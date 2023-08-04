What is a digital experience platform (DXP)?

Digital experience platforms (DXP) are all-encompassing software solutions that aid businesses in creating, managing, and optimizing digital experiences across a variety of channels and touchpoints. A DXP merges various tools and technologies into a single ecosystem, such as content management systems (CMS), customer relationship management (CRM), e-commerce platforms, personalization engines, analytics, and more.

The importance of DXP lies in its capacity to provide smooth and personalized user experiences across multiple digital channels. These include websites, mobile apps, social media, email, and even physical touchpoints like kiosks and IoT devices. This ability fosters customer loyalty and business growth in our increasingly digital world.

What is a digital experience platform?

A DXP is an assembly of core technologies that collaborate to create, manage, deliver, and optimize custom digital experiences. It can be a single product or a suite of software with multiple integrated applications. The primary goal of a DXP is to collect and organize customer data to derive real value from it.

For instance, a retailer might use a DXP to offer a personalized experience that includes shopping, loyalty programs, and relevant content. Customers have the freedom to interact with the experience in a way that suits them best. As they engage more with the platform, the experience becomes increasingly tailored to their preferences.

Moreover, a DXP is an integrated and cohesive technology suite that facilitates digital journey orchestration. This process involves combining capabilities from various applications to create seamless customer experiences. These applications can either be built natively into the platform or added as integrations.

While DXPs offer similar functionalities, the 2023 Magic Quadrant report for DXP divides providers into four segments: leaders, challengers, visionaries, and niche players:

Benefits of using a digital experience platform

The overarching advantage of using a digital experience platform is that it enables you to create smooth and personalized user experiences across your various channels. But this benefit contains multiple layers.

Let’s take a closer look at how, specifically, companies and product teams stand to benefit by integrating a DXP:

Seamless customer experience — DXPs provide consistent and smooth experiences across various digital channels and touchpoints. This allows users to transition seamlessly between different platforms without disruptions

— DXPs provide consistent and smooth experiences across various digital channels and touchpoints. This allows users to transition seamlessly between different platforms without disruptions Personalization — With DXPs, businesses can leverage data analytics and personalization engines to offer customized content, products, and recommendations based on each individual’s unique preferences and behaviors

— With DXPs, businesses can leverage data analytics and personalization engines to offer customized content, products, and recommendations based on each individual’s unique preferences and behaviors Competitive advantage — By using a DXP, businesses can gain a competitive edge by providing a seamless, personalized, and user-friendly UI and UX. This can help attract, acquire, and retain customers in a crowded marketplace

— By using a DXP, businesses can gain a competitive edge by providing a seamless, personalized, and user-friendly UI and UX. This can help attract, acquire, and retain customers in a crowded marketplace Brand loyalty — The personalized and engaging digital experiences provided by DXPs foster stronger emotional connections with customers. This builds trust and loyalty, leading to repeat purchases and long-term customer relationships

— The personalized and engaging digital experiences provided by DXPs foster stronger emotional connections with customers. This builds trust and loyalty, leading to repeat purchases and long-term customer relationships Efficient content management — DXPs offer robust content management systems that simplify the process of publishing digital content. This efficiency helps save time and resources while ensuring the content is consistently up-to-date

— DXPs offer robust content management systems that simplify the process of publishing digital content. This efficiency helps save time and resources while ensuring the content is consistently up-to-date Omnichannel engagement — With DXPs, businesses can engage with customers across omnichannel platforms including websites, mobile apps, social media, and email. This creates a more comprehensive and holistic customer experience

— With DXPs, businesses can engage with customers across omnichannel platforms including websites, mobile apps, social media, and email. This creates a more comprehensive and holistic customer experience Improved conversion rates — Businesses can boost their conversion rates and sales figures by delivering the right content to the right audience at the right time using DXPs

— Businesses can boost their conversion rates and sales figures by delivering the right content to the right audience at the right time using DXPs Data-driven decisions — Through advanced analytics and reporting tools, DXPs provide businesses with valuable insights into customer behavior, preferences, and engagement patterns. This data-driven decision-making empowers companies to optimize their product strategies, growth strategies, and improve UX

Key capabilities of a digital experience platform

A digital experience platform (DXP) is composed of several crucial components and capabilities that empower businesses to deliver outstanding digital experiences to their users. Here are some of the essential components and capabilities of a DXP:

Content management system (CMS) — At the core of a DXP is a robust CMS that enables businesses to create, organize, and manage digital content across multiple platforms, such as websites, mobile apps, and social media

