Top 20 product management courses: Free, paid, online, and in-person

Product management is so hot right now. With ever-increasing competition in the market, more and more companies are embracing truly product-focused approaches. A decade ago or so, you could get by just adding features at random and seeing what sticks. Nowadays, proper product strategy is a must.

This has led to a rise in demand for product managers. Almost every product-led company needs one, and the promise of getting into the IT industry with a prestigious job title, competitive salary, and “no technical knowledge” is tempting for many.

As a result, the market is oversaturated with product management courses, boot camps, and certification programs — all of which seem to promise that if you pay a mere few thousand dollars, you will earn a $200k-per-year salary in no time.

All this buzz around product management makes it hard to distinguish courses and programs that are truly worth your time and money — ones that will grow your skill exponentially — from the ones that are just a waste of time. Luckily, we dug through dozens of PM courses so you don’t have to.

Table of contents

Best online product management courses

In this section, we’ll explore some of the best online courses available for aspiring or current product managers looking to upskill. These platforms offer comprehensive curriculums covering various aspects of product management from ideation to user testing and analytics.

The best online courses for product managers include:

1. Coursera’s Product Management Specialization

Coursera offers a comprehensive Software Product Management Specialization that covers key aspects of the field, such as ideation, market research, prototyping, user testing, analytics, pricing strategies, and more.

If you’re looking for something a bit more tailored, Coursera also offers specialized courses in digital product management, real-world product management, AI product management, and more.

Curriculum — This specialization consists of six individual courses designed by industry experts from leading companies like Google. The six courses are: Introduction to Software Product Management, Software Processes and Agile Practices, Client Needs and Software Requirements, Agile Planning for Software Products, Reviews & Metrics for Software Improvements, Software Product Management Capstone

— This specialization consists of six individual courses designed by industry experts from leading companies like Google. The six courses are: Introduction to Software Product Management, Software Processes and Agile Practices, Client Needs and Software Requirements, Agile Planning for Software Products, Reviews & Metrics for Software Improvements, Software Product Management Capstone Pricing — The course fees vary depending on your location but typically range from $39 to $79 per month for access to all materials within the specialization track

The course fees vary depending on your location but typically range from $39 to $79 per month for access to all materials within the specialization track Duration — It takes approximately six months to complete the program if you dedicate four hours per week

2. Udemy’s Become a Product Manager | Learn the Skills & Get the Job

Udemy’s Become a Product Manager course bills itself as “the most complete course available on product management.” Participants will learn about the various hats a product manager must wear, the ins and outs of the product lifecycle, how to prioritize the most impactful ideas and features, and much, much more.

Curriculum — This popular Udemy course teaches essential product management concepts such as market research techniques, user-centered design, product development lifecycle, and more. The course also offers practical advice on job search strategies for aspiring product managers

— This popular Udemy course teaches essential product management concepts such as market research techniques, user-centered design, product development lifecycle, and more. The course also offers practical advice on job search strategies for aspiring product managers Pricing — The cost of the course varies depending on Udemy’s promotions but usually ranges from $10 to $200

— The cost of the course varies depending on Udemy’s promotions but usually ranges from $10 to $200 Duration — With more than 13 hours of video content, you can complete the course at your own pace

3. Teresa Torres’ Master Class: Continuous Discovery Habits

Teresa Torress is a leading authority when it comes to discovery. She has popularized the term “continuous discovery” and is the creator of the opportunity solution tree concept — one of the most respected discovery frameworks.

Her master class on continuous discovery habits serves as a cohesive introduction to mature discovery processes. And if you prefer a deep dive into a more specialized area, you can choose from five deep-dive cohorts:

All training courses are led directly by Torres.

Curriculum — This course covers everything from evidence-based decision making, to continuous interviewing, to prioritizing opportunities and discovering solutions based on those interviews

— This course covers everything from evidence-based decision making, to continuous interviewing, to prioritizing opportunities and discovering solutions based on those interviews Price — $1,795 for a master class, $799 for each deep-dive course

— $1,795 for a master class, $799 for each deep-dive course Duration — The program consists of six two-hour sessions that occur once a week for six weeks

4. Product Management Foundations by Reforge

“Build a foundational understanding of the product manager role, and learn the tools required to succeed as a product manager.”

If I was to point to one best source of knowledge for product managers, I wouldn’t have to think FOR long. Reforge has a great blog, membership perks, and cohort-based programs.

Product Management Foundations is a course that teaches you everything you need to start thinking like a PM, from identifying opportunities to designing features, developing features, launching the product, and learning from it.

However, to get the most out of Reforge’s course, you should have at least some basic understanding of product management before signing up (reading a handful of books should do the job).

