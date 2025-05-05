Creating custom mouse cursors with CSS

Acting as the middleman between your users and your website, cursors can either limit or greatly enhance the way your users experience your site. This is why sleek, intentionally designed, custom cursors have become a significant part of UI and UX today.
Custom cursors are an opportunity to give your users direction in an engaging way and create a memorable, immersive experience for them on your website.
In this tutorial, we’ll take a look at what custom cursors are and learn how to use CSS (and JavaScript) to create custom cursors that will give your website a creative edge. To follow along with this tutorial, you should have some knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
Editor’s note: This article was last updated by Saleh Mubashar in May 2025 to provide more targeted advice on building custom cursors.
We already interact with custom cursors every day. When you hover over buttons and the pointer cursor changes to a hand, or you hover over some text and the cursor changes to a text cursor, this interactivity is achieved through custom cursors.
However, there are many other creative experiences we can provide to our users with cursors. Before we dive into creating custom cursors, you should know that CSS provides you with cursors out of the box for some frequently performed tasks.
These cursors show you what can be done at the exact location you are hovering over. Examples include cursors indicating that you should click links, drag and drop elements, zoom in and out on things, and more.
|Cursor value
|Description
|
alias
|An alias or shortcut can be created
|
all-scroll
|Scroll in any direction
|
auto
|Default value – the browser pick a cursor
|
cell
|Select a table cell
|
col-resize
|Resize columns
|
context-menu
|Opens a menu
|
copy
|Copy an item
|
crosshair
|Cross cursor indicating precise selection
|
default
|Standard cursor
|
e-resize /
w-resize
|Resize to the right / left
|
grab
|Drag an item
|
grabbing
|Item is being dragged
|
help
|Help info is available
|
move
|An item can be moved
|
n-resize /
s-resize
|Resize upwards/downwards
|
ne-resize /
nesw-resize /
sw-resize
|Resize top right diagonally
|
no-drop
|Can’t drop an item
|
none
|Hidden cursor
|
not-allowed
|Action not allowed
|
nw-resize /
nwse-resize /
se-resize
|Resize top left diagonally
|
pointer
|Clickable item
|
progress
|Loading but interactive
|
row-resize
|Resize rows
|
text
|Select text
|
vertical-text
|Select vertical text
|
wait
|Loading, not interactive
|
zoom-in/
zoom-out
|Zoom in / zoom out
Hover over the boxes below to see the cursors in action:
Check out the complete list of CSS cursors here.
While these cursors are useful and have some basic styling, we can certainly get more creative with custom cursors.
Creating a custom cursor with CSS is a pretty straightforward process. The first step is to find the image you want to use to replace the default cursor. You can either design one yourself or get a free PNG that suits your needs from an icon library such as FontAwesome.
Next, to create the custom cursor, use the
cursor property with the
url() function. We will pass the image location to the cursor using the
url function:
body { cursor: url('path-to-image.png'), auto; }
To ensure that this cursor is used on all parts of your website, the best place to use the
cursor property is in the
body tag of your HTML. However, if you want, you can assign custom cursors to specific elements instead of the whole website.
You can also add a
fallback value to your
cursor property. When using custom CSS properties, this value ensures that if the image that serves as your custom property is missing or cannot be loaded, then your users will have another option.
In this case,
auto is the
fallback descriptor for your custom
cursor property. Your users will see the regular cursor if the custom one is unavailable.
You can also provide more than one custom cursor (multiple fallbacks) for your website. All you have to do is add their paths to the
cursor property:
body { cursor: url('path-to-image.png'), url('path-to-image-2.svg'), url('path-to-image-3.jpeg'), auto; }
There are three fallback cursors in the code above.
Because they draw attention to elements you want to highlight on your website, custom cursors are best used in specific scenarios, such as:
A few tips to keep in mind while creating custom cursors include:
.png or
.svg images for transparency
Say you have a table and you’d like the mouse cursor to change to a pointer (i.e., the hand icon) whenever a user hovers over a row in the table. You can use the CSS
cursor property to achieve this.
Here’s an example:
<style> /* Style the table */ table { font-family: arial, sans-serif; border-collapse: collapse; width: 100%; } /* Style the table cells */ td, th { border: 1px solid #dddddd; text-align: left; padding: 8px; } /* Style the table rows */ tr:hover { cursor: pointer; } </style> <table> <tr> <th>Name</th> <th>Age</th> <th>City</th> </tr> <tr> <td>John</td> <td>30</td> <td>New York</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jane</td> <td>25</td> <td>Chicago</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bill</td> <td>35</td> <td>Los Angeles</td> </tr> </table>
In the above code, we use the
tr:hover selector to apply the
cursor property to all table rows when the mouse hovers over them. The
cursor property is set to
pointer, which changes the mouse cursor to a hand icon.
To hide the mouse cursor with CSS, you can use the
cursor property and set its value to
none.
Here’s an example:
<style> /* Style the body element */ body { cursor: none; } </style> <body> <!-- Your content goes here --> </body>
This will hide the mouse cursor throughout the entire webpage. If you only want to hide the mouse cursor for a specific element, you can apply the
cursor property to that individual element instead of the
body element.
There are several situations in which hiding the mouse cursor might be useful, such as:
Remember that hiding the mouse cursor can be confusing or disorienting for some users, depending on the use case. This strategy should be used carefully and only when necessary.
