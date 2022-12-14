Web workers, React, and Typescript

In this article, we will learn about web workers and how to use them in a React and TypeScript project by building a paginated data table. We’ll learn how to determine the length, filter, slice, and map through long arrays without affecting the performance and UX of our web applications. Essentially, we’ll examine how to boost web applications’ performance using web workers that give us a multi-thread capability to handle long processes in the background.
Web workers are a means for web browsers to run scripts in the background without interfering with the UI. If set up correctly, a web worker can send and receive messages to the JavaScript or TypeScript code where it was set up.
You can clone the source code here ahead of time if you like:
Jump ahead:
- Setting up our React and TypeScript web worker project
- Preparing the TypeScript data
- Building
App.tsand
generatingtypes
- Designing a web worker for checking array lengths
- Using the
countweb worker in TypeScript
- Creating a worker in TypeScript to get data
- Using the
getDataweb worker with TypeScript
- Create a worker for table
paginationin TypeScript
- Designing page handlers
- Using the
paginationcomponent
Setting up our React and TypeScript web worker project
To set up our project, we will create a new folder to contain our code. I’m naming my folder
app. Then, open the new folder in a code editor of your choice and run this code in the terminal to set up a React and TypeScript project:
npx create-react-app ./ --template TypeScript.
After the project has been set up, we will create three folders inside
src:
components: The
componentswill contain
Loader.tsx,
Pagination.tsx, and
Table.tsx
data: This will contain the
index.tsfile
longProcess: This will be made up of
count.ts,
enums.ts, and
getData.ts
Our folder and file structure should look similar to this:
app ├── README.md ├── node_modules ├── package.json ├── tsconfig.json ├── .gitignore ├── public │ ├── favicon.ico │ ├── index.html │ ├── logo192.png │ ├── logo512.png │ ├── manifest.json │ └── robots.txt └── src ├──components │ ├── Loader.tsx │ ├── Pagination.tsx │ └── Table.tsx | ├──data │ └── index.ts | ├──longProcesses │ ├── count.ts │ ├── enums.ts │ └── getData.ts ├── App.css ├── App.js ├── App.test.js ├── index.css ├── index.js ├── logo.svg ├── serviceWorker.js └── setupTests.js
Next, we can run
npm start or
yarn start in the terminal to start our development server.
Preparing the TypeScript data
In the
data/index.ts, we’ll add this long array to it. The array contains 5000 objects that all look similar to this:
{ "albumId": 1, "id": 2, "title": "reprehenderit est deserunt velit ipsam", "url": "https://via.placeholder.com/600/771796", "thumbnailUrl": "https://via.placeholder.com/150/771796" },
Creating enums
Enums are used to define a set of named constants or variables that do not change. An Enum is a special “class” in TypeScript representing a group of unchangeable variables. It’s like an object with a
freeze method called on it. Enums ensure that the proper variable names are always used in our code. It helps prevent errors that might occur when a variable gets misspelled.
To learn more about extending enums in TypeScript, check out this guide.
So, in
longProcesses/enums.ts, we have to create and export
processList and
ProfileEnum enums that would be used in files to make sure we are calling the correct variables:
// longProcesses/enums.ts export enum processList { count = "count", getData = "getData", } export enum ProfileEnum { albumId = "Album Id", id = "ID", title = "Title", url = "Url", thumbnailUrl = "Thumbnail", }
Building
App.ts and
Generate types
One of the most important features of TypeScript is its ability to check for types. However, we can define types for any variable, parameter, object, or array. This feature ensures that we are always using the right data type.