Curriculum — Topics covered in this course include identifying opportunities that create value, designing features, developing product features, and best practices for launching new features and products

— Topics covered in this course include identifying opportunities that create value, designing features, developing product features, and best practices for launching new features and products Price — A Reforge subscription costs $1,000 per year (plus $995 for one live cohort) for individuals, $5,995 per year for 10 seats, and $14,995 per year for 30 seats. The program also offers custom enterprise pricing

— A Reforge subscription costs $1,000 per year (plus $995 for one live cohort) for individuals, $5,995 per year for 10 seats, and $14,995 per year for 30 seats. The program also offers custom enterprise pricing Duration — Self-paced

5. Product Dave’s Product Academy

Dave Wang, aka Product Dave, is an experienced product manager, currently working as a group product manager for Linktree.

Wang offers two courses that, together, offer a comprehensive overview of product management practice in a series of pre-recorded video lessons and quizzes.

Although it’s an entry-level program, it doesn’t shy away from scraping the surface on more advanced topics, which is great for showing potential course participants what they might expect in their PM careers.

Curriculum — Product Academy provides access to two flagship courses to help you learn the basics land your dream PM job, titled “Become a great product manager” and “Smashing your PM interviews”

— Product Academy provides access to two flagship courses to help you learn the basics land your dream PM job, titled “Become a great product manager” and “Smashing your PM interviews” Pricing — The full price is $49/month, but you get a free 14 days of access, which is enough to complete the course if you commit to it daily

— The full price is $49/month, but you get a free 14 days of access, which is enough to complete the course if you commit to it daily Duration — Self-paced

Best university-affiliated product management courses

For those who prefer traditional educational institutions, this section will cover top-notch university-affiliated programs. These programs offer rigorous curriculums taught by experienced faculty members, and often provide opportunities for networking with fellow students who may be future colleagues or collaborators in industry.

The best university-affiliated product management courses include:

1. Stanford Continuing Studies — Fundamentals of Product Management

Stanford’s Fundamentals of Product Management is an ideal course for beginners looking to explore what it takes to become a successful PM. This hands-on program covers the core skills required throughout the product lifecycle, including how to generate ideas, validate opportunities, and conduct customer interviews.

Curriculum — This online course covers core product management topics such as customer discovery, value proposition design, go-to-market strategy, and competitive analysis

— This online course covers core product management topics such as customer discovery, value proposition design, go-to-market strategy, and competitive analysis Pricing — $810

— $810 Duration — The course is about eight weeks long with an estimated workload of three to five hours per week

2. BU’s MicroMasters Program in Digital Product Management

Boston University offers a MicroMasters Program in Digital Product Management that focuses on digital products’ unique challenges and opportunities across industries such as technology startups or established organizations undergoing digital transformation.

Curriculum — Participants will gain hands-on experience in creating product roadmaps, agile and lean practices, and other activities involved in the product management lifecycle, including user research and rapid prototyping

— Participants will gain hands-on experience in creating product roadmaps, agile and lean practices, and other activities involved in the product management lifecycle, including user research and rapid prototyping Pricing — Though pricing may vary, the total cost for this program is around $1,000

— Though pricing may vary, the total cost for this program is around $1,000 Duration — The program includes includes five graduate-level online courses spanning eight months (with an estimated workload of eight to 10 hours per week)

Best boot camp-style courses for PMs

For those preferring an intense, schedule-bound learning experience, this section covers top boot camp-style offerings. These are immersive, instructor-led programs designed impart hands-on skills within short span time. They often include live projects, career coaching services, and robust alumni networks support career advancement post-completion program.

The best bootcamp-style courses available include:

1. Product School’s Product Manager Certification (PMC)

The Product Manager Certification (PMC) by Product School is an ideal starting point for those aiming to become product managers. Taught by experienced product leaders from renowned companies such as Google, Meta, and Netflix, this program focuses on providing practical, product-focused skills and networking opportunities.

Participants engage in live online sessions with their instructors, using real-world PM tools to build products and solve problems.

Curriculum — In addition to the core curriculum covering product strategy, user experience design, data-driven decision-making, and growth hacking, the CPM program provides students with mentorship, career coaching, and access to an exclusive network of alumni working at top tech companies worldwide Pricing — The CPM program costs around $4,199 (subject to change), with financing options and early bird discounts available Duration — Approximately eight weeks, which is equivalent to about 40 hours of work. Product School offers two schedule types that emulate part-time MBA programs: two 2.5–hour weeknight classes or a five-hour (plus breaks) class each Saturday



2. Product Management Bootcamp by BrainStation

BrainStation is a provider of tech-related boot camps and courses. If you need a strict schedule and commitment to go through the initial friction of learning a brand new skill, then BrainStation is your pick.

The course is reasonably priced (for a boot camp), offers live sessions, and doesn’t try to teach you everything at once. Be warned, though: you will NOT get a product management job just because you completed a boot camp.

