Creating physics-based animations in React with renature

Introduction
renature is a physics-based animation library for React inspired by the natural world. It takes inspiration from the physics of our universe and models real-world forces like gravity, friction, air resistance, and fluid dynamics.
renature is influenced by other popular physics-based animation libraries like react-spring and elements of Framer Motion. In this article, we will learn how to create animations in
renature by building several examples and applications.
Basic implementation
First things first: install the
renature package by running either of the commands below:
npm install --save renature # or yarn add renature
renature provides six hooks we can use in creating animations. The first three are the
useFriction,
useGravity, and
useFluidResistance hooks. These hooks animate the properties of a single element.
They all work in a similar manner, but as their names imply, the natural forces they are modeled after and the physics they depend on will vary. Also, the config object varies from hook to hook depending on the force you’re using.
There are also the
useFrictionGroup,
useGravityGroup, and
useFluidResistanceGroup hooks, which we can use to animate the properties of a group of elements simultaneously.
Let’s take a look at a basic implementation using the
useFriction hook.
import { useFriction } from "renature"; import "./styles.css"; export default function App() { const [props] = useFriction({ from: { transform: "translateX(100px)" }, to: { transform: "translateX(300px)" }, config: { mu: 0.2, mass: 20, initialVelocity: 5 }, repeat: Infinity }); return ( <div className="App"> <div {...props} className="box" /> </div> ); }
If you’re familiar with react-spring, you’ll notice
renature has a similar declarative API. Every hook in
renature expects
from and
to properties wherein we describe the CSS states we want to animate to and from. If a value is set for a property in
from but not in
to, that property will be ignored, and it won’t be animated.
Sometimes we might want our animations to run infinitely without stopping. We can do this by applying
repeat: Infinity to our animation configuration.
Since we used the
useFriction hook, we pass in the corresponding physics parameters. As its name indicates, the
useFriction hook is modeled after the frictional force. The parameters are:
mu, which is the coefficient of kinetic friction
mass, which is the mass of the moving body
initialVelocity, which is the initial velocity of the movement
The wonderful thing about
renature is that you don’t need to be a science guru to make awesome animations.
Animating multiple properties with
renature
So we’ve seen how the
useFriction hook works and how to animate the
transform property of an element. Where and when necessary, we can also animate multiple properties simultaneously:
import { useFriction } from "renature"; import "./styles.css"; export default function App() { const [props] = useFriction({ from: { transform: "translateX(100px), rotate(0deg)", background: "red", borderRadius: "0%" }, to: { transform: "translateX(300px), rotate(360deg)", background: "steelblue", borderRadius: "50%" }, config: { mu: 0.2, mass: 20, initialVelocity: 5 }, repeat: Infinity }); return ( <div className="App"> <div {...props} className="box" /> </div> ); }
To animate multiple properties of an element, add more properties of the element you want to animate.
Creating animations in groups
We may want to animate multiple elements simultaneously. Grouped animations allow us to specify the number of elements to animate and to set the configuration for each of them independently.
import { useGravityGroup } from "renature"; import "./styles.css"; export default function App() { const [nodes] = useGravityGroup(3, (i) => ({ from: { transform: "translate(0px, 0px) scale(1) skewY(0deg)", opacity: 0 }, to: { transform: "translate(20px, 20px) scale(1.2) skewY(5deg)", opacity: 1 }, config: { moverMass: 10000, attractorMass: 10000000000000, r: 10 }, repeat: Infinity, delay: i * 500 })); return ( <div className="App"> <div className="container"> {nodes.map((props, i) => { return <div className="box" key={i} {...props} />; })} </div> </div> ); }
We used the
useGravityGroup to create the grouped animation above. All grouped animation hooks take a similar form:
const [props] = use<Force>Group(n: number, fn: (index: number) => Config);
You can delay animations in
renature by specifying the
delay property in your animation configuration.
delay expects a number in milliseconds and will start the animation once the specified
delay has elapsed. This is most commonly used for grouped animations where you want to stagger children animating at regular intervals.
