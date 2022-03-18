flutter

Implementing face recognition and authentication in Flutter

In this article, we’ll be showing how you can implement biometric authentication using facial recognition and Touch ID in Flutter applications.
Yusuf Ahmed
Mar 18, 2022 6 min read

Google Cloud Firestore and Realtime Database in Flutter

This article will show you how Google Firestore and Google Firebase Realtime Database can be used for Flutter applications.
Muyiwa Femi-Ige
Mar 16, 2022 10 min read

Run backend tasks in Flutter using Cloud Functions

In this tutorial, learn how to write and deploy backend functions to Firebase and the best ways to integrate them with your Flutter app....
Souvik Biswas
Mar 15, 2022 8 min read

Internationalizing your app with Flutter’s easy_localization

Internationalize your mobile app and reach a larger audience with Flutter's easy_localization package. Learn how to adapt your app and display locale-specific content.
Ivy Walobwa
Mar 11, 2022 5 min read

Using Supabase for authentication in Flutter

Seamlessly incorporate authentication in your applications with Supabase, an open source alternative to Firebase that can run on various platforms and is free to...
Eshiet Ekemini
Mar 10, 2022 6 min read

Flutter vs. Ionic for cross-platform development

Compare and contrast Flutter and Ionic to help select the framework most suitable for your cross-platform development project.
Shalitha Suranga
Feb 25, 2022 12 min read

Understanding Offsets in Flutter

Flutter's Offset class can be confusing, but with this in-depth guide, you'll understand how to use it (and how it works under the hood).
Jahswill Essien
Feb 21, 2022 10 min read

Best IDEs for Flutter in 2022

Compare 2022's best IDEs for Flutter based on ease of use, extensibility, performance, and debugging ability.
Lewis Cianci
Feb 21, 2022 9 min read

Creating a multi-page app in Flutter

Improve UX by creating multi-page applications using the Navigator widget from Flutter.
Shubham Soni
Feb 21, 2022 3 min read

Handling network connectivity in Flutter

In this post, learn how to monitor your user's network connection status to improve communication and serve the ideal situational content.
David Adegoke
Feb 18, 2022 12 min read

Implementing a repository pattern In Flutter

Write more manageable codebases for your Flutter apps by decoupling data access and business logic according to the repository design pattern.
Shalitha Suranga
Feb 17, 2022 10 min read

A complete guide to Flutter architecture

Learn about Flutter's architecture to help when structuring an app, updating state, building widgets or screens, and maintaining the app.
Temitope Oyedele
Feb 16, 2022 8 min read
