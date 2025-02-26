React.memo explained: When to use it (and when not to)

React components re-render whenever their parent updates, even if their props remain unchanged. This can cause performance issues, especially with large datasets or complex UI updates. React.memo helps optimize performance by memoizing components and preventing unnecessary re-renders. But does it always work?
In this guide, you’ll learn when to use
React.memo — and when to avoid it.
React.memo, and how does it work?
React.memo is a higher-order component (HOC) that memoizes functional components, preventing them from re-rendering unless their props change.
React.memo improve performance?
Yes, it helps optimize performance by skipping unnecessary re-renders. However, it should be used only when performance issues arise, as unnecessary memoization can add complexity.
React.memo?
Use
React.memo when:
React.memo component still re-rendering?
Even with
React.memo, a component will still re-render if:
useEffect or subscriptions that trigger updates
React.memo
vs.
useMemo vs.
useCallback — what’s the difference?
Memoization is a performance optimization technique that caches the result of a function and returns the cached value for subsequent calls with the same inputs.
In React, memoization helps prevent unnecessary re-renders of components handling large datasets, resource-heavy operations, or expensive calculations.
React.memo?
React.memo is a React API that caches functional components on the first render and returns the cached component as long as the props remain unchanged. If the props change, the component re-renders.
Under the hood,
React.memo uses
Object.is for a shallow comparison of the previous and new props. If they are identical, the cached version is returned; otherwise, the component re-renders.
Let’s consider an ecommerce case study where a product detail page displays reviews (a review component) for each product. The review component may re-render when unrelated parts of the product page update. This happens because, by default, React re-renders a child component whenever the parent component state changes.
Create a
ProductDetailPage.jsx component in your React project and add the following:
//ProductDetailPage.jsx import React, { useState } from "react"; const ProductDetailPage = () => { const [cartCount, setCartCount] = useState(0); const handleAddToCart = () => { setCartCount(cartCount + 1); alert("Product added to cart!"); }; return ( <div className="max-w-4xl mx-auto p-6"> {/* Product Section */} <div className="grid grid-cols-1 md:grid-cols-2 gap-8"> {/* Product Image */} <div> <img src="https://res.cloudinary.com/muhammederdem/image/upload/q_60/v1536405217/starwars/item-2.webp" alt="Product" className="w-full h-auto rounded-lg shadow-md" /> </div> {/* Product Details */} <div> <h1 className="text-2xl font-bold mb-4">Awesome Product</h1> <p className="text-gray-700 mb-4"> This is a detailed description of the awesome product. It has amazing features and great quality. </p> <p className="text-xl font-semibold mb-4">$49.99</p> <button onClick={handleAddToCart} className="bg-blue-600 text-white px-6 py-2 rounded-lg hover:bg-blue-700 transition" > Add to Cart </button> <p className="mt-2 text-sm text-gray-500">Cart Count: {cartCount}</p> </div> </div> {/* Review Section */} <ProductReview /> </div> ); }; const ProductReview = () => { const reviews = [ { id: 1, author: "John Doe", rating: 5, comment: "Amazing product!" }, { id: 2, author: "Jane Smith", rating: 4, comment: "Very good quality." }, { id: 3, author: "Alex Johnson", rating: 3, comment: "It's decent for the price.", }, ]; console.log("ProductReview was rendered at", new Date().toLocaleTimeString()); return ( <div className="mt-10"> <h2 className="text-xl font-bold mb-4">Customer Reviews</h2> <div className="space-y-4"> {reviews.map((review) => ( <div className="p-4 border rounded-lg bg-gray-50 shadow-sm"> <p className="font-semibold">{review.author}</p> <p className="text-yellow-500">{"⭐".repeat(review.rating)}</p> <p className="text-gray-600">{review.comment}</p> </div> ))} </div> </div> ); }; export default ProductDetailPage;
The
ProductDetailPage component is the parent component of the
ProductReview component. It maintains a
cartCount state to track how many times the user clicks the “Add to Cart” button, updating the count and displaying a confirmation alert. The
ProductReview component renders a list of customer reviews and logs the render time to the console for tracking performance.
