over how a selected option is displayed, using just HTML and CSS. In this article, we’ll explore what <selectedcontent> does, how it fits into the <select> element, and how to build a working prototype that shows off its potential.

What is <selectedcontent> ?

Normally, when a user picks an option, the browser renders the selected value in its own rigid way. You can’t customize the layout, add icons, or style it meaningfully. And because you don’t get access to the internal structure, you’re stuck with what the browser gives you.

<selectedcontent> changes that. It provides a slot where the selected option’s content gets injected, and lets you define exactly what appears when the dropdown is closed without needing JavaScript or third-party hacks.

Here’s how the element works:

Inside your <select> , place a <button> as the first child

, place a as the first child Inside that button, add a <selectedcontent> element

element When a user selects an option, the browser clones its content and places it inside <selectedcontent>

This opens the door to full design control: custom layouts, icons, and rich formatting, all while maintaining native behavior and accessibility.

Another benefit of <selectedcontent> is that it doesn’t require much code. Here’s a basic pattern:

<select> <button> <selectedcontent></selectedcontent> </button> <option value="html">HTML</option> <option value="css">CSS</option> <option value="js">JavaScript</option> </select>

This approach is a big shift from how <select> has traditionally behaved. You can’t just style <select> and <option> directly to get this result; browsers don’t expose enough. But with <selectedcontent> , you finally get a real, stylable hook in the DOM to control how the selected item looks.

It’s not a full overhaul; you still can’t customize the open dropdown. But <selectedcontent> solves one of the most frustrating parts of working with <select> : making the selected value look the way you actually want it to.

<selectedcontent> in action: Building a demo

Let’s see how <selectedcontent> behaves inside a <select> element with a working example.

We’ll build a quick menu prototype with HTML and CSS, using no JavaScript and no frameworks. We’ll have a dropdown option that shows content like an icon, name, description, and price. But when you select an option, the label appears in the collapsed <select> , clean and styled.

First, create an index.html file and add the following code:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css"> <title>Document</title> </head> <body> <form class="coffee-shop"> <h2>☕ Artisan Coffee Co.</h2> <div class="subtitle">Crafted with passion, served with love</div> <p> <label for="coffee-select">Choose coffee:</label> <select id="coffee-select"> <button> <selectedcontent></selectedcontent> </button> <option value="">Please select your brew</option> <option value="espresso"> <span class="icon" aria-hidden="true">☕</span> <span class="option-label">Espresso</span> <span class="option-desc">Bold shot</span> <span class="price">$2.50</span> </option> <option value="cappuccino"> <span class="icon" aria-hidden="true">🥛</span> <span class="option-label">Cappuccino</span> <span class="option-desc">With steamed milk</span> <span class="price">$4.25</span> </option> <option value="latte"> <span class="icon" aria-hidden="true">🍼</span> <span class="option-label">Latte</span> <span class="option-desc">Creamy espresso</span> <span class="price">$4.75</span> </option> <option value="mocha"> <span class="icon" aria-hidden="true">🍫</span> <span class="option-label">Mocha</span> <span class="option-desc">With chocolate</span> <span class="price">$5.25</span> </option> </select> </p> </form> </body> </html>

Next, add a style.css file with the following styles:

select, ::picker(select) { appearance: base-select; } * { box-sizing: border-box; } body { background: linear-gradient(135deg, #8B4513, #F4A460); font-family: Arial, sans-serif; padding: 20px; } .coffee-shop { background: rgba(255, 248, 240, 0.95); padding: 2rem; border-radius: 15px; max-width: 600px; margin: auto; } h2 { text-align: center; color: #8B4513; margin-bottom: 0.5rem; } .subtitle { text-align: center; font-style: italic; color: #A0522D; margin-bottom: 2rem; } p { display: flex; gap: 10px; margin-bottom: 1.5rem; align-items: center; } label { width: 120px; font-weight: bold; color: #654321; } select { flex: 1; border: 2px solid #D2B48C; background: #FFF8DC; padding: 12px; border-radius: 8px; font-size: 1rem; transition: 0.4s; } select:hover, select:focus { background: #F5DEB3; border-color: #CD853F; } select::picker-icon { color: #8B4513; transition: rotate 0.4s; } select:open::picker-icon { rotate: 180deg; } ::picker(select) { border: none; background: #FFFAF0; border-radius: 12px; box-shadow: 0 8px 25px rgba(139, 69, 19, 0.3); opacity: 0; transition: all 0.4s allow-discrete; } ::picker(select):popover-open { opacity: 1; } @starting-style { ::picker(select):popover-open { opacity: 0; } } option { display: flex; align-items: center; gap: 15px; background: #FFF8DC; border: 2px solid #D2B48C; padding: 10px; transition: 0.3s; } option:hover, option:focus { background: #DEB887; transform: translateX(5px); } option .icon { font-size: 1.8rem; } /* Hide certain elements when displayed in selectedcontent */ selectedcontent .icon, selectedcontent .option-desc, selectedcontent .price { display: none; } .option-label { font-weight: bold; color: #8B4513; } .option-desc { font-size: 0.85rem; color: #A0522D; } .price { margin-left: auto; color: #CD853F; font-weight: bold; }

