11 Planetscale alternatives with free tiers

Planetscale is a serverless database platform that provides a fully managed and scalable MySQL-compatible database solution.

On 6 March 2024, the Planetscale team announced their decision to remove their Hobby plan — a free tier developers used to manage and deploy their serverless databases. According to Sam Lambert, the CEO of Planetscale, they made this decision to “prioritize profitability and build a company that can last forever.”

The Hobby plan is no longer available on the pricing page, and Planetscale will deprecate it on 8 April 2024. Users who haven’t migrated their Hobby databases by then will need a paid plan to access their data.

The decision to remove the Hobby plan was sudden, and with the Planetscale free plan gone, many developers are searching for alternative solutions that offer generous free tiers.

In this article, we will explore 11 Planetscale alternatives that offer free plans for performing backend and database operations. We will also explore key factors to consider when choosing a serverless database platform. Let’s dive in!

Supabase

Supabase positions itself as the “open source Firebase alternative.” It was founded in 2020 and is a developer-friendly serverless database platform that supports over 20 frameworks, including popular tools like Next.js, React, Nuxt, Svelte, Flutter, and Vue.

Supabase provides integrations with third-party tools like Cloudflare Workers, Vercel, Resend, and Auth0. These integrations cover categories including API, auth, caching, data platforms, DevTools, foreign data wrappers, no-code tools, and messaging.

Supabase’s free tier offers the following:

Unlimited API requests

50,000 monthly active users

500 MB database space

2-core shared CPU

5 GB bandwidth

1 GB file storage

Unlimited users

Community support

Features:

Postgres database

Authentication

Edge functions

Real-time subscriptions

Storage

Vector embeddings

Auto-generates APIs directly from database schema

Supabase CLI for local development and deployment

In-built SQL editor for writing, saving, and executing SQL queries directly from the dashboard

In-built table editor with a spreadsheet-like interface for adding, editing, and updating data

Benefits:

An intuitive, easy-to-navigate interface that makes it user-friendly and easy to set up projects.

Extensive documentation that facilitates learning, adopting, and integrating Supabase into your projects faster

Speeds up development and allows you to build applications without setting up servers from scratch

Automatically generates APIs based on the database schema, which eliminates the need for manual API development

Xata

Like Supabase, Xata is a serverless database platform that was founded in 2020 and supports Postgres. It combines the powers of PostgreSQL and ElasticSearch for database operations.

Xata supports several modern JavaScript frameworks, including Astro, SolidJS, SvelteKit, Nuxt, Remix, and Next.js.

Xata’s free tier offers the following:

10 database branches

High availability

Support-assisted daily backups

15 GB data storage

15 GB search engine storage

2 GB file attachments

250 AI queries per month

Features:

Postgres database

JSON-like schema definition

Supports database branching

Relational data model

Real-time data processing

Code snippet generation

File storage

Full-text search

Advanced querying capabilities like aggregations, filters, and joins

ChatGPT functionality in every database

Benefits:

Easy-to-navigate, spreadsheet-like UI

Ability to “chat” with your database, making it easy to gain context on old projects and onboard new teammates

Automatically generates code snippets for your database, significantly speeding up development and improving DX. Snippets are available for several languages — including Python, JavaScript, and TypeScript — as well as for the following operations: Paginated queries Querying all records Getting a single record Inserting a record Updating a record Deleting a record



Cloudflare

Unlike other providers in this list, Cloudflare is not just a serverless database platform. Instead, it’s a cloud connectivity platform that provides several web services. It’s one of the world’s largest networks and serves 55 million HTTP requests per second.

Cloudflare provides several popular solutions, like Cloudflare Pages for deploying frontend applications and Cloudflare CDN for content delivery.

