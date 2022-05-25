Build strongly typed polymorphic components with React and TypeScript

In this detailed (and explanatory) guide, I’ll discuss how to build strongly typed polymorphic React components with TypeScript. We’ll cover the following sections:
- Real-world examples of polymorphic components
-
- Building a simple polymorphic component
- Problems with this simple implementation
- How to use TypeScript to build strongly typed polymorphic components in React
- Handling valid component attributes with TypeScript generics
- Handling default
asattributes
- Making the component reusable with its props
- Strictly omitting generic component props
- Create a reusable utility for polymorphic types
- Supporting refs in polymorphic components
As you can see, this is quite long, so feel free to skip around. If you’d like to follow along, star the official code repository on my GitHub for reference.
Real-world examples of polymorphic components
There’s a nonzero chance you’ve already used a polymorphic component. Open source component libraries typically implement some sort of polymorphic component.
Let’s consider some you may be familiar with: the Chakra UI
as prop and MUI
component prop.
Chakra UI’s
as prop
How does Chakra UI implement polymorphic props? The answer is by exposing an
as prop. The
as prop is passed to a component to determine what container element it should eventually render.
All you need to do to use the
as prop is pass it to the component, which in this case is
Box:
<Box as='button' borderRadius='md' bg='tomato' color='white' px={4} h={8}> Button </Box>
Now, the component will render a
button element.
If you changed the
as prop to a
h1:
<Box as="h1"> Hello </Box>
Now, the
Box component renders a
h1:
That’s a polymorphic component at work! It can be rendered to entirely unique elements, all by passing down a single prop.
MUI’s
component prop
Similar to Chakra UI, MUI allows for a polymorphic prop called
component, which is implemented similarly: you pass it to a component and state the element or custom component you’d like to render.
Here’s an example from the official docs:
<List component="nav"> <ListItem button> <ListItemText primary="Trash" /> </ListItem> </List>
List is passed a component prop of
nav; when this is rendered, it’ll render a
nav container element.
Another user may use the same component, but not for navigation; instead, they may want to render a to-do list:
<List component="ol"> ... </List>
And in this case,
List will render an ordered list
ol element.
Talk about flexibility! See a summary of the use cases for polymorphic components.
As you’ll come to see in the following sections of this article, polymorphic components are powerful. Apart from just accepting a prop of an element type, they can also accept custom components as props.
This will be discussed in a coming section of this article. For now, let’s get building our first polymorphic component!
Building a simple polymorphic component
Contrary to what you may think, building your first polymorphic component is quite straightforward. Here’s a basic implementation:
const MyComponent = ({ as, children }) => { const Component = as || "span"; return <Component>{children}</Component>; };
Note here that the polymorphic prop
as is similar to Chakra UI’s. This is the prop we expose to control the render element of the polymorphic component.
Secondly, note that the
as prop isn’t rendered directly. The following would be wrong:
const MyComponent = ({ as, children }) => { // wrong render below 👇 return <as>{children}</as>; };
When rendering an element type at runtime, you must first assign it to a capitalized variable, and then render the capitalized variable.
Now you can go ahead and use this component as follows:
<MyComponent as="button">Hello Polymorphic!<MyComponent> <MyComponent as="div">Hello Polymorphic!</MyComponent> <MyComponent as="span">Hello Polymorphic!</MyComponent> <MyComponent as="em">Hello Polymorphic!</MyComponent>
Note that the different
as prop is passed to the rendered components above.
Problems with this simple implementation
The implementation in the previous section, while quite standard, has many demerits. Let’s explore some of these.
1. The
as prop can receive invalid HTML elements
Presently, it is possible for a user to write the following:
<MyComponent as="emmanuel">Hello Wrong Element</MyComponent>
The
as prop passed here is
emmanuel. Emmanuel is obviously a wrong HTML element, but the browser also tries to render this element.
An ideal development experience is to show some kind of error during development. For example, a user may make a simple typo —
divv instead of
div — and would get no indication of what’s wrong.
2. Wrong attributes can be passed for valid elements
Consider the following component usage:
<MyComponent as="span" href="https://www.google.com"> Hello Wrong Attribute </MyComponent>
A consumer can pass a
span element to the
as prop, and an
href prop as well.
This is technically invalid. A
span element does not (and should not) take in an
href attribute. That is invalid HTML syntax. However, a consumer of the component we’ve built could still go ahead to write this and get no errors during development.
