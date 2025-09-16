Why PMs should stop chasing the “right” planning window

At this point in the year, we’re past summer and everyone’s coming back to work from their vacations. However, for PMs, it’s an interesting time, as Q3 signals the start of H2. I recently had a chat with a few of my PM friends, and they’re all starting to plan and strategize for 2026. And if you’re reading this blog, chances are, you’re also about to kick off planning your team’s strategy and roadmap for 2026.
While I was thinking about this topic, I also read this thread on Reddit where PMs discussed the right time to start planning and strategy for the year. So in this blog, I want to share my perspective on how to approach yearly planning and strategy, how I did it in the past, the mistakes I made, and the lessons learned.
Since I’ve worked for big companies such as the ecommerce giant Zalando, as well as smaller startups, I also want to highlight the stark difference between the processes in both of these worlds and the pros and cons of each.
The short answer is it depends.
But, the long answer is that it depends on the type of company you work at, the complexity and maturity of your product, and the speed at which your market and the competition move.
Fortunately, in my eight years of product management, I’ve experienced both extremes. In a large company like Zalando, we had structured early planning, and on the other side, we had late, flexible planning in startups and consulting. Both have their benefits and pitfalls.
Here’s my analysis across the three key factors:
Different types of companies have unique needs that impact how and when planning happens.
Think of these as companies with more than 10K employees. They have multiple products all connected to each other. The PMs at these companies often need to coordinate across dozens of teams, including sales, customer service, operations, marketing, legal, and higher management, in addition to the customers.
They need to understand the roadmap of all of these teams and get feedback to create/optimize their own feedback and determine dependencies and risks early on. That’s why planning for the next year in these companies starts early (often in Q3 of the current year)
The benefit is alignment. The risk is that the market shifts faster than the company can adapt, making the plan obsolete.
On the other hand, these are the companies with fewer than 500 employees. The startup I worked for had nine employees. Here, planning usually happens much later.
Since the product is very founder-driven, the founders prefer to wait until they have more signals. Sometimes it’s about raising more funding, while sometimes it’s about increasing customer traction. This creates agility, but it can result in engineering and design teams feeling all over the place.
After considering the type of company you’re in, it’s time to determine the current state of your product.
The final factor you’ll want to consider is how quickly your market moves.
While I was at Zalando, we started our planning in Q2. We began our planning early to ensure we determined our goals for the next year by the end of H1. Our process looked like this:
By the end of the planning, we had a clear 12-month roadmap outlining major priorities of the year, key dependencies, budget allocation, and resource requirements.
Early planning provided us with three key advantages:
But no plan is perfect, and this approach came with its own cons. In one such case, we were building a content management system and by the time Q2 hit, 70 percent of the assumptions were no longer valid.
Market conditions ultimately forced us to change our plans. Early planning also cost us in the following situations:
This kind of planning process might be a little too rigid for an agile environment, as well as for companies in heavily regulated markets like finance and AI.
In smaller companies, I’ve experienced the opposite. While I was at Placker, we didn’t start planning until the end of the year for next year. Our process looked like this:
In the startup environment, late planning helped because it was:
However, late planning also came with a few downsides:
From my experience working at large enterprises and small startups, I can confidently tell you that no one approach is perfect. However, over time, I’ve landed on a middle ground that balances alignment with flexibility. Here’s my approach:
The idea behind this approach is to start early but keep the plan loose in order to consider the best of both worlds. This hybrid approach gives you the long-term clarity that every team craves without sacrificing the short-term flexibility customers need.
Chances are if you’re reading this and if you haven’t landed on a strategy for 2026, you might think you’re late to course correct. But that’s not the reality. You’re not necessarily behind since it’s not about having a strategy by a certain date/month. It’s about creating a process to adapt things as they come.
Here are a few actionable tips that’ll help you do a quick sanity check:
The idea is to create a loose plan, gain buy-in from the stakeholders, and continue to solidify it as you get closer to 2026.
As mentioned earlier, there’s no right or wrong, or late or early when it comes to strategy. The key is to create a process around strategy and roadmap creation that supports flexible, adaptive, and loose roadmap. Also, it’s important to understand at what stage the company is and what the stakeholders are looking for.
Smaller companies will always focus on flexibility while enterprises will focus on early alignment and preciseness. As a PM, you’ll have to understand the dynamics and use the tools and frameworks in this article to build a strategy that considers the business, customers, market, and the competition equally.
Featured image source: IconScout
