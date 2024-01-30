A guide to conducting a post-mortem analysis

In the world of IT, disaster is inevitable. Whether you’re a start-up that suddenly stops working, or the entire Google suite goes down due to an intern’s error, no venture is completely bullet-proof. However, what separates a mature from a less experienced organization is how you deal with the aftermath of the problem.
I’m not talking about a public apology or refunding angry users, but about how to internally deal with the next steps once the issue is solved. Junior organizations might play the “blame game” and look for someone whose unknowing neglect or proactive, well-motivated, actions led to the problem. This isn’t the best solution.
A mature company learns from disaster and actively invests in preventing the issue from appearing ever again. However, even if things do not go wrong, you can always make them go better!
You learn a lot during any project and it’s a great practice to highlight, record, and act on any learnings. To do that, it’s best to invest in a so-called “post-mortem,” the topic of today’s article. Stick around to know how to best set up your organization and team to deal with future crises!
A post-mortem analysis is a process that helps identify the causes of a failure and how to prevent it in the future. It’s different from a retrospective, as it’s not a part of regular Agile Scrum ceremonies and is always focused on a specific event.
For a successful post-mortem analysis, you should consider the following steps:
The process will be similar when the post-mortem framework is applied to analyzing a disaster that happened to your product. Here you basically have one “bad” topic and the whole goal of the meeting is to identify what led to the catastrophe, how it could have been prevented, and what to do in the future.
If you’re still on the fence about implementing a post-mortem analysis, here are some benefits that might sway your opinion:
This article refers to a specific meeting that will likely run from one to two hours every now and then. Because you’ll only run it on occasion it’s important that you have a sense of the best practices so that you get the most out of your meeting. Try to implement the following:
As a PM, it’s important that you don’t just do the same thing day in and day out without reflecting. Just like with agile, you want to work towards improving processes. Because of this, it’s vital to be able to recognize not only what you do well, but also what you failed to achieve.
By implementing post-mortem analysis into your product team you can better understand your failures and take active steps towards preventing them in the future. Good luck!
Featured image source: IconScout