3. No attribute support!
Consider the simple implementation again:
const MyComponent = ({ as, children }) => { const Component = as || "span"; return <Component>{children}</Component>; };
The only props this component accepts are
as and
children, nothing else. There’s no attribute support for even valid
as element props, i.e., if
as were an anchor element
a, we should also support passing an
href to the component.
<MyComponent as="a" href="...">A link </MyComponent>
Even though
href is passed in the example above, the component implementation receives no other props. Only
as and
children are deconstructed.
Your initial thoughts may be to go ahead and spread every other prop passed to the component as follows:
const MyComponent = ({ as, children, ...rest }) => { const Component = as || "span"; return <Component {...rest}>{children}</Component>; };
This seems like a decent solution, but now it highlights the second problem mentioned above. Wrong attributes will now be passed down to the component as well.
Consider the following:
<MyComponent as="span" href="https://www.google.com"> Hello Wrong Attribute </MyComponent>
And note the eventual rendered markup:
A
span with an
href is invalid HTML.
Why is this bad?
To recap, the current issues with our simple implementation is subpar because:
- It provides a terrible developer experience
- It is not type-safe. Bugs can (and will) creep in
How do we resolve these concerns? To be clear, there’s no magic wand to wave here. However, we’re going to leverage TypeScript to ensure you build strongly typed polymorphic components.
Upon completion, developers using your components will avoid the runtime errors above and instead catch them during development or build time — all thanks to TypeScript.
How to use TypeScript to build strongly typed polymorphic components in React
If you’re reading this, a prerequisite is that you already know some TypeScript — at least the basics. If you have no clue what TypeScript is, I strongly recommend giving this document a read first.
In this section, we will use TypeScript to solve the aforementioned concerns and build strongly typed polymorphic components.
The first two requirements we will start off with include:
- The
asprop should not receive invalid HTML element strings
- Wrong attributes should not be passed for valid elements
In the following section, we will introduce TypeScript generics to make our solution more robust, developer-friendly, and production-worthy.
Ensuring the
as prop only receives valid HTML element strings
Here’s our current solution:
const MyComponent = ({ as, children }) => { const Component = as || "span"; return <Component>{children}</Component>; };
To make the next sections of this guide practical, we’ll change the name of the component from
MyComponent to
Text and assume we’re building a polymorphic
Text component.
const Text = ({ as, children }) => { const Component = as || "span"; return <Component>{children}</Component>; };
Now, with your knowledge of generics, it becomes obvious that we’re better off representing
as with a generic type, i.e., a variable type based on whatever the user passes in.
Let’s go ahead and take the first step as follows:
export const Text = <C>({ as, children, }: { as?: C; children: React.ReactNode; }) => { const Component = as || "span"; return <Component>{children}</Component>; };
Note how the generic
C is defined and then passed on in the type definition for the prop
as.
However, if you wrote this seemingly perfect code, you’ll have TypeScript yelling out numerous errors with more squiggly red lines than you’d like 🤷♀️
What’s going on here is a flaw in the syntax for generics in
.tsx files. There are two ways to solve this.
1. Add a comma after the generic declaration
This is the syntax for declaring multiple generics. Once you do this, the TypeScript compiler clearly understands your intent and the errors are banished.
// note the comma after "C" below 👇 export const Text = <C,>({ as, children, }: { as?: C; children: React.ReactNode; }) => { const Component = as || "span"; return <Component>{children}</Component>; };
2. Constrain the generic
The second option is to constrain the generic as you see fit. For starters, you can just use the
unknown type as follows:
// note the extends keyword below 👇 export const Text = <C extends unknown>({ as, children, }: { as?: C; children: React.ReactNode; }) => { const Component = as || "span"; return <Component>{children}</Component>; };
For now, I’ll stick to the second solution because it’s closer to our final solution. In most cases, though, I use the multiple generic syntax and just add a comma.
However, with our current solution, we get another TypeScript error:
JSX element type ‘Component’ does not have any construct or call signatures. ts(2604)
This is similar to the error we had when we worked with the
echoLength function. Just like accessing the
length property of an unknown variable type, the same may be said here: trying to render any generic type as a valid React component doesn’t make sense.
We need to constrain the generic only to fit the mold of a valid React element type.
To achieve this, we’ll leverage the internal React type:
React.ElementType, and make sure the generic is constrained to fit that type:
// look just after the extends keyword 👇 export const Text = <C extends React.ElementType>({ as, children, }: { as?: C; children: React.ReactNode; }) => { const Component = as || "span"; return <Component>{children}</Component>; };
Note that if you’re using an older version of React, you may have to import a newer React version as follows:
import React from 'react'
With this, we have no more errors!
