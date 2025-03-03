Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
2025-03-03
2732
#react
Stephen Afam-Osemene
3249
Mar 3, 2025 ⋅ 9 min read

React Select: A comprehensive guide

Stephen Afam-Osemene Part programmer, part engineer, part entrepreneur. I have many interests that converge on improving lives with technology.

React Select is an open source select control created by Jed Watson with and for React. It was inspired by the shortcomings of the native HTML select control. It offers well-designed and battle-tested components and APIs that help you build powerful yet customizable select components. Some of its features include:

  • Autocomplete: Search as you type
  • Single and multi-select: Select one or multiple options
  • Keyboard and touch support: Navigate with the keyboard or touch to operate
  • Asynchronous options: Load dynamic options on demand
React Select: A Comprehensive Guide

In this tutorial, we’ll walk through how to install, use, and customize React Select for modern React projects. We’ll also dive into various configuration options to tailor the component to our specific needs.

If you’re using an older version, you should upgrade using the upgrade guide. You can also check out our video tutorial on React Select.

Editor’s note: This article was last updated by Nelson Michael in March 2025.

Why choose React Select?

The native HTML <select> element has several limitations:

  • Limited styling options: The native element is difficult to style consistently across browsers
  • No built-in search functionality
  • Basic keyboard navigation: While the native <select> does support keyboard navigation, its functionality is basic and less customizable.
  • No support for asynchronous options

React Select addresses these limitations while providing:

  • Rich searching and filtering
  • Customizable styling and theming
  • Advanced keyboard navigation
  • Async data loading
  • Accessible by default
  • Typescript support

How to install and set up React Select in your React project

React Select works with any React framework. To install the react-select package, run either one of the following commands in your terminal:

npm install react-select
# OR
yarn add react-select
# OR
pnpm install react-select

Using React Select is as easy as adding the canonical Select component and passing it some vital props such as options, onChange, and defaultValue:

import Select from 'react-select';
import { useState } from 'react';

interface Option {
  value: string;
  label: string;
}

const options: Array<Option> = [
  { value: 'blues', label: 'Blues' },
  { value: 'rock', label: 'Rock' },
  { value: 'jazz', label: 'Jazz' },
  { value: 'orchestra', label: 'Orchestra' }
];

export default function MusicGenreSelect() {
  const [selectedOption, setSelectedOption] = useState<Option | null>(null);

  return (
    <Select<Option>
      value={selectedOption}
      onChange={(option) => setSelectedOption(option)}
      options={options}
      isClearable
      isSearchable
      placeholder="Select a music genre..."
      aria-label="Music genre selector"
    />
  );
}

In the code snippet above, the select options are defined as music genres and passed into the Select component as props. defaultValue and onChange are wired to the stateful value selectedOption and its updater function, setSelectedOption. The result is a simple Select component:

React Select Element Music Genre Example

Props are essential to how React Select works. They are also essential to customizing it. Apart from the props we passed in our first example, here are some common props you can pass to the Select component:

placeholder: Defines the text displayed in the text input
className: Sets a className attribute on the outer or root component
classNamePrefix: If provided, all inner components will be given a prefixed className attribute
autoFocus: Focuses the control when it is mounted
isMulti: Supports multiple selected options
noOptionsMessage: Text to display when there are no options found
menuIsOpen: Opens the dropdown menu by default
isLoading: Useful for async operations. For example, to indicate a loading state during a search
<Select
  {...props}
  placeholder="Select music genre"
  className="adebiyi"
  classNamePrefix="logrocket"
  autoFocus
  isMulti
  noOptionsMessage={({ inputValue }) => `No result found for "${inputValue}"`}
/>

How to enable multi-select dropdowns in React Select

React Select can be configured to allow multiple options to be selected in a single Select component. This can be achieved by toggling on the isMulti prop on the Select component:

import Select, { MultiValue } from "react-select";
import { useState } from "react";

const options = [
    { value: "blues", label: "Blues" },
    { value: "rock", label: "Rock" },
    { value: "jazz", label: "Jazz" },
    { value: "orchestra", label: "Orchestra" },
  ];

export default function App() {
  // We now have multiple options. Basically, an array of options.
  const [selectedOptions, setSelectedOptions] = useState<MultiValue<{
    value: string;
    label: string;
  }> | null>(null);

  return (
    <div>
      <Select
        defaultValue={selectedOptions}
        onChange={setSelectedOptions}
        options={options}
        isMulti
      />
    </div>
  );
}