Curriculum — Product Management Bootcamp focuses on building essential PM skills, building a customer-centric development strategy, applying agile and lean methodologies, and more

— Product Management Bootcamp focuses on building essential PM skills, building a customer-centric development strategy, applying agile and lean methodologies, and more Pricing — This course costs $3,250

— This course costs $3,250 Duration — Sessions can be online or in-person and take place over a span of four to eight weeks, depending on the session. Individual sessions are typically between three and five hours long

Best technical courses for product managers

A product manager doesn’t need to have technical skills, but technical skills make the job much easier.

If you want to understand better how the sausage is made, try out these courses:

1. ProductHQ’s Technical Product Manager Certification

If you haven’t worked in the tech industry before or see your tech skills lacking, ProductHQ has you covered. The Technical Product Manager course strikes a perfect balance between going deep enough for you to understand technical concepts without overwhelming you too much with engineering details.

Curriculum — The course focuses on helping product managers develop basic technical skills, ace technical product manager interviews, and stand out as a more technical candidate for PM roles

— The course focuses on helping product managers develop basic technical skills, ace technical product manager interviews, and stand out as a more technical candidate for PM roles Pricing — $399

— $399 Duration — About 30 minutes to one hour every day for three weeks

2. Google’s UX Design Professional (Coursera)

Google’s UX Design Professional course is one of the best UX courses around. It teaches the basics of UX, tackles often neglected topics such as accessibility and inclusions, and prompts you to deliver three fully-fledged portfolio projects.

Although it has UX in the name, it also teaches user interface (UI) basics. It’s a comprehensive deep dive with tons of practical exercises.

Curriculum — Focuses on UX basics, such as design process, UX research, and user-centered design. Participants are directed to create a UX portfolio as part of the course

— Focuses on UX basics, such as design process, UX research, and user-centered design. Participants are directed to create a UX portfolio as part of the course Pricing — Free or $59/month

— Free or $59/month Duration — Ten hours per week for six months

3. Google’s Data Analytics Professional (Coursera)

If you’d like to understand the job of your data analyst better, or you don’t have one and need to wear that hat, try Google’s Data Analytics Professional course.

All product-led organizations are flush with data, whether they’re making the most of it or not. This course is designed to help you generate actionable insights from the data you already have.

Curriculum — This program, hosted on Coursera, teaches key skills such as data cleaning, analysis, and visualization and introduces every data analyst’s essential tools, such as SQL, R, or Tableau

— This program, hosted on Coursera, teaches key skills such as data cleaning, analysis, and visualization and introduces every data analyst’s essential tools, such as SQL, R, or Tableau Pricing — Free or $59/month

— Free or $59/month Duration — Ten hours per week for six months

Free online resources for product managers

While the paid courses described above are highlight valuable to aspiring and practicing PMs alike, don’t underestimate the power of free resources:

Google Primer App

Google Primer is a free mobile app that offers short, easy-to-understand lessons covering a wide range of topics related to product management, such as market research, user experience design, and agile development.

Khan Academy

While not specifically focused on product management, Khan Academy offers free online courses that can help you build foundational knowledge in areas like business strategy, economics, and operations.

In-person workshops, training events, and networking opportunities

There are dozens of product management conferences held every year, and it would take an actual ebook to write about them all.

That said, there are three big product management conferences that every seasoned PM should know about:

1. Mind the Product

Mind the Product organizes events worldwide where product managers can attend talks by industry leaders, participate in interactive workshops, and network with other professionals, and is one of the first global communities for product managers. Makes sense, then, that it went on to establish one of the first product conferences, #mtpcon.

Past speakers include world-renowned product evangelists like Marty Cagan and Teresa Torres, so you know you won’t be disappointed.

The Mind the Product conferences are usually two or three days long and are hosted two to three times a year, both in Europe and in the US. The price per ticket is roughly $800.

Similarly to ProductCon, you can also attend the conference online.

2. ProductCon

Hosted by Product School, ProductCon is one of the largest conferences for product managers in the world.

The conference is sponsored by renowned brands such as Amplitude, Miro, and Airtable. During the conference, you can learn from PMs at top-notch companies, such as Google, BlaBlaCar, and Booking.com, to name just a few.

This day-long conference happens four times a year. Since it’s only one day long, prices are relatively low: around $400 per ticket.

But the best part is that everyone can join virtually for free. (Pro tip: if you join virtually, use a separate email address because you’ll be signed up to numerous mailing lists).

3. Product-Led Summit

Product-Led Summit is a relatively new, regular, two-day long conference. Although it’s primarily focused on — as the name suggests — product-led growth strategies and practices, it also tackles more general product management topics.

Although smaller conference than #mtpcon and #ProductCon, Product-Led Summit is easily a top-3 product management conference when it comes to relevance and content quality. However, it also comes with one of the more expensive price tags, averaging $1,000 per ticket.

