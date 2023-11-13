How to calculate the payback period

Puneet Tangri talks about two product groups or functions that you always need in the technology world: innovation catalysts and growth PMs.
By making critical information more accessible, reducing meetings, and consolidating communications, you can make your product design process smoother.
Building a team is crucial for delivery and daily operations in any organization, but it’s imperative in product management.
As the words suggest, Now, Next, Later is a simple roadmap tool that can help teams understand the priority of their work.