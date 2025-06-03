Why switching to weekly research sprints was a game-changer

Monique Piras shares how she helped redesign the feature brief and product requirements template and quarterly planning process.
Digital product leader Aditya Raju talks about the importance of meeting users in the healthcare ecosystem where they are.
Biren Shah shares how he’s led initiatives to optimize user experiences across the customer journey, from initial discovery to post-purchase.
One of the biggest changes to prototyping has been the rise of tools that leverage the power of AI to simplify the development process.