The best React select component libraries

When building forms in React applications, React Select is a popular library that offers nearly everything you need to create customizable select inputs. Some key features include:

Multi-select

Async options

Fixed options

Full accessibility

Advanced filtering capabilities

Read more about React Select and its features here.

Although React Select is great for many use cases, it may not be the best solution for every project. It can be too simplistic for more complex use cases, and it may cause performance or integration issues in certain cases. Consider these limitations:

: While React Select is generally well-supported, it may have issues with older web browsers. Some advanced features might not work in Internet Explorer or very old versions of Chrome/Firefox. Mobile browsers can also cause unexpected behavior, especially with touch events Bundle size: For projects with strict performance requirements, the 29.5kb bundle size of React Select can be a concern

React Select has been improving over time, so these might be fixed in newer versions. Check the latest docs and community feedback for more information.

In this article, we will look at React Select and alternative select libraries, diving into their features, pros/cons, and usage.

Alternatives to React Select

The following libraries are some alternatives to React Select that are actively maintained and have sizable communities. Each offers advantages and thrives in specific use cases.

Downshift

Downshift is a select component library designed to improve the accessibility and functionality of combobox or autocomplete inputs by following the ARIA accessibility pattern. It manages user interactions and state, enabling developers to create combobox/autocomplete and select components with a minimal API.

Downshift offers a set of React hooks that provide stateful logic for making components functional and accessible. These hooks include useSelect for custom select components, useCombobox for combobox/autocomplete inputs, and useMultipleSelection for selecting multiple items in select or comboboxes.

Downshift also provides logic for making components accessible and functional while giving developers complete freedom when building the UI.

Downshift pros

Highly customizable and provides built-in accessibility features out of the box

Offers fine-grained control over component behavior without enforcing a specific design

Good for creating complex and custom select interactions, rendering, and styles

Supports controlled and uncontrolled forms in React, allowing developers to choose the form management style that best suits their use case. Controlled forms store input values in the component’s state, while uncontrolled forms allow the DOM to manage form data, using a ref to access input values when needed

to access input values when needed Integrates well with React, React Native, and Preact

Downshift cons

Implementing the UI requires more work than implementing more opinionated libraries

It may not be the best choice for developers who want quick solutions without customizing

Requires more boilerplate code to set up

Downshift usage

Use the command below to install Downshift:

npm install --save downshift

Then, import and make use of Downshift as shown:

import React, { useState } from 'react'; import Downshift from 'downshift'; const items = [ {value: 'apple'}, {value: 'pear'}, {value: 'orange'}, {value: 'grape'}, {value: 'banana'}, ] function MySelect() { return ( <Downshift onChange={selection => alert(selection ? `You selected ${selection.value}` : 'Selection Cleared') } itemToString={item => (item ? item.value : '')} > {({ getInputProps, getItemProps, getLabelProps, getMenuProps, isOpen, inputValue, highlightedIndex, selectedItem, getRootProps, }) => ( <div> <label {...getLabelProps()}>Enter a fruit</label> <div style={{display: 'inline-block'}} {...getRootProps({}, {suppressRefError: true})} > <input {...getInputProps()} /> </div> <ul {...getMenuProps()}> {isOpen ? items .filter(item => !inputValue || item.value.includes(inputValue)) .map((item, index) => ( <li {...getItemProps({ key: item.value, index, item, style: { backgroundColor: highlightedIndex === index ? 'lightgray' : 'white', fontWeight: selectedItem === item ? 'bold' : 'normal', }, })} > {item.value} </li> )) : null} </ul> </div> )} </Downshift> ); } export default MySelect;

Choices.js

Choices.js is a JavaScript library for creating custom select boxes, text inputs, and multi-select inputs. It is popular for its flexibility and ability to handle complex select components without relying on jQuery. It is like Select2 and Selectize but written in vanilla JavaScript so it is lighter and more modern.

Choices.js allows developers to create dynamic select inputs, whether single or multi-select, while controlling behaviors like sorting, searching, placeholder text, and the ability to add custom options. Developers can customize the styling of select elements to match their app design. Additionally, Choices.js has callback functions for user interactions and extends text inputs with features like tagging, validation, and limiting entries.