When it comes to serverless databases, Cloudflare offers various solutions, which each offer free tiers:

Cloudflare Workers KV : Easy-to-use, distributed, and serverless key-value storage system for applications. The free tier offers: 1 GB Key-value storage space 100,000 key-value reads per day 1,000 key-value writes per day 1,000 key-value deletes per day 1,000 key-value lists per day

: Easy-to-use, distributed, and serverless key-value storage system for applications. The free tier offers: Cloudflare D1 : For building serverless SQL databases of any size. The free tier offers: 5 million rows read per day 100k rows written per day 5 GB monthly storage

: For building serverless SQL databases of any size. The free tier offers: Cloudflare R2 : For creating multi-cloud architectures with an S3-compatible object storage. The free tier offers: 10 GB monthly storage

: For creating multi-cloud architectures with an S3-compatible object storage. The free tier offers: Cloudflare Durable Objects : For building collaborative editing tools, interactive chat, video conferencing, and multiplayer games. The free tier offers: 1,000,000 read request units per month 1,000,000 write requests per month 1,000,000 delete requests per month 1 GB monthly storage

: For building collaborative editing tools, interactive chat, video conferencing, and multiplayer games. The free tier offers:

Features:

SQL database

Built on SQLite

Native serverless architecture

SQL based dialect

Built-in JSON parsing and querying functions

Support for full-text search and triggers

Benefits:

Improved response times by storing data closer to users at Cloudflare’s edge locations

Increased reliability through automatic data replication across regions to avoid single points of failure

Natively serverless architecture that allows you to deploy databases in seconds

Point-in-time recovery, which reduces the risk of data loss

Cost savings via zero egress fees and cost-effective pricing

Seamless integration with Cloudflare’s network and other services

Render

Render is a cloud-based application hosting and database platform for building, deploying, and scaling applications with ease. It provides enterprise-grade data stores, automatic scaling, backups, and high availability, and it supports PostgreSQL databases.

Render’s free tier offers the following:

Fully managed PostgreSQL

1 GB SSD storage

Point-in-time-recovery (PITR)

Features:

PostgreSQL database

Automatic deploys

Supports native runtimes for several languages, including Node.js, Python, Ruby

Automatic scaling based on traffic patterns

Built-in protection against Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks

Benefits:

Speeds up development by allowing developers to go live quickly and iterate with every code push

Offers collaboration features for teams, including project management, preview environments, and notifications

CockroachDB

CockroachDB is an open source distributed SQL database designed for scalability and resilience. While it offers SQL databases, CockroachDB is also compatible with PostgreSQL.

CockroachDB was built with Go, supports multi-cloud deployment, and can handle millions of queries per second. It offers automatic scaling, data replication, ACID compliance, an elastic and robust data architecture, and global distribution.

CockroachDB’s free tier offers the following:

10 GB monthly storage

50 million request units per org per month

Available on GCP and AWS

SRE team support and guaranteed uptime

Auto-scales across multiple regions

Row-based data partitioning across geographies

Automated, no downtime upgrades

Daily and hourly backups

Features:

SQL databases

Provides simple, automated horizontal scale for reads and writes

Query inspection tools for finding, fixing, and optimizing problematic queries

Provides an interactive SQL playground

Benefits:

Allows you to start small and grow as you need

Eliminate the stress of manual sharding

Allows you to create new instances and scale without manual work

Allows you to roll software updates, patches, and schema modifications without suffering downtimes or service disruptions

Compatible with the PostgreSQL ecosystem

Neon

Neon is an open source and cloud-native serverless database platform that focuses on simplicity and ease of use. It supports Postgres databases and offers built-in features like bottomless storage, autoscaling, and branching.

Neon’s free tier offers the following:

0.5 GB storage

1 project

10 branches

Unlimited databases

Community support

Comput size: 0.25 vCPU and 1 GB RAM

Features:

Postgres database

Autoscaling

Database branching

Incremental auto-backups

Neon CLI

AI vector store

A multi-tenant storage system that allows for unlimited storage and high availability

Benefits:

Provides a Git-like process for creating and managing branches, making it suitable for modern development workflows

Its generous free tier offers unlimited databases, making Neon a good choice for personal projects and MVPs

The branching feature allows you to perform A/B tests without impacting the main branch

Tembo

Tembo is an open source serverless database platform for Postgres databases. It was launched in January 2023 and provides a singular Postgres-centric platform for running Postgres and its entire ecosystem, including extensions, applications, tools, and more.

