An overview of themes

Themes are pivotal guideposts that steer your product development towards strategic goals while focusing on the user needs. Themes derive purposeful product evolution by acting as a guiding light for multiple teams working on the different parts of the same product.
This article delves into the importance of themes in product management, as well as when you would need to create them. You’ll also learn how themes enable products to stay relevant and purposeful in the face of changing markets and user needs.
A theme is a high-level goal or overarching idea that represents how a product will deliver value to its customers. In other words, it’s the reason why customers buy a product or make a product worth investing for investors.
Themes are based on strategic plans and derive from your product roadmap. You can use them to communicate the strategic direction of the product to the key stakeholders. Additionally, themes enable you and other cross functional teams to align efforts.
A theme is split into multiple epics and epics are further split into features which are then turned into user stories. Themes are accomplished over a long period of time ranging from six months to twelve months, or even longer in some cases.
Themes are crucial for product managers for several key reasons. These include:
Overall, themes help you stay focused on achieving the strategic objectives while building products, make quick decisions in the right direction, and facilitate effective communication with key stakeholders.
Now that you understand the importance of themes, let’s take a look at situations where having a theme would aid your product management. Some of the main situations include:
Themes sit at the top of the pyramid and are further broken down into epics and user stories. Everything falls under themes. To understand the division better, let’s examine how themes differ from epic and user stories in the agile methodology:
Theme vs. epic
|Theme
|Epic
|Definition
|A theme is a strategic initiative to accomplish business goals
|These are large units of work that describe major product requirements
|Timeline
|Delivered across multiple releases
|Delivered in one or multiple releases
|How to use
|
|
|Example
|Reduce customer support contacts for a health insurance product
|Enable users to submit and track claims online for a health insurance product
Theme vs. user stories
|Theme
|User stories
|Definition
|A theme is a strategic initiative to accomplish business goals
|These define the value a customer gets by doing an action. It’s the smallest unit of work
|Timeline
|Delivered across multiple releases
|A user story is completed within a sprint
|How to use
|
|
|Example
|Reduce customer support contacts for a health insurance product
|As a member of the health insurance company, I must be able to submit a claim online so that I don’t have to call customer support
Here’s a step-by-step process based on my experience working on product management for the last ten years. Let’s assume an established product with a product strategy and vision in place. You would do the following:
Once themes are identified and the leadership is aligned on the focus of the themes, teams are assigned to work on the epics and user stories falling under the theme based on the priority.
Every product-based organization should identify themes and organize its product development based on it. Doing this will not only help in structuring work, but also provide a meaning or purpose to the prioritized work.
Teams feel empowered when they work on something that they know will bring value to users and the company. Themes are a great way to create a purposeful product by uniting everyone working on the product towards a single goal.
