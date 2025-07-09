5 product leaders on reducing friction in mobile-first experiences

Jim Naylor shares he views documentation as a company’s IP and how his teams should use it as a source of truth.
Act fast or play it safe? Product managers face this daily. Here’s a smarter way to balance risk, speed, and responsibility.
Emmett Ryan shares how introducing agile processes at C.H. Robinson improved accuracy of project estimations and overall qualitative feedback.
Suvrat Joshi shares the importance of viewing trade-off decisions in product management more like a balance than a compromise.