Tembo’s free tier offers the following:

10+ stacks

Unlimited databases

0.25 vCPU and 1 GB memory

5 GB storage

Unlimited reads and writes

30-day log retention

Community and email support

Features:

Postgres database

Point in time recovery

Tembo CLI

Automatic API endpoint generation

Vector search and embeddings

Real-time notifications for high-volume message processing

Benefits:

Intuitive and elegant interface

Supports over 200 extensions from the Postgres registry

Convex

Convex is a serverless backend-as-a-service (BaaS) that is similar to Firebase and Supabase. It is specifically tailored for founders and startups.

Besides database solutions, Convex also provides capabilities like server functions, backend functionality, and authentication. It’s a frontend-development-friendly platform and supports frameworks like Next.js and React, among others.

Convex’s free tier offers the following:

2 developers in a team

5 projects in a team

1,000,000 function calls

20 GB-hours action-compute

0.5 GB database storage

1 GB database bandwidth

1 GB file storage

1 GB file bandwidth

0.25 GB vector storage

0.5 GB vector bandwidth

Features:

Real-time database

Server functions

ACID database

Vector search

Full-text search

Convex CLI

Cron jobs

File storage

Automatic caching

Authentication via custom integrations and established auth providers like Auth0 and Clerk

Benefits:

Seamless developer experience

Comprehensive and scalable backend solution

Real-time collaboration and communication features

Integrates seamlessly with modern frontend frameworks like React and Next.js

Cost-effective alternative to running backend infrastructure yourself

SingleStore

SingleStore is a distributed SQL database that offers high-throughput transactions (inserts and upserts), high performance, and real-time analytics. It provides high performance even when working with large-scale transactional workloads.

SingleStore follows the multi-model database approach, which allows you to store and access data of different types, including:

Relational (tabular data)

Time series

Geospatial

Key-value pairs (dictionaries or hash tables)

Documents (JSON or XML)

While SingleStore has a free tier, it does not provide data on what the free tier contains. However, the pricing page shows that SingleStore offers $600 worth of free credits.

Features:

Distributed SQL database

Real-time analytics

Vector similarity search

Buttomless storage

ACID-compliant transactions

Hybrid search (vector + full-text search)

Supports several data types, including relational, JSON documents, vector data, full-text search, time-series, geospatial, and key-value data models

Universal storage architecture combining rowstores and columnstores for high transaction and analytical performance

Low-latency query performance for complex analytical queries

Benefits:

Real-time data processing makes it a great choice for building real-time applications

Unlimited storage and seamless scalability

Provides high performance for transactions and analytics

SingleStore’s multi-model database approach makes it a good fit for applications that require various types of data

Enterprise readiness with security, high availability, and compliance

Astro DB

Astro DB is a fast, lightweight, and fully managed SQL database. It’s the database service of Astro, a framework for building content-driven websites — like blogs, marketing, and ecommerce — with your preferred JavaScript framework. Astro DB was released on 12 March 2024.

Astro DB is powered by LibSQL, an open source fork of SQLite that was created by Turso. You can use Astro DB’s drop-in database to build features like blogs, comment functionality, forums, feedback systems, and user authentication.

An important thing to note is that Astro DB is built for the Astro ecosystem, meaning that, for now, it only works with websites built with Astro.

