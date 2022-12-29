What is a technical product manager and what do they do?

In this guide, we’ll define what a technical product manager is, distinguish between a technical PM and a regular product manager, and review the skills and competencies required to fulfill the technical product manager’s responsibilities.

Table of contents

What is a technical product manager?

The product manager and technical product manager roles are broadly defined and sometimes it’s hard to understand the differences and nuances between them.

Technical product manager, sometimes called inbound product manager, is a product management role that comes with additional responsibilities that require technical knowledge and skills.

That said, a technical product manager isn’t expected to do any programming or coding; they just need to understand and appreciate the engineering and technical aspects of the product development lifecycle.

Product manager vs. technical product manager

Often organizations have technical product managers and product managers performing alongside one another with little clarity as to the distinction between the roles. While there is some degree of overlap, the roles are designed to focus on different aspects of the product management lifecycle.

As mentioned earlier, the technical product manager is sometimes referred to as an inbound product manager. This means the person in this role is expected to understand, approve, and collaborate on aspects of engineering , technical architecture, and design for the product.

Therefore, a technical product manager must excel at working with engineers, architects, and designers. Though not expected to code or program the application itself, the technical product manager needs to understand and appreciate all the aspects of the technical design, technology architecture, user experience (UX) design, and decisions around these.

The matrix below elucidates some key differences between the technical product manager and traditional product manager roles:

Technical product manager Product manager Alternativee title Inbound product manager Outbound product manager Works with Works with engineering, UX design, architects, product owners, system analysts Works with customer success, sales, marketing teams , other product managers, business analysts Activities/tasks Approves and collaborates on technical designs, technology architecture decisions, UX designs, technical tradeoffs Market research, sales demos, developing marketing collaterals Ownership Involved in leading, conducting and participating in sprint ceremonies, (e.g., sprint planning, sprint grooming, sprint retrospective

Estimating stories

Maintaining technical debt

Creating and updating product requirement documents (PRDs) Writing product requirements and specifications

Backlog refinement

Creating and updating market requirements documents (MRDs) Background, skills, and qualifications Engineering or computer science degree

Software development methodology and certifications

Experience working with APIs

Knowledge of latest technology trends Business degree

Knowledge of market research and competitor analysis

Customer-facing

Ability to create a business case and perform value benefit analysis Focus Product development Product definition and go-to-market

Common responsibilities of the product manager and technical product manager include:

Where does the technical PM sit within the organization?

The technical product manager is generally internally facing (hence the inbound product manager title). Therefore, the technical product manager falls under the same organizational structure as a product manager and reports, depending on their seniority, to a senior technical product manager, group technical product manager, staff/principal technical product manager, or head of product.

The technical product manager works closely with development teams, system analysts, and technical architects.

What are the responsibilities of a technical product manager?

A technical product manager is responsible for:

How do technical product managers spend their time?

A typical day in the life of a technical product manager would be focused on meetings and interactions, managing tasks and tools, and preparatory work toward upcoming deliverables.

Let’s look at what exactly falls under these buckets and roughly what percentage of the TPM’s day is dedicated to each category of tasks:

Meetings and interactions

Given that the technical product manager works extensively with the engineering teams, the meetings they attend are heavily skewed toward interactions with engineering/technology teams and user experience teams.

Some examples of meetings a technical product manager might attend include:

A technical product manager would also attend meetings with product leadership and the peer product group, such as:

Product vision and goal setting (usually at the stage of inception or product kickoff)

Product roadmapping reviews and discussions

The technical product manager works individually on assigned tasks and on updating the tools (such as agile project management tools, etc.). Activities falling under this category include:

Updating and maintaining the product roadmap using roadmapping tools

Updating and maintaining the product backlog using backlog tools (such as Jira)

Writing and defining epics and user stories using backlog tools

Creating or approving UX wireframes, mockups, and prototypes using UX tools (such as Figma, Axure, etc.)

Creating and maintaining product requirements documents (PRDs)

Miscellaneous tasks for upcoming deliverables

Technical product managers spend the remainder of their time doing miscellaneous work toward future deliverables. These tasks might include:

Scheduling meetings

Reviewing the technical debt

Working on product thought leadership content (e.g., white papers, blog articles, etc.)

Preparing the sprint backlog

How to prepare for a technical product manager interview

If you’re looking to move into a technical product manager role, you’ll want to demonstrate that you can fulfill all the responsibilities and competencies described above.

The technical product manager interview will likely touch upon:

Relevant experience

Companies looking to hire a technical product manager will look for candidates who have:

Experience developing products and a product portfolio leveraging a variety of technology suites and landscapes (e.g., SaaS and emerging technologies such as Web 2.0/3.0, AI, machine learning, blockchain, etc.)

Basic knowledge of the domain for which the product or application is designed (e.g., healthcare, fintech, edtech, etc.)

Experience working with technology architecture and technical design teams

Experiencing working with engineering development (scrum) teams

Experience working with UX design teams

Qualifications and certifications in product management, software engineering, agile development, and SDLC methodologies

Strategy and decision making

The questions will likely be similar to those asked during a product manager interview. You should prepare to speak articulately with clear examples about your decisions around:

Developing new product features, overcoming product feature limitations, and either meeting or strategically missing deadlines

Technical feasibility, technology architecture, and issues related to the technology roadmap

Tradeoffs related to technical debt

User experience design and other considerations

Any conflicts that arose while working with engineering/scrum teams

You should also be prepared to answer case study questions that cover one or more of the decisions outlined above.

Lastly, don’t be surprised if they send you home with a case study assignment.

Soft skills

The technical product manager interview will also likely include questions around your soft skills. Be prepared to talk about your skills related to the following:

Problem solving

Conflict management

Time management

Leadership

Team building

Empathy