The
App.ts is the entry point for our app. Here, we will define four types:
LengthCountType,
ProfileType,
ProfileListType, and
GetDataType. We will also create a functional component that returns a
jsx with two
section nested in a
div, as shown in the code below:
// App.ts type LengthCountType = { loading: boolean; value: number; }; export type ProfileType = { albumId: number | string; id: number | string; title: string; url: string; thumbnailUrl: string; }; export type ProfileListType = { loading: boolean; list: unknown & Array<ProfileType>; page: number; }; export type GetDataType = { action: string; period: "initial" | "next" | "prev" | "pageNumber"; thePageNumber: number; }; export const listPageSize = 50; const App = () => { return ( <main className="main-container"> <section className="count"></section> <section className="table-container"></section> </main> ) }
Designing a web worker for checking array lengths
Determining the length of a long array blocks the single thread a web application uses. However, using a web worker, we can successfully check for the length of a long array without blocking the thread. Hence, The
longProcesses/count.ts will hold the worker code that we can use to determine the length of a long array.
To do this, write the following code in it:
// longProcesses/count.ts /* eslint-disable no-restricted-globals */ import { profiles } from "../data"; import { processList } from "./enums"; self.onmessage = (e: MessageEvent<string>) => { if (e.data === processList.count) { const findLength = profiles.length; self.postMessage(findLength); } }; export {};
Let’s break it down a bit.
First, we begin by disabling the error that says we’ve used
self incorrectly. Next, we’ll import the array and the
processList enum. Then, we’ll listen to the
onmessage event fired when a message has been posted to the worker file.
Then, check if the passed data is equivalent to the
count enum. If it is, we will get the length of the data and post it back to the originating file in the DOM.
Finally, export an empty object to prevent TypeScript from throwing an error.
Creating the
Loader component
The
Loader component will indicate when the process is being processed in the background. So, in the
components/Loader.ts, add the following code:
// components/Loader.ts import React from "react"; type Props = { color?: "black" | "white"; size?: number; display?: "inline-block" | "block"; }; const Loader = ({ color = "black", size = 20, display = "inline-block", }: Props) => { return ( <div style={{ border: `4px solid ${color}`, width: `${size}px`, height: `${size}px`, borderRightColor: "transparent", borderRadius: "50%", display, margin: display === "block" ? "50px auto" : "none", }} className="loader" ></div> ); }; export default Loader;
Now, let’s break it down. The
Loader accepts three props:
color,
size, and
display. It returns a single
div with the styles. It also has a
loader class that has been styled in
index.css to spin it around:
// index.css .loader { animation: spinner 1s linear forwards infinite; } @keyframes spinner { from { transform: rotate(0deg); } to { transform: rotate(360deg); } }
Using the
count web worker in TypeScript
The count web worker determines the length of the long array we have. To use the count worker, open
App.ts and import
useMemo,
useEffect, and
useState Hooks from
react and the
processList enum:
// App.ts import React, { useEffect, useMemo, useRef, useState } from "react"; import { processList } from "./longProcesses/enums";
Then, inside the component, we will initialize a new web worker with the
count.ts worker file we already created:
// App.ts // const App = () => { const counter: Worker = useMemo( () => new Worker(new URL("./longProcesses/count.ts", import.meta.url)), [] );
Next, we’ll create a state that will store the length of the array locally for us:
// App.ts const [lengthCount, setLengthCount] = useState<LengthCountType>({ loading: true, value: 0, });
From there, we’ll use the initialized
counter to post a message to the count worker inside a
useEffect:
// App.ts useEffect(() => { if (window.Worker) { counter.postMessage(processList.count); } }, [counter]);
Next, we’ll create a set of the appropriate values to the
lengthCount state:
useEffect(() => { if (window.Worker) { counter.onmessage = (e: MessageEvent<string>) => { setLengthCount((prev) => ({ ...prev, loading: false, value: Number(e.data) && Number(e.data), })); }; } }, [counter]);
Finally, we’ll use the
lengthCount state to render a loader and the length of the array on the UI:
// App.ts <section className="count"> Total count of Profiles is{" "} <b>{lengthCount.loading ? <Loader size={14} /> : lengthCount.value}</b> </section>
So, what did we do here? Let’s break it down. In the
counter variable,
useMemo is used to wrap the instance of a worker to prevent unnecessary re-initialization on re-renders. Inside the function, we used the
new Worker method and passed in a new instance of a generated URL that contains the path to the
count worker file:
lengthCount: This state holds the
loadingand
valuestate of the counter
useEffect: The first
useEffectruns the
countworker on the first re-render. It essentially checks if the user’s browser supports web workers before posting a message to the
countworker file
- The second
useEffectis used to receive a response from the
countworker and set the received response to the
lengthCountstate
- The second
In the Markup, we are displaying a loader when the process is still running and the value when completed.