React Select Multi Option

Multi-select with custom styling

You can also do some styling customization on the multi-select dropdown. Here’s how:

import Select from 'react-select';
import { useState } from 'react';

interface Tag {
  value: string;
  label: string;
  color: string;
}

const customStyles = {
  control: (base: any, state: any) => ({
    ...base,
    borderColor: state.isFocused ? '#2684FF' : '#ced4da',
    boxShadow: state.isFocused ? '0 0 0 1px #2684FF' : 'none',
    '&:hover': {
      borderColor: state.isFocused ? '#2684FF' : '#a1a7ae'
    }
  }),
  multiValue: (base: any, { data }: any) => ({
    ...base,
    backgroundColor: data.color,
    color: '#fff'
  }),
  multiValueLabel: (base: any) => ({
    ...base,
    color: 'inherit'
  })
};

function TagSelector() {
  const [selectedTags, setSelectedTags] = useState<Tag[]>([]);

  const options: Tag[] = [
    { value: 'react', label: 'React', color: '#61dafb' },
    { value: 'typescript', label: 'TypeScript', color: '#3178c6' },
    { value: 'javascript', label: 'JavaScript', color: '#f7df1e' }
  ];

  return (
    <Select<Tag, true>
      isMulti
      options={options}
      value={selectedTags}
      onChange={(newValue) => setSelectedTags(newValue as Tag[])}
      styles={customStyles}
      placeholder="Select tags..."
      closeMenuOnSelect={false}
    />
  );
}

Handling async data in React Select

React Select’s options props can be static and preselected, as shown in previous examples. They can also be dynamic and asynchronous; that is, generated on demand from an API or a database query. For this use case, React Select offers the Async component from react-select/async:

import AsyncSelect from 'react-select/async';
import { useState } from 'react';

interface User {
  value: string;
  label: string;
}

function UserSelect() {
  const [selectedUser, setSelectedUser] = useState<User | null>(null);

  const loadOptions = async (inputValue: string) => {
    try {
      const response = await fetch(
        `https://api.example.com/users?search=${inputValue}`
      );
      const data = await response.json();

      return data.map((user: any) => ({
        value: user.id,
        label: user.name
      }));
    } catch (error) {
      console.error('Error loading options:', error);
      return [];
    }
  };

  return (
    <AsyncSelect<User>
      value={selectedUser}
      loadOptions={loadOptions}
      onChange={setSelectedUser}
      isSearchable
      placeholder="Search users..."
      loadingMessage={() => "Searching..."}
      noOptionsMessage={({ inputValue }) => 
        inputValue ? `No users found for "${inputValue}"` : "Start typing to search..."
      }
    />
  );
}

The Async component extends the Select component with asynchronous features like loading state.

The loadOptions prop is an async function or a promise that exposes the search text (input value) and a callback that is automatically called once the input value changes.

The Async component includes provision for helpful props like:

cacheOptions: Caching fetched options
defaultOptions: Set default options before the remote options are loaded

Another component that may come in handy is the Fixed Options component, which makes it possible to have fixed options.

Fixed Options

In some scenarios, you might want certain selections to remain permanent in a multi-select dropdown — these are “fixed” options that users should not be able to remove.

In this example, we use React Select’s customization capabilities to style these fixed options distinctively and enforce their permanence through our change handler logic. Here’s an example from the docs:

import React, { useState } from 'react';
import Select, { ActionMeta, OnChangeValue, StylesConfig } from 'react-select';
import { ColourOption, colourOptions } from '../data';

// Custom styles to visually differentiate fixed options
const customStyles: StylesConfig<ColourOption, true> = {
  multiValue: (base, state) =>
    state.data.isFixed ? { ...base, backgroundColor: 'gray' } : base,
  multiValueLabel: (base, state) =>
    state.data.isFixed
      ? { ...base, fontWeight: 'bold', color: 'white', paddingRight: 6 }
      : base,
  multiValueRemove: (base, state) =>
    state.data.isFixed ? { ...base, display: 'none' } : base,
};

// Helper function to always position fixed options before non-fixed ones
const orderOptions = (values: readonly ColourOption[]): readonly ColourOption[] => {
  return values.filter(v => v.isFixed).concat(values.filter(v => !v.isFixed));
};

export default function FixedOptionsExample() {
  // Initialize with a set of fixed and non-fixed options
  const [selectedOptions, setSelectedOptions] = useState<readonly ColourOption[]>(
    orderOptions([colourOptions[0], colourOptions[1], colourOptions[3]])
  );