Choices.js pros

Has a bundle size of ~20kb gzipped, making it best for performance-conscious projects

Easy to use; it provides a simple API for quick integration and customization

Highly configurable; it allows developers to adjust almost every aspect, from styles to behavior

Adheres to modern JavaScript practices, integrating well into React or Vue frameworks including Laravel

Choices.js cons

Lacks built-in AJAX support, requiring additional work for dynamic data loading

Limited documentation and community support compared to React Select

Has fewer advanced features out of the box

Choices.js usage

Install Choices.js with the following command:

npm install choices.js

Then, import and make use of the Choices.js library as shown below:

import React, { useEffect, useRef } from 'react'; import Choices from 'choices.js'; function MySelect() { const selectRef = useRef(null); useEffect(() => { const choices = new Choices(selectRef.current, { choices: ['Apple', 'Banana', 'Cherry', 'Durian', 'Elderberry'], placeholder: 'Select an item', searchChoices: true, }); return () => { choices.destroy(); }; }, []); return ( <select ref={selectRef}> <option value="">Select an item</option> <option value="apple">Apple</option> <option value="banana">Banana</option> <option value="cherry">Cherry</option> <option value="durian">Durian</option> <option value="elderberry">Elderberry</option> </select> ); } export default MySelect;

React Mobile Picker

Not a direct alternative to React Select per se, React Mobile Picker is a lightweight component library that offers a customizable and user-friendly interface for selecting items from a list. It is useful for applications that require users to make selections from options like dates, times, or custom lists. It is inspired by iOS-style select boxes, and it provides a visually appealing and intuitive interface for selecting options.

React Mobile Picker pros

Improves user experience on mobile devices with a smooth, intuitive interface

Allows developers to customize the picker to fit their app design and functionality requirements

Supports multiple data types, including dates, times, etc.

Optimized for mobile devices, ensuring consistent user experience across various screen sizes and orientations

Provides APIs and documentation for easy integration into existing codebases

Minimizes rendering overhead and provides a smooth experience with large datasets

React Mobile Picker cons

Introduces additional dependencies, potentially increasing bundle size and impacting performance

Complex customization requires effort and familiarity with the library’s API

Has limited community support

React Mobile Picker usage

Install the library using the following command:

npm install react-mobile-picker

Then, import and use React Mobile Picker as shown below:

import { useState } from 'react' import Picker from 'react-mobile-picker' const selections = { title: ['Mr.', 'Mrs.', 'Ms.', 'Dr.'], firstName: ['John', 'Micheal', 'Elizabeth'], lastName: ['Lennon', 'Jackson', 'Jordan', 'Legend', 'Taylor'] } function MyPicker() { const [pickerValue, setPickerValue] = useState({ title: 'Mr.', firstName: 'Micheal', lastName: 'Jordan' }) return ( <Picker value={pickerValue} onChange={setPickerValue}> {Object.keys(selections).map(name => ( <Picker.Column key={name} name={name}> {selections[name].map(option => ( <Picker.Item key={option} value={option}> {option} </Picker.Item> ))} </Picker.Column> ))} </Picker> ) }

rc-select

rc-select is a select component library designed for React applications that provides various modes, including single-select, multi-select, tags, etc. It offers cross-browser compatibility with IE11+, Chrome, Firefox, and Safari, and ensures accessibility for all users.

rc-select also allows keyboard navigation, allowing users to open the select menu by focusing or clicking on the input field, and supports keyDown , keyUp , and enter keys for menu navigation, which makes it a popular choice for building advanced React form fields.

