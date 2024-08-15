Supabase adoption guide: Overview, examples, and alternatives

Frontend developers are constantly looking for ways to streamline their workflows and build compelling user experiences. Enter Supabase, a backend-as-a-service (BaaS) platform designed with frontend developers in mind.

Supabase offers a comprehensive set of backend features out of the box, including a powerful PostgreSQL database, user authentication, real-time data synchronization, and serverless functions. These features make it very easy for frontend developers to build and manage complex backend infrastructure, allowing them to focus on crafting exceptional user interfaces.

In this adoption guide, we’ll get to know the features, benefits, and use cases that make Supabase an excellent choice for your next project. We’ll also discuss some of the considerations you should keep in mind and your options for testing and deploying your Supabase project.

By the end of this guide, you’ll be well-equipped to decide whether adopting Supabase is the right choice for your team and needs. Let’s get started.

What is Supabase?

Supabase is an open source BaaS that provides developers with a suite of tools to create, manage, and scale their applications. It’s built on top of PostgreSQL and aims to be an open source alternative to Firebase, providing real-time capabilities, authentication, and storage functionalities that integrate seamlessly with frontend frameworks.

Supabase was launched in 2020 by Paul Copplestone to address challenges facing frontend developers who wanted to create amazing UIs and functionalities without getting bogged down managing complex backend infrastructure, like setting up and maintaining servers, databases, and authentication systems.

Why use Supabase?

As a frontend developer myself, I’m constantly on the lookout for tools that empower me to build beautiful, functional web applications faster. Supabase isn’t just another option; it’s a game-changer. Here are some reasons why I think you should consider using Supabase for your next project, but also some caveats to keep in mind.

Bundle size

Supabase prides itself on being a lean backend solution. This translates to a smaller bundle size for your frontend code, as evidenced by its 98.2 kB minified size and 25.2 kB size when compressed using GZIP. This results in faster application loading times.

Performance

Supabase excels in performance due to its real-time capabilities, leveraging PostgreSQL, a relational database engine known for speed, security, and reliability. This translates to fast performance for your application’s backend operations.

PostgreSQL’s scalable infrastructure can also handle heavy traffic while maintaining high performance. Additionally, Edge Functions reduce latency by running computations close to the user.

These features make Supabase a robust choice for building responsive and high-performance web applications.

Ease of use/DX

Supabase offers an excellent developer experience with its simple setup and seamless integration with popular frontend frameworks. It provides built-in features like authentication, storage, and real-time capabilities, simplifying development.

Documentation

Supabase has an extensive documentation that enables developers to quickly solve and handle errors and provide easy reference for troubleshooting

Cons of using Supabase

Supabase offers loads of advantages that make it a great choice for your next projects. However, it’s not perfect. Below are some drawbacks with using Supabase:

Learning curve — The learning curve, while not a huge concern, is still there as you’ll need to grasp core database concepts, understand Supabase’s API, and potentially write serverless functions. This might require some investment in learning compared to a completely managed solution

— The learning curve, while not a huge concern, is still there as you’ll need to grasp core database concepts, understand Supabase’s API, and potentially write serverless functions. This might require some investment in learning compared to a completely managed solution Ecosystem maturity — Supabase has a smaller ecosystem and fewer third-party integrations when compared to platforms like Firebase

Despite these drawbacks, the learning curve is generally considered gentler than traditional backend development, and Supabase is still highly customizable and offers an extensive feature set. Keep these minor drawbacks in mind, but don’t let them stop you from adopting Supabase as a solution.

Getting started with Supabase

Let’s see how to install and get started with Supabase in your next project. Supabase comes with loads of documentation to get started with Supabase and is compatible with a myriad of various

programming languages and frameworks; however, we’ll briefly cover how to get started with Supabase in your Next.js application.

The first step we take before building is to set up our Supabase database and get our Supabase API key, which enables us to connect and handle database operations from our application. To do that, navigate to your Supabase dashboard and click on New Project:

Enter your project details, give your database a strong password, and click on Create new project:

With our project created, the next step is to create and build out the database for our application. Click on SQL Editor on the left menu panel:

Click on New Query, paste in the SQL below, and then click on RUN:

CREATE TABLE Books ( id bigint generated by default as identity primary key, book_name text, author_name text, summary text );

This will create a table of books with columns for the book name, the author of said book, and a summary of the book. Now when we navigate to the Table Editor via the left-hand menu, we can see the created books table as shown below:

Let’s manually populate the table so that when we query the data, we can connect to our Next.js application. To do that, click on Insert in the table editor menu and Insert row:

