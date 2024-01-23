Identifying and overcoming survivorship bias

Survivorship bias is a cognitive bias that occurs when only successful or surviving elements are considered in situations. This can lead to skewed perspectives and flawed decision-making processes.

Understanding and overcoming survivorship bias is crucial for making informed choices and developing a more realistic view of situations. In this article, you’ll learn what survivorship bias is, how you can identify it, and how to avoid it within your team.

What is survivorship bias?

Survivorship bias is rooted in the tendency to focus on the survivors or successes while neglecting the failures or those who did not make it.

This bias often emerges when analyzing a sample that is not representative of the entire population, leading to distorted conclusions and misguided decision-making.

One classic example of survivorship bias is evident in historical aircraft analysis during World War II. Analysts studied planes that returned from missions, examining bullet hole patterns and reinforcing the areas that showed the most damage:

However, this approach ignored the planes that were shot down and did not return. The focus on survivors led to reinforcing non-vital areas, as those were the only sections analyzed. Such an oversight can have disastrous consequences if not corrected.

Examples of survivorship bias

In the world of product management, survivorship bias can occur in a number of situations. Some of the most common include:

Presenting an increase in online sales while not considering data that indicates a much greater increase in the level of online advertising

Focusing on product areas that have had recent feature success and not considering areas that haven’t been updated recently

Receiving product feedback from repeat purchasing customers, but ignoring feedback from customers who didn’t purchase

How do you identify survivorship bias?

Identifying survivorship bias requires a critical approach to data analysis and decision-making. You can take the following steps to support you in doing this.

Question the data set that you use

When analyzing data, the first place to start is to question the data set itself. Does it include both successful and unsuccessful cases? Does it only focus on a subset of outcomes? What might be missing from the analysis?

Examine how the data was selected

Investigate how the data or examples were selected for analysis. If there was a specific criterion for inclusion, it may introduce bias. Ensure that the selection process is transparent, fair, and representative of the entire user population.

Consider the periods of time in the data

Evaluate whether the data takes into account changes over time and historical context. Survivorship bias can occur when the analysis overlooks how conditions may have evolved and impacted outcomes.

How do you avoid survivorship bias?

To avoid survivorship bias you need to make a conscious effort to consider both successful and unsuccessful cases, ensuring a more comprehensive and realistic understanding of a given situation. All members of the team have a role to play in identifying and addressing any potential bias.

Here are several strategies to help avoid survivorship bias.

Diversify data sources

One of the most effective ways to avoid survivorship bias is to diversify the sources of information used in decision-making. Instead of relying solely on success stories or readily available data, actively seek out a broader range of cases. This can include looking at both successful and unsuccessful outcomes, as well as considering a variety of perspectives.

As a product manager, try to:

Speak to product users who don’t purchase your product

Contact customers who haven’t used your service in a long time

Monitor the behavior of non-regular users

Include failures in the analysis

As you’ve seen, actively including instances of failure in your analysis is key to ensuring that you don’t encounter survivorship bias. If you are studying a particular product or feature, make sure to look at both successes and failures. Consider return rates alongside sale conversions and account for the scale of site errors alongside site uptime.

Random sampling

When dealing with data analysis, you can use random sampling techniques to ensure a more representative selection. This involves randomly selecting cases from the entire population, minimizing the risk of excluding certain outcomes. Randomly select customers to receive feedback questionnaires and include different customer cohorts in your promotional activities and monitor all their behavior.

Question assumptions

As should always be the case when analyzing data, it’s important to challenge assumptions about the data being analyzed. Does the data include successful and unsuccessful cases? Does the data show a reflective and comparative time period? Are you looking at all the available options?

Benchmark against reality

If you’re able to regularly compare assumptions and conclusions against real-world data and outcomes then you can ensure that you are making decisions that are grounded in reality.

To help with this, try asking yourself the following two questions:

Does the high level of sales or downloads match the reality of users?

Does your performance match the general trend within the market that you operate in?

Encourage open dialogue

One of the key pillars of product management is open dialogue with involved parties, as this encourages individuals to share their experiences. This can contribute to a more transparent and realistic understanding of the complexities involved in various endeavors.

Final thoughts

Survivorship bias poses a significant threat to rational decision-making when developing products. The key lies in embracing a more inclusive and realistic perspective that appreciates both success and failure.

Through a combination of critical thinking, diverse data analysis, and a willingness to learn from setbacks, you can navigate through survivorship bias and make more informed, balanced decisions.

Featured image source: IconScout