While custom cursors can be created using CSS, JavaScript offers additional advantages. Before we discuss that, let’s look at the advantages and disadvantages of creating custom cursors with CSS and JavaScript.
There are numerous reasons why it is preferable to create cursors with CSS:
The primary drawback of using CSS for custom cursors is the limited ability to add animations or advanced customizations.
This is where JavaScript comes in. JavaScript allows for more advanced interactions when users engage with the cursor—for example, hovering, clicking, or moving over specific elements. By listening to specific events, the cursor’s movements can then be updated and also be easily animated.
Creating a custom cursor with JavaScript involves manipulating DOM elements. We’ll create some DOM elements, which will serve as our custom cursor, and then use JavaScript to manipulate them. Then, as we move our cursor around, those custom elements will move around as our cursor.
Instead of using or downloading an image, we’ll design an animated cursor using CSS to make it more engaging. Move your cursor around the box below to see an example:
As you can see, the cursor consists of two elements: a large circle and a small circle. We’ll create two
div elements and assign them class names:
<div class="cursor small"></div> <div class="cursor big"><div>
Next, we’ll style the circles using CSS. The big circle will have a width and height of
50px and will be shaped into a circle using
border-radius: 50%.
The small circle will be hollow, so we’ll define a border with a
border-radius of
50% and set its width and height to
6px each. We also disable the default cursor by setting
cursor: none so that our custom cursor can take its place.
To animate the big circle, we’ll use
@keyframes. The animation lasts
2s, starting with a
background-color of green and an opacity of
0.2. At the midpoint, the color changes to orange, and by the end, it turns red. We set
animation-iteration-count to
infinite to make the animation loop continuously:
body { background-color: #171717; cursor: none; height: 120vh; } .small { width: 6px; height: 6px; border: 2px solid #fff; border-radius: 50%; } .big { width: 50px; height: 50px; border-radius: 50%; animation-name: stretch; animation-duration: 2s; animation-timing-function: ease-out; animation-direction: alternate; animation-iteration-count: infinite; } @keyframes stretch { 0% { opacity: 0.2; background-color: green; border-radius: 100%; } 50% { background-color: orange; } 100% { background-color: red; } }
Now, to make the elements follow the mouse movement, we’ll use JavaScript. The script below listens for mouse movement on the webpage. When the user moves their mouse, the function retrieves the
x and
y coordinates and updates the position of both
div elements accordingly:
const cursorSmall = document.querySelector('.small'); const cursorBig = document.querySelector('.big'); const positionElement = (e) => { const mouseX = e.clientX; const mouseY = e.clientY; cursorSmall.style.transform = `translate3d(${mouseX}px, ${mouseY}px, 0)`; cursorBig.style.transform = `translate3d(${mouseX}px, ${mouseY}px, 0)`; }; window.addEventListener('mousemove', positionElement);
See the complete code alongside the interactive cursor in the below CodePen:
Here’s how it works:
querySelector to access the two
div elements
positionElement function retrieves the current mouse
x and
y coordinates
transform: translate3d() property for both cursor elements, moving them accordingly
transform repositions elements in both horizontal and vertical directions, while
translate3d adjusts their position in 3D space
Custom cursors can make a website feel unique, but they can also be annoying or distracting if overused. Many people find them frustrating, especially if they make navigation harder. A cursor should help users, not get in their way.
Before adding a custom cursor, ask yourself if it actually improves the experience or if it’s just for looks. Also, keep in mind that not all browsers support fancy cursor effects, especially older ones. Here’s the browser compatibility data for the
cursor property from CanIUse:
To keep things user-friendly, use custom cursors sparingly and make sure they fit the design. If possible, give users the option to turn them off so they can stick with the default system cursor if they want.
Custom cursors might seem like a fun way to personalize a website, but they can cause serious accessibility issues. Many people rely on built-in OS features to modify their cursors, such as increasing size or using high-contrast colors. These changes help users with low vision or motor impairments navigate their devices more easily.
When a website overrides these modifications with a custom CSS cursor, it can make the experience frustrating—or even unusable—for some users.
If you must use a custom cursor, make sure to:
prefers-reduced-motion to disable custom cursors for users who find them distracting:
@media (prefers-reduced-motion: reduce) { *{ cursor: auto; /* Reverts to the default cursor */ } }
aria-hidden="true" to the cursor elements to prevent them from being picked up
At the end of the day, a cursor should enhance usability, not get in the way. If there’s any chance a custom cursor could make a website harder to use, it’s best to avoid it altogether. I would also suggest reading this excellent article by Eric Bailey on the drawbacks of custom cursors. He makes a bunch of really good points.
In this tutorial, we discussed built-in CSS cursors, creating custom cursors with CSS, using multiple cursors, and adding animations with CSS and JavaScript. We also covered the pros and cons of using CSS vs. JavaScript for custom cursors, when to go beyond default options and accessibility factors to keep in mind.
useful probably only if you copy the example itselft
in ‘real world’ the custom cursor if far away from the actual one
Use proper apostrophes. Don’t use url(‘path-to-image.png’), use url(‘path-to-image.png’) instead!
Thanks for catching those, we’ve updated the code
You wrote: “Custom cursors can be a great way to draw your users in, keep them engaged…”
Here. I’ll fix it for you:
“Custom cursors can be a great way to draw your users in, keep them ENRAGED.”
Please don’t use them. They’re annoying and counterproductive.
Instead of updating style property – just set beforehand custom properties and update them. And use those custom properties in css of your cursors.