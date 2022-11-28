Using the React Testing Library debug method

Testing an application before deploying it to production guarantees an error-free product that functions as intended. Knowing how to perform the appropriate tests and debug your code is a necessary skill that can make you a better developer.

The React Testing Library, also called RTL, provides a solution for testing React components to mimic how users interact with them. This approach avoids testing the implementation details, making our test code easy to maintain.

This lesson will show you how to use the debug method provided by the React Testing Library to identify and analyze test errors. We will cover:

To follow this lesson, ensure you know React and are familiar with React Testing Library.

Adding React Testing Library to React apps

To perform a test on React app with RTL and identify test errors during debugging, we must add the testing library to our application.

React projects created with the create-react-app CLI come bundled with RTL, so no installation is required. Otherwise, we must add it using npm, like so:

npm install --save-dev @testing-library/react

We can also install RTL using Yarn, like so:

yarn add --dev @testing-library/react

In addition to the testing library, we will add the jest-dom utility, which lets us use custom matchers such as .toBeInTheDocument() :

npm install --save-dev @testing-library/jest-dom

Next, let’s clone the React project that we will be using in this tutorial to learn how to debug React apps:

git clone https://github.com/Ibaslogic/react-rtl-debug

Then, move to the project folder and generate the node_modules folder:

cd react-rtl-debug npm install # or yarn

Finally, run the project:

npm run start # or yarn start

You should see the project open in the browser at port 3000. If it doesn’t open automatically, visit http://localhost:3000/ after successfully starting the dev server:

As we can see in the GIF above, the application shows a loading message on the initial page load while trying to retrieve and display a list of posts from a backend server.

If you need a refresher on creating the project, this post covers how to fetch data into a React project. The project file structure should look similar to the following:

>project ... ├── src │ ├── components │ │ ├── App.js │ │ ├── Header.js │ │ └── Posts.js │ ├── app.css │ ├── index.js │ └── setupTest.js ...

Now, we can start interacting with the React Testing Library.

Using the React Testing Library

Before we use the debug method, let us explore the RTL facilities so we can be on the same page.

RTL provides methods that let us query the DOM nodes and make assertions about their content. In the most straightforward implementation, we will write a test to assert that header text reading Fetch asynchronous posts displays in the UI of our application.

In a text file called components/Header.test.js , we can add the following code:

import { render, screen } from '@testing-library/react'; import Header from './Header'; test('should display heading text', () => { render(<Header />); const headingText = screen.getByText('Fetch asynchronous posts'); expect(headingText).toBeInTheDocument(); });

The render method from the React Testing Library lets us render the React component that we want to test into the testing environment. Meanwhile, the screen object provides access to query methods like getByText() to find DOM nodes.

Then, in the test block, we asserted that the text in the returned DOM node is present on the page. We used the toBeInTheDocument() matcher from jest-dom for the assertion.

If we save the file and run the test with the npm run test command, the test should pass with the following result:

Debugging test failures with the React Testing Library

Sometimes, unknowingly, we may write a test to query a DOM element that does not exist. For instance, let’s modify the text inside the query we wrote previously so that it does not match a particular element, like so:

const headingText = screen.getByText( 'Does not exist: Fetch asynchronous posts' );

As a result of the change above, the test will fail with the following result:

Let’s learn more about what this result tells us in the next section.

Automatic logging

When the screen.getByText() method doesn’t find a matching DOM node, it throws a meaningful error message, as seen in the image above. This error contains the current state of the DOM, as also highlighted in the image.

This automatic logging when a failure occurs lets us visualize the DOM, giving us a hint as to why an assertion failed. The image above shows that the heading text doesn’t match what we provided in the test block. Now that we’ve located the bug, we can fix the text in the block to make our test succeed.

One stress-reducing testing method called test-driven development (TDD) can help make development a breeze. This approach lets us write test cases based on product requirements before the product is fully developed.

Using the screen.debug() method

React Testing Library exposes a debug() method from the screen object to print out the state of the DOM. In addition to the automatic logging we explained above, the debug() method can also let us visualize the DOM tree before writing an assertion.

