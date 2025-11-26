How to create fancy corners using CSS corner-shape

corner-shape
Editor’s note: This blog was updated by Daniel Schwarz in November 2025 to account for CSS’s new native property for fancy corners. The original post was written by Supun Kavinda.
Ever wanted to create a squircle, like today’s app icons are doing, using only CSS? Or maybe an arrow or another shape that would normally require a
background hack, an SVG, or a tricky technique involving masking or clipping?
Well, now you can, using the
corner-shape CSS property — no hacks, no SVGs, no masking, and no clipping — just one line of CSS. It doesn’t enable us to create literally any shape. But could you accomplish your goal by using
border-radius if it were just a bit more advanced?
Well, now you can, by combining it with
corner-shape:
See the Pen
CSS corner-shape demo by Daniel Schwarz (@mrdanielschwarz)
on CodePen.
Web browser support is limited to Chrome 139 and above, as well as other Chromium-based browsers such as Edge and Opera. But support in other browsers shouldn’t be too far behind.
In this article you’ll learn about
corner-shape and how to use it, as well as the more advanced side of
border-radius and why it’s crucial to using
corner-shape effectively.
The Replay is a weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.
Delivered once a week, it's your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.
border-radius
There’s more to
border-radius than meets the eye, but let’s start with the basics.
border-radius has four longhand properties, one for each corner:
border-top-left-radius
border-top-right-radius
border-bottom-right-radius
border-bottom-left-radius
But did you know that they each have two axes, and that we can specify a different value for each one? Let’s use
border-top-left-radius as an example:
/* Syntax */ border-top-left-radius: <x-axis-length> <y-axis-length>; /* Usage */ border-top-left-radius: 25px 50px;
Obviously, this looks odd, and in most scenarios, you wouldn’t want this, but if you’re using
corner-shape to convert those rounded corners into different shapes, this syntax can be quite useful.
Then of course, there’s the shorthand
border-radius property with the following syntax, followed by the shorthand syntax for specifying each axis individually:
/* Shorthand syntax (clockwise from the top-left) */ border-radius: <top-left-radius> <top-right-radius> <bottom-right-radius> <bottom-left-radius>; /* Shorthand syntax with both axis lengths specified */ border-radius: <top-left-x-axis-length> <top-right-x-axis-length> <bottom-right-x-axis-length> <bottom-left-x-axis-length> / <top-left-y-axis-length> <top-right-y-axis-length> <bottom-right-y-axis-length> <bottom-left-y-axis-length>;
The latter syntax is a bit complicated at first, but manageable once you’re used to it. Having said that, there’s nothing wrong with using the longhand properties. Just use whatever’s most readable to you.
We can still omit certain corners using the shorthand syntax, but this makes the code look even more confusing and negatively impacts code readability. If you’re still keen to understand it, MDN explains it well. If not, let’s move on to the
corner-shape property.
corner-shape
Let’s start with the syntax, which is the same as
border-radius (one shorthand property and four longhand properties):
corner-shape
corner-top-left-shape
corner-top-right-shape
corner-bottom-right-shape
corner-bottom-left-shape
The only difference is that with
corner-shape, we don’t have axes to deal with. So with that out of the way, let’s move on to the values.
corner-shape accepts six keyword values:
/* Don’t forget this */ border-radius: 3rem; /* Keyword values */ corner-shape: square; corner-shape: squircle; corner-shape: round; corner-shape: bevel; corner-shape: scoop; corner-shape: notch;
See the Pen
CSS corner-shape demo by Daniel Schwarz (@mrdanielschwarz)
on CodePen.
corner-shape also accepts a
superellipse() function as a value, which basically enables us to recreate the outcomes of those keywords or specify a more custom ellipse curvature. I won’t bore you with the math side of things. Let’s just say that
superellipse() takes a parameter that can range from
-infinity to
infinity (inclusive):
corner-shape: superellipse(0) doesn’t add any curvature at all, and is equivalent to
corner-shape: bevel, where a direct line is drawn between the x-axis and y-axis points defined by
border-radius.
corner-shape: superellipse(1) is equivalent to
corner-shape: round, which in turn is equivalent to not declaring
corner-shape at all. If you’ve declared
border-radius, it’ll look the same as it always has.
The higher the value after
1, the squarer the rounded corners will be.
corner-shape: superellipse(2) is equivalent to
corner-shape: squircle (a squarish circle).
While
corner-shape: superellipse(infinity) is equivalent to
corner-shape: square,
corner-shape: square doesn’t create true squares, as the superellipse equation can only return a curve. The corners will be extremely sharp but not have 90-degree angles exactly. Although frankly a value of
10 or higher will certainly create a corner that’s indistinguishable from that of a square. This option enables us to transition between a square and some other superellipse shape — something that’s otherwise impossible because of how CSS transitions and animations work.
