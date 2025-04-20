Conducting a UX benchmarking study step by step

Glassmorphism is a UI trend that’s used to create the illusion of a glass-like texture to give a fresh, transparent feel to interfaces.
Don’t waste wait time. Here are my personal fav smart ways to turn loading screens into delightful, helpful moments your users will actually enjoy.
Buttons are one of the most common components in UX design. Learn how to create buttons that guide users effectively.
Improve loading UX with skeleton screens. This guide breaks down what they are, how they work, and how top apps use them.