Understanding the screen.debug() syntax

Take a look at the screen.debug() syntax shown below:

screen.debug(element, maxLengthToPrint, options);

The first parameter of the debug() method is the element we want this method to print out. This parameter can be a single element or multiple elements. If left undefined, it will default to printing the root node.

The second parameter lets us specify the content length to print. The default output length is 7000 , which means the content will be truncated after seven thousand characters. We can increase or limit the output length as needed.

We may also want to configure test formatting using the options parameter. For instance, we can turn off syntax highlighting in the terminal with the options parameter like so:

screen.debug(undefined, null, { highlight: false });

Example using the debug() method

Using our last test example, we will use the screen.debug() method to debug the document states and the heading element.

First, let’s look at debugging the document states:

test('should display heading text', () => { render(<Header />); screen.debug(); // assertion });

Since we didn’t pass any argument to debug() , it will print the state of the DOM tree like so:

<body> <div> <h1> Fetch asynchronous posts </h1> </div> </body>

By visualizing the DOM as seen above, we can easily identify and analyze test errors as we will see later in the lesson.

Next, let’s look at debugging the heading element. To log the heading element, we will pass the heading node to debug() like so:

test('should display heading text', () => { render(<Header />); const headingText = screen.getByText('Fetch asynchronous posts'); screen.debug(headingText); // assertion });

The output:

<h1> Fetch asynchronous posts </h1>

With this output, printed by the debug() method, we are sure that the target element is present at that development stage. This will be handy in making a proper assertion in our test.

Waiting for appearance and disappearance using debug()

Let’s further explore the React Testing Library debug() method and see how we can use it to examine the program’s state at various development stages.

Earlier in this tutorial, we saw a loading message displayed in our application while data was fetching from the server. As soon as the data was returned, the loading message disappeared.

We will now write a test for this asynchronous operation while also debugging the test code using the debug() method.

Creating our test file and checking the DOM state

The component file we are using in our project to render the posts is the components/Posts.js file. In the same directory, we will create a test file called Posts.test.js and add the following code:

import { render, screen } from '@testing-library/react'; import Posts from './Posts.js'; test('should display loading message', () => { render(<Posts />); screen.debug(); });

If we save the file, we should see the current state of the DOM:

As we can see, the current state in the DOM contains the loading message. That was expected because, at that point, the data hadn’t arrived.

Axios versions newer than v0.27.2 will break Jest tests in CRA

If you are using the latest version of Axios, you may receive the following error:

SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module

Note that this Jest error is due to how newer versions of Axios emit ES modules instead of CommonJS.

A workaround for this error is to update the test scripts in the package.json to the following:

"test": "react-scripts test --transformIgnorePatterns \"node_modules/(?!axios)/\"",

Another option is to downgrade Axios to v0.27.2 using npm like so:

Then, stop your test with Ctrl + C and rerun it with npm run test . You should now see the current state of the DOM tree.

Asserting that our text is in the document

Now that we know what the React Testing Library is seeing, we can assert that the string A moment please… is present in the document. To do so, update the test block to the following:

test('should display loading message', () => { render(<Posts />); // screen.debug(); const loadingMessage = screen.getByText('A moment please...'); expect(loadingMessage).toBeInTheDocument(); });

If we save the test file, the test should pass with the following result:

Testing for appearance

Here, we’ll perform a test showing that our post data returns from the server and is displayed in the client. We’ll also use the debug method to make the testing process easy.

Since we are fetching the posts data asynchronously, we must set up our test to wait for the posts before it displays in the DOM.

RTL provides async methods like findBy* and waitFor for such operations. These methods return promises, so we will treat them as such by using the await keyword when calling them.

The code below performs an asynchronous test using the findBy* async method:

test('should fetch and display asynchronous posts', async () => { render(<Posts />); screen.debug(); //post initially not present const postItemNode = await screen.findByText('qui est esse'); screen.debug(); //post is present });

findBy* returns a promise that will only resolve when an element is found or rejected for other cases. We’ve handled this returned promise with the await keyword to prevent the test from completing before the async promise settles.

This action helps avoid false-positive failures — a situation where a test passes even when the application breaks.

Notice how we strategically placed the debug() method to visualize the DOM tree before and after the post data arrives. See the output below:

As we can see, the debug method helps simulate the app’s behavior. When the page initially loads, it prints a loading message. When the data returns, it replaces the loading message with the data.