When its parameter value is negative, the
superellipse() function returns what’s called a concave (inward curve).
corner-shape: superellipse(-1) specifically is equivalent to
corner-shape: scoop.
If we dial that negative value all the way down to
corner-shape: superellipse(-infinity), we wind up with the complete opposite of
corner-shape: square and
corner-shape: superellipse(infinity), an inward technically-not-a-square better known as
corner-shape: notch.
Here’s all of them together (remember, though, the point of the
superellipse() function is to specify bespoke values for which there’s no keyword equivalent):
See the Pen
CSS superellipse() demo by Daniel Schwarz (@mrdanielschwarz)
on CodePen.
Note: diagonally-opposite corners with negative-value
superellipse()s (concaves) can overlap each other. When this happens, web browsers will intelligently constrain the
border-radius until both shapes are individually visible.
corner-shape use-cases
There’s nothing wrong with vanilla
border-radius, but if you’re looking to nail down a certain aesthetic and you don’t want to leverage hacks and tricky techniques,
corner-shape can really save the day. So let’s take a look at some of the ways that we can use it.
I’ll include the
corner-shape declarations and any relevant
border-radius declarations right here, but refer to the CodePen demos for the full code.
This Cyberpunk 2077 aesthetic is the culmination of some very basic CSS properties —
background,
border,
font — nothing fancy. But what really brings it together is the
corner-shape: bevel declaration.
corner-shape enables you to create killer aesthetics like this with minimal effort:
See the Pen
CSS corner-shape demo (Cyberpunk 2077 corners) by Daniel Schwarz (@mrdanielschwarz)
on CodePen.
corner-shape: bevel; border-bottom-right-radius: 1rem;
The possibilities are endless. You can swap
bevel for any other value and work towards a completely different aesthetic, but let’s try some trickier implementations of
corner-shape.
In the example below, the magic lies in the
border-radius property, which has enabled me to create one of those slanted sections that you see everywhere without having to resort to a tricky
background hack:
See the Pen
CSS corner-shape demo (slanted section) by Daniel Schwarz (@mrdanielschwarz)
on CodePen.
corner-shape: bevel; border-bottom-right-radius: 100% 3rem;
In
border-bottom-right-radius, the x-axis point being set to
100% means that it’ll slide to the complete opposite end of the axis while the y-axis point moves only
3rem from its corner. Then, after
corner-shape: bevel draws a straight line between them, we’re left with a slope. Again, you can experiment with different corners and/or values to create designs that look a lot less square.
Using the same logic, we can use
corner-shape to create triangles using CSS. In the example below, I’ve done exactly that to create a tooltip caret and attach it to the side of a tooltip. Actually, I’ve taken it a step further and switched
bevel to
scoop to make it look more like a speech bubble:
See the Pen
CSS corner-shape demo (tooltip) by Daniel Schwarz (@mrdanielschwarz)
on CodePen.
corner-shape: scoop; border-top-left-radius: 100% 50%; border-bottom-left-radius: 100% 50%;
In this next example, I’ve combined
round and
bevel, a quick reminder that you can accomplish all kinds of things by combining
corner-shape values:
See the Pen
CSS corner-shape demo (sale tag) by Daniel Schwarz (@mrdanielschwarz)
on CodePen.
corner-shape: round bevel bevel round; border-radius: 1rem 2.5rem 2.5rem 1rem / 1rem 50% 50% 1rem;
To be extra creative, the following is what happens when we insert an element with
corner-shape: notch inside a box that has a border (apparently these are called “tech corners”):
See the Pen
CSS corner-shape demo (tech corners) by Daniel Schwarz (@mrdanielschwarz)
on CodePen.
div { border: 0.3rem solid hsl(270 100 50); /* Other <div> styles here */ &::after { border-radius: 1rem; corner-shape: notch; background: hsl(270 100 10); /* Other ::after styles here */ } }
At this point, I’m letting my imagination run wild by rotating and “notching” the element, then ‘squircling’ the container, combining two corner shapes but not necessarily on the same element:
See the Pen
CSS corner-shape demo (tech corners evolved) by Daniel Schwarz (@mrdanielschwarz)
on CodePen.
div { border-radius: 5rem; corner-shape: squircle; border: 0.3rem solid hsl(270 100 50); &::after { border-radius: 2.5rem; corner-shape: notch; background: hsl(270 100 10); rotate: 10deg; } }
If you keep on experimenting, you’ll be able to create some really cool shapes and effects using just CSS. In the example below, I’m hardly even changing the
corner-shape and
border-radius values:
See the Pen
CSS corner-shape demo (what even is this?) by Daniel Schwarz (@mrdanielschwarz)
on CodePen.