Now, if you go ahead and use this component as follows, it’ll work just fine:
<Text as="div">Hello Text world</Text>
However, if you pass an invalid
as prop, you’ll now get an appropriate TypeScript error. Consider the example below:
<Text as="emmanuel">Hello Text world</Text>
And the error thrown:
Type ‘”emmanuel”‘ is not assignable to type ‘ElementType | undefined’.
This is excellent! We now have a solution that doesn’t accept gibberish for the
as prop and will also prevent against nasty typos, e.g.,
divv instead of
div.
This is a much better developer experience!
Handling valid component attributes with TypeScript generics
In solving this second use case, you’ll come to appreciate how powerful generics truly are. First, let’s understand what we’re trying to accomplish here.
Once we receive a generic
as type, we want to make sure that the remaining props passed to our component are relevant, based on the
as prop.
So, for example, if a user passed in an
as prop of
img, we’d want
href to equally be a valid prop!
To give you a sense of how we’d accomplish this, take a look at the current state of our solution:
export const Text = <C extends React.ElementType>({ as, children, }: { as?: C; children: React.ReactNode; }) => { const Component = as || "span"; return <Component>{children}</Component>; };
The prop of this component is now represented by the object type:
{ as?: C; children: React.ReactNode; }
In pseudocode, what we’d like would be the following:
{ as?: C; children: React.ReactNode; } & { ...otherValidPropsBasedOnTheValueOfAs }
This requirement is enough to leave one grasping at straws. We can’t possibly write a function that determines appropriate types based on the value of
as, and it’s not smart to list out a union type manually.
Well, what if there was a provided type from
React that acted as a “function” that’ll return valid element types based on what you pass it?
Before introducing the solution, let’s have a bit of a refactor. Let’s pull out the props of the component into a separate type:
// 👇 See TextProps pulled out below type TextProps<C extends React.ElementType> = { as?: C; children: React.ReactNode; } export const Text = <C extends React.ElementType>({ as, children, }: TextProps<C>) => { // 👈 see TextProps used const Component = as || "span"; return <Component>{children}</Component>; };
What’s important here is to note how the generic is passed on to
TextProps<C>. Similar to a function call in JavaScript — but with angle braces.
The magic wand here is to leverage the
React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef type as shown below:
type TextProps<C extends React.ElementType> = { as?: C; children: React.ReactNode; } & React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>; // 👈 look here export const Text = <C extends React.ElementType>({ as, children, }: TextProps<C>) => { const Component = as || "span"; return <Component>{children}</Component>; };
Note that we’re introducing an intersection here. Essentially, we’re saying, the type of
TextProps is an object type containing
as,
children, and some other types represented by
React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef.
If you read the code, it perhaps becomes apparent what’s going on here.
Based on the type of
as, represented by the generic
C,
React.componentPropsWithoutRef will return valid component props that correlate with the string attribute passed to the
as prop.
There’s one more significant point to note.
If you just started typing and rely on IntelliSense from your editor, you’d realize there are three variants of the
React.ComponentProps... type:
React.ComponentProps
React.ComponentPropsWithRef
React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef
If you attempted to use the first,
ComponentProps, you’d see a relevant note that reads:
Prefer
ComponentPropsWithRef, if the
refis forwarded, or
ComponentPropsWithoutRefwhen refs are not supported.
This is precisely what we’ve done. For now, we will ignore the use case for supporting a
ref prop and stick to
ComponentPropsWithoutRef.
Now, let’s give the solution a try!
If you go ahead and use this component wrongly, e.g., passing a valid
as prop with other incompatible props, you’ll get an error.
<Text as="div" href="www.google.com">Hello Text world</Text>
A value of
div is perfectly valid for the
as prop, but a
div should not have an
href attribute.
That’s wrong, and rightly caught by TypeScript with the error:
Property 'href' does not exist on type ....
This is great! We’ve got an even better, more robust solution.
Finally, make sure to pass other props down to the rendered element:
type TextProps<C extends React.ElementType> = { as?: C; children: React.ReactNode; } & React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>; export const Text = <C extends React.ElementType>({ as, children, ...restProps, // 👈 look here }: TextProps<C>) => { const Component = as || "span"; // see restProps passed 👇 return <Component {...restProps}>{children}</Component>; };
Let’s keep going.