Running the project should result in the following:
Notice how the
ProductReview component re-renders each time the user adds the product to the cart. This re-render is unnecessary because updating the cart does not impact the customer reviews.
Since the number of reviews in the
ProductReview component is small, the performance impact is negligible. However, let’s examine the effect when the component handles thousands of reviews. Update the
reviews array as follows:
const reviews = Array.from({ length: 10000 }, () => ({ id: Math.random(), author: "John Doe", rating: 5, comment: "Amazing product!" }));
At this point, adding the product to the cart introduces a noticeable lag. If you click the Add to Cart button multiple times in quick succession, the entire page may freeze. This happens because React re-renders all 10,000 reviews each time the state updates, significantly slowing down the application.
Clearly, excessive re-renders negatively impact performance. We can optimize this behavior by using
React.memo to prevent unnecessary re-renders of the
ProductReview component.
React.memo
To optimize performance, wrap the
ProductReview component with
React.memo as follows:
import React, { memo} from "react"; const ProductReview = memo(() => { const reviews = Array.from({ length: 10000 }, () => ({ id: Math.random(), author: "John Doe", rating: 5, comment: "Amazing product!" })); console.log("ProductReview was rendered at", new Date().toLocaleTimeString()); return ( <div className="mt-10"> <h2 className="text-xl font-bold mb-4">Customer Reviews</h2> <div className="space-y-4"> {reviews.map((review) => ( <div key={review.id} className="p-4 border rounded-lg bg-gray-50 shadow-sm"> <p className="font-semibold">{review.author}</p> <p className="text-yellow-500">{"⭐".repeat(review.rating)}</p> <p className="text-gray-600">{review.comment}</p> </div> ))} </div> </div> ); }); export default ProductDetailPage;
With this modification,
ProductReview will only re-render when its props change, effectively preventing unnecessary re-renders when updating the cart. This simple adjustment significantly improves the application’s responsiveness and ensures better performance:
React.memo can be used to optimize re-renders by ensuring a component updates only when its props change. Let’s demonstrate this by adding a feature that allows users to change the text color of both the product name and the review header.
ProductDetailPage
Modify the
ProductDetailPage component to include a dropdown that allows users to select a text color:
const ProductDetailPage = () => { const [cartCount, setCartCount] = useState(0); const [color, setColor] = useState(""); const handleChange = (event) => { setColor(event.target.value); }; const handleAddToCart = () => { setCartCount(cartCount + 1); alert("Product added to cart!"); }; return ( <div className="max-w-4xl mx-auto p-6"> {/* Product Section */} <div className="grid grid-cols-1 md:grid-cols-2 gap-8"> {/* Product Image */} {/* Product Details */} <div> <h1 className={`text-2xl font-bold mb-4 ${color}`}> Awesome Product </h1> <p className="text-gray-700 mb-4"> This is a detailed description of the awesome product. It has amazing features and great quality. </p> <p className="text-xl font-semibold mb-4">$49.99</p> <button onClick={handleAddToCart} className="bg-blue-600 text-white px-6 py-2 rounded-lg hover:bg-blue-700 transition" > Add to Cart </button> <p className="my-3 text-sm text-gray-500">Cart Count: {cartCount}</p> <div> <p className="font-medium">Change Text Color</p> <select value={color} onChange={handleChange} className="border rounded-lg p-2 bg-white shadow-sm focus:outline-none focus:ring-2 focus:ring-blue-500" > <option value="" disabled> -- Choose an option -- </option> <option value="text-blue-700">Blue</option> <option value="text-red-700">Red</option> <option value="text-green-700">Green</option> </select> </div> </div> </div> {/* Review Section */} <ProductReview color={color} /> </div> ); };
Here, we’ve added a dropdown select to choose different text colors and pass the
color prop to the
ProductReview component.