Create a worker in TypeScript to get data
Getting data from a long array like the one we have can cause a lag in a user’s devices and result in a bad UX. Therefore, we’ll use a web worker to prevent that.
To get started, we’ll begin by adding the following code to
longProcesses/getData.ts:
// getData.ts /* eslint-disable no-restricted-globals */ import { GetDataType, listPageSize, ProfileListType } from "../App"; import { profiles } from "../data"; import { processList } from "./enums"; self.onmessage = (e: MessageEvent<string>) => { const data = JSON.parse(e.data) as GetDataType; if (data.action !== processList.getData) { return; } if (data.period === "initial") { const items = profiles.filter((item, index) => index < listPageSize); const response = { loading: false, list: items, page: data.thePageNumber, } as ProfileListType; self.postMessage(JSON.stringify(response)); } } export {};
First, we import the defined types in
App.ts, the list of data, and
processList. Next, we parse the returned data in the event and set it as
GetDataType. After that, check if the type of action is invalid.
Right after that, check if the period of the action is initiated. If that is so, we will get the first 50 items in our list using the JavaScript filter method, create a response object, and then post it as a
string.
Building a table
The table will display the list of the items on the UI. In the
components/Table.tsx, add the following code:
import React from "react"; import { ProfileType } from "../App"; import { ProfileEnum } from "../longProcesses/enums"; type Props = { list: Array<ProfileType>; }; const Table = ({ list }: Props) => { return ( <div className="table"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th>#</th> <th>{ProfileEnum.id}</th> <th>{ProfileEnum.title}</th> <th>{ProfileEnum.albumId}</th> <th>{ProfileEnum.thumbnailUrl}</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> {list.length > 0 && list.map((item, index: number) => { return ( <tr key={item?.id}> <td>{index + 1}</td> <td>{item?.id}</td> <td>{item?.title}</td> <td>{item?.albumId}</td> <td> <img src={item?.thumbnailUrl} alt={item?.title} width={50} height={50} loading="lazy" /> </td> </tr> ); })} </tbody> </table> </div> ); }; export default Table;
Here, the first thing we did was import
ProfileType and
ProfileEnum. Next, we defined a
PropType for our
Table component.
Right after that, we created a
div that returns a
table. Here’s what they do:
table:Returns a
theadand
tbody
thead: Returns a
trthat contains five
th
tbody: Contains a
mapthat returns a
tr
tr: Returns five
td
Note: The images have been lazy-loaded using the
loading="lazy"attribute to boost performance.
Using the
getData web worker with TypeScript
Using the
getData web worker is similar to how we used the
count worker. We begin by initializing a new worker with the code below:
// App.ts const getData: Worker = useMemo( () => new Worker(new URL("./longProcesses/getData.ts", import.meta.url)), [] );
Next, we will define the local state to handle the
profileList state:
// App.ts const [profileList, setProfileList] = useState<ProfileListType>({ loading: true, list: [], page: 1, });
Then, we will create a
useEffect where we use
getData at the initial render:
// App.ts useEffect(() => { if (window.Worker) { const request = { action: processList.getData, period: "initial", thePageNumber: profileList.page, } as GetDataType; getData.postMessage(JSON.stringify(request)); } // eslint-disable-next-line react-hooks/exhaustive-deps }, []);
Next, we will create another
useEffect that will handle receiving the response from the
getData web worker file:
// App.ts useEffect(() => { if (window.Worker) { getData.onmessage = (e: MessageEvent<string>) => { const response = JSON.parse(e.data) as unknown as ProfileListType; setProfileList((prev) => ({ ...prev, loading: response.loading, list: response.list, page: response.page, })); }; } }, [getData]);
Finally, we will display the data using the
Table component we created:
<section className="table-container"> {profileList.loading ? ( <Loader size={40} display="block" /> ) : ( <> <Table list={profileList.list} /> </> )} </section>
In the
getData variable,
useMemo is used to wrap the instance of a worker to prevent unnecessary re-initialization on re-renders. Inside the function, we use the
new Worker method and pass in a new instance of a generated URL that contains the path to the
getData worker file. The
profileList state holds the
loading,
list, and
page state of the
getData worker locally in our app.