Also, while #ProductCon and #mptcon have a very strict, invitation-only product lineup, Product-Led Summits accept external speaker applications. So if you feel you have something you want to share with the world, you can submit your pitch there!

Specialized product management courses and certifications

Continuous learning is a must for any PM worth their salt. Specialized courses and certifications can help you stay ahead of the curve, providing you with the knowledge and skills to excel in your role. Whether you’re new to the field or an experienced professional looking to brush up on the latest methodologies, these courses offer comprehensive training tailored to your needs:

1. Professional Scrum Foundations by Scrum.org

The Professional Scrum Foundations (PSF) certification by Scrum.org is aimed at individuals who want to build a strong foundation in scrum and agile principles. It is suitable for team members, managers, and anyone involved in agile projects or planning to adopt scrum.

The course covers scrum theory, roles, events, and artifacts, allowing participants to understand and apply scrum practices effectively. The interactive course also includes team-based exercises and simulations, providing hands-on experience in a real-world context.

The PSF certification is a stepping stone toward more advanced scrum certifications and sets candidates apart in the competitive job market.

Curriculum — Participants will gain a solid understanding of scrum and agile principles, learn scrum theory, roles, events, and artifacts, and engage in team-based exercises and simulations for hands-on experience

— Participants will gain a solid understanding of scrum and agile principles, learn scrum theory, roles, events, and artifacts, and engage in team-based exercises and simulations for hands-on experience Price — Prices vary depending on the training provider, typically ranging from $800 to $1,200

— Prices vary depending on the training provider, typically ranging from $800 to $1,200 Duration — 2 days (16 hours) with a fixed schedule

2. Foundations in Design Thinking by IDEO U

IDEO U’s Design Thinking course is designed to teach product managers how to apply human-centered design principles in their work. It covers ideation and validation techniques, rapid prototyping, and other methods to help PMs better understand the social, emotional, and physical needs of their customers.

Curriculum — Topics include empathy mapping, rapid prototyping, and user testing

— Topics include empathy mapping, rapid prototyping, and user testing Pricing — The cost for this self-paced online course is around $599 (subject to change)

— The cost for this self-paced online course is around $599 (subject to change) Duration — Estimated workload of three to five hours per week over two to three months

3. Agile Certified Product Manager and Product Owner by AIPMM

The Agile Certified Product Manager and Product Owner (ACPMPO) certification program is another great course offered by AIPMM. It is designed primarily for product managers and product owners who want to hone their skills in agile methodologies.

This certification will teach you how to successfully manage and inspire agile teams, create and prioritize product backlogs, and adapt to changing market demands.

With a strong focus on real-world application, the ACPMPO certification stands out for its comprehensive approach to agile and its recognition across various industries. Earning this certification demonstrates your proficiency in agile product management and ownership, allowing you to stand out in a competitive job market.

Curriculum — Comprehensive coverage of agile product management and ownership with a strong focus on real-world application

— Comprehensive coverage of agile product management and ownership with a strong focus on real-world application Price — The ACPMPO certification costs $1,495 for non-AIPMM members and $1,295 for AIPMM members. The price includes the exam fee and course materials

— The ACPMPO certification costs $1,495 for non-AIPMM members and $1,295 for AIPMM members. The price includes the exam fee and course materials Duration — The ACPMPO certification program can be completed at your own pace. Most participants take about 20–30 hours to finish the course and prepare for the exam

How to choose the best product management course for you

Choosing the right product management course can be a game-changer for your career. However, with so many options available, it can be challenging to decide which one is the best fit for you. Here are some factors to consider when evaluating different courses:

Consider your career goals, experience level, and learning style — Before selecting a course, take some time to reflect on your objectives, current skill set, and preferred learning methods. This will help you identify which programs align best with your needs

— Before selecting a course, take some time to reflect on your objectives, current skill set, and preferred learning methods. This will help you identify which programs align best with your needs Evaluate course content, instructor quality, peer reviews, and alumni success stories — Look at factors like syllabus depth, instructor credentials, testimonials from past students, and any available data on graduates’ job placements or salary increases after completing the program

— Look at factors like syllabus depth, instructor credentials, testimonials from past students, and any available data on graduates’ job placements or salary increases after completing the program Weigh factors such as cost, time commitment, flexibility in scheduling — Consider practical aspects like budget constraints, time availability, and whether you prefer structured deadlines or self-paced learning when choosing a course that fits your lifestyle

Conclusion

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all course or program for product managers. Some PMs are entry-level and have worked in other roles before, some are still early in their careers, and some are experienced but want to build more knowledge. There are lots of courses out there, but some cater better to these categories than others.

Hopefully, this list of product management courses was helpful in context to whom they’re suited for. If you try any of them or have insight, let me know in the comments!