rc-select pros

Offers extensive customization options for application design

Provides smooth animations and quick rendering

Supports keyboard navigation and screen reader compatibility

Includes advanced features like grouping, filtering, sorting, and custom renders

Has active community support; regular library updates

rc-select cons

Steeper learning curve compared to simpler select components

Large bundle size of 38.6Kb, which may impact load times

rc-select usage

Install the library using the following command:

npm i rc-select

Then, import and use rc-select as shown below:

import React from 'react'; import Select, { Option } from 'rc-select'; const App = () => { function onChange(value) { console.log(`selected ${value}`); } return ( <div> <div style={{ height: 150 }} /> <h2>Single Select</h2> <div style={{ width: 300 }}> <Select allowClear placeholder="placeholder" defaultValue="lucy" style={{ width: '100%' }} animation="slide-up" showSearch onChange={onChange} dropdownStyle={{ width: 'auto', }} > <Option value="jack"> <b style={{ color: 'red', }} > jack </b> </Option> <Option value="lucy">lucy</Option> <Option value="disabled" disabled> disabled </Option> <Option value="yiminghe">yiminghe</Option> </Select> </div> </div> ); };

React dropdown select

React dropdown select is a lightweight alternative to React Select that provides an easy-to-use and customizable dropdown select and multi-select component for React. It is configurable via props and allows for the total customization of components through render prop callbacks, with access to internal props, state, and methods. It can be styled using CSS or custom components and supports rendering the dropdown outside the local DOM tree using portal support. It also has auto-position functionality and a small bundle size of just 16.7kb.

React dropdown select is perfect for projects requiring a straightforward dropdown select component without the complexity of more feature-rich libraries, while still prioritizing performance.

React dropdown select pros

Lightweight and easy to integrate

Provides a simple API and good accessibility features

Easy to customize for basic use cases

React dropdown select cons

Limited features compared to more complex libraries like React Select

Lacks advanced functionalities required for complex applications

React dropdown select usage

Install the library with the following command:

npm install --save react-dropdown-select

Then, import and use the library as shown:

import Select from 'react-dropdown-select'; const items = ['Apple', 'Banana', 'Cherry', 'Durian', 'Elderberry']; function MySelectDropdown() { return ( <Select options={items} values={[]} dropdownHandleRenderer={({ state }) => ( <span>{state.dropdown ? '–' : '+'}</span> )} onChange={(value) => console.log(value)} /> ) }

Other options: Headless UI (e.g., Mantine, Radix UI, MUI Select)

Some libraries offer headless select components. These components focus on logic and behavior without imposing specific styles, making them suitable for integrating into your existing design systems. Popular options include Mantine, Radix UI, and MUI Select (part of Material-UI).

Mantine

Mantine is a fully-featured library that includes headless components along with pre-styled options. It offers extensive UI components and a high level of customizability.

Radix UI

Radix UI provides headless components with a focus on accessibility and unstyled design, allowing developers to customize them freely.

MUI Select

MUI Select is part of the Material UI library, offering a built-in select component that adheres to Google’s Material Design principles.

These headless select components offer highly customizable, fully accessible UI components, allowing for the creation of modern, polished UIs with full control over appearance.

Pros

Flexible and can be easily integrated into any design system

Take care of the component logic without pre-imposed styles

Highly accessible, well-maintained, and have a larger community

Cons

Styling these requires more effort compared to using pre-styled libraries

May be too advanced for simpler projects that don’t need much customization

Comparing the React select component libraries

Library Lightweight Customizable Advanced features Accessibility Ideal use case React Select No High High Good Feature-rich, customizable selects Choices Yes Moderate Moderate Good High performance select component that doesn’t require extensive customization Downshift No Very high High Excellent Custom select components React dropdown select Yes Low Basic Good Simple dropdowns with minimal setup React Mobile Picker Yes High Moderate Good Select components targeting mobile applications rc-select No High High Moderate Feature-rich, customizable selects Headless UI Yes Very high Varies Excellent Custom design systems

Conclusion

In this article, we explored some of the best React select component libraries, including React Select and its alternatives like Downshift, Choices.js, React Mobile Picker, rc-select, and headless UI libraries such as Mantine and Radix UI.

While React Select remains a popular choice because of its rich features, it has limitations in performance with large datasets and customization complexity. Alternatives like Downshift offer more customization, while Choices.js is lightweight and ideal for performance-focused projects. Each library serves specific use cases, making it important to choose the right one based on your project’s needs.