Handling default
as attributes
Consider again our current solution:
export const Text = <C extends React.ElementType>({ as, children, ...restProps }: TextProps<C>) => { const Component = as || "span"; // 👈 look here return <Component {...restProps}>{children}</Component>; };
Particularly, pay attention to where a default element is provided if the
as prop is omitted.
const Component = as || "span"
This is properly represented in the JavaScript world by implementation: if
as is optional, it’ll default to a
span.
The question is, how does TypeScript handle this case when
as isn’t passed? Are we equally passing a default type?
Well, the answer is no, but below’s a practical example. Let’s say you went ahead to use the
Text component as follows:
<Text>Hello Text world</Text>
Note that we’ve passed no
as prop here. Will TypeScript be aware of the valid props for this component?
Let’s go ahead and add an
href:
<Text href="https://www.google.com">Hello Text world</Text>
If you go ahead and do this, you’ll get no errors. That’s bad.
A
span should not receive an
href prop / attribute. While we default to a
span in the implementation, TypeScript is unaware of this default. Let’s fix this with a simple, generic default assignment:
type TextProps<C extends React.ElementType> = { as?: C; children: React.ReactNode; } & React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>; /** * See default below. TS will treat the rendered element as a span and provide typings accordingly */ export const Text = <C extends React.ElementType = "span">({ as, children, ...restProps }: TextProps<C>) => { const Component = as || "span"; return <Component {...restProps}>{children}</Component>; };
The important bit is highlighted below:
<C extends React.ElementType = "span">
Et voilà! The previous example we had should now throw an error when you pass
href to the
Text component without an
as prop.
The error should read:
Property 'href' does not exist on type ....
Making the component reusable with its props
Our current solution is much better than what we started with. Give yourself a pat on the back for making it this far — it only gets more interesting from here.
The use case to cater to in this section is very applicable in the real world. There’s a high chance that if you’re building some sort of component, then that component will also take in some specific props that are unique to the component.
Our current solution takes into consideration the
as,
children, and the other component props based on the
as prop. However, what if we wanted this component to handle its own props?
Let’s make this practical. We will have the
Text component receive a
color prop. The
color here will either be any of the rainbow colors or
black.
We will go ahead and represent this as follows:
type Rainbow = | "red" | "orange" | "yellow" | "green" | "blue" | "indigo" | "violet";
Next, we must define the
color prop in the
TextProps object as follows:
type TextProps<C extends React.ElementType> = { as?: C; color?: Rainbow | "black"; // 👈 look here children: React.ReactNode; } & React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>;
Before we go ahead, let’s have a bit of a refactor. Let’s represent the actual props of the
Text component by a
Props object, and specifically type only the props specific to our component in the
TextProps object.
This will become obvious, as you’ll see below:
// new "Props" type type Props <C extends React.ElementType> = TextProps<C> export const Text = <C extends React.ElementType = "span">({ as, children, ...restProps, }: Props<C>) => { const Component = as || "span"; return <Component {...restProps}>{children}</Component>; };
Now let’s clean up
TextProps:
// before type TextProps<C extends React.ElementType> = { as?: C; color?: Rainbow | "black"; // 👈 look here children: React.ReactNode; } & React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>; // after type TextProps<C extends React.ElementType> = { as?: C; color?: Rainbow | "black"; };
Now,
TextProps should just contain the props that are specific to our
Text component:
as and
color.
We must now update the definition for
Props to include the types we’ve removed from
TextProps, i.e.,
children and
React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>.
For the
children prop, we’ll take advantage of the
React.PropsWithChildren prop.
PropsWithChildren is pretty easy to reason out. You pass it your component props, and it’ll inject the children props definition for you:
type Props <C extends React.ElementType> = React.PropsWithChildren<TextProps<C>>
Note how we use the angle braces; this is the syntax for passing on generics. Essentially, the
React.PropsWithChildren accepts your component props as a generic and augments it with the
children prop. Sweet!
For
React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>, we’ll just go ahead and leverage an intersection type here:
type Props <C extends React.ElementType> = React.PropsWithChildren<TextProps<C>> & React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>
And here’s the full current solution:
type Rainbow = | "red" | "orange" | "yellow" | "green" | "blue" | "indigo" | "violet"; type TextProps<C extends React.ElementType> = { as?: C; color?: Rainbow | "black"; }; type Props <C extends React.ElementType> = React.PropsWithChildren<TextProps<C>> & React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C> export const Text = <C extends React.ElementType = "span">({ as, children, }: Props<C>) => { const Component = as || "span"; return <Component> {children} </Component>; };
I know these can feel like a lot, but when you take a closer look it’ll all make sense. It’s really just putting together everything you’ve learned so far!