Astro DB’s free tier offers the following:

Unlimited databases

Unlimited applications

1 GB storage per month

1 billion row reads per month

1 million row writes per month

Features:

SQL database

A spreadsheet-like interface

Rich-text editor

Raw SQL console

Built-in Drizzle ORM client

Automatically configured TypeScript ORM with full type-safety

Benefits:

Powered by LibSQL for lightweight efficiency and enterprise-grade performance

Automatically scales up or down based on demand

Easy to use, as no configuration or provisioning is required

Provides TypeScript support with autocompletion and type checking

No vendor lock-in since Asro DB allows you to export data anytime

Global distribution across multiple regions

Allows you to explore your data via several methods: a spreadsheet interface, rich-text editor, and SQL console

Appwrite

Appwrite is an open source BaaS platform that provides services like serverless functions, serverless databases, user authentication, and messaging. Since its release, it has quickly become a popular choice for building websites and applications.

Appwrite’s serverless database service is a scalable, high-performance solution that lets you store, query, and manage structured data. It supports SQL and NoSQL database adapters like MariaDB and MySQL.

Appwrite integrates with several technologies, including Flutter, Next.js, Vue.js, SvelteKit, Nuxt, Angular, Qwik, and Astro. It also provides iOS and Android SKDS for mobile app development.

Appwrite’s free tier offers the following:

Unlimited projects (never paused)

10 GB bandwidth

2 GB storage

750K executions

75K monthly active users

Community support

Non-removable Appwrite branding

No add-ons

1 Database, 3 Buckets, and 5 Functions per project

2 webhooks per project

1 organization member

Community support

Features:

SQL and NoSQL database

Serverless functions

File uploads and storage

Real-time events

Messaging ability that allows you to send SMS, email, and push notifications through third-party providers like Twilio and Sendgrid

User authentication via social login, 2FA, email and password login, OTP-based, or Magic URL login

Benefits:

Provides support for many SDKs, allowing you to code and build with their preferred languages and tools

Has a large and vibrant community that continually offers support and learning resources. This has been key to Appwrite’s success and adoption

Continually innovates and launches new solutions that improve the developer experience and make it easier to build applications. An example is Appwrite 1.5, which came with messaging functionality and SSR support when released on 5 March 2024

Frontend development use cases for serverless database platforms

While serverless databases are primarily considered backend data storage solutions, they can also offer interesting capabilities for frontend developers. Let’s explore a few different ways frontend developers can use them to build scalable and efficient applications.

Real-time data synchronization and processing

Many serverless platforms like Supabase, Convex, and Appwrite provide real-time functionality and allow you to subscribe directly to data changes and receive live updates. This enables powerful real-time features like collaborative editing, multiplayer games, chat applications, and live dashboards and monitoring.

Offline data access & sync

With serverless database platforms, applications can read and write data while offline. The client synchronizes those changes when online since the serverless solution automatically syncs the cache. This offline data persistence is crucial for mobile apps, progressive web apps, or any application that needs to function with unreliable network connectivity.

User authentication

While not a core feature of serverless database platforms, some solutions provide user authentication functionalities. They allow you to pick your preferred authentication workflow, whether email/password, Google, Facebook, GitHub, etc. This removes the need to create complex authentication flows from scratch.

Solutions like Supabase and Appwrite provide built-in authentication functionality, while Xata allows you to integrate with third-party authentication tools.

Rapid prototyping

The low setup overhead of serverless databases makes them ideal for rapidly prototyping new ideas or MVPs (minimum viable products). You can spin up a real-time database in minutes, allowing you to quickly validate concepts and build prototypes.

Factors to consider when choosing a serverless database platform

Let’s explore some key factors to consider when choosing between a serverless database platform:

Pricing : Evaluate the pricing models of different platforms, including the cost of their compute resources, storage, data transfer, and any additional features or add-ons. Considering your project’s budget and growth projections will help you select a platform that aligns with your budget

: Evaluate the pricing models of different platforms, including the cost of their compute resources, storage, data transfer, and any additional features or add-ons. Considering your project’s budget and growth projections will help you select a platform that aligns with your budget Scalability : Scalability is essential to handle growing data volumes and user traffic. Ensure that the serverless database platform offers automatic scaling capabilities, allowing your application to handle increased demand without performance degradation