You will be navigated to a page where you can input the information that you wish to have shown below:

Below is an example of how everything should look when you have successfully populated your table:

After that, we need to get our API keys so we can connect to our database from our application. To do so, we need to access the Project Settings from the left-hand menu:

With that done, we can create a new Next.js project by running the command below:

npx create-next-app <NAME OF YOUR PROJECT>

The next step is to install the Supabase client package for Next.js as shown below:

npm install @supabase/supabase-js

If you want to add server-side rendering, static site generation, API routes, and middleware edge function into your application, then you should also install the @supabase/ssr package for server-side auth. You can do that with the command below:

npm install @supabase/ssr

Create a .env.local file in the root of your project and add your API key to the file as shown below:

NEXT_PUBLIC_SUPABASE_URL=<SUPABASE_URL> 2 NEXT_PUBLIC_SUPABASE_ANON_KEY=<SUPABASE_ANON_KEY>

Next, create another file at the root of your project named api.js and paste in the code below:

import { createClient } from '@supabase/supabase-js' export const supabase = createClient( process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SUPABASE_URL, process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SUPABASE_ANON_KEY )

Copy and paste the code below into the app/page.js file:

import { supabase } from "@/api"; export default async function Home() { const { data, error } = await supabase.from("books").select(""); return ( <main className="flex flex-col items-center justify-between min-h-screen p-24"> <h1>Fantasy books that I read and loved</h1> <table className="w-full text-sm text-left text-gray-500 rtl:text-right dark:text-gray-400"> <thead className="text-xs text-gray-700 uppercase bg-gray-50 dark:bg-gray-700 dark:text-gray-400"> <tr> <th scope="col" className="px-12 py-3"> Book Name </th> <th scope="col" className="py-3 px-36"> Author name </th> <th scope="col" className="px-24 py-3"> Summary </th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> {data.map((book) => ( <tr className="border-b dark:bg-gray-800 dark:border-gray-700" key={book.id} > <td className="px-6 py-4">{book.book_name}</td> <td className="py-4 px-36">{book.author_name}</td> <td className="px-6 py-4">{book.summary}</td> </tr> ))} </tbody> </table> </main> ); }

In the code above, we first query data from our created book table from Supabase. Then we present the data in a tabular format. With that and some additional styling to the table, we get a result which looks like the image below:

Key Supabase features to know

Here’s a glimpse into some of Supabase’s standout functionalities.

Database querying capabilities

Supabase utilizes PostgreSQL for its data engine. This, in turn, provides Supabase with robust database querying capabilities, including:

SQL queries — You can run standard SQL queries to interact with your database, including SELECT, INSERT, UPDATE, and DELETE operations

— You can run standard SQL queries to interact with your database, including SELECT, INSERT, UPDATE, and DELETE operations Complex queries — You can also do complex queries like joins , subqueries and more

— You can also do complex queries like , subqueries and more Sorting and ordering — Order query results using ORDER BY clause with ascending or descending order

Filters and modifiers (data access patterns)

Supabase allows you to filter and modify your database queries to retrieve specific data and also to format the results in a way that best suits your needs.

Filters act like sieves, allowing you to select only the rows that meet certain criteria from your database tables. You can use filters on select() , update() , upsert() , and delete() queries:

const { data, error } = await supabase .from('users') .select('*') .eq('age', 25)

Modifiers manipulate and refine the results that are returned by a query. Unlike filters, modifiers don’t affect which rows are returned in your database. Some common modifiers are SELECT , LIMIT , ORDER BY , and many more. You can also combine modifiers and filters to create complex queries that can precisely control the data you want returned:

const { data, error } = await supabase .from('users') .select('id, name') .eq('status', 'active') .gt('age', 18) .order('created_at', { ascending: false }) .limit(10)

Storage

Supabase also has integrated object storage that lets developers store various file types (images, videos, documents) alongside their application data.

Authentication and permissions

Supabase also provides built-in user authentication features, including email-and-password logins, social logins (for example, via Google or GitHub), passwordless authentication options, and SSO.

Real-time updates

Using WebSockets and subscriptions, Supabase provides real-time updates that notify your app of changes that happen to your database as soon as they occur. When data in the subscribed table changes in the form of inserts, updates, or deletes, the client is notified in real time:

const subscription = supabase .from("users") .on("INSERT", (payload) => { console.log("New user added!", payload.new); }) .on("UPDATE", (payload) => { console.log("User updated!", payload.new); }) .on("DELETE", (payload) => { console.log("User deleted!", payload.old); }) subscription.subscribe(); //This opens the connection

Edge Functions

Edge Functions are server-side TypeScript functions designed to run at the edge, closer to your users, for reduced latency and faster response times. They are built on Deno, which provides benefits like portability, open-source and low latency.