Check the result in your browser. It should look like this:

When a user selects an <option> , the browser clones that option’s content and injects it into the <selectedcontent> element. This is a one-time, shallow copy that includes the markup but no attributes or event listeners.

Because each <option> element contains multiple elements, the demo uses scoped CSS to control what gets shown in the collapsed view. Specifically, it hides everything except .option-label :

selectedcontent .icon, selectedcontent .option-desc, selectedcontent .price { display: none; }

This keeps the selected value clean while still showing the full details when the dropdown is open.

All of this is enabled by the following:

appearance: base-select;

This line preserves the native dropdown behavior while unlocking new styling hooks like ::picker and ::picker-icon . You get full control over both the collapsed label and the open dropdown, with just CSS.

Browser support

As of writing, <selectedcontent> is only fully supported in Chromium-based browsers starting with version 137. This includes:

Chrome (desktop and Android)

Edge

Android Browser

Firefox has partial support beginning in version 139, but it’s either incomplete or hidden behind a feature flag. Safari, Opera, Samsung Internet, and all iOS browsers do not currently support <selectedcontent> .

In unsupported browsers:

<selectedcontent> is ignored entirely

is ignored entirely The <button> inside <select> is treated as invalid HTML

inside is treated as invalid HTML You get the native dropdown with no styling, no layout control, and no rich formatting

In some cases, <select> may render incorrectly, especially if your CSS assumes the presence of <button> or ::picker support

In practice, this means that users on unsupported browsers will see a default, unstyled <select> . Your custom icons, descriptions, and formatting within the <option> elements may be flattened into plain text or dropped entirely, depending on the browser’s parser.

See CanIUse for updated browser support.

Future real-world use cases for <selectedcontent>

Once browser support catches up, <selectedcontent> will have the potential to solve real pain points that have plagued form UI design for years. Here are a few places where this element could make a big difference:

Product pickers: Ecommerce interfaces often need dropdowns with product names, thumbnails, prices, and even stock indicators. With <selectedcontent> , you can show full detail in the dropdown, and then cleanly style how the selected product is displayed, without using JavaScript templates or custom components Language or locale switchers: You can show a flag, full language name, and regional variant in the dropdown, but only the selected label (e.g., “EN”) in the collapsed view. No hacks, and no fake select boxes Custom theming or mode selection: Think of toggles for “Light Mode,” “Dark Mode,” or “System Default” with themed icons. You get full control over how each appears and what gets shown once selected, all natively Form builders/CMS tools: Tools that generate UI dynamically, such as form builders or headless CMS frontends, can utilize <selectedcontent> to offer rich selects that are accessible and customizable out of the box, no JavaScript wrappers or component libraries required Progressive disclosure UIs: You can use <selectedcontent> to hide and reveal extra metadata in a dropdown without requiring additional fields or expanding the layout

Once <selectedcontent> and the related styling hooks become standardized, it could unlock a ton of real-world use cases that developers have been hacking around for years. I encourage you to experiment with <selectedcontent> as it’s a good way to see how you can use it in your own UI patterns.

Conclusion

The <selectedcontent> HTML element represents a shift in how we think about native form controls. For the first time, we’re getting access to parts of the <select> element that were previously locked away, and we can finally style them without resorting to brittle hacks or full re-implementations.