To access the
color prop, make the following changes to the
ProductReview component:
const ProductReview = memo(({color}) => { const reviews = Array.from({ length: 10000 }, () => ({ id: Math.random(), author: "John Doe", rating: 5, comment: "Amazing product!" })); console.log("ProductReview was rendered at", new Date().toLocaleTimeString()); return ( <div className="mt-10"> <h2 className={`text-xl font-bold mb-4 ${color}`}>Customer Reviews</h2> <div className="space-y-4"> {reviews.map((review) => ( <div key={review.id} className="p-4 border rounded-lg bg-gray-50 shadow-sm"> <p className="font-semibold">{review.author}</p> <p className="text-yellow-500">{"⭐".repeat(review.rating)}</p> <p className="text-gray-600">{review.comment}</p> </div> ))} </div> </div> ); });
With these modifications:
ProductReview component will re-render only when the
color prop changes
ProductReview component
This ensures better performance and prevents unnecessary renders, improving the responsiveness of the application:
Did you notice the lag in the UI after choosing a text color? This happens because when the
color prop changes, thousands of reviews are regenerated using
Array.from() and then re-rendered. To fix this issue, we’ll use the
useMemo hook to cache the result of the
reviews computation.
ProductReview with
useMemo
const ProductReview = memo(({ color }) => { const reviews = useMemo(() => Array.from({ length: 10000 }, () => ({ id: Math.random(), author: "John Doe", rating: 5, comment: "Amazing product!" })), []); console.log("ProductReview was rendered at", new Date().toLocaleTimeString()); return ( <div className="mt-10"> <h2 className={`text-xl font-bold mb-4 ${color}`}>Customer Reviews</h2> <div className="space-y-4"> {reviews.map((review) => ( <div key={review.id} className="p-4 border rounded-lg bg-gray-50 shadow-sm"> <p className="font-semibold">{review.author}</p> <p className="text-yellow-500">{"⭐".repeat(review.rating)}</p> <p className="text-gray-600">{review.comment}</p> </div> ))} </div> </div> ); });
With this modification, the
reviews array is computed only on the first render, significantly improving performance.
useMemo
const [size, setSize] = useState(10); const reviews = useMemo(() => Array.from({ length: size }, () => ({ id: Math.random(), author: "John Doe", rating: 5, comment: "Amazing product!" })), [size]);
Now,
useMemo will recompute
reviews each time the
size dependency changes.
By default, function definitions in React components change on every re-render. If a function is passed as a prop to a memoized component, memoization will not work unless the function itself is memoized.
export default function Cart({ orderId }) { function handleCheckout(orderDetails) { post('/checkout/' + orderId + '/buy', { orderDetails }); } return <Checkout onSubmit={handleCheckout} />; }
In this case,
handleCheckout is re-created every render, causing unnecessary re-renders in
Checkout.
useMemo
export default function Cart({ orderId }) { const handleCheckout = useMemo(() => (orderDetails) => { post('/checkout/' + orderId + '/buy', { orderDetails }); }, [orderId]); return <Checkout onSubmit={handleCheckout} />; }
A cleaner approach is to use
useCallback.
useCallback
const handleCheckout = useCallback( (orderDetails) => { post('/checkout/' + orderId + '/buy', { orderDetails }); }, [orderId]);
Similar to functions, array and object definitions change on every re-render. If an object or array is passed as props to a memoized component, memoization will not work unless they are also memoized.
const paymentOptions = useMemo(() => ({ paymentMode: 'credit-card', amount: amount }), [amount]);
const cardTypes = useMemo(() => ['credit-card', 'debit-card'], []);
By memoizing objects and arrays, we ensure that components relying on them do not re-render unnecessarily, leading to better performance and efficiency in React applications.
Just like the function definition, every array and object definition in a React component changes on every rerender and if an object or array is passed as props to a memoized component, memoization will not work.