Having done this necessary refactor, we can now continue on to our solution. What we have now actually works. We’ve explicitly typed the
color prop, and you may use it as follows:
<Text color="violet">Hello world</Text>
Strictly omitting generic component props
There’s just one thing I’m not particularly comfortable with:
color turns out to also be a valid attribute for numerous HTML tags, as was the case pre-HTML5. So, if we removed
color from our type definition, it’ll be accepted as any valid string.
See below:
type TextProps<C extends React.ElementType> = { as?: C; // remove color from the definition here };
Now, if you go ahead to use
Text as before, it’s equally valid:
<Text color="violet">Hello world</Text>
The only difference here is how it is typed.
color is now represented by the following definition:
color?: string | undefined
Again, this is NOT a definition we wrote in our types!
This is a default HTML typing, where
color is a valid attribute for most HTML elements. See this Stack Overflow question for some more context.
Two potential solutions
Now, there are two ways to go here. The first one is to keep our initial solution, where we explicitly declared the
color prop:
type TextProps<C extends React.ElementType> = { as?: C; color?: Rainbow | "black"; // 👈 look here };
The second option arguably provides some more type safety. To achieve this, you must realize where the previous default
color definition came from: the
React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>. This is what adds other props based on what the type of
as is.
So, with this information, we can explicitly remove any definition that exists in our component types from
React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>.
This can be tough to understand before you see it in action, so let’s take it step by step.
React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>, as stated earlier, contains every other valid prop based on the type of
as, e.g.,
href,
color, etc., where these types have all of their own definitions, e.g.,
color?: string | undefined, etc.:
It is possible that some values that exist in
React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C> also exist in our component props type definition. In our case,
color exists in both!
Instead of relying on our
color definition to override what’s coming from
React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>, we will explicitly remove any type that also exists in our component types definition.
So, if any type exists in our component types definition, we will explicitly remove those types from
React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>.
Removing types from
React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>
Here’s what we had before:
type Props <C extends React.ElementType> = React.PropsWithChildren<TextProps<C>> & React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>
Instead of having an intersection type where we add everything that comes from
React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>, we will be more selective. We will use the
Omit and
keyof TypeScript utility types to perform some TypeScript magic.
Take a look:
// before type Props <C extends React.ElementType> = React.PropsWithChildren<TextProps<C>> & React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C> // after type Props <C extends React.ElementType> = React.PropsWithChildren<TextProps<C>> & Omit<React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>, keyof TextProps<C>>;
This is the important bit:
Omit<React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>, keyof TextProps<C>>;
Omit takes in two generics. The first is an object type, and the second is a union of types you’d like to “omit” from the object type.
Here’s my favorite example. Consider a
Vowel object type as follows:
type Vowels = { a: 'a', e: 'e', i: 'i', o: 'o', u: 'u' }
This is an object type of key and value. Let’s say that I wanted to derive a new type from
Vowels called
VowelsInOhans.
Well, I do know that the name
Ohans contains two vowels,
o and
a. Instead of manually declaring these:
type VowelsInOhans = { a: 'a', o: 'o' }
I can go ahead to leverage
Omit as follows:
type VowelsInOhans = Omit<Vowels, 'e' | 'i' | 'u'>
Omit will “omit” the
e,
i and
u keys from the object type
Vowels.
On the other hand, TypeScript’s
keyof operator works as you would imagine. Think of
Object.keys in JavaScript: given an
object type,
keyof will return a union type of the keys of the object.
Phew! That’s a mouthful. Here’s an example:
type Vowels = { a: 'a', e: 'e', i: 'i', o: 'o', u: 'u' } type Vowel = keyof Vowels
Now,
Vowel will be a union type of the keys of
Vowels, i.e.:
type Vowel = 'a' | 'e' | 'i' | 'o' | 'u'
If you put these together and take a second look at our solution, it’ll all come together nicely:
Omit<React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>, keyof TextProps<C>>;
keyof TextProps<C> returns a union type of the keys of our component props. This is in turn passed to
Omit to omit them from
React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>.
