Applying VRIO analysis for strategic advantage

Finding a way to stand out from your competitors is an essential part of your product strategy. While there are many strategic frameworks to help you determine your advantage, a VRIO analysis can take it a step further. It can help transform your resources into a sustained competitive advantage.

In this article, you’ll learn what VRIO analysis is, why it’s important for your product strategy, and how you can implement it within your product team.

What is VRIO analysis?

VRIO stands for value, rarity, imitability, and organization. It’s a framework to determine if your product has a sustained competitive advantage.

There’s a difference between a competitive advantage and a sustained competitive advantage:

Competitive advantage — You build a product that differs from what your competitors offer

— You build a product that differs from what your competitors offer Sustained competitive advantage — You build a product that your competitors can’t replicate

Now, this doesn’t mean that a company’s sustained competitive advantage will last forever, as changes within the industry and economy could weaken the advantage. However, it does mean that for the moment, the company has an edge over competitors since the benefits can’t be duplicated.

Why is VRIO analysis important for product strategy?

There are four ways a VRIO analysis can help formulate a product strategy:

Resource evaluation — Identifies key resources. It also evaluates the strengths to leverage for the product strategy

— Identifies key resources. It also evaluates the strengths to leverage for the product strategy Competitive advantage — Focuses on creating products that a competitor can’t repeat. This leads to a stronger market position

— Focuses on creating products that a competitor can’t repeat. This leads to a stronger market position Strategic investment — Determining which products will have the best chances of market success. It can make it easier to determine where to invest funds

— Determining which products will have the best chances of market success. It can make it easier to determine where to invest funds Adaptation and innovation — Ensures companies always maintain a sustained competitive advantage, even if the market changes

4 components of VRIO analysis

Now, let’s take a look at each section of the VRIO framework:

Value

A resource has value when it helps a company become more effective. There are a few ways resources can add value:

Improving the efficiency of a process

Helping meet the expectations of the customer

Allowing access to limited resources

Enabling the creation of strategic plans

Not all resources are strategically relevant to your company’s competitive advantage. Some resources may hinder it or not affect it at all. Other value chain analysis frameworks can help determine the usefulness of a resource.

If a resource can’t pass the value hurdle, it’s called a competitive disadvantage and actively causes harm to your company. You’ll need to determine ways to improve the resource or remove it completely.

Rarity

A resource is considered rare when it is hard to obtain and is also in demand. Some examples of a rare resource include:

An employee with exceptional experience

Access to limited supplies

Loyal customers

Ideal office or store locations

For some resources, they may be valuable, but aren’t considered rare. In this scenario, a company’s resource has competitive parity. It can make it more difficult for market positioning, but it’s not impossible.

Imitability

Imitability determines if a resource is easy and inexpensive for a competitor to reproduce for themselves. Company resources that are valuable and rare may have an easier time with product innovation, but it doesn’t stop competitors from copying them. Imitability is crucial to ensuring a company’s sustained competitive advantage.

Here are some ways a resource is inimitable:

Physical store location or facilities in a prime location

Employees’ past work history

Organizational culture enables certain values and beliefs

If your resource is imitable, it’s considered a temporary competitive advantage. Your competitors can copy you, so it will take significant effort to stay ahead of them and keep your advantage.

Organization

An organization’s structure can make a significant impact on a resource. Take this scenario: You and your competitors all have the same resource. However, your organization is more prepared to use the resource than your competitors. Ultimately, you are in a better position to gain a competitive advantage.

Some examples of how an organization can use a resource include:

Positive workplace culture and employee relationships

Solid management systems and business processes to utilize the resource

Organization often relies on complex social structures to support the resource. It can make it difficult for competitors to replicate. While it’s easier for your company to maintain its sustained competitive advantage.

You have an unused competitive advantage if your organization isn’t set up to support a resource. It’s your company’s biggest potential. You’ll have to improve the organizational structure to take advantage of your resources.

How to conduct a VRIO analysis

Conducting a VRIO analysis can take some time, but the efforts lead to a better understanding of your company’s strengths. It also shows you how to use your resources to build a better product that edges out the competition.

1. Identify your resources

You can’t analyze resources you don’t know you have within your company. Identify all resources within your organization. Resources are usually contained within three categories:

Physical resources — Examples include technology, equipment, geographic location, and access to raw materials

— Examples include technology, equipment, geographic location, and access to raw materials Human resources — Individual workers and their training, experience, intelligence, relationships, and insights

— Individual workers and their training, experience, intelligence, relationships, and insights Organizational resources — Examples include formal reporting, systems, and interrelationships within the organization

2. Conduct the VRIO analysis

Once you have identified your resources, you can analyze each one individually with the VRIO framework.

Go through each section for every resource. If any resource fails to pass a section, it may not be a company strength. You should evaluate the resource to determine if there is any way to improve it and make it provide value to the company.

You should consider the following when conducting a VRIO analysis:

Value — Assess if the resource adds value to your company

— Assess if the resource adds value to your company Rarity — Determine if the resource is difficult to find in the market and isn’t easily available to competitors

— Determine if the resource is difficult to find in the market and isn’t easily available to competitors Imitability — Evaluate if a competitor can duplicate the resource.

— Evaluate if a competitor can duplicate the resource. Organization — Consider if the resource is implemented well within your organization’s structure

3. Analyze results and apply what you’ve learned

The VRIO analysis should provide you with an overview of what resources are and aren’t working for your organization. Depending on the results, you can put in strategies to:

Protect your resources

Remove competitive disadvantages

Make improvements to your systems and processes

Key takeaways

Companies should continuously conduct a VRIO analysis to maintain a sustained competitive advantage. It ensures resources aren’t underutilized and keeps strong resources protected.

A VRIO analysis can inform your product strategy by identifying your strengths and areas of potential. Developing a strategic plan can ensure your company is capitalizing on your resources.

Once you have an understanding of how your company can create sustained competitive advantage, you can start to implement strategies, measure your progress, and make continuous adjustments to ensure success.

Featured image source: IconScout