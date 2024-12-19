Use case vs. user story: How and when to use each

Karen Letendre talks about how she helps her team advance in their careers via mentorship, upskilling programs, and more.
An IPT isn’t just another team; it’s a strategic approach that breaks down unnecessary communication blockades for open communication.
Aditi Jain discusses listening to your consumers’ emotional needs and using that to create an experience that goes beyond just transactional.
By focusing on how a product can solve problems or enhance the customer’s life, you create more compelling and relatable value propositions.