AI and vector toolkit

Supabase also provides a toolkit for creating AI applications with Postgres and pgvectors, allowing you to index, store, and query your vector embeddings easily and at scale.

The toolkit contains a Python client to manage unstructured embeddings, an embedding generation process that uses open source models that utilize Edge Functions. It also includes database migrations to manage structured embeddings and integrations with popular AI providers.

Supabase UI

Supabase UI is an open source library of UI components that was inspired by Tailwind and Ant Design and seeks to help developers quickly build applications with Supabase. This library provides a set of pre-built components that are styled and ready to use, ensuring consistency and reducing the amount of time needed to develop the UI.

The Supabase UI library integrates seamlessly with Supabase’s backend services, making it easier to create feature-rich applications. Keep in mind that this library is deprecated for reasons including that it’s still a work in progress and not production ready.

Use cases for Supabase

Supabase is a versatile backend-as-a-service platform that can be used for a variety of practical and business use cases:

Web and mobile applications — Supabase provides benefits like real-time capabilities, out-of-the-box authentication and a secure backend that makes it a breeze to create web and mobile applications like a social media app or a collaborative product management tool

— Supabase provides benefits like real-time capabilities, out-of-the-box authentication and a secure backend that makes it a breeze to create web and mobile applications like a social media app or a collaborative product management tool Ecommerce platforms — Creating an online store that updates products in real time and also accepts payments is now easier to do with Supabase’s real-time database, which ensures that inventory levels are always up-to-date. Additionally, Supabase’s edge functions make it easier to integrate with payment gateways and third-party applications

Testing and deploying your Supabase project

Supabase offers various tools to test and deploy your next project. Let’s look at some of these testing and deployment options and also some best practices to take note of.

For testing, your options include:

Supabase CLI — Supabase‘s command line interface allows you to develop your project locally, run tests using pgTAP to verify your database schema and logic, and also handle database migrations in your project

— Supabase‘s command line interface allows you to develop your project locally, run tests using to verify your database schema and logic, and also handle database migrations in your project Third-party testing tools — You can use your preferred testing framework (Jest, Mocha, etc.) to write tests in your application code that interfaces with your Supabase client instance

Meanwhile, deployment options include:

Supabase Studio — You can self-host your projects via Supabase Studio, including deploying your Edge Functions. This is a great option for quickly deploying your project

— You can self-host your projects via Supabase Studio, including deploying your Edge Functions. This is a great option for quickly deploying your project Hosting platforms — For more control and customization, you can use Docker Compose to host Supabase on your own infrastructure or alternatively, you can use other deployment tools like GitHub Actions and Bitbucket to deploy your Edge Functions

Finally, here are some best practices to note and follow when testing and deploying your Supabase project:

Integrate testing in your application early and often. Write unit tests for database logic, client-side interactions and also your Edge Functions.

Use tools like Git for version control to track changes and manage versions of your project.

Consider your project needs and choose the right deployment option for your project.

Backup your database regularly to prevent data loss

Supabase vs. Firebase

As we’ve mentioned, Supabase aims to be an open source alternative to Firebase. So, then, how do they stack up against each other? Let’s see:

Feature Supabase Firebase Database PostgreSQL (relational) Firestore (NoSQL) and Realtime Database (NoSQL) Authentication Email, password, OAuth Email, password, phone, OAuth Real-time updates Real-time updates for PostgreSQL Real-time with Firestore and Realtime Database Storage Object storage Cloud Storage Functions Edge Functions using Deno Cloud Functions Open source Yes No Scalability Scales well, optimization needed for large sets Excellent, especially with Firestore Community support Growing and active on GitHub and Discord Large, established, Google-supported Documentation Comprehensive with examples Extensive with in-depth guides Learning resources Blogs, tutorials, YouTube Tutorials, official YouTube, Google resources

This table should help you determine whether Supabase is a viable alternative for your needs or if you should opt for Firebase instead.

Conclusion

In this article, we have examined Supabase, looking at the various reasons for choosing Supabase, its key features, and how to get started with it in your next project.

We discussed various use cases for Supabase and how to test and deploy your Supabase project. We also covered some best practices to take note of when testing and deploying your Supabase project. Lastly, we compared Supabase and Firebase to help inform your decision between the two.

I hope this article allows you to make an informed choice on adopting Supabase in your next project. Happy coding!