React Select: A comprehensive guide

React Select is an open source select control created by Jed Watson with and for React. It was inspired by the shortcomings of the native HTML select control. It offers well-designed and battle-tested components and APIs that help you build powerful yet customizable select components. Some of its features include:
In this tutorial, we’ll walk through how to install, use, and customize React Select for modern React projects. We’ll also dive into various configuration options to tailor the component to our specific needs.
If you’re using an older version, you should upgrade using the upgrade guide. You can also check out our video tutorial on React Select.
Editor’s note: This article was last updated by Nelson Michael in March 2025.
The native HTML
<select> element has several limitations:
<select> does support keyboard navigation, its functionality is basic and less customizable.
React Select addresses these limitations while providing:
React Select works with any React framework. To install the
react-select package, run either one of the following commands in your terminal:
npm install react-select # OR yarn add react-select # OR pnpm install react-select
Using React Select is as easy as adding the canonical
Select component and passing it some vital props such as
options,
onChange, and
defaultValue:
import Select from 'react-select'; import { useState } from 'react'; interface Option { value: string; label: string; } const options: Array<Option> = [ { value: 'blues', label: 'Blues' }, { value: 'rock', label: 'Rock' }, { value: 'jazz', label: 'Jazz' }, { value: 'orchestra', label: 'Orchestra' } ]; export default function MusicGenreSelect() { const [selectedOption, setSelectedOption] = useState<Option | null>(null); return ( <Select<Option> value={selectedOption} onChange={(option) => setSelectedOption(option)} options={options} isClearable isSearchable placeholder="Select a music genre..." aria-label="Music genre selector" /> ); }
In the code snippet above, the select options are defined as music genres and passed into the
Select component as props.
defaultValue and
onChange are wired to the stateful value
selectedOption and its updater function,
setSelectedOption. The result is a simple
Select component:
Props are essential to how React Select works. They are also essential to customizing it. Apart from the props we passed in our first example, here are some common props you can pass to the
Select component:
placeholder: Defines the text displayed in the text input className: Sets a className attribute on the outer or root component classNamePrefix: If provided, all inner components will be given a prefixed className attribute autoFocus: Focuses the control when it is mounted isMulti: Supports multiple selected options noOptionsMessage: Text to display when there are no options found menuIsOpen: Opens the dropdown menu by default isLoading: Useful for async operations. For example, to indicate a loading state during a search <Select {...props} placeholder="Select music genre" className="adebiyi" classNamePrefix="logrocket" autoFocus isMulti noOptionsMessage={({ inputValue }) => `No result found for "${inputValue}"`} />
React Select can be configured to allow multiple options to be selected in a single
Select component. This can be achieved by toggling on the
isMulti prop on the
Select component:
import Select, { MultiValue } from "react-select"; import { useState } from "react"; const options = [ { value: "blues", label: "Blues" }, { value: "rock", label: "Rock" }, { value: "jazz", label: "Jazz" }, { value: "orchestra", label: "Orchestra" }, ]; export default function App() { // We now have multiple options. Basically, an array of options. const [selectedOptions, setSelectedOptions] = useState<MultiValue<{ value: string; label: string; }> | null>(null); return ( <div> <Select defaultValue={selectedOptions} onChange={setSelectedOptions} options={options} isMulti /> </div> ); }
You can also do some styling customization on the multi-select dropdown. Here’s how:
import Select from 'react-select'; import { useState } from 'react'; interface Tag { value: string; label: string; color: string; } const customStyles = { control: (base: any, state: any) => ({ ...base, borderColor: state.isFocused ? '#2684FF' : '#ced4da', boxShadow: state.isFocused ? '0 0 0 1px #2684FF' : 'none', '&:hover': { borderColor: state.isFocused ? '#2684FF' : '#a1a7ae' } }), multiValue: (base: any, { data }: any) => ({ ...base, backgroundColor: data.color, color: '#fff' }), multiValueLabel: (base: any) => ({ ...base, color: 'inherit' }) }; function TagSelector() { const [selectedTags, setSelectedTags] = useState<Tag[]>([]); const options: Tag[] = [ { value: 'react', label: 'React', color: '#61dafb' }, { value: 'typescript', label: 'TypeScript', color: '#3178c6' }, { value: 'javascript', label: 'JavaScript', color: '#f7df1e' } ]; return ( <Select<Tag, true> isMulti options={options} value={selectedTags} onChange={(newValue) => setSelectedTags(newValue as Tag[])} styles={customStyles} placeholder="Select tags..." closeMenuOnSelect={false} /> ); }
React Select’s
options props can be static and preselected, as shown in previous examples. They can also be dynamic and asynchronous; that is, generated on demand from an API or a database query. For this use case, React Select offers the
Async component from
react-select/async:
import AsyncSelect from 'react-select/async'; import { useState } from 'react'; interface User { value: string; label: string; } function UserSelect() { const [selectedUser, setSelectedUser] = useState<User | null>(null); const loadOptions = async (inputValue: string) => { try { const response = await fetch( `https://api.example.com/users?search=${inputValue}` ); const data = await response.json(); return data.map((user: any) => ({ value: user.id, label: user.name })); } catch (error) { console.error('Error loading options:', error); return []; } }; return ( <AsyncSelect<User> value={selectedUser} loadOptions={loadOptions} onChange={setSelectedUser} isSearchable placeholder="Search users..." loadingMessage={() => "Searching..."} noOptionsMessage={({ inputValue }) => inputValue ? `No users found for "${inputValue}"` : "Start typing to search..." } /> ); }
The
Async component extends the
Select component with asynchronous features like loading state.