Controlling animation states
Let’s look at how to control animation states in
renature. We can start, stop, pause, delay, and run animations a specific number of times. We’ve already looked at how to repeat and delay animations.
To control animation states,
renature provides a
controller API. The
controller is the second object returned by a
renature hook, and it comes with three methods —
start,
pause, and
stop — for interacting with your animation’s play state.
import { useFriction } from "renature"; import "./styles.css"; import Button from "./Button"; export default function App() { const [props, controller] = useFriction({ from: { transform: "translateY(0px)", opacity: 1, borderRadius: "10%" }, to: { transform: "translateY(50px)", opacity: 0, borderRadius: "50%" }, repeat: Infinity, pause: true //Signal that the animation should not run on mount. }); return ( <div className="App"> <div className="btn-box"> <Button action={controller.start} text="start" /> <Button action={controller.pause} text="pause" /> <Button action={controller.stop} text="stop" /> </div> <div className="box" {...props} /> </div> ); }
We use the
controller.start method available in the
controller API to start animations. To do so, we need to include
pause: true in our animation configuration to prevent the animation from immediately running on mount.
To pause a running animation, we use the
controller.pause method. This method will stop the frame loop but preserve the animation state. This means we can resume an animation at any time using
controller.start.
To stop a running animation, we use the
controller.stop method. Unlike
controller.pause, this will destroy the animation state, so we should only use it when we’re certain we want the animation to end.
renature demos
Now that we know how to create animations with
renature, let’s look at some real-world applications.
Card hover demo
Have you ever hovered over a card and seen the image scale up or down along the width and height of its container? Let’s recreate that effect using
renature.
Here’s a sandbox of what we will build:
While CSS is not the focus of this topic, we will need some CSS for the effect to work as it should.
.card-box { width: 200px; border: 1px solid grey; overflow: hidden; margin-bottom: 2rem; }
We have to set an
overflow: hidden to the
card-box div to ensure that when the image scales, it remains restricted in its container. With that explained, let’s get back to
renature.
Using what we learned about controlling animation states, we call the
controller.start and the
controller.pause methods whenever we hover in and out of the
img-box div.
export default function Card({ imgUrl, props, controller }) { return ( <div className="card-box"> <div className="img-box" {...props} onMouseEnter={controller.start} onMouseLeave={controller.pause} > <img src={imgUrl} /> </div> //more stuff below...
Notification toast demo
Notification toasts are among the common components used in applications. Let’s create one using
renature.
Here’s a sandbox of what we will build:
For the CSS, we had to set the opacity of the toast to 0 so that it only shows when the button is clicked.
return ( <div className="App"> <button onClick={controller.start}>show toast</button> <Toast props={props} /> </div> );
We call the
controller.start method when the button is clicked. This fires the animation, and the toast drops down into view.
Accessibility concerns
Not everyone enjoys decorative animations or transitions, and some users experience outright mental and physical difficulty when faced with parallax scrolling, zooming effects, and so on. As such, we must ensure that our animations don’t present accessibility concerns for application users.
In
renature‘s config object, we can include an optional
reducedMotion property. If this is left unspecified and the end user prefers reduced motion, the animating element will be set immediately to the
to state to avoid potentially harmful animation.
Conclusion
While I’ve made some demos in this article showing how
renature can be used in real-world applications, it would be awesome if the team included more practical demos that might be useful to developers. Regardless,
renature is an awesome physics-based animation library.
Full visibility into production React appsDebugging React applications can be difficult, especially when users experience issues that are difficult to reproduce. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking Redux state, automatically surfacing JavaScript errors, and tracking slow network requests and component load time, try LogRocket.
LogRocket is like a DVR for web apps, recording literally everything that happens on your React app. Instead of guessing why problems happen, you can aggregate and report on what state your application was in when an issue occurred. LogRocket also monitors your app's performance, reporting with metrics like client CPU load, client memory usage, and more.
The LogRocket Redux middleware package adds an extra layer of visibility into your user sessions. LogRocket logs all actions and state from your Redux stores.
Modernize how you debug your React apps — start monitoring for free.