— At the core of a DXP is a robust CMS that enables businesses to create, organize, and manage digital content across multiple platforms, such as websites, mobile apps, and social media Personalization engine — DXPs utilize advanced data analytics and AI-powered personalization engines to deliver tailored content and experiences to individual users based on their preferences, behaviors, and past interactions

— DXPs utilize advanced data analytics and AI-powered personalization engines to deliver tailored content and experiences to individual users based on their preferences, behaviors, and past interactions Omnichannel delivery — With a DXP, businesses can provide a cohesive and uninterrupted user experience across various digital channels and touchpoints. This ensures that individuals receive a consistent experience, regardless of the platform they choose

— With a DXP, businesses can provide a cohesive and uninterrupted user experience across various digital channels and touchpoints. This ensures that individuals receive a consistent experience, regardless of the platform they choose Analytics and insights — DXPs collect and analyze user data to provide valuable insights into user behavior, content performance, and overall user experience. These insights help businesses optimize their strategies and content to enhance engagement and conversion rates

— DXPs collect and analyze user data to provide valuable insights into user behavior, content performance, and overall user experience. These insights help businesses optimize their strategies and content to enhance engagement and conversion rates Integration capabilities — A DXP can integrate with other systems and technologies such as customer relationship management (CRM), e-commerce platforms, marketing automation tools, and third-party APIs. This allows it to leverage existing data and functionalities to form a unified ecosystem

— A DXP can integrate with other systems and technologies such as customer relationship management (CRM), e-commerce platforms, marketing automation tools, and third-party APIs. This allows it to leverage existing data and functionalities to form a unified ecosystem Ecommerce functionality — Some DXPs have built-in e-commerce features or can be integrated with e-commerce platforms. This simplifies the process for businesses managing their online stores, processing transactions, and creating a smooth shopping experience for customers

— Some DXPs have built-in e-commerce features or can be integrated with e-commerce platforms. This simplifies the process for businesses managing their online stores, processing transactions, and creating a smooth shopping experience for customers Marketing automation — Many DXPs include marketing automation tools that help businesses automate marketing campaigns, segment audiences, and deliver personalized content and messaging

— Many DXPs include marketing automation tools that help businesses automate marketing campaigns, segment audiences, and deliver personalized content and messaging Customer journey mapping — A DXP enables businesses to map out the journey of their customers across different touchpoints and stages of the customer lifecycle. This helps them identify areas for improvement and create more personalized and meaningful customer experiences

— A DXP enables businesses to map out the journey of their customers across different touchpoints and stages of the customer lifecycle. This helps them identify areas for improvement and create more personalized and meaningful customer experiences Social media integration — Many DXPs offer social media integration which allows effective interaction with users on social media platforms while expanding reach to larger audiences

— Many DXPs offer social media integration which allows effective interaction with users on social media platforms while expanding reach to larger audiences Security and compliance — Prioritizing data security is crucial for DXPs in order to safeguard user data. Compliance with privacy regulations ensures secure management of this data

— Prioritizing data security is crucial for DXPs in order to safeguard user data. Compliance with privacy regulations ensures secure management of this data API management — Many DXPs offer API management features that enable companies to integrate with external systems, services, or data sources. This enhances their digital experiences by providing additional functionalities or access to more data

— Many DXPs offer API management features that enable companies to integrate with external systems, services, or data sources. This enhances their digital experiences by providing additional functionalities or access to more data Mobile responsiveness — It’s important for a DXP to support mobile responsiveness. This ensures that digital experiences are optimized for devices

How is a DXP different from a CMS?

Digital experience platforms (DXPs) and content management systems (CMSs) are both essential tools in the digital landscape, but they serve different purposes and offer varying functionalities.

A DXP is a more comprehensive and multifaceted platform that goes beyond content management to offer a full spectrum of tools needed to engage and satisfy today’s digitally-savvy customers. A CMS, while essential for content management, does not provide the same breadth of functionalities and integrations that a DXP does.

Let’s take a closer look at the key differences between a DXP and a CMS:

Scope — While a CMS primarily focuses on content creation, management, and publishing, a DXP offers a broader range of functionalities, encompassing content management, e-commerce, analytics, personalization, and more

— While a CMS primarily focuses on content creation, management, and publishing, a DXP offers a broader range of functionalities, encompassing content management, e-commerce, analytics, personalization, and more Integration — DXPs are designed to integrate seamlessly with various other enterprise tools and systems, allowing for a cohesive and personalized customer journey. CMSs, on the other hand, may not offer the same level of integration and flexibility

— DXPs are designed to integrate seamlessly with various other enterprise tools and systems, allowing for a cohesive and personalized customer journey. CMSs, on the other hand, may not offer the same level of integration and flexibility Personalization — DXPs are known for their strong personalization and customization capabilities, enabling businesses to create unique and tailored experiences for different user segments. CMSs may lack these advanced personalization features

