Open vs. closed vs. hybrid card sorting for UX research

Card sorting has existed for many years as a tool to understand the user’s mental model better. It helps UX designers and researchers improve design within apps and websites.

This article will review this method’s benefits and disadvantages, discuss when to use it, examine the different types of card sorting, and cover the steps and best practices for effective card sorting.

Editor’s note: This article was updated by the author on 25 February 2025 to condense information and add new insights, including comparing various card sorting methods, discussing less common variants like reverse and modified Delphi card sorting, providing five simple steps and best practices, and more.

What is card sorting?

A card sorting exercise involves categorizing different items into groups. It helps you understand how users classify information in their minds so you can improve your website or app.

Imagine you have a website that sells all types of furniture, from chairs to tables to beds. When a user searches for a new sofa, how will they find it — by room, style, size, color? Do they also want to consider a sofa that extends into a bed at the same time?

As you can see, we need to build navigation and categorize the information in the app in a manner that reflects how users organize information in their minds about the item they search for. Using the card sorting method, we understand better how to organize this information.

Why should you use card sorting in UX research?

Information architecture is the practice of organizing, naming, and structuring content to make it easy for users to find and use. Card sorting is one of the most efficient methods to create a clear information architecture on a website or app for the user.

Benefits of card sorting

Helps product designers, UX researchers, and product managers understand users’ mental models and make data-backed decisions

Provides an easy and effective way to improve an application or website’s information architecture

Cost-effective and flexible, as it can happen online or offline in one of three ways — open, closed, or hybrid — as well as be either moderated or unmoderated

Shows how users categorize information using their own terms, which minimizes jargon and provides insights into their choices

Online tools (especially AI tools) make it easy to get insights and ask questions about results easily

Can be used at any stage of the product, whether before launch, after release, or when adding new categories

Helps validate existing categories and organize new ones

Drawbacks of card sorting

Participants’ backgrounds, biases, and perspectives could negatively influence results

Open card sorting can lead to highly varied categorizations, making analysis complex

Closed card sorting can limit insights because users cannot create their own categories

Large card sorting tasks require careful planning and participant recruitment for accurate results

Analyzing lots of results can take time and effort from the team

Offline sessions require manual work to digitize the results

Unmoderated sessions lack real-time feedback, so participants cannot ask questions if needed

The task may not always provide a complete picture of user navigation behaviors because it is done outside of actual usage

Randomization of cards is necessary to avoid bias but it can confuse participants

When to use card sorting

UX researchers can run a card sorting exercise when launching a new website to understand how the information can be organized.

You can also do card sorting before adding new sections to your existing website or to test if the current navigation and information architecture work well. This will let you see if your users can easily find the information they need.

Card sorting methods

There are a variety of card sorting methods you can choose from. Let’s examine what each of them can do and how they differ.

Open vs. closed vs. hybrid

An open card sort involves participants categorizing different topics according to their own sense of organization. Typically, designers use open card sorting to gain a deep understanding of how users group content.

In an open card sorting exercise, you would give participants cards and ask them to categorize the cards and name the categories based on their preferences. After, you and the participant can evaluate the structure and discuss why they chose those specific categories:

When you do open card sorting, it’s a good idea to have the participants categorize first, then give them cards to write their category names on. That way, they can focus on organizing the information first and then give the category a name.

Closed card sorting involves presenting cards with existing items and category names to the participants, and they need to sort them accordingly. While open card sorting helps you figure out how users conceptually group topics, closed card sorting lets you assess your existing categorization structure.

For example, if you were assessing the information architecture for a grocery app, you might have categories like Fruit, Vegetables, and Snacks. After that, the user could sort cards containing items like bananas, tomatoes, and chips according to their category:

Hybrid card sorting method combines open and closed card sorting methods, allowing participants to group cards into predefined categories as well as create their own ones. You can use this technique if you already have some categories established but are unsure how others should be categorized:

Here’s a summary table comparing these three methods:

Open card sorting Closed card sorting Hybrid card sorting Description Users create their own categories to organize information. Users sort items into predefined categories Participants can sort items into set categories or make their own categories. Pros ✅ Provides deep insights into users’ mental models

✅ Helps discover unexpected or intuitive groupings

✅ Results are not biased by predefined structures ✅ Validates an existing categorization structure

✅ Faster and easier analysis because of the predefined categories

✅ Useful for testing and refining existing navigation systems ✅ Offers both open and closed methods

✅ Users can express their preferences while keeping consistency

✅ Balances structure with free-form user input Cons ❌ Can result in inconsistent categories between participants

❌ Analysis can be time-consuming due to variations

❌ May not work well when a specific structure is needed ❌ Limits discovery of other user perspectives

❌ Users may struggle if categories don’t match their expectations

❌ Can reinforce biases in existing categories ❌ More complex to analyze than closed sorting

❌ Can still introduce biases from existing categories When to use Early-stage UX research for IA; when we want to understand how users naturally categorize information When refining an existing product’s navigation, or when testing IA before implementation When you have some established categories but not all, or when performing mixed methods research

Moderated vs. unmoderated

Moderated card sorting is a technique where a facilitator is present, either in-person or online, while participants categorize information. This method helps UX researchers and product designers better understand users because they can interact directly with them, like asking them questions if needed, as well as answering their questions, clarifying misunderstandings, or resolving any other issues.