Sweet! 🕺
To finish, let’s go ahead and actually pass the
color prop down to the rendered element:
export const Text = <C extends React.ElementType = "span">({ as, color, // 👈 look here children, ...restProps }: Props<C>) => { const Component = as || "span"; // 👇 compose an inline style object const style = color ? { style: { color } } : {}; // 👇 pass the inline style to the rendered element return ( <Component {...restProps} {...style}> {children} </Component> ); };
Create a reusable utility for polymorphic types
We’ve finally got a solution that works well. Now, however, let’s take it one step further.
The solution we have works great for our
Text component. However, what if you’d rather have a solution you can reuse on any component of your choosing, so that you can have a reusable solution for every use case?
Let’s get started. First, here’s the current complete solution with no annotations:
type Rainbow = | "red" | "orange" | "yellow" | "green" | "blue" | "indigo" | "violet"; type TextProps<C extends React.ElementType> = { as?: C; color?: Rainbow | "black"; }; type Props<C extends React.ElementType> = React.PropsWithChildren< TextProps<C> > & Omit<React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>, keyof TextProps<C>>; export const Text = <C extends React.ElementType = "span">({ as, color, children, ...restProps }: Props<C>) => { const Component = as || "span"; const style = color ? { style: { color } } : {}; return ( <Component {...restProps} {...style}> {children} </Component> ); };
Succinct and practical.
If we made this reusable, then it has to work for any component. This means removing the hardcoded
TextProps and representing that with a generic — so anyone can pass in whatever component props they need.
Currently, we represent our component props with the definition
Props<C>. Where
C represents the element type passed for the
as prop.
We will now change that to:
// before Props<C> // after PolymorphicProps<C, TextProps>
PolymorphicProps represents the utility type we will write shortly. However, note that this accepts two generic types, the second being the component props in question:
TextProps.
Go ahead and define the
PolymorphicProps type:
type PolymorphicComponentProp< C extends React.ElementType, Props = {} > = {} // 👈 empty object for now
The definition above should be understandable.
C represents the element type passed in
as, and
Props is the actual component props,
TextProps.
First, let’s split the
TextProps we had before into the following:
type AsProp<C extends React.ElementType> = { as?: C; }; type TextProps = { color?: Rainbow | "black" };
So, we’ve separated the
AsProp from the
TextProps. To be fair, they represent two different things. This is a nicer representation.
Now, let’s change the
PolymorphicComponentProp utility definition to include the
as prop, component props, and
children prop, as we’ve done in the past:
type AsProp<C extends React.ElementType> = { as?: C; }; type PolymorphicComponentProp< C extends React.ElementType, Props = {} > = React.PropsWithChildren<Props & AsProp<C>>
I’m sure by now you understand what’s going on here: we have an intersection type of
Props (representing the component props) and
AsProp representing the
as prop. These are all passed into
PropsWithChildren to add the
children prop definition. Excellent!
Now, we need to include the bit where we add the
React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C> definition. However, we must remember to omit props that exist in our component definition.
Let’s come up with a robust solution.
Write out a new type that just comprises the props we’d like to omit. Namely, the keys of the
AsProp and the component props as well.
type PropsToOmit<C extends React.ElementType, P> = keyof (AsProp<C> & P);
Remember the
keyof utility type?
PropsToOmit will now comprise a union type of the props we want to omit, which is every prop of our component represented by
P and the actual polymorphic prop
as, represented by
AsProps.
Put this all together nicely in the
PolymorphicComponentProp definition:
type AsProp<C extends React.ElementType> = { as?: C; }; // before type PolymorphicComponentProp< C extends React.ElementType, Props = {} > = React.PropsWithChildren<Props & AsProp<C>> // after type PolymorphicComponentProp< C extends React.ElementType, Props = {} > = React.PropsWithChildren<Props & AsProp<C>> & Omit<React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>, PropsToOmit<C, Props>>;
What’s important here is we’ve added the following definition:
Omit<React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>, PropsToOmit<C, Props>>;
This basically omits the right types from
React.componentPropsWithoutRef. Do you still remember how
omit works?
Simple as it may seem, you now have a solution you can reuse on multiple components across different projects!