The first
useEffect runs
getData on the first re-render. It checks if the user’s browser has support for web workers, it also houses a request object that is stringified before being sent to the
getData worker file. The request object contains an
action,
period, and
thePageNumber key-value pairs. The second
useEffect is used to receive a response from
getData and set the received response to the
profileList state.
In the Markup, we display a loader when the process is still running and then render a table when completed:
Note: The classes passed to the elements are used to style them.
Create a worker for table pagination in TypeScript
The pagination would have the functionality to go to a page when selecting the next and prev buttons. It can also go to a page when clicking the page number. To implement a worker for the functionality mentioned earlier, we will modify the
getData worker inside
longProcesses/getData.ts and add the following code to it:
// longProcesses/getData.ts if ( data.period === "pageNumber" || data.period === "next" || data.period === "prev" ) { const items = profiles.slice( (data.thePageNumber - 1) * listPageSize, data.thePageNumber * listPageSize ); const response = { loading: false, list: items, page: data.thePageNumber, } as ProfileListType; self.postMessage(JSON.stringify(response)); }
First, we check if the
period key in the
data object we’ll get from the file that posted a message to the
getData worker is equal to
pageNumber,
next, or
prev. We’ll do this before slicing the page using the page number and the list page size. After that, create a
response object and post the response as a stringified message.
Implementing the
pagination component from React
To create a
pagination component, we will add the following code to
components/Pagination to create a
pagination component.tsx:
// Pagination.tsx import React from "react"; type Props = { page: number; pages: number; pageClick: (page: number) => void; prevHandler: () => void; nextHandler: () => void; }; const Pagination = ({ page, pages, pageClick, prevHandler, nextHandler, }: Props) => { return ( <div className="pagination-container"> <button className="prev" onClick={prevHandler} disabled={page === 1}> Prev </button> <ul className="pages-container"> {[...Array(Math.ceil(pages)).keys()].map((x, i) => { return ( <li key={i} className={page - 1 === i ? "active page-item" : "page-item"} onClick={() => { pageClick(x + 1); }} > {x + 1} </li> ); })} </ul> <button className="next" onClick={nextHandler} disabled={page === pages}> Next </button> </div> ); }; export default Pagination;
The first thing we do is define the props type. It contains
page and
pages that must accept a number. Then,
pageClick,
prevHandler, and
nextHandler must accept a function.
In the
jsx, we return a
div with a class. Then inside it, we return three elements:
button,
ul, and another
button.
The first
button contains a class and an
onclick event listener that runs the
prevHandler function. It is also disabled when the current page is the first page. The
ul contains a class and returns an array of numbers using the
pages value. A
map function is used to loop through the new array and return an
li element. Each
li contains a key, a class that changes when the
li is active. It also contains an
onClick event handler that runs the
pageClick function.
Note: If TypeScript complains about converting a number to an array, add the following key-pair to the
compilerOptionobject in your
tsconfig.jsonfile:
// tsconfig.json "downlevelIteration": true /** This fixes error when converting numbers to array of numbers*/,
The last button is the
next button. It accepts a class and an
onClick event handler that runs the
nextHandler function. It is also disabled when the current page is the last page.