Here is how to memoize an object:
const paymentOptions = useMemo(() => { return { paymentMode: 'credit-card', amount: amount }; }, [amount]);
Here is how to memoize an array:
const cardTypes = useMemo(() => { return ['credit-card', 'debit-card']; }, []);
By default, React re-renders components when there’s a change in context. This also applies to memoized components, as demonstrated in the following code snippet:
import React, { createContext, useContext, useState, memo } from 'react'; const UserContext = createContext(); export const App = () => { const [user, setUser] = useState({ name: 'John', age: 30 }); return ( <UserContext.Provider value={user}> <UserName /> <p style={{ color: 'white' }}>Age: {user.age}</p> <button onClick={() => setUser({ ...user, age: user.age + 1 })}> Increment Age </button> </UserContext.Provider> ); }; const UserName = memo(() => { const { name } = useContext(UserContext); console.log('UserName rendered'); return <div style={{ color: 'white' }}>User Name: {name}</div>; });
Each time the user’s
age value changes, the memoized
UserName component still re-renders, even though the
name value remains unchanged. To prevent this, pass only the required part of the context as a prop to the memoized component.
import React, { createContext, useContext, useState, memo } from 'react'; const UserContext = createContext(); export const App = () => { const [user, setUser] = useState({ name: 'John', age: 30 }); return ( <UserContext.Provider value={user}> <UserDisplay /> <p style={{ color: 'white' }}>Age: {user.age}</p> <button onClick={() => setUser({ ...user, age: user.age + 1 })}> Increment Age </button> </UserContext.Provider> ); }; const UserDisplay = () => { const { name } = useContext(UserContext); return <UserName name={name} />; }; const UserName = memo(({ name }) => { console.log('UserName rendered'); return <div style={{ color: 'white' }}>User Name: {name}</div>; });
Avoid using memoization:
useEffect
Memoizing values used inside
useEffect is unnecessary. Instead, move the value inside the effect:
useEffect(() => { const options = { serverUrl: 'https://localhost:1234', roomId: roomId }; const connection = createConnection(options); connection.connect(); return () => connection.disconnect(); }, [roomId]);
Wrapping JSX nodes in
useMemo prevents conditional rendering:
const children = useMemo(() => <ProductList items={products} />, [products]);
PureComponent in class components
For class-based components,
React.memo,
useMemo, and
useCallback will not work. Instead, use
PureComponent, which re-renders only when its props change:
class PureComponentExample extends React.PureComponent { render() { console.log('Pure Component rendered'); return <div>{this.props.value}</div>; } }
PureComponent
If you pass objects or arrays that mutate without changing their reference,
PureComponent may not detect changes:
import React, { PureComponent } from 'react'; class ChildComponent extends PureComponent { render() { console.log('ChildComponent rendered'); return <div>Message: {this.props.data.message}</div>; } } export default class App extends React.Component { state = { data: { message: 'Hello' } }; updateMessage = () => { const { data } = this.state; data.message = 'Hello, World!'; // Mutating the state object this.setState({ data }); // Setting the same object reference }; render() { return ( <div> <ChildComponent data={this.state.data} /> <button onClick={this.updateMessage}>Update Message</button> </div> ); } }
Because
this.setState({ data }) does not create a new object reference,
PureComponent cannot detect the update, and
ChildComponent will not re-render. To fix this, always create a new reference:
updateMessage = () => { this.setState({ data: { ...this.state.data, message: 'Hello, World!' } }); };
React.memo to
useMemo,
useCallback, and
PureComponent
The following table will help you know when to use
React.memo,
useMemo,
useCallback.
|Feature
|
React.memo
|
useMemo
|
useCallback
|
PureComponent
|Usage
|Prevent component re-renders
|Avoid recalculating values
|Avoid recreating functions
|Avoid re-rendering in class components
|Scope
|Component-level
|Value-level
|Function-level
|Class components only
In this article, we explored how
React.memo can improve app performance by skipping unnecessary re-renders. We covered real-world use cases, best practices, and when to avoid memoization. Additionally, we compared
React.memo with
useMemo,
useCallback, and
PureComponent to understand their specific use cases.
By applying these techniques wisely, you can significantly enhance the efficiency of your React applications!