Here’s the complete implementation:
type PropsToOmit<C extends React.ElementType, P> = keyof (AsProp<C> & P); type PolymorphicComponentProp< C extends React.ElementType, Props = {} > = React.PropsWithChildren<Props & AsProp<C>> & Omit<React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>, PropsToOmit<C, Props>>;
Now we can go ahead and use
PolymorphicComponentProp on our
Text component as follows:
export const Text = <C extends React.ElementType = "span">({ as, color, children, // look here 👇 }: PolymorphicComponentProp<C, TextProps>) => { const Component = as || "span"; const style = color ? { style: { color } } : {}; return <Component {...style}>{children}</Component>; };
How nice! If you build another component, you can go ahead and type it like this:
PolymorphicComponentProp<C, MyNewComponentProps>
Do you hear that sound? That’s the sound of victory — you’ve come so far!
Supporting refs in polymorphic components
Do you remember every reference to
React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef so far? 😅 Component props … without refs. Well, now’s the time to put the refs in!
This is the final and most complex part of our solution. I’ll need you to be patient here, but I’ll also do my best to explain every step in detail.
First things first, do you remember how
refs in React work? The most important concept here is that you just don’t pass
ref as a prop and expect it to be passed down into your component like every other prop. The recommended way to handle
refs in your functional components is to use the
forwardRef function.
Let’s start off on a practical note.
If you go ahead and pass a
ref to our
Text component now, you’ll get an error that reads
Property 'ref' does not exist on type ....
// Create the ref object const divRef = useRef<HTMLDivElement | null>(null); ... // Pass the ref to the rendered Text component <Text as="div" ref={divRef}> Hello Text world </Text>
This is expected.
Our first shot at supporting refs will be to use
forwardRef in the
Text component as shown below:
// before export const Text = <C extends React.ElementType = "span">({ as, color, children, }: PolymorphicComponentProp<C, TextProps>) => { ... }; // after import React from "react"; export const Text = React.forwardRef( <C extends React.ElementType = "span">({ as, color, children, }: PolymorphicComponentProp<C, TextProps>) => { ... } );
This is essentially just wrapping the previous code in
React.forwardRef, that’s all.
Now,
React.forwardRef has the following signature:
React.forwardRef((props, ref) ... )
Essentially, the second argument received is the
ref object. Let’s go ahead and handle that:
type PolymorphicRef<C extends React.ElementType> = unknown; export const Text = React.forwardRef( <C extends React.ElementType = "span">( { as, color, children }: PolymorphicComponentProp<C, TextProps>, // 👇 look here ref?: PolymorphicRef<C> ) => { ... } );
What we’ve done here is added the second argument,
ref, and declared its type as
PolymorphicRef, which just points to
unknown for now.
Note that
PolymorphicRef takes in the generic
C. This is similar to previous solutions — the
ref object for a
div differs from that of a
span, so we need to take into consideration the element type passed to the
as prop.
Point your attention to the
PolymorphicRef type. How can we get the
ref object type based on the
as prop?
Let me give you a clue:
React.ComponentPropsWithRef!
Note that this says with ref. Not without ref.
Essentially, if this were a bundle of keys (which, in fact, it is), it’ll include all the relevant component props based on the element type, plus the ref object.
So now, if we know this object type contains the
ref key, we may as well get that ref type by doing the following:
// before type PolymorphicRef<C extends React.ElementType> = unknown; // after type PolymorphicRef<C extends React.ElementType> = React.ComponentPropsWithRef<C>["ref"];
Essentially,
React.ComponentPropsWithRef<C> returns an object type, e.g.,
{ ref: SomeRefDefinition, // ... other keys, color: string href: string // ... etc }
To pick out just the
ref type, we can then do this:
React.ComponentPropsWithRef<C>["ref"];
Note that the syntax is similar to the property accessor syntax in JavaScript, i.e.,
["ref"]. Now that we’ve got the
ref prop typed, we can go ahead and pass that down to the rendered element:
export const Text = React.forwardRef( <C extends React.ElementType = "span">( { as, color, children }: PolymorphicComponentProp<C, TextProps>, ref?: PolymorphicRef<C> ) => { //... return ( <Component {...style} ref={ref}> // 👈 look here {children} </Component> ); } );
We’ve made decent progress! In fact, if you go ahead and check the usage of
Text like we did before, there’ll be no more errors:
// create the ref object const divRef = useRef<HTMLDivElement | null>(null); ... // pass ref to the rendered Text component <Text as="div" ref={divRef}> Hello Text world </Text>
However, our solution still isn’t as strongly typed as I’d like. Let’s go ahead and change the ref passed to the
Text as shown below:
// create a "button" ref object const buttonRef = useRef<HTMLButtonElement | null>(null); ... // pass a button ref to a "div". NB: as = "div" <Text as="div" ref={buttonRef}> Hello Text world </Text>
TypeScript should throw an error here, but it doesn’t. We’re creating a
button ref, but passing it to a
div element. That’s not right.
