Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
2023-12-29
970
#market analysis#product strategy
David Pereira
184322
102
Dec 29, 2023 ⋅ 3 min read

Revenue vs. profit: What’s the difference and why does it matter?

David Pereira Product Leader with 15+ years of experience. Partner at Value Rebels and interim CPO at omoqo. Almost every product team is trapped somehow; untrapping them is what drives me.

It was our most successful year. The business grew 20 percent compared to the previous year and the CEO was about to share the results in detail.

Revenue Vs. Profit: What's The Difference And Why Does It Matter?

“We delivered 280 million EUR this year. It’s our most successful year and there’s still plenty to grow. Alongside this, we had 3 million EUR of net profits.”

As I listened to the CEO, I was confused. How could we capture so much revenue and generate so little profit? I couldn’t connect the dots, so I asked the CEO and she replied:

“We’re in the growth phase, meaning we’re investing most of our profit to expand our reach and capture more revenue. Our investors support this strategy as we acquire more market share, which is better than having high profit and paying more taxes.”

Everyone laughed as I started understanding the game was about balancing present and future, not about playing it safe and collecting profits immediately.

In this post, you’ll learn about revenue and profit, as well as the difference between the two. Along this, we’ll cover the strategies for the two.

The difference between revenue and profit

Revenue relates to the overall income the company manages to create, while profit refers to what’s left over after covering all costs. More revenue doesn’t necessarily mean more profit and more profit isn’t always the best strategy.

However, without revenue, you cannot have profits. An unprofitable company won’t live long.

The critical question becomes how you balance revenue and profit.

The importance of revenue and profit for business strategy

It’s important that you first determine your business strategy before you try to understand how revenue and profit affects your product.

Here are five typical business models for digital products:

  • Subscription — Here, the user pays a recurrent fee. It’s possible to have different tiers differentiating the service offering. Netflix and Amazon Prime use this model
  • Freemium — In this model, users can benefit from the product’s value without paying anything, but they face a few limitations that only premium users can get. Dropbox uses this format by offering free storage up to a few gigabytes but requiring users to pay if they want more
  • SaaS — Instead of hosting a product on-premise (local data center), companies can hire software as a service product. Personio reached an 8.5 billion USD valuation in 2022 with a full-service human resources solution in Europe
  • On-Demand — Pay for what you use has become increasingly popular, as this reduces friction to hire a service. That’s the case for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, and many others
  • Marketplace — If someone wants to sell something and someone wants to buy, this model enables that to happen. Airbnb and Uber are marketplaces and the first charges the buyers (guests), and the second charges the sellers (drivers)

In early-stage start-ups, generating revenue justifies more investments because it proves market fit. In such cases, it’s fine to have negative profits as the business strives to find its place on the market. Meanwhile, the strategy will differ in scale-ups where growing sustainably is important.

How revenue and profit impact product strategy

Looking at revenue and profit alone won’t cut in most cases. It’s vital to understand how much it costs to create the revenue you have.

We “bought” revenue to prove market fit in an early-stage start-up where I worked. To do this, we invested in high-quality service so customers would seek us out and then return back after. At first glance, you may think this is unsustainable, but once you look at the big picture, you can understand it better:

  • Customer acquisition cost (CAC) — How much does it cost to acquire your customers? Track such costs as fast as possible because this will be fundamental to deciding on further investments
  • Customer lifetime value (LTV) — How much revenue can each customer bring throughout the relationship you built with them?
  • LTV: CAC ratio — The relationship between acquisition costs and lifetime value helps you understand how sustainable your business is. For example, a 1:1 ratio means your business won’t be profitable, while a 5:1 ratio shows that you’re highly profitable

Tips for maximizing revenue and profit

In any business, you’ll have opportunities to optimize how you create revenue and collect profits. Here are some aspects to explore:

  • Double down on high runners — What are your most sold products or services? Once you identify them, you can reinvest the profit into making such offerings even more successful
  • Cut the low runners — What’s in your product that your customers ignore or barely use? Remove such parts as fast as possible. Cluttered products distract customers, increase maintenance costs, and slow teams down
  • Encourage higher commitment — This is common in subscription models. The advantage of such a model is that customers can quickly leave when they lose interest, but that’s painful for the business. You can increase revenue by offering considerable discounts (15 percent +) for yearly subscriptions
  • Make or buy — Don’t build everything. Many businesses do everything on their own, which increases costs and reduces profitability. Focus on the core of your product while partnering with other companies to reduce your product complexity
  • Cross sale — Building an ecosystem will create a highly profitable business. Once you get an iPhone, you may opt for an AirPod, Apple Watch, or Apple Music

Key takeaways

Revenue and profits are fundamental to any business. Once you understand their relationship and how you can create one while driving the other, you’ll be better equipped to manage your product moving forward.

However, make sure to avoid becoming tunnel visioned about them. Strive to understand the big picture by considering your customer acquisition cost, lifetime value, and ratio. Always look at the big picture before making any premature decisions.

Featured image source: IconScout

LogRocket generates product insights that lead to meaningful action

LogRocket identifies friction points in the user experience so you can make informed decisions about product and design changes that must happen to hit your goals.

With LogRocket, you can understand the scope of the issues affecting your product and prioritize the changes that need to be made. LogRocket simplifies workflows by allowing Engineering, Product, UX, and Design teams to work from the same data as you, eliminating any confusion about what needs to be done.

Get your teams on the same page — try LogRocket today.

Stop guessing about your digital experience with LogRocket

Get started for free

Recent posts:

The Best Product Management Conferences in 2024

The best product management conferences in 2024

With the new year comes new opportunities for career growth and ways for spending your corporate development budgets.

Bart Krawczyk
Dec 28, 2023 ⋅ 4 min read
Building Trust With An Open-Door Policy

Building trust with an open-door policy

In this article, you’ll learn what an open-door policy is, its advantages and disadvantages, as well as how to build one within your team.

David Pereira
Dec 27, 2023 ⋅ 3 min read
The Power Of Brand Recognition

The power of brand recognition

Brand recognition refers to the extent consumers can identify and recognize a brand with its associated products and services.

Suhasini Gadam
Dec 26, 2023 ⋅ 7 min read
The Best Project Management Conferences In 2024

The best project management conferences in 2024

To make sure you don’t miss any opportunities, here’s a list of the most interesting project management conferences happening in 2024.

Bart Krawczyk
Dec 22, 2023 ⋅ 3 min read
View all posts

Leave a Reply