And let’s not forget the idea that brought
corner-shape to life: squircles! While originally conceived to make app icons look not quite square but not quite round either, designers quickly jumped on the idea of creating squircle buttons, squircle cards, and so on, and now we can create them with native CSS:
See the Pen
CSS corner-shape demo (squircle button) by Daniel Schwarz (@mrdanielschwarz)
on CodePen.
border-radius: 3rem; corner-shape: squircle;
The possibilities really are endless, showing us that we no longer have to think of HTML elements as squares.
border-radius and
corner-shape properties
Both
border-radius and
corner-shape have additional properties that we can use to simplify our CSS or ensure that our design looks right regardless of text direction. Web browsers currently support these to varying degrees.
First of all, there are a few more physical shorthands. These are for styling multiple (but not all) border radii and corner shapes at once:
border-top-radius: both top corners (no support)
border-right-radius: both right corners (no support)
border-bottom-radius: both bottom corners (no support)
border-left-radius: both left corners (no support)
corner-top-shape: both top corners (supported in Chrome)
corner-right-shape: both right corners (supported in Chrome)
corner-bottom-shape: both bottom corners (supported in Chrome)
corner-left-shape: both left corners (supported in Chrome)
There are also some logical properties that target certain corners based on the user’s writing mode and text orientation. To clarify, the block direction refers to the direction in which lines of text flow, whereas the inline direction refers to the direction in which the text itself flows:
border-block-start-radius: both block-start corners (no support)
border-block-end-radius: both block-end corners (no support)
border-inline-start-radius: both inline-start corners (no support)
border-inline-end-radius: both inline-end corners (no support)
corner-block-start-shape: both block-start corners (supported in Chrome)
corner-block-end-shape: both block-end corners (supported in Chrome)
corner-inline-start-shape: both inline-start corners (supported in Chrome)
corner-inline-end-shape: both inline-end corners (supported in Chrome)
The following properties are also for styling multiple border radii and corner shapes at once, but are logical properties as well (syntax:
border-<block side>-<inline side>-radius and
corner-<block side>-<inline side>-shape):
border-start-start-radius: block start and inline start corners (widely available status)
border-start-end-radius: block start and inline end corners (widely available status)
border-end-start-radius: block end and inline start corners (widely available status)
border-end-end-radius: block end and inline end corners (widely available status)
corner-start-start-shape: block start and inline start corners (supported in Chrome)
corner-start-end-shape: block start and inline end corners (supported in Chrome)
corner-end-start-shape: block end and inline start corners (supported in Chrome)
corner-end-end-shape: block end and inline end corners (supported in Chrome)
corner-shape, which must be used as an add-on to
border-radius, can be used to create different corner shapes in just a few lines of CSS. In addition, by really pushing
corner-shape and
border-radius to its limits, we can create some really incredible shapes and effects that don’t even resemble corners.
While web browser support is limited to Chromium browsers such as Chrome, Edge, and Opera for now, we can expect
corner-shape to come to other browsers soon. Don’t let this stop you from experimenting with it, though. If you want to show off what you’ve made (or if you have a question), the comment section is just below.
Thanks for reading!
As web frontends get increasingly complex, resource-greedy features demand more and more from the browser. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking client-side CPU usage, memory usage, and more for all of your users in production, try LogRocket.
LogRocket lets you replay user sessions, eliminating guesswork around why bugs happen by showing exactly what users experienced. It captures console logs, errors, network requests, and pixel-perfect DOM recordings — compatible with all frameworks.
LogRocket's Galileo AI watches sessions for you, instantly identifying and explaining user struggles with automated monitoring of your entire product experience.
Modernize how you debug web and mobile apps — start monitoring for free.
An AI reality check, Prisma v7, and “caveman compression”: discover what’s new in The Replay, LogRocket’s newsletter for dev and engineering leaders, in the November 26th issue.
RippleJS takes a fresh approach to UI development with no re-renders and TypeScript built in. Here’s why it’s gaining attention.
As a developer, it’s easy to feel like you need to integrate AI into every feature and deploy agents for every task. But what if the smartest move isn’t to use AI, but to know when not to?
Coming from C# can quietly sabotage your TypeScript code. This article shows how to swap nullable flags and enums for discriminated unions and literal types so your Angular apps model state cleanly and stay easy to reason about.
Hey there, want to help make our blog better?
Join LogRocket’s Content Advisory Board. You’ll help inform the type of content we create and get access to exclusive meetups, social accreditation, and swag.Sign up now
THANKS, REALLY I LOVE YOU
What is a “nootched” corner?
Also, the “random” corners aren’t “random” at all.
Thanks for pointing out this typo — it’s fixed now. We also changed references to “random” corners to “irregular.” Thanks for reading and for the tip.