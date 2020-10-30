Using Vuex 4 with Vue 3

Vuex is the preferred state management solution for Vue apps, and Vuex 4 is the version compatible with Vue 3. Let’s explore how to use Vuex 4 with Vue 3.
Installation
We can install Vuex with Vue 3 in a few ways, one of which is to use the script tag.
To use it, we can write:
<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@next"></script> <script src="https://unpkg.com/vuex@4.0.0-beta.4/dist/vuex.global.js"></script> <title>App</title> </head> <body> <div id="app"> <button @click="increment">increment</button> <p>{{count}}</p> </div> <script> const store = new Vuex.Store({ state: { count: 0 }, mutations: { increment(state) { state.count++; } } }); const app = Vue.createApp({ methods: { increment() { this.$store.commit("increment"); } }, computed: { count() { return this.$store.state.count; } } }); app.use(store); app.mount("#app"); </script> </body> </html>
Above, we add the scripts for Vuex 4 and Vue, and then we can use the Vuex global object in our code.
To create a store, we call the
Vuex.Store constructor with an object with the states and mutations that we want to add to create a basic store. States are properties that stores data in our Vuex store; they let us access the data from anywhere in our Vue 3 app. Mutations are functions that lets us modify states in the Vuex store.
Once we’ve created our store, we pass it into the
Vue.createApp method to add the store to our app. The
app.use(store); method call lets us use the store in our Vue 3 app.
Now that the store has been added, we can use the
this.$store property to get the states and manipulate our store. The
this.$store.commit method lets us commit the mutations to the store.
We commit the
increment mutation in our store to update the
count state. Therefore, when we click the increment button, the
count Vuex state will be updated along with the
count computed property.
Getters
To add store states into our app more easily, we can use getters. Getters are functions that returns a state, or states that have been operated on or combined with other values.
For example, we can add a getter by writing:
<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@next"></script> <script src="https://unpkg.com/vuex@4.0.0-beta.4/dist/vuex.global.js"></script> <title>App</title> </head> <body> <div id="app"> <button @click="increment">increment</button> <p>{{doubleCount}}</p> </div> <script> const store = new Vuex.Store({ state: { count: 0 }, mutations: { increment(state) { state.count++; } }, getters: { doubleCount: (state) => { return state.count * 2; } } }); const app = Vue.createApp({ methods: { increment() { this.$store.commit("increment"); } }, computed: { ...Vuex.mapGetters(["doubleCount"]) } }); app.use(store); app.mount("#app"); </script> </body> </html>
We added the
doubleCount getter, which returns the
count state multiplied by two. Then, in the component, we call the
Vuex.mapGetters method with the name of the getter to map it to a computed property. We also have it in the template so we can see its value.
If we want a method as a getter, we can return a function in our getter. For instance, we can write:
<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@next"></script> <script src="https://unpkg.com/vuex@4.0.0-beta.4/dist/vuex.global.js"></script> <title>App</title> </head> <body> <div id="app"> <div> <p>{{getTodoById(1).text}}</p> </div> </div> <script> const store = new Vuex.Store({ state: { todos: [ { id: 1, text: "drink", done: true }, { id: 2, text: "sleep", done: false } ] }, getters: { getTodoById: (state) => (id) => { return state.todos.find((todo) => todo.id === id); } } }); const app = Vue.createApp({ computed: { ...Vuex.mapGetters(["getTodoById"]) } }); app.use(store); app.mount("#app"); </script> </body> </html>
We have the
todos Vuex store state, and we want to get an entry from it by its
id property value. To do that, we have the
getTodosById getter method, which returns a function. The function subsequently returns the entry from the
state.todos array by calling
find to get the value by its
id value.
In the component, we call
Vuex.mapGetters the same way to map the method to a computed property.Then we can call the function it returns to get the to-do item by its
id value. Therefore,
'drink' should be displayed on the browser screen since this has
id: 1.
Mutations
We’ve already seen a mutation in the previous examples; it’s just a method we can use to modify a state.
A mutation method can take a payload, which can be used to modify a state value. For example, we can write:
<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@next"></script> <script src="https://unpkg.com/vuex@4.0.0-beta.4/dist/vuex.global.js"></script> <title>App</title> </head> <body> <div id="app"> <button @click="increment">increment</button> <p>{{count}}</p> </div> <script> const store = new Vuex.Store({ state: { count: 0 }, mutations: { increment(state, n) { state.count += n; } } }); const app = Vue.createApp({ methods: { increment() { this.$store.commit("increment", 5); } }, computed: { count() { return this.$store.state.count; } } }); app.use(store); app.mount("#app"); </script> </body> </html>
Our
increment mutation method has an
n parameter that is used to increase the value of the
count state. Then, we call the
this.$store.commit method with a second argument to pass in the value to the
increment method.
n should now be
5, so the
count Vuex state would be incremented by five.
Object style mutation commits
We can pass in an object to the
this.$store.commit method. For example, we can write:
<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@next"></script> <script src="https://unpkg.com/vuex@4.0.0-beta.4/dist/vuex.global.js"></script> <title>App</title> </head> <body> <div id="app"> <button @click="increment">increment</button> <p>{{count}}</p> </div> <script> const store = new Vuex.Store({ state: { count: 0 }, mutations: { increment(state, { amount }) { state.count += amount; } } }); const app = Vue.createApp({ methods: { increment() { this.$store.commit({ type: "increment", amount: 5 }); } }, computed: { count() { return this.$store.state.count; } } }); app.use(store); app.mount("#app"); </script> </body> </html>
We called
this.$store.commit with an object with the
type and
amount properties.
The
type property is used to find the name of the mutation method to call. So, we’ll call the
increment mutation method since that’s the value of
type. The other properties will be passed in with the object that we pass as the second argument of the
increment method.
So we get the
amount property from the second parameter of
increment and use that to update the Vuex store’s
count state.
Actions
Mutations do have some limitations. Mutation methods must be synchronous so that their order of execution can be tracked with Vuex. However, Vuex has action methods that let us run mutations to modify a state.
Actions can run any kind of code, including async ones. For instance, we can write:
<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@next"></script> <script src="https://unpkg.com/vuex@4.0.0-beta.4/dist/vuex.global.js"></script> <title>App</title> </head> <body> <div id="app"> <p>{{answer}}</p> </div> <script> const store = new Vuex.Store({ state: { answer: "" }, mutations: { setAnswer(state, answer) { state.answer = answer; } }, actions: { async getAnswer(context) { const res = await fetch("https://yesno.wtf/api"); const answer = await res.json(); context.commit("setAnswer", answer); } } }); const app = Vue.createApp({ mounted() { this.$store.dispatch("getAnswer"); }, computed: { answer() { return this.$store.state.answer; } } }); app.use(store); app.mount("#app"); </script> </body> </html>
This will add the
setAnswer action, which is added as a method of the
actions property. The
context parameter has the
commit method that lets us commit mutations. The argument is the name of the mutation.
The
getAnswer action method is async, and it calls the
context.commit method to commit the
setAnswer mutation. The
answer in the second argument is passed into the
setAnswer method as the value of the
answer parameter, and it’s set as the value of the
state.answer property.
Then, in the component, we can get the
answer by using the
this.$store.state.answer property. In the
mounted hook, we call
this.$store.dispatch("getAnswer"); to dispatch the
getAnswer action. Therefore, we should see an object with the answer in the template.
Conclusion
Vuex 4 is not terribly different from previous versions of Vuex; the v4 update is mainly for compatibility purposes with Vue 3.
It has the same parts, like getters, mutations, and actions, which are used to get and set Vuex store states.