Now that we are sure that the post data has arrived, we can perform an assertion that a post item is present in the DOM:

test('should fetch and display asynchronous posts', async () => { render(<Posts />); const postItemNode = await screen.findByText('qui est esse'); expect(postItemNode).toBeInTheDocument(); });

The test should pass with the following result:

Avoid hitting the actual API

In reality, we shouldn’t hit the actual API when performing a test. Avoiding this will prevent the test from being slow and fragile. Instead, we should create mock data to model the API interaction.

Because this lesson focuses on the debug method, we will not cover mocking an API. However, this project’s GitHub repository implements API mocking using Mock Service Worker (MSW).

Testing for disappearance

To finish up our lesson on the React Testing Library debug method, we can test that the loading message is initially present on page load and then disappears once the post data arrives. The test code looks like so:

test('Should display loading message and disappear when posts arrive', async () => { render(<Posts />); screen.debug(); //message initially present await waitForElementToBeRemoved(() => screen.getByText('A moment please...') ); screen.debug(); //loading message not present });

Though not the focus, RTL provides the waitForElementToBeRemoved helper function to test that an element initially appears and later disappears asynchronously. It returns a promise that will resolve when the target node is removed from the DOM.

The debug() method placement lets us visualize the DOM tree before and after the loading message disappears. See the output:

As seen in the image above, the first debug method prints the DOM tree containing the loading message, while the second debug let us know that the message is no longer present because the data has arrived from the server.

Be aware that we’ve implemented a mock API using MSW to intercept the network request and return a response. In this case, it returns the title 1 text seen above instead of the API post’s actual data.

The test should now pass with the following result:

The logRoles function

Like the debug() method, logRoles can log an element’s ARIA role or a list of roles applied to elements within the DOM tree. This process can help make testing easier, as you will see in a moment.

In this lesson, we used the getByText and findByText query methods to find elements on the page. While that is fine, RTL places *ByRole counterparts at the top of the priority list.

To use *ByRole queries, we must be familiar with the implicit roles placed on elements. For instance, <button> element has an implicit role of button. Here is a list of ARIA roles that apply to HTML elements.

However, with the logRoles , we can easily log the element’s implicit ARIA roles for use in our accessibility test.

If we revisit our earlier test using findByText , we can apply the helper function to our test code like so:

import { // ... logRoles, } from '@testing-library/react'; // ... test('should view implicit roles with logRoles', async () => { render(<Posts />); const postItemNode = await screen.findByText('title 1'); logRoles(postItemNode); expect(postItemNode).toBeInTheDocument(); });

In the code above, we started by importing logRoles from the testing library. Then, we passed the target node as an argument to the function. The output will give us the ARIA role of that element:

As we can see from the output shown in the image above, the ARIA role is heading . We can now refactor the test code to use the findByRole accessible query instead of findByText , so we have the following:

test('should view implicit roles with logRoles', async () => { render(<Posts />); const postItemNode = await screen.findByRole('heading', { name: 'title 1', }); expect(postItemNode).toBeInTheDocument(); });

We should consider using *ByRole before the other query types to guarantee that our UI is accessible.

To print a list of ARIA roles applied to elements within the DOM tree, we can pass the rendered container element to the logRoles as an argument. The code will look like this:

test('should view implicit roles with logRoles', async () => { const view = render(<Posts />); const postItemNode = await screen.findByRole('heading', { name: 'title 1', }); logRoles(view.container); expect(postItemNode).toBeInTheDocument(); });

The output will now look like so:

The output, as seen above, contains the DOM elements and their respective ARIA roles. We can target these elements by their implicit roles. For instance, if we want to assert that a li item is visible in the DOM, we can write a test like so:

test('should list item visible in the DOM', async () => { render(<Posts />); const postItemNode = await screen.findByRole('listitem'); expect(postItemNode).toBeVisible(); });

Conclusion

Testing can be cumbersome if you are just getting started. However, the ability to debug can make the process a breeze. In this lesson, we discussed how to use the debug method from the React Testing Library to identify and analyze the test errors, thereby easing the debugging process.

If you enjoyed this lesson, share this post around the web. You can see the project source code on the GitHub repository.

