Using provide/inject in Vue.js 3 with the Composition API

Usually, when we want to pass data from a parent to a child component, we use props. Vue.js has made this straightforward and easy to do. But we’ve probably experienced frustration at some point when we need to pass data from a parent-level component to a deeply nested child component.
If we were to use props, we would end up passing the data to each component on each level of the Vue component tree for the data to get to its final destination. This is called prop drilling and could cause our app to look more complex than it is. And if it were an application with a simple state, using Vuex in it would be overkill.
Luckily for us, Vue has the
provide/
inject API, and with the introduction of the Composition API in Vue 3, it has never been better.
Using the
provide and
inject pair, parent components can send data to their children components regardless of how deep the component hierarchy is. The parent component has a
provide function to supply data, and the child component has an
inject function to start using this data.
In the image above, we have three levels of children components. The data we want to pass is contained in the parent component, and the desired destination for the data is deeply nested in the third level of the component tree. We could achieve this using props, but at the expense of our code’s simplicity and readability. Let’s see how we can do this without sacrificing either.
First, we need to install the latest version of Vue CLI v4.5 with the command below:
yarn global add @vue/[email protected] #OR npm install -g @vue/[email protected]
The run the command below to create a new Vue app:
vue create provide-inject-tutorial
Using the
provide API
The
provide API is a function we use to define the data we want to be passed down to a child component.
When using the
provide function in
setup(), we start by explicitly importing the function from
vue. This allows us to define each property when
provide is called.
The
provide function accepts two parameters:
- The property’s name (a string)
- The property’s value (a string or an object containing multiple values)
<!-- src/components/MyMap.vue --> <template> <MyMarker /> </template> <script> import { provide } from 'vue' import MyMarker from './MyMarker.vue export default { components: { MyMarker }, setup() { provide('location', 'North Pole') provide('geolocation', { longitude: 90, latitude: 135 }) } } </script>
After we’ve imported the
provide function in the code above, we invoke it inside the
setup function. Next, we pass the parameters for the first
provide function as follows: the property name
'location' and a single value,
'North Pole'.
For the second
provide function, we pass an object containing the
latitude and
longitude values and set its property name as
'geolocation'.
Using the
inject API
The
inject API is a function we use to receive data from our provider component.
As we did with the
provide function, we also have to import the
inject function from
vue. This lets us call and use the function anywhere in our component.
The
inject function takes two parameters:
- The name of the property being injected
- An optional default value
Let’s have a look at the code below:
<!-- src/components/MyMarker.vue --> <script> import { inject } from 'vue' export default { setup() { const userLocation = inject('location', 'The Universe') const userGeolocation = inject('geolocation') return { userLocation, userGeolocation } } } </script>
First we import the
inject function into our
MyMarker component. Then, inside our
setup function, we assign the first
provide function with a property name
'location' to the
userLocation variable. We also provide an optional default fallback value,
'The Universe'.
Next, we assign the second
provide function with a property name of
'geolocation' to the
userGeoLocation variable. We
return both the
userLocation and
userGeoLocation variables, after which we are free to use their values anywhere in the
MyMarker component.
Making the
provide/
inject pair reactive
Sadly, straight out the box, the
provide/
inject pair is not reactive. Thankfully, there is a way to go about making this happen by using either the
ref or
reactive function provided by the Vue API.
We first have to import them from
vue, then we invoke the
ref or
reactive function. We’ll set its parameters to be the value(s) we want to pass to the desired child component and store the function in a variable. We then invoke the
provide function and pass the property name and its value.
Now, if anything changes in either property, the
MyMarker component will automatically be updated as well!
We can now update our code as follows:
<!-- src/components/MyMap.vue --> <template> <MyMarker /> </template> <script> import { provide, reactive, ref } from 'vue' import MyMarker from './MyMarker.vue export default { components: { MyMarker }, setup() { const location = ref('North Pole') const geolocation = reactive({ longitude: 90, latitude: 135 }) provide('location', location) provide('geolocation', geolocation) } } </script>
After importing the
ref and
reactive functions, we invoke the
ref function and give it a parameter (the value
'North Pole') and then assign the
ref function to the
location variable.
For the
reactive function, we invoke it and pass it a parameter in the form of an object. Then we assign the
reactive function to the
geolocation variable. After we’ve done this, we can call the
provide function and pass it the property name and the value of the data we want to pass down.
In the first
provide function, we set the property name to
'location' and set its value equal to
location, which is the value we assigned to the
ref function.
While in the second
provide function, we set its property name to
'geolocation' and its value equal to
geolocation, which is the value we assigned to the
reactive function.
When to use the
provide/
inject function pair
- If the app has a fairly simple state and using Vuex would be overkill
- If your application has too many component levels, and the components in between don’t use the data before it’s passed to the desired component
- If the data is only used by a few components. But if the data will be used by many more components, Vuex would be a better solution
We’ve learned how to use the
provide/
inject function pair to pass data between deeply nested components in Vue.js 3 with the Composition API. We’ve covered how to make it reactive and also the different use cases for when you should use it. To learn more about the
provide/
injectfunction pair, visit the official documentation.
