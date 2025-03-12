Tesler’s Law: The danger of oversimplifying complex products

As much as we’d love to remove complexity in UX design entirely, it’s not always possible — or even beneficial. Some problems demand intricate solutions rather than oversimplified fixes. In the 1980s, Larry Tesler explored this idea, leading to what’s now known as Tesler’s Law — the notion that complexity in a system is conserved and can only be shifted, not eliminated. Around the same time, Larry Wall introduced a similar perspective, calling it the Waterbed Theory, highlighting how reducing complexity in one area often inflates it elsewhere.

In this article, you’ll learn what Tesler’s Law is, and how to handle unavoidable complexity in UX design with care, rather than trying to eliminate it altogether.

What is Tesler’s Law?

Tesler’s Law, also known as the Law of Conservation of Complexity (or Waterbed Theory), states that every product has an inherent degree of complexity. Trying to simplify it beyond that point often makes things more complex rather than simpler.

For example, you’ve probably encountered websites where clicking “Contact us” automatically opens your default email client, pre-filling an email address. Sounds convenient, right? Not if you don’t use that email client. Instead of streamlining the process, it creates friction — you close the unwanted window, manually copy the email, and switch to your preferred platform.

A better UX strategy? Just provide a functional contact form.

This example illustrates why oversimplification doesn’t always work. Complexity doesn’t disappear — it just shifts elsewhere, much like how pressing down on a waterbed makes the displaced water pop up somewhere else.

How to handle complexity in UX design?

Lay the foundations for organized information architecture

One common UX mistake is splitting content into too many separate pages because it feels “simpler”. While this may make the design process more manageable, it often forces users to jump between pages unnecessarily.

Some examples of unnecessary complexity:

Creative portfolios with too many pages (e.g., Home, About, Our Story, Our Work, Contact Us, etc.). Overthinking is a common creative trait, but streamlining these sections improves usability

(e.g., Home, About, Our Story, Our Work, Contact Us, etc.). Overthinking is a common creative trait, but streamlining these sections improves usability Disorganized settings pages where users struggle to find what they need due to vague categorization

Instead of fragmenting content, a well-structured single page can be more effective. If designed correctly, it won’t feel cluttered — it will feel intuitive. To achieve this:

Use clear headings and logical hierarchy

Implement same-page navigation (e.g., a fixed header with anchor links that smoothly scroll to relevant sections)

Consider interactive components like accordions or tabs to make content more compact

Sanne Wijbenga’s website (pictured below) does all of that really well:

Of course, A/B testing + UX benchmarking will tell you which option is best of all the options that you want to try (including multi-page navigation if you truly think that it’s a good option):

That being said, start with card sorting to determine the best structure. This UX research technique helps you understand how users naturally group related content, ensuring your information architecture makes sense.

Don’t oversimplify written content

Clarity is king in UX writing, but oversimplifying for the sake of brevity can strip away important details. The key is to cut clutter, not context. So to ensure your content is informative and easy to digest:

Use exit-intent surveys to identify missing information

Experiment with headings, paragraphs, lists, and typography to improve readability

Avoid the trap of thinking shorter = better. If more words provide necessary clarity, use them

Just because a solution seems straightforward doesn’t mean it’s the best choice. The easiest implementation isn’t always the easiest to use.

For example:

Mailto links might seem like a quick way to enable email contact, but they often frustrate users

Magic links for authentication sound simple but can be cumbersome compared to one-time passwords

Learn a little bit about development — app platforms and web APIs are very sophisticated now, so components that you might’ve avoided before might be super easy to implement now

Avoid reinventing the wheel — use native functionalities like form validation rather than coding custom solutions unnecessarily

Paper prototyping can reveal possibilities that digital tools like Figma can’t fully replicate

Talk to developers — they approach design differently and can provide insights into feasibility

Talk to users — sometimes the best solution isn’t the most innovative one, but the one users already understand

So basically, just utilize some critical thinking skills to evaluate every possible solution thoroughly. And keep in mind that designing a more complex solution is better than having to design patches for half-baked simple solutions.

Tesler’s Law: How simple is too simple?

Interestingly, when a website or app feels simple, users tend to attempt more complex tasks. This most likely stems from a desire to maximize value from the product without inducing too much cognitive strain. This suggests that people prefer to push their cognitive function to the limit if it means getting more done, and these behaviours, as you can imagine, are quite common today.

Think of spreadsheets. While simple calculations are easy, users often create complex formulas, pull real-time data, and even write scripts, making them harder to use over time.

This principle applies to social media too — frictionless scrolling leads to digital burnout, as users engage beyond their cognitive limits. UX designers must strike a balance — instead of oversimplifying, they should help users pace themselves with subtle friction, like:

Tiered onboarding, which gradually introduces advanced features

Progressive disclosure, where complex tools are “unlocked” as needed

Even designers fall into the oversimplification trap, especially when creating personal projects. Many over-prioritize visual appeal, resulting in stylish but frustrating websites. Awwwards showcases many of these — sites with elaborate animations but poor usability.

Conclusion

Tesler’s Law reminds us that while simplification is essential, there’s a limit. Going beyond that limit can create more complexity, not less.

Oversimplification often leads to:

Bloated sitemaps that force users to navigate more than necessary

Confusing settings and features that are harder to find

Incomplete content that lacks crucial details

Functionality that works for some but fails others

To prevent this:

Consolidate pages when appropriate, using well-structured navigation

Focus on clear, informative content rather than just brevity

Consider all possible solutions, not just the simplest one

Use progressive complexity to help users manage advanced features

Implement smart defaults to reduce unnecessary decisions

Offer customization options where possible, so users can adjust settings to fit their needs

Leverage contextual help (e.g., tooltips, inline guidance) to introduce complexity gradually

Simply being mindful about UX decisions can go a long way as well.

The trick to this is asking yourself, “Does this approach truly offer a better user experience, or is it just easier for me as a UX designer/easier for engineers to implement/easier for administrators to manage/etc.?” You’ll almost invariably incur a technical debt of some kind by going down what seems like the easier routes, so it’s important to prioritize the long-term ROI of any decisions over the short-term ROI of any corners cut.

At the end of the day, great UX design isn’t about making everything as simple as possible — it’s about making things as simple as they can be, but no simpler.