If you take a look at the exact type of
ref, it looks like this:
React.RefAttributes<unknown>.ref?: React.Ref<unknown>
Do you see the
unknown in there? That’s a sign of weak typing. We should ideally have
HTMLDivElement in there to explicitly define the ref object as a
div element ref.
We’ve got work to do. Let’s first look at the types for the other props of the
Text component, which still reference the
PolymorphicComponentProp type. Change this to a new type called
PolymorphicComponentPropWithRef. This will just be a union of
PolymorphicComponentProp and the ref prop. (You guessed right.)
Here it is:
type PolymorphicComponentPropWithRef< C extends React.ElementType, Props = {} > = PolymorphicComponentProp<C, Props> & { ref?: PolymorphicRef<C> };
This is just a union of the previous
PolymorphicComponentProp and
{ ref?: PolymorphicRef<C> }.
Now we need to change the props of the component to reference the new
PolymorphicComponentPropWithRef type:
// before type TextProps = { color?: Rainbow | "black" }; export const Text = React.forwardRef( <C extends React.ElementType = "span">( { as, color, children }: PolymorphicComponentProp<C, TextProps>, ref?: PolymorphicRef<C> ) => { ... } ); // now type TextProps<C extends React.ElementType> = PolymorphicComponentPropWithRef< C, { color?: Rainbow | "black" } >; export const Text = React.forwardRef( <C extends React.ElementType = "span">( { as, color, children }: TextProps<C>, // 👈 look here ref?: PolymorphicRef<C> ) => { ... } );
We’ve updated
TextProps to reference
PolymorphicComponentPropWithRef and that’s now passed as the props for the
Text component. Lovely!
There’s one final thing to do: provide a type annotation for the
Text component. It looks similar to:
export const Text : TextComponent = ...
TextComponent is the type annotation we’ll write. Here it is fully written out:
type TextComponent = <C extends React.ElementType = "span">( props: TextProps<C> ) => React.ReactElement | null;
This is essentially a functional component that takes in
TextProps and returns
React.ReactElement | null, where
TextProps is as defined earlier:
type TextProps<C extends React.ElementType> = PolymorphicComponentPropWithRef< C, { color?: Rainbow | "black" } >;
With this, we now have a complete solution!
I’m going to share the complete solution now. It may seem daunting at first, but remember we’ve worked line by line through everything you see here. Read it with that confidence.
import React from "react"; type Rainbow = | "red" | "orange" | "yellow" | "green" | "blue" | "indigo" | "violet"; type AsProp<C extends React.ElementType> = { as?: C; }; type PropsToOmit<C extends React.ElementType, P> = keyof (AsProp<C> & P); // This is the first reusable type utility we built type PolymorphicComponentProp< C extends React.ElementType, Props = {} > = React.PropsWithChildren<Props & AsProp<C>> & Omit<React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<C>, PropsToOmit<C, Props>>; // This is a new type utitlity with ref! type PolymorphicComponentPropWithRef< C extends React.ElementType, Props = {} > = PolymorphicComponentProp<C, Props> & { ref?: PolymorphicRef<C> }; // This is the type for the "ref" only type PolymorphicRef<C extends React.ElementType> = React.ComponentPropsWithRef<C>["ref"]; /** * This is the updated component props using PolymorphicComponentPropWithRef */ type TextProps<C extends React.ElementType> = PolymorphicComponentPropWithRef< C, { color?: Rainbow | "black" } >; /** * This is the type used in the type annotation for the component */ type TextComponent = <C extends React.ElementType = "span">( props: TextProps<C> ) => React.ReactElement | null; export const Text: TextComponent = React.forwardRef( <C extends React.ElementType = "span">( { as, color, children }: TextProps<C>, ref?: PolymorphicRef<C> ) => { const Component = as || "span"; const style = color ? { style: { color } } : {}; return ( <Component {...style} ref={ref}> {children} </Component> ); } );
And there you go!
Conclusion and ideas for next steps
You have successfully built a robust solution for handling polymorphic components in React with TypeScript. I know it wasn’t an easy ride, but you did it.
Thanks for following along. Remember to star the official GitHub repository, where you’ll find all the code for this guide. If you want to share your thoughts on this tutorial with me, or simply connect, you can find/follow me on GitHub, LinkedIn, or Twitter.