  // Custom change handler to prevent removal of fixed options
  const handleChange = (
    newValue: OnChangeValue<ColourOption, true>,
    actionMeta: ActionMeta<ColourOption>
  ) => {
    switch (actionMeta.action) {
      case 'remove-value':
      case 'pop-value':
        // Prevent removal if the option is fixed
        if (actionMeta.removedValue.isFixed) {
          return;
        }
        break;
      case 'clear':
        // When clearing the selection, preserve only fixed options
        newValue = colourOptions.filter(v => v.isFixed);
        break;
    }
    // Reorder options to always show fixed ones first
    setSelectedOptions(orderOptions(newValue));
  };

  return (
    <Select
      value={selectedOptions}
      isMulti
      styles={customStyles}
      isClearable={selectedOptions.some(v => !v.isFixed)}
      name="colors"
      className="basic-multi-select"
      classNamePrefix="select"
      onChange={handleChange}
      options={colourOptions}
    />
  );
}

Creating new options in React Select with the Creatable component

Typically, there is a dead end when there are no options after a search. However, you can choose to let users create a new option. For this use case, React Select offers the Creatable component for static options and AsyncCreatable components for dynamic options.

Using Creatable is the same as using Select:

import Creatable from "react-select/creatable";
import { useState } from "react";

const musicGenres = [
  { value: "blues", label: "Blues" },
  { value: "rock", label: "Rock" },
  { value: "jazz", label: "Jazz" },
  { value: "orchestra", label: "Orchestra" },
];

export default function App() {
  const [selectedOption, setSelectedOption] = useState(null);

  return (
    <>
      <div style={{ marginBlockEnd: "1rem", display: "flex" }}>
        <span>Selected option:</span>
        <pre> {JSON.stringify(selectedOption)} </pre>
      </div>
      <Creatable options={musicGenres} onChange={setSelectedOption} isMulti />
    </>
  );
}

Form For Selecting Music Genre

And using AsyncCreatable is the same as using Async:

import AsyncCreatable from "react-select/async-creatable";
import { useState } from "react";

const musicGenres = [
  { value: "blues", label: "Blues" },
  { value: "rock", label: "Rock" },
  { value: "jazz", label: "Jazz" },
  { value: "orchestra", label: "Orchestra" },
];

function filterMusicGenre(inputValue) {
  return musicGenres.filter((musicGenre) => {
    const regex = new RegExp(inputValue, "gi");
    return musicGenre.label.match(regex);
  });
}

export default function App() {
  const [selectedOption, setSelectedOption] = useState(null);
  return (
    <>
      <AsyncCreatable
        loadOptions={(inputValue, callback) =>
          setTimeout(() => callback(filterMusicGenre(inputValue)), 1000)
        }
        onChange={setSelectedOption}
        isMulti
        isClearable
      />
    </>
  );
}

Form integration with React Select

Integrating React Select with React Hook Form simplifies managing form state and validation. The example below shows how to use the Controller component from React Hook Form to integrate a React Select component seamlessly into your form:

import React from 'react';
import { useForm, Controller } from 'react-hook-form';
import Select from 'react-select';

interface Option {
  value: string;
  label: string;
}

interface FormData {
  category: Option | null;
}

const options: Option[] = [
  { value: 'news', label: 'News' },
  { value: 'sports', label: 'Sports' },
  { value: 'entertainment', label: 'Entertainment' }
];

function FormSelect() {
  const { control, handleSubmit } = useForm<FormData>();

  const onSubmit = (data: FormData) => {
    console.log(data.category);
  };

  return (
    <form onSubmit={handleSubmit(onSubmit)}>
      <Controller
        name="category"
        control={control}
        rules={{ required: 'Please select a category' }}
        render={({ field, fieldState: { error } }) => (
          <div>
            <Select
              {...field}
              options={options}
              isClearable
              placeholder="Select a category..."
            />
            {error && <span className="error">{error.message}</span>}
          </div>
        )}
      />
      <button type="submit">Submit</button>
    </form>
  );
}

Performance optimization

For large datasets or frequent updates, optimizing React Select’s performance is crucial. This example demonstrates how to use memoization with useMemo and useCallback to ensure that expensive operations and custom filtering are executed efficiently:

import React, { useMemo, useCallback } from 'react';
import Select from 'react-select';

function generateLargeOptionsList() {
  // Example: generate a list of options dynamically
  return Array.from({ length: 1000 }, (_, i) => ({
    value: `option-${i}`,
    label: `Option ${i}`
  }));
}

function CustomOption(props: any) {
  // Custom option component logic
  return <div {...props.innerProps}>{props.data.label}</div>;
}

function CustomMultiValue(props: any) {
  // Custom multi-value component logic
  return <div {...props.innerProps}>{props.data.label}</div>;
}

function OptimizedSelect() {
  const options = useMemo(() => generateLargeOptionsList(), []);

  const filterOptions = useCallback((inputValue: string) => {
    return options.filter(option =>
      option.label.toLowerCase().includes(inputValue.toLowerCase())
    );
  }, [options]);

  const customComponents = useMemo(() => ({
    Option: CustomOption,
    MultiValue: CustomMultiValue
  }), []);

  return (
    <Select
      options={options}
      filterOption={filterOptions}
      components={customComponents}
      isSearchable
      isClearable
    />
  );
}