— DXPs are known for their strong personalization and customization capabilities, enabling businesses to create unique and tailored experiences for different user segments. CMSs may lack these advanced personalization features User engagement — While CMSs are effective in managing and publishing content, DXPs go a step further by providing tools for engagement, analytics, and omnichannel experiences, enhancing user interaction and satisfaction

— While CMSs are effective in managing and publishing content, DXPs go a step further by providing tools for engagement, analytics, and omnichannel experiences, enhancing user interaction and satisfaction Technology stack — A CMS might be part of a DXP’s technology stack, but a DXP offers a more comprehensive solution that includes various tools and platforms to cover every aspect of the customer lifecycle

Real-world examples of DXP implementation

Implementing a digital experience platform (DXP) in product management can significantly enhance the customer experience, streamline processes, and boost business outcomes.

These real-world examples demonstrate how effective DXPs are at enhancing customer engagement by creating personalized experiences that lead to increased business success. Through innovative ways of building DXPs — e.g., integrating various technologies, leveraging data insights, applying product management practices — the following companies have forged meaningful connections with their customers while gaining competitive advantages.

Lego

Lego utilized a DXP to bolster its digital presence and improve the customer experience. By integrating CMS, e-commerce, personalization, and analytics capabilities into one platform, they created a more engaging online store with personalized user experiences.

Netflix

Netflix employs an advanced DXP to provide personalized content recommendations to its subscribers. The platform analyzes users’ viewing patterns and preferences to curate tailored content suggestions. Thanks to its DXP, Netflix has achieved high user retention and satisfaction rates.

Amazon

A key factor behind Amazon’s e-commerce success is its strategic use of a DXP. Amazon leverages user data through this platform to offer personalized product recommendations, targeted marketing, and a smooth shopping experience. Additionally, the DXP assists Amazon in optimizing its supply chain, inventory management, and improving customer support.

Adobe

Adobe, a leader in creative software and digital marketing solutions, implemented a DXP to offer its users a seamless and integrated experience. Adobe’s suite of products is easily accessible and manageable through a unified platform which streamlines workflows and promotes efficient collaboration for customers. This approach helps Adobe maintain a robust customer base and high customer satisfaction.

Sephora

Sephora, a renowned cosmetics retailer, incorporated a DXP into its digital strategy to offer customized beauty suggestions and virtual try-on experiences. By collecting information from customer interactions and purchases, Sephora can suggest products tailored to each individual’s needs thereby improving the overall shopping experience.

Nike

Nike has implemented a DXP that offers their customers personalized shopping experiences. By analyzing customer data and behavior, Nike can offer tailored product recommendations, content, and promotions across various digital channels. This technology helps Nike create a seamless and engaging customer journey which increases customer loyalty and sales.

L’Oreal

L’Oreal has implemented a DXP to enhance the shopping experience for their customers. This system integrates e-commerce capabilities with customer data collection and personalized content delivery to create a seamless online shopping experience. By providing personalized beauty recommendations alongside interactive product try-on features, L’Oreal has increased user engagement and conversion rates on its digital platform.

Starbucks

Starbucks adopted a DXP to improve its loyalty program as well as mobile ordering experiences. This technology enables personalized promotions, rewards, and customer recommendations based on past purchases or preferences. Starbucks seamlessly integrates the mobile app with their website as well as in-store experiences ensuring consistency throughout the entire customer journey.

Integrating a DXP into your existing stack

The process of integrating a digital experience platform (DXP) with your existing applications is as follows:

1. Evaluation and planning

The first step in integrating a DXP with your existing systems is to evaluate and plan the integration process. This involves identifying the target applications for integration, such as content management systems, CRM platforms, ecommerce platforms, analytics tools, marketing automation platforms, and others.

It’s also crucial to define specific use cases and objectives for each integration. This helps you understand how to effectively utilize the data and functionalities from these systems within your DXP.

2. Understanding APIs

APIs play a vital role in facilitating smooth communication and data exchange among applications. Before integrating your systems with a DXP, it’s important to verify whether your current tools have available APIs for integration.

Reviewing the API documentation of the applications you plan to integrate with is also essential. This helps you identify available endpoints, data formats, and authentication methods that will be used during the integration process.

3. Ensuring security and safety

Security should be a top priority when integrating different systems. Implement authentication mechanisms and secure communication protocols, such as HTTPS, to protect sensitive data during transmission.

Additionally, make sure that access controls and permissions are set up correctly to uphold the security and privacy of data across all integrated systems.