: Scalability is essential to handle growing data volumes and user traffic. Ensure that the serverless database platform offers automatic scaling capabilities, allowing your application to handle increased demand without performance degradation Security : Consider the platform’s security measures like encryption at rest and in transit, access controls, and backups. Also, assess whether the platform adheres to industry standards that ensure your data remains secure and protected

: Consider the platform’s security measures like encryption at rest and in transit, access controls, and backups. Also, assess whether the platform adheres to industry standards that ensure your data remains secure and protected Ease of use : Consider the platform’s ease of use, including the availability of user-friendly interfaces, documentation, and developer tools. Assess the learning curve and determine if the platform offers resources and support to help you get started quickly

: Consider the platform’s ease of use, including the availability of user-friendly interfaces, documentation, and developer tools. Assess the learning curve and determine if the platform offers resources and support to help you get started quickly Available features and functionality : Evaluate whether the platform’s features and functionality align with your project requirements. For example, if you need real-time functionality and authentication, consider using Supabase and Appwrite. However, if you need the ability to query ChatGPT against your database, choose Xata and its AI-generation capabilities

: Evaluate whether the platform’s features and functionality align with your project requirements. For example, if you need real-time functionality and authentication, consider using Supabase and Appwrite. However, if you need the ability to query ChatGPT against your database, choose Xata and its AI-generation capabilities Data model support: Ensure that the database platform supports the data model(s) you need for your application. Some platforms specialize in document databases (e.g., MongoDB), while others offer key-value stores, relational models, or a multilingual approach supporting multiple data models

To that end, let’s see how the Planetscale alternatives we’ve discussed compare when it comes to these factors:

Platform Pricing beyond free tier Security Features Data model support Supabase Starts at $25/month Adheres to global security standards Authentication, edge functions, real-time subscriptions, storage, vector embeddings, auto-generates APIs, CLI, SQL editor, table editor Postgres Xata Starts at $20/month Adheres to global security standards JSON-like schema definition, database branching, relational data model, real-time data processing, code snippet generation, file storage, ChatGPT functionality Postgres Cloudflare Starts at $5/month Adheres to global security standards Native serverless architecture, SQL based dialect, JSON parsing, support for full-text search and triggers SQL Render Starts at $19/user/month Adheres to global security standards Automatic deploys, supports native runtimes for several languages, automatic scaling PostgreSQL CockroachDB Starts at $295/month Adheres to global security standards Horizontal scaling for reads and writes, query inspection tools, interactive SQL playground SQL Neon Starts at $19/month Adheres to global security standards Autoscaling, database branching, auto-backups, CLI, AI vector store, multi-tenant storage Postgres Tembo Starts at $35/month Adheres to global security standards Point in time recovery, CLI, auto-generated API endpoints, vector search, real-time notifications Postgres Convex Starts at $25/user/month Adheres to global security standards Server functions, ACID database. vector search, Full-text search, CLI, cron jobs, file storage, automatic caching Real-time SingleStore Starts at $0.80/hr Adheres to global security standards Real-time analytics, vector similarity search, buttomless storage, ACID-compliant transactions, supports several data types, Distributed SQL Astro DB Free, then pay as you go Data unavailable Spreadsheet UI, rich-text editor, SQL console, Drizzle ORM client, TypeScript ORM SQL Appwrite Starts at $15/user/month Adheres to global security standards Serverless functions, file uploads and storage, real-time events, messaging, and authentication SQL and NoSQL

Note that all of these tools offer scalability features, and their ease of use may depend on many factors, so these have been excluded from the table above.

Conclusion

There are multiple serverless database platforms to choose from, and picking the right solution can be tricky. This article will serve as a guide and help you streamline the decision-making process.

You can safely use the free tiers of any of the 11 Planetscale alternatives covered in this article to build your next project, whether an ecommerce app, chatbot, inventory system, or the next unicorn SaaS app. And if the serverless database platform you choose happens to end its free plan like Planetscale did, you have 10 other options to explore.