The
loadOptions prop is an async function or a promise that exposes the search text (input value) and a callback that is automatically called once the input value changes.
The
Async component includes provision for helpful props like:
cacheOptions: Caching fetched options defaultOptions: Set default options before the remote options are loaded
Another component that may come in handy is the Fixed Options component, which makes it possible to have fixed options.
In some scenarios, you might want certain selections to remain permanent in a multi-select dropdown — these are “fixed” options that users should not be able to remove.
In this example, we use React Select’s customization capabilities to style these fixed options distinctively and enforce their permanence through our change handler logic. Here’s an example from the docs:
import React, { useState } from 'react'; import Select, { ActionMeta, OnChangeValue, StylesConfig } from 'react-select'; import { ColourOption, colourOptions } from '../data'; // Custom styles to visually differentiate fixed options const customStyles: StylesConfig<ColourOption, true> = { multiValue: (base, state) => state.data.isFixed ? { ...base, backgroundColor: 'gray' } : base, multiValueLabel: (base, state) => state.data.isFixed ? { ...base, fontWeight: 'bold', color: 'white', paddingRight: 6 } : base, multiValueRemove: (base, state) => state.data.isFixed ? { ...base, display: 'none' } : base, }; // Helper function to always position fixed options before non-fixed ones const orderOptions = (values: readonly ColourOption[]): readonly ColourOption[] => { return values.filter(v => v.isFixed).concat(values.filter(v => !v.isFixed)); }; export default function FixedOptionsExample() { // Initialize with a set of fixed and non-fixed options const [selectedOptions, setSelectedOptions] = useState<readonly ColourOption[]>( orderOptions([colourOptions[0], colourOptions[1], colourOptions[3]]) ); // Custom change handler to prevent removal of fixed options const handleChange = ( newValue: OnChangeValue<ColourOption, true>, actionMeta: ActionMeta<ColourOption> ) => { switch (actionMeta.action) { case 'remove-value': case 'pop-value': // Prevent removal if the option is fixed if (actionMeta.removedValue.isFixed) { return; } break; case 'clear': // When clearing the selection, preserve only fixed options newValue = colourOptions.filter(v => v.isFixed); break; } // Reorder options to always show fixed ones first setSelectedOptions(orderOptions(newValue)); }; return ( <Select value={selectedOptions} isMulti styles={customStyles} isClearable={selectedOptions.some(v => !v.isFixed)} name="colors" className="basic-multi-select" classNamePrefix="select" onChange={handleChange} options={colourOptions} /> ); }
Creatable component
Typically, there is a dead end when there are no options after a search. However, you can choose to let users create a new option. For this use case, React Select offers the
Creatable component for static options and
AsyncCreatable components for dynamic options.