4. Choosing the right integration approach

Selecting an appropriate method for integration is key to ensuring seamless communication between your DXP and existing applications. Common integration methods include API-based integrations, webhooks, and data synchronization.

To determine the best approach for your needs, assess how often data updates are needed and whether real-time updates are necessary.

5. Testing and validation

Comprehensive testing is crucial to ensure that the integration process is successful. Create a comprehensive test plan that covers different scenarios and cases to validate the integration functionalities and ensure the correct data flow between the systems.

Consider load testing, regression testing, and user acceptance testing as part of your comprehensive testing strategy. These tests help uncover potential performance bottlenecks and provide insights into how the integration will perform under different conditions.

Examples of digital experience platforms (DXPs)

These platforms offer diverse functionalities and cater to different business needs. While some are renowned for their personalization and analytics, others stand out for their flexibility, integrations, or industry-specific solutions.

As described above, the best choice of a DXP often depends on the unique requirements, budget, and strategic goals of your organization. Let’s take a high-level look at some popular DXP solutions and their key features:

Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) — A comprehensive content management solution that offers web content management and digital asset management. It’s known for its robust integration with other Adobe products, providing powerful personalization and analytics capabilities to enhance user engagement

— A comprehensive content management solution that offers web content management and digital asset management. It’s known for its robust integration with other Adobe products, providing powerful personalization and analytics capabilities to enhance user engagement Sitecore — Offers web content management and multichannel marketing automation, standing out with strong personalization and AI-driven insights that allow businesses to deliver unique and tailored experiences

— Offers web content management and multichannel marketing automation, standing out with strong personalization and AI-driven insights that allow businesses to deliver unique and tailored experiences Liferay — An open-source platform providing content management, collaboration, and social networking. Celebrated for its flexibility and customizability, it’s a good fit for various industries and use cases

— An open-source platform providing content management, collaboration, and social networking. Celebrated for its flexibility and customizability, it’s a good fit for various industries and use cases Salesforce Community Cloud — Focuses on community building by connecting and collaborating with customers, partners, and employees. Integrated with the broader Salesforce ecosystem, it enables more personalized and cohesive customer relationships

— Focuses on community building by connecting and collaborating with customers, partners, and employees. Integrated with the broader Salesforce ecosystem, it enables more personalized and cohesive customer relationships SAP Customer Experience (CX) — Includes e-commerce, marketing, sales, service, and customer data solutions. As part of SAP’s comprehensive suite, it emphasizes a 360-degree view of the customer, facilitating better decision-making and engagement

— Includes e-commerce, marketing, sales, service, and customer data solutions. As part of SAP’s comprehensive suite, it emphasizes a 360-degree view of the customer, facilitating better decision-making and engagement Kentico — Known for offering web content management, e-commerce, and online marketing in an easy-to-use, all-in-one platform, it caters to marketers and business users without requiring deep technical expertise

— Known for offering web content management, e-commerce, and online marketing in an easy-to-use, all-in-one platform, it caters to marketers and business users without requiring deep technical expertise Acquia (Drupal) — Builds on the open-source Drupal content management system, adding tools for personalization and commerce. Acquia is favored by developers for its flexible, scalable platform and strong community support

— Builds on the open-source Drupal content management system, adding tools for personalization and commerce. Acquia is favored by developers for its flexible, scalable platform and strong community support Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce — A complete omnichannel solution that unifies back-office, in-store, and digital experiences. Integrated with the larger Dynamics 365 ecosystem, it seamlessly connects commerce, sales, marketing, and service modules

— A complete omnichannel solution that unifies back-office, in-store, and digital experiences. Integrated with the larger Dynamics 365 ecosystem, it seamlessly connects commerce, sales, marketing, and service modules Oracle CX Cloud Suite — A customer experience management solution that combines sales, service, commerce, and marketing applications. Oracle’s strength lies in its ability to integrate with various enterprise systems, offering a cohesive view of customer interactions

— A customer experience management solution that combines sales, service, commerce, and marketing applications. Oracle’s strength lies in its ability to integrate with various enterprise systems, offering a cohesive view of customer interactions IBM Digital Experience Manager — Provides tools for creating, managing, and delivering engaging omnichannel digital experiences. IBM’s platform is noted for its enterprise-grade capabilities, enabling large organizations to manage complex digital landscapes

Conclusion

To summarize, a digital experience platform (DXP) is a software solution businesses use to create customized digital experiences for their customers via various channels and touchpoints. DXPs are essential for improving user engagement, enhancing personalization, streamlining processes, and achieving better business outcomes.

Understanding and implementing a strategic DXP integration with your existing systems can help you unlock greater value for your customers and thus drive sustainable growth for your business.

Featured image source: IconScout