Designing page handlers
The page handlers are the functions we pass to the
Pagination component when using it. The first function to create is the
handlePageNumber, which will be called when clicking a page:
const handlePageNumber = (userSelectedPage: number) => { if (window.Worker) { const request = { action: processList.getData, period: "pageNumber", thePageNumber: userSelectedPage, } as GetDataType; getData.postMessage(JSON.stringify(request)); } };
The second function is the
prevHandler. It will be called when the prev button is clicked:
const prevHandler = (userSelectedPage: number) => { if (profileList.page === 1) { return; } if (window.Worker) { const request = { action: processList.getData, period: "prev", thePageNumber: userSelectedPage - 1, } as GetDataType; getData.postMessage(JSON.stringify(request)); } };
Finally, our last function is the
nextHandler. It will be called when the next button is clicked:
const nextHandler = (userSelectedPage: number, thePageLength: number) => { if (userSelectedPage < thePageLength) { if (window.Worker) { const request = { action: processList.getData, period: "next", thePageNumber: userSelectedPage + 1, } as GetDataType; getData.postMessage(JSON.stringify(request)); } } };
The
handlePageNumber accepts the
userSelectedPage as a param. We then check if the browser supports web workers. After that, we create a
request object that contains the
action,
period, and
thePageNumber. Next, we post the
request as a stringified message to the
getData web worker.
Our next function,
prevHandler accepts the
userSelectedPage as a
param. Then, we check if the current page is the first page and do nothing. After that, we create a request object. However, we will send a decremented
thePageNumber key.
Finally,
nextHandler is like the first two functions except that it accepts two props instead. We first check if the
userSelectedPage is less than the value of
thePageLength variable we defined above. Also, the
thePageNumber key is incremented.
Use
Pagination component
To use the
Pagination component, we need to import the component into
component/App.ts:
// App.ts import Pagination from "./components/Pagination";
Next, we will add the following Markup below the
Table component:
// App.ts <Pagination page={profileList.page} pages={lengthCount.value / listPageSize} pageClick={(pageNumber) => { handlePageNumber(pageNumber); }} prevHandler={() => prevHandler(profileList.page)} nextHandler={() => nextHandler(profileList.page, lengthCount.value / listPageSize) } />
First of all, we pass
profileList.page to the page and pass
lengthCount.value / listPageSize to the pages. Then, pass the
handlePageNumber function to the
pageClick prop. Next, we pass the
prevHandler and the
nextHandler to their appropriate props.
Adding styling to your web workers
You can decide to use whatever style of your choice. However, here is the style I have already created:
// index.css body { margin: 0; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", "Roboto", "Oxygen", "Ubuntu", "Cantarell", "Fira Sans", "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; -moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale; padding-bottom: 4rem; } .loader { animation: spinner 1s linear forwards infinite; } @keyframes spinner { from { transform: rotate(0deg); } to { transform: rotate(360deg); } } .main-container { display: flex; flex-direction: column; align-items: center; padding-top: 2rem; } .count { padding: 2rem 0 3rem; font-size: 2rem; text-align: center; } .table-container { width: 95%; padding: 0 0.5rem; max-width: 700px; } table, td, th { border: 1px solid black; padding: 0.2rem; } table { border-collapse: collapse; width: 100%; min-height: 700px; } th { white-space: nowrap; } td { text-align: left; vertical-align: top; } td:first-child { font-weight: 300; } .pagination-container { display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; margin: auto; gap: 1rem; width: 100%; max-width: 500px; } .pages-container { display: flex; list-style: none; gap: 0.5rem; overflow-x: scroll; padding-bottom: 0.5rem; } .pages-container > * { background-color: rgb(49, 150, 238); padding: 0.3rem; min-width: 40px; text-align: center; cursor: pointer; border: none; border-radius: 8px; } .page-item.active { background-color: blue; color: white; } .prev, .next { padding: 0.6rem; text-align: center; cursor: pointer; }
You can clone the source code here.
Conclusion
Using web workers with TypeScript and React has become much easier over the years. This means it is now very easy to handle operations and heavy tasks in the background while boosting performance and improving the UX.
Thank you for reading through. I hope you enjoyed this article, and be sure to leave a comment if you have any questions. Happy coding!