Using
Creatable is the same as using
Select:
import Creatable from "react-select/creatable"; import { useState } from "react"; const musicGenres = [ { value: "blues", label: "Blues" }, { value: "rock", label: "Rock" }, { value: "jazz", label: "Jazz" }, { value: "orchestra", label: "Orchestra" }, ]; export default function App() { const [selectedOption, setSelectedOption] = useState(null); return ( <> <div style={{ marginBlockEnd: "1rem", display: "flex" }}> <span>Selected option:</span> <pre> {JSON.stringify(selectedOption)} </pre> </div> <Creatable options={musicGenres} onChange={setSelectedOption} isMulti /> </> ); }
And using
AsyncCreatable is the same as using
Async:
import AsyncCreatable from "react-select/async-creatable"; import { useState } from "react"; const musicGenres = [ { value: "blues", label: "Blues" }, { value: "rock", label: "Rock" }, { value: "jazz", label: "Jazz" }, { value: "orchestra", label: "Orchestra" }, ]; function filterMusicGenre(inputValue) { return musicGenres.filter((musicGenre) => { const regex = new RegExp(inputValue, "gi"); return musicGenre.label.match(regex); }); } export default function App() { const [selectedOption, setSelectedOption] = useState(null); return ( <> <AsyncCreatable loadOptions={(inputValue, callback) => setTimeout(() => callback(filterMusicGenre(inputValue)), 1000) } onChange={setSelectedOption} isMulti isClearable /> </> ); }
Integrating React Select with React Hook Form simplifies managing form state and validation. The example below shows how to use the
Controller component from React Hook Form to integrate a React Select component seamlessly into your form:
import React from 'react'; import { useForm, Controller } from 'react-hook-form'; import Select from 'react-select'; interface Option { value: string; label: string; } interface FormData { category: Option | null; } const options: Option[] = [ { value: 'news', label: 'News' }, { value: 'sports', label: 'Sports' }, { value: 'entertainment', label: 'Entertainment' } ]; function FormSelect() { const { control, handleSubmit } = useForm<FormData>(); const onSubmit = (data: FormData) => { console.log(data.category); }; return ( <form onSubmit={handleSubmit(onSubmit)}> <Controller name="category" control={control} rules={{ required: 'Please select a category' }} render={({ field, fieldState: { error } }) => ( <div> <Select {...field} options={options} isClearable placeholder="Select a category..." /> {error && <span className="error">{error.message}</span>} </div> )} /> <button type="submit">Submit</button> </form> ); }
For large datasets or frequent updates, optimizing React Select’s performance is crucial. This example demonstrates how to use memoization with
useMemo and
useCallback to ensure that expensive operations and custom filtering are executed efficiently:
import React, { useMemo, useCallback } from 'react'; import Select from 'react-select'; function generateLargeOptionsList() { // Example: generate a list of options dynamically return Array.from({ length: 1000 }, (_, i) => ({ value: `option-${i}`, label: `Option ${i}` })); } function CustomOption(props: any) { // Custom option component logic return <div {...props.innerProps}>{props.data.label}</div>; } function CustomMultiValue(props: any) { // Custom multi-value component logic return <div {...props.innerProps}>{props.data.label}</div>; } function OptimizedSelect() { const options = useMemo(() => generateLargeOptionsList(), []); const filterOptions = useCallback((inputValue: string) => { return options.filter(option => option.label.toLowerCase().includes(inputValue.toLowerCase()) ); }, [options]); const customComponents = useMemo(() => ({ Option: CustomOption, MultiValue: CustomMultiValue }), []); return ( <Select options={options} filterOption={filterOptions} components={customComponents} isSearchable isClearable /> ); }
React Select also exposes several events to manage your select components (
Select,
Async, etc.). You’ve seen
onChange and
autoFocus. Some others include:
onBlur onMenuOpen onMenuClose onInputChange onMenuScrollToBottom onMenuScrollToTop
These events are describable by name and are fairly straightforward to understand. For example, you could use
onBlur to validate the select component. Additionally, if you have a long list of options, you can detect when the menu is scrolled to the bottom or top using
onMenuScrollToBottom and
onMenuScrollToTop.
Each of these events will expose the event to the callback function as in the case of
onBlur in the code snippet below:
<Select {...props} onMenuOpen={() => console.log("Menu is open")} onMenuClose={() => console.log("Menu is close")} onBlur={(e) => console.log(e)} onMenuScrollToBottom={() => console.log("Menu was scrolled to the bottom.") } />
The
Select component is composed of other child components, each with base styles that can be extended or overridden distinctly. These are components like
control,
placeholder,
options,
noOptionsMessage, etc:
There are three APIs for styling these components: the
styles prop, the
classNames prop, and the
classNamePrefix prop.
styles prop
You can pass an object of callback functions to the
styles prop. Each callback function represents a child component of
Select, and automatically exposes the corresponding base or default styling and state.
N.B., you don’t have to expressly name the function arguments “defaultStyles” and “state.”
import Select from "react-select"; import { useState } from "react"; const options = [ { value: "blues", label: "Blues" }, { value: "rock", label: "Rock" }, { value: "jazz", label: "Jazz" }, { value: "orchestra", label: "Orchestra" }, ]; const customStyles = { option: (defaultStyles, state) => ({ // You can log the defaultStyles and state for inspection // You don't need to spread the defaultStyles ...defaultStyles, color: state.isSelected ? "#212529" : "#fff", backgroundColor: state.isSelected ? "#a0a0a0" : "#212529", }), control: (defaultStyles) => ({ ...defaultStyles, // Notice how these are all CSS properties backgroundColor: "#212529", padding: "10px", border: "none", boxShadow: "none", }), singleValue: (defaultStyles) => ({ ...defaultStyles, color: "#fff" }), }; export default function App() { const [selectedOption, setSelectedOption] = useState(null); return ( <div> <Select defaultValue={selectedOption} onChange={setSelectedOption} options={options} styles={customStyles} /> </div> ); }
In the code below, the
Select component has been styled to have a dark appearance using the
control,
option, and
singleValue child components. Here is the result:
classNames prop
With the
classNames props, you can add class names to each child component like so:
<Select {...props} classNames={{ control: (state) => `border ${state.isFocused ? "border-red-800" : "border-red-400"}`, option: () => "menu-item", }} />
In the code snippet above, the
control component’s border is styled with respective class names based on the
isFocused state of the
Select component. This is typically how you’d use Tailwind CSS with React Select.