React Select events

React Select also exposes several events to manage your select components (Select, Async, etc.). You’ve seen onChange and autoFocus. Some others include:

onBlur
onMenuOpen
onMenuClose
onInputChange
onMenuScrollToBottom
onMenuScrollToTop

These events are describable by name and are fairly straightforward to understand. For example, you could use onBlur to validate the select component. Additionally, if you have a long list of options, you can detect when the menu is scrolled to the bottom or top using onMenuScrollToBottom and onMenuScrollToTop.

Each of these events will expose the event to the callback function as in the case of onBlur in the code snippet below:

<Select
  {...props}
  onMenuOpen={() => console.log("Menu is open")}
  onMenuClose={() => console.log("Menu is close")}
  onBlur={(e) => console.log(e)}
  onMenuScrollToBottom={() =>
    console.log("Menu was scrolled to the bottom.")
  }
/>

Styling React Select components

The Select component is composed of other child components, each with base styles that can be extended or overridden distinctly. These are components like control, placeholder, options, noOptionsMessage, etc:

Add Custom Styles React Select

There are three APIs for styling these components: the styles prop, the classNames prop, and the classNamePrefix prop.

The styles prop

You can pass an object of callback functions to the styles prop. Each callback function represents a child component of Select, and automatically exposes the corresponding base or default styling and state.

N.B., you don’t have to expressly name the function arguments “defaultStyles” and “state.”

import Select from "react-select";
import { useState } from "react";

const options = [
  { value: "blues", label: "Blues" },
  { value: "rock", label: "Rock" },
  { value: "jazz", label: "Jazz" },
  { value: "orchestra", label: "Orchestra" },
];

const customStyles = {
  option: (defaultStyles, state) => ({
    // You can log the defaultStyles and state for inspection
    // You don't need to spread the defaultStyles
    ...defaultStyles,
    color: state.isSelected ? "#212529" : "#fff",
    backgroundColor: state.isSelected ? "#a0a0a0" : "#212529",
  }),

  control: (defaultStyles) => ({
    ...defaultStyles,
    // Notice how these are all CSS properties
    backgroundColor: "#212529",
    padding: "10px",
    border: "none",
    boxShadow: "none",
  }),
  singleValue: (defaultStyles) => ({ ...defaultStyles, color: "#fff" }),
};

export default function App() {
  const [selectedOption, setSelectedOption] = useState(null);

  return (
    <div>
      <Select
        defaultValue={selectedOption}
        onChange={setSelectedOption}
        options={options}
        styles={customStyles}
      />
    </div>
  );
}

In the code below, the Select component has been styled to have a dark appearance using the control, option, and singleValue child components. Here is the result:

Select Component Dark Mode

The classNames prop

With the classNames props, you can add class names to each child component like so:

<Select
  {...props}
  classNames={{
    control: (state) =>
      `border ${state.isFocused ? "border-red-800" : "border-red-400"}`,
    option: () => "menu-item",
  }}
/>

In the code snippet above, the control component’s border is styled with respective class names based on the isFocused state of the Select component. This is typically how you’d use Tailwind CSS with React Select.

The classNamePrefix prop

While the className prop is used to apply a class name on the root element of the Select component, the classNamePrefix is used to namespace every child component:

<Select
  defaultValue={selectedOption}
  onChange={setSelectedOption}
  options={options}
  className="for-root-component"
  classNamePrefix="for-child-components"
/>

The code snippet above, with className and classNamePrefix, will generate a DOM structure similar to this:

<div class="for-root-component react-select-container">
  <div class="for-child-components__control">
    <div class="for-child-components__value-container">...</div>
    <div class="for-child-components__indicators">...</div>
  </div>
  <div class="for-child-components__menu">
    <div class="for-child-components__menu-list">
      <div class="for-child-components__option">...</div>
    </div>
  </div>
</div>

You can then target each distinct class name property for styling, for example, in a .css file.