In unmoderated sessions, you don’t have to be present at the same time as the participants. While this means you can’t interact directly with them, potentially causing you to miss out on crucial insights, it’s a much more flexible and scalable option.

Here’s a quick table comparing moderated vs. unmoderated card sorting:

In-person card sorting Remote card sorting Description Conducted in a physical environment Completed virtually, often in the participant’s personal environment Pros ✅ If moderated, can benefit from all the pros of having a facilitator present

✅ Can put participants into groups to see how they collaborate on the task

✅ Environment is focused on the task, preventing distractions

✅ Interacting with physical materials can be more engaging for participants ✅ No geographical or time limitations, especially if unmoderated

✅ More cost-effective (only software and an optional participation reward)

✅ More scalable and flexible, especially if unmoderated

✅ Information is already available and organized online, making analysis easier Cons ❌ Involves more logistics, like scheduling or physical location and materials

❌ Data must be collected manually, which can be more work

❌ Typically costs more ❌ No additional insights from body language and other nonverbal cues

❌ Higher potential for technical difficulties and misunderstandings

❌ May be less engaging and more distracting for participants When to use For small, focused user groups when deep, qualitative insights or team collaboration is needed When scalability and speed are priorities, or budget or scheduling constraints exist. Ideal for global research with multiple user bases

In-person vs. remote

Card sorting can be conducted in person, in a physical environment like an office, or remotely, where participants complete the task on their computers, often in their personal environment such as home. The basic exercise is the same, but let’s look at the pros and cons of each method:

Reverse and modified Delphi

There are two more variants of the card sorting exercise you may want to use: reverse, and modified Delphi. For an in-depth look at the Delphi technique, you can check out this article; otherwise, let’s explore these methods using the summary table below:

How to execute effective card sorting

To execute a card sorting session, it is necessary to prepare first by setting the goal and understanding what we want to achieve.

Additionally, you need to prepare with participants and collect all necessary materials and information before starting to ensure we get the most effective results.

Let’s take a look at how to do it in five easy steps:

1. Set objectives

Before starting, it is important to ask yourself what you want to achieve. Do you want to understand how to organize categories for the new digital product you’re working on? Are you redesigning a website or testing an app’s navigation?

After choosing what you want to achieve, you need to select the method you will use. For example:

Choose open card sorting if you want to build a website from zero

Choose remote card sorting if you have a small budget or need to involve a worldwide participant base

Choose reverse card sorting if you want to test an existing navigation system

So first, select what you want to achieve, then find the most effective method to achieve it.

2. Prepare materials

What you need to do to prepare depends on which method you choose:

For online card sorting, ensure the cards are well organized within the tool you’re using. You may need to take some time to research and choose the right tool for your needs. If your budget is limited, here are some tools with free plans: Miro, OptimalSort, Mural, UXtweak, and Proven by Users

For onsite card sorting, set up the room properly. Writing and arranging all the physical cards beforehand will save time during the session

For open card sorting, prepare colored blank cards for the user to write the categories on. Colors help users separate categories more easily

It may help to invite someone else to the session to take notes and help if needed. This person can help you organize the session and ensure it runs smoothly.

3. Recruit participants

You can recruit participants for a card sorting study in different ways:

Social media and forums are effective places to look for potential participants

Create a post or a survey on different social media sites to attract participants who fit your target audience

If the product is already available, coordinate with your customer support team to reach out to existing customers, who may be more interested in participating

After that, you’ll need to open a line of communication:

Send an email to potential participants. Build trust to increase the chance of them agreeing to participate: be clear and transparent about who you are and how you obtained their email address. Tell them what the study is about and how they can help

If they agree to participate, agree on a time for the session. You may want to start by sending them a short list of available times, but be flexible to accommodate the participants’ schedules, and keep time zones in mind if applicable

For online card sorting sessions, send an invitation to the online tool and clearly explain how to use it

For offline card sorting sessions, send participants directions and other necessary information so they can find the site easily

4. Conduct card sorting

Before the session

In-person card sorting

Provide participants with clear instructions on how to get to the site

Ensure the room is at an acceptable temperature

Provide participants with a bottle of water

Ensure enough space for organizing cards, such as a large table

Online session

Email participants to confirm they can access the tool

Ensure a stable internet connection for yourself and your participants

During the session

Moderated session

Explain how the exercise will work and why the participants’ contribution is valuable

Remind participants that any answer is valid and that the goal is to understand how to organize data better

Ask participants to speak aloud to provide insight into their thought processes and categorization decisions

If you’re recording the sessions audio or video, make sure to inform participants

Allow participants to ask questions before the session begins to ensure understanding and comfort with the task

Listen to participants as they sort cards and observe how they organize information

Assist participants when needed, but avoid influencing their decisions

Unmoderated session

Add explanations to the board to improve understanding

After the session

Onsite session

Discuss with the participants to gain insights into their thought processes and decision-making

Thank participants and assure them their insights will improve the product experience

Take a picture of the card organization with the participant’s name for digitization and analysis

Digitize everything once the session ends

Online session

Thank participants and assure them that their information will help improve the product. Send this message by email if the session was unmoderated

5. Analyze results

After conducting a card sorting exercise, analyze the data to gain insights into the user’s mental model. Finding common categories and relationships between the different cards from the entire group of participants’ results will help you determine the most effective way to organize the data.