classNamePrefix prop
While the
className prop is used to apply a class name on the root element of the
Select component, the
classNamePrefix is used to namespace every child component:
<Select defaultValue={selectedOption} onChange={setSelectedOption} options={options} className="for-root-component" classNamePrefix="for-child-components" />
The code snippet above, with
className and
classNamePrefix, will generate a DOM structure similar to this:
<div class="for-root-component react-select-container"> <div class="for-child-components__control"> <div class="for-child-components__value-container">...</div> <div class="for-child-components__indicators">...</div> </div> <div class="for-child-components__menu"> <div class="for-child-components__menu-list"> <div class="for-child-components__option">...</div> </div> </div> </div>
You can then target each distinct class name property for styling, for example, in a
.css file.
unstyled prop
If you need to completely restyle the
Select component, you can apply the
unstyled prop to strip it clean to only the essentials, like so:
<Select {...props} unstyled />
Then you can use one of the three styling APIs mentioned above to restyle
Select:
Select props
If you use either one of the
styles or
classNames APIs, you can get access to any custom prop you pass to the
Select component through the
state argument, like so:
<Select {...props} customProps={true} // You can pass a custom prop... styles={{ control: (defaultStyles, state) => { // ...then access the props through `selectProps` // You can use it to style the component console.log(state.selectProps["customProps"]); return { ...defaultStyles, color: state.isSelected ? "#212529" : "#fff", backgroundColor: state.isSelected ? "#a0a0a0" : "#212529", }; }, }} />
Effectively styling the
Selectrequires that you know the component(s) you intend to style and choose one of the styling APIs above to achieve your goal. If you break a component down for your bare metal needs, let cx and custom components be your styling guide.
React Select is a powerful component that can significantly enhance your application’s user experience. By following this guide and implementing the examples above, you can create accessible, performant, and feature-rich select components that meet modern web application requirements.
For more advanced use cases and detailed API documentation, visit the official React Select documentation. If you’re evaluating different select libraries for your project, check out our guide to the best React Select component libraries.
Install LogRocket via npm or script tag.
LogRocket.init() must be called client-side, not
server-side
$ npm i --save logrocket // Code: import LogRocket from 'logrocket'; LogRocket.init('app/id');
// Add to your HTML: <script src="https://cdn.lr-ingest.com/LogRocket.min.js"></script> <script>window.LogRocket && window.LogRocket.init('app/id');</script>
Would you be interested in joining LogRocket's developer community?
Join LogRocket’s Content Advisory Board. You’ll help inform the type of content we create and get access to exclusive meetups, social accreditation, and swag.Sign up now
Choosing between TypeScript and JavaScript depends on your project’s complexity, team structure, and long-term goals.
PureComponent and
React.memo
Learn how to memoize components in React using React.PureComponent and the React.memo API, and cover the fundamentals of React components.
cursor property
Learn about built-in CSS cursors, creating custom cursors with CSS, using multiple cursors, and adding animations with CSS and JavaScript.
Build a React Native Turbo Module for Android to access device info like model, IP, uptime, and battery status using native mobile APIs.
How do you get the value out of react-select? I’ve set up a working react-select async component that pulls data from an external api and populates the component with the suggestions. That is working great. However, getting the value from the component is proving rather tricky…
I have a ‘submit’ button that (when clicked on) pulls the stored data to be dynamically added to a table on another portion of my site. However, every time I click on the submit button, react-select automatically clears the stored input (in react state) and it comes back as an empty string. Soo frustrating!
Wish you had covered this is your write up!
Hi, maybe you have an example of how to use ‘react-select’ with server-side rendering? I’m trying to upgrade react (and other components) to the latest version, and everything works well except this ‘react-select’ component: when I use it with server-side rendering there is an error:
‘ReferenceError: window is not defined’
Seems like I have some wrong configuration in webpack or something wrong in a component where I use ‘react-select’; I did some investigation and I found out that in my generated ‘server.js’ it uses code from ‘react-select-*.browser.*.js’, but probably it should use code ‘from react-select-*.prod.js’?
Thanks in advance
If i create a custom component .it always rerenders.how can i stop it?
If your useEffect is updating your state, and your state var is in the useEffect [] array, the state update will trigger a rerender, and the rerender will update your state which will cause a rerender which … repeat endlessly. Take your state var out of your useEffect [] array. That should help.