The unstyled prop

If you need to completely restyle the Select component, you can apply the unstyled prop to strip it clean to only the essentials, like so:

<Select
  {...props}
  unstyled
/>

Then you can use one of the three styling APIs mentioned above to restyle Select:

Select props

If you use either one of the styles or classNames APIs, you can get access to any custom prop you pass to the Select component through the state argument, like so:

<Select
  {...props}
  customProps={true} // You can pass a custom prop...
  styles={{
    control: (defaultStyles, state) => {
      // ...then access the props through `selectProps`
      // You can use it to style the component
      console.log(state.selectProps["customProps"]);
      return {
        ...defaultStyles,
        color: state.isSelected ? "#212529" : "#fff",
        backgroundColor: state.isSelected ? "#a0a0a0" : "#212529",
      };
    },
  }}
/>

Effectively styling the Select requires that you know the component(s) you intend to style and choose one of the styling APIs above to achieve your goal. If you break a component down for your bare metal needs, let cx and custom components be your styling guide.

Conclusion

React Select is a powerful component that can significantly enhance your application’s user experience. By following this guide and implementing the examples above, you can create accessible, performant, and feature-rich select components that meet modern web application requirements.

For more advanced use cases and detailed API documentation, visit the official React Select documentation. If you’re evaluating different select libraries for your project, check out our guide to the best React Select component libraries.

Get set up with LogRocket's modern React error tracking in minutes:

  1. Visit https://logrocket.com/signup/ to get an app ID

  2. Install LogRocket via npm or script tag. LogRocket.init() must be called client-side, not server-side 

    $ npm i --save logrocket 

// Code:

import LogRocket from 'logrocket'; 
LogRocket.init('app/id');
                    
    // Add to your HTML:

<script src="https://cdn.lr-ingest.com/LogRocket.min.js"></script>
<script>window.LogRocket && window.LogRocket.init('app/id');</script>
  3. (Optional) Install plugins for deeper integrations with your stack:
    • Redux middleware
    • NgRx middleware
    • Vuex plugin
Get started now

Would you be interested in joining LogRocket's developer community?

Join LogRocket’s Content Advisory Board. You’ll help inform the type of content we create and get access to exclusive meetups, social accreditation, and swag.

Sign up now

Stop guessing about your digital experience with LogRocket

Get started for free

Recent posts:

typescript vs javascript

TypeScript vs. JavaScript: Differences and use cases for each

Choosing between TypeScript and JavaScript depends on your project’s complexity, team structure, and long-term goals.

Kayode Adeniyi
Mar 4, 2025 ⋅ 4 min read
pure components in react using Using PureComponent and React.memo

Pure components in React: Using PureComponent and React.memo

Learn how to memoize components in React using React.PureComponent and the React.memo API, and cover the fundamentals of React components.

Glad Chinda
Mar 3, 2025 ⋅ 7 min read
A guide to the CSS cursor property

A guide to the CSS cursor property

Learn about built-in CSS cursors, creating custom cursors with CSS, using multiple cursors, and adding animations with CSS and JavaScript.

Samson Omojola
Mar 3, 2025 ⋅ 8 min read
Build A Custom React Native Turbo Module For Android

Build a custom React Native Turbo Module for Android

Build a React Native Turbo Module for Android to access device info like model, IP, uptime, and battery status using native mobile APIs.

Emmanuel John
Feb 27, 2025 ⋅ 8 min read
View all posts

4 Replies to "React Select: A comprehensive guide"

  1. How do you get the value out of react-select? I’ve set up a working react-select async component that pulls data from an external api and populates the component with the suggestions. That is working great. However, getting the value from the component is proving rather tricky…

    I have a ‘submit’ button that (when clicked on) pulls the stored data to be dynamically added to a table on another portion of my site. However, every time I click on the submit button, react-select automatically clears the stored input (in react state) and it comes back as an empty string. Soo frustrating!

    Wish you had covered this is your write up!

    Reply

  2. Hi, maybe you have an example of how to use ‘react-select’ with server-side rendering? I’m trying to upgrade react (and other components) to the latest version, and everything works well except this ‘react-select’ component: when I use it with server-side rendering there is an error:

    ‘ReferenceError: window is not defined’

    Seems like I have some wrong configuration in webpack or something wrong in a component where I use ‘react-select’; I did some investigation and I found out that in my generated ‘server.js’ it uses code from ‘react-select-*.browser.*.js’, but probably it should use code ‘from react-select-*.prod.js’?

    Thanks in advance

    Reply

  4. If your useEffect is updating your state, and your state var is in the useEffect [] array, the state update will trigger a rerender, and the rerender will update your state which will cause a rerender which … repeat endlessly. Take your state var out of your useEffect [] array. That should help.

    Reply

Leave a Reply