how to properly handle rejected promises in TypeScript

AI’s not just following orders anymore. If you’re building the frontend, here’s how to design interfaces that actually understand your agent’s smarts.
Apple Intelligence is here. What does it mean for frontend dev and UX? Explore the core features of the update, do’s and don’ts for designing with Apple Intelligence in mind, and reflect on the future of AI design.
after()
Next.js’
after() is a new API that lets you run logic after your route has finished rendering, without blocking the client.
JavaScript loops like
for,
for...of, and
for...in are constructs that help run a piece of code multiple times.