Remember that you can also learn much from the user’s comments and observations you make during the session. These insights will give you valuable context and help you better understand why the participants are thinking in such a way.

Using a spreadsheet app, you can organize the information more accurately and analyze the data more efficiently.

When you use a specific tool for card sorting, you may find that the software has advanced data analysis features. These features can save you time and help you quickly identify patterns and trends. If you want to test some tools with advanced data analysis features, you can look at OptimalSort, UXtweak, and UserZoom.

After analyzing the data, it is important to share your findings with your stakeholders and team. In this way, everyone will clearly understand what insights have been gained and how they can be used to improve the navigation and information architecture of the website or app.

Card sorting best practices

Limit the number of cards — The number of cards you need depends on your goals and how much information you have to sort. Ideally, limit yourself to 30–50 cards; this allows for a diverse set of items that can be grouped and labeled in various ways

— The number of cards you need depends on your goals and how much information you have to sort. Ideally, limit yourself to 30–50 cards; this allows for a diverse set of items that can be grouped and labeled in various ways Write clear topics for accurate sorting — Avoid topics containing similar words to avoid confusion. Use different terminology or provide extra context to make the cards stand out. You can sometimes explain some topics better by adding images to the cards

— Avoid topics containing similar words to avoid confusion. Use different terminology or provide extra context to make the cards stand out. You can sometimes explain some topics better by adding images to the cards Test before conducting a session — Before you do card sorting, test it with 2–3 people so you can see how long it takes and find any errors. For instance, you may find that some items are too similar, making it difficult for users to differentiate between them

— Before you do card sorting, test it with 2–3 people so you can see how long it takes and find any errors. For instance, you may find that some items are too similar, making it difficult for users to differentiate between them Recruit the right number of participants — You’ll get the best results with about fifteen participants. With more, you’ll get diminishing returns for each additional user; with fewer, you won’t have enough data to figure out overlapping patterns. However, there are times when you may want to add more participants (up to 50) when the results are critical and you seek more validation

— You’ll get the best results with about fifteen participants. With more, you’ll get diminishing returns for each additional user; with fewer, you won’t have enough data to figure out overlapping patterns. However, there are times when you may want to add more participants (up to 50) when the results are critical and you seek more validation Find the right participants — Participants in a card sorting task should be similar to your target user persona. For example, if you are building a website that sells running equipment, you need to find people who run

— Participants in a card sorting task should be similar to your target user persona. For example, if you are building a website that sells running equipment, you need to find people who run Randomize the cards — Randomize the cards before you give them to the user. That way, the user won’t be biased by the order

— Randomize the cards before you give them to the user. That way, the user won’t be biased by the order Limit the number of categories — Whether you’re presenting participants with categories or asking them to define their own, limit yourself to a manageable number to allow for clear grouping and labeling of the items.

— Whether you’re presenting participants with categories or asking them to define their own, limit yourself to a manageable number to allow for clear grouping and labeling of the items. Don’t force answers — In a case where a participant does not know how to categorize an item, tell them to leave it as uncategorized

Conclusion

A card sorting method is an easy way to understand how to arrange the information on a website or an application to make it easier for users to find what they’re looking for. This simple method involves organizing cards into categories and can be useful both before and after the product is launched.

You can incorporate card sorting in your UX research in five easy steps:

Set objectives Prepare materials Recruit participants Conduct cart sorting Analyze results

There are various card sorting methods you can use gain insights about your product’s IA:

Open card sorting is best for early-stage UX research when you want to understand how users naturally categorize information

is best for early-stage UX research when you want to understand how users naturally categorize information Closed card sorting can help you refine an existing product’s navigation

can help you refine an existing product’s navigation Hybrid card sorting balances structure with free-form user input

balances structure with free-form user input Moderated card sorting provides deep insights into user thought processes and is great for complex categorization tasks

provides deep insights into user thought processes and is great for complex categorization tasks Unmoderated card sorting is flexible, scalable, and resource-efficient

is flexible, scalable, and resource-efficient In-person card sorting is great for small, focused user groups, especially when collaboration is needed

is great for small, focused user groups, especially when collaboration is needed Remote card sorting is ideal when scalability, speed, or global research is a priority

is ideal when scalability, speed, or global research is a priority Reverse card sorting allows you to validate and optimize existing categories and IA

allows you to validate and optimize existing categories and IA Modified Delphi card sorting can help you refine IA and make iterative improvements to complex categories

Now that you have this detailed guide to card sorting best practices in hand, it’s your turn to leverage this tool in your UX research!

Featured image source: IconScout