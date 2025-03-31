How to use the Next.js Link component to optimize navigation

In Next.js, the
Link component plays a key role in client-side navigation, enabling fast transitions between pages without a full page reload.
Link is a React component that extends the standard HTML link
<a> element. This means that it works like the HTML element but with prefetching and optimization features.
In web development, efficient navigation is important in any application, as it impacts user experience, performance, and SEO. In this article, we will be looking to understand how the
Linkcomponent works in Next, from basic to advanced implementations.
Link component
The primary advantage of the
Link component is its ability to handle client-side navigation. Instead of reloading the entire page, Next.js only updates the content that has changed, resulting in faster page transitions and better user experience.
The
Link component is used to navigate between pages without triggering a full page reload. This makes navigation feel very fast, or even instant.
To use it, import it from
next/link and use it as a wrapper. Its usage is similar to the standard HTML anchor tag/element:
import Link from "next/link"; function page() { return ( <div> <h1>Page Navigation with Next.js Link</h1> <Link href="/about"> About Page </Link> </div> ); } export default page;
In the code example above, clicking the link navigates you to the About page while preserving the application state. Similar to the anchor tag, the
Link component has a
href prop that indicates the path or URL you want to navigate to.
Link component
The
Link component can be used for a few key purposes:
The primary feature and use case of the
Link component is its ability to handle client-side navigation, i.e. navigating to a different page without reloading the entire page.
You can perform different client-side navigations like linking to internal pages:
<Link href="/">About Page</Link>
You can also link to nested pages:
<Link href="/blog/understanding-nextjs-link-component">About Page</Link>
Similarly, you can do client-side navigation with dynamic routes, where
[slug] represents each specific blog route:
<Link href="/blog/[slug]">About Page</Link>
One of the main features or capabilities of the Next.js
Link component is preloading and prefetching. By default, Next.js automatically prefetches and preloads linked pages in the background when they appear in the viewport:
<Link href="/about">About Page</Link>
In this case, prefetching means that the moment the
/about page
Link becomes visible, Next.js starts preloading the
/about page.
When you click the
Link to navigate to the About page, it loads up the page since it has already fetched it behind the scenes. This improves perceived performance since the loading time feels faster.
There are some cases where you may want to disable the prefetching feature. Although prefetching improves performance, it can also consume bandwidth. You can likely disable prefetching for links that are unlikely or rare to be clicked.
To disable the prefetching feature, set
prefetch prop to false (only accepts a Boolean and null):
<Link href="/about" prefetch={false}> About Page </Link>
By default, prefetch is enabled. Additionally, prefetching is only enabled in production.
Link
There are a few additional — and sometimes more advanced — use cases for Next
Link as well:
replace for state management
When you navigate to a new page, Next.js pushes a new entry into the browser’s history. However, if you want to replace the current entry, you can do so using the
replace prop:
<Link href="/about" replace>About Page</Link>
This prevents adding or pushing a new entry to the browser’s history stack, therefore, preventing the user from navigating back to the previous page using the browser’s back button.
A good scenario for this use case would be to avoid form resubmission. When a user submits a form and is taken to a success page, you don’t want the user to go back to resubmit the form.
Link with custom elements
If your
Link component wraps a custom element like a button or
<a> element, it’s important to pass the prop
passHref to the
Link component so that the element contains the
href attribute.
This could be useful, for example, if you’re using a library:
import Link from "next/link"; function page() { return ( <div> <h1>Page Navigation with Next.js Link</h1> <Link href="/dashboard" passHref> <button onClick={(e) => console.log(e)}>Dashboard Page</button> </Link> </div> ); } export default page;
Link
Dynamic routes are routes that constantly change based on URL parameters. They help when you want to create links or routes but do not know the exact segment names ahead of time. This means that a dynamic route segment like
/blog/[id] could lead to multiple blog routes where
id represents the routes of each blog.
When working with dynamic routes, the Next.js
Link component can handle complex URL structures. For example, if you have a dynamic route like
/posts/[postId], you can use the
Link component to navigate to specific posts:
// Dynamic route with single parameter <Link href={`/posts/${postId}`}> View Post </Link> // Dynamic route with multiple parameters <Link href={{ pathname: '/posts/[category]/[id]', query: { category: 'tech', id: '123' }, }} > Read Article </Link>
Link
The
Link component provides built-in scroll management with customizable options. By default, Next.js automatically scrolls to the top of the page after navigation. However, you can disable this behavior by setting the
scroll prop to false. This will keep the scroll position for the new page visited:
<Link href="/terms" scroll={false}> Dashboard </Link>
You can also configure the
scroll behavior using the
scroll prop options:
<Link href="/about" scroll={(ele) => ele.scrollIntoView({ behavior: "smooth" })} > About Page </Link>
Link attributes
Similar to the standard HTML anchor tag or element, you can add custom attributes to a Next.js
Link component. Attributes like
target,
aria-label,
aria-checked,
rel, can all be added:
import Link from "next/link"; function page() { return ( <div> <h1>Page Navigation with Next.js Link</h1> <Link href="/dashboard" target="_blank" aria-checked rel="noopener noreferrer" aria-label="Go to Dashboard" > Dashboard </Link> </div> ); } export default page;
For accessibility and SEO purposes, you can use the
aria props. You can also use the
target prop to choose to open up external links in a new tab or not.
Next has a Hook called
usePathname() that allows you to get and read the current link or URL. With this Hook, you can style your active and inactive links using CSS:
"use client"; import { usePathname } from "next/navigation"; import Link from "next/link"; function page() { const pathname = usePathname(); return ( <nav> <h1>Page Navigation with Next.js Link</h1> <Link className={`link ${pathname === "/" ? "active" : ""}`} href="/"> Home </Link> <Link className={`link ${pathname === "/dashboard" ? "active" : ""}`} href="/dashboard" > Dashboard </Link> </nav> ); } export default page;
Link component
Let’s look at some of the best practices to follow when it comes to using the
Link component:
If links are rarely or seldom visited, disable the
prefetch feature. This helps avoid performance issues, especially when you have a complex and large application.
Use descriptive
href URLs for better SEO optimization.
This is very important for various reasons, ranging from SEO to inclusivity. Always include descriptive labels and texts for each link context. ARIA attributes exist for this purpose.
nav links
For a better user experience, you should always highlight active
nav links. Use CSS stylings to style your active and inactive
nav links so users know which page is highlighted or visited.
<a> for external linking
Although the Next
Link works for external linking too, always use the standard
<a> tag for this purpose, as it better suits the behavior.
The Next.js
Link component is a great way to navigate between pages, as it’s more optimized and better suited for your Next.js applications. With features like automatic prefetching and seamless integration with dynamic routing,
Link helps you create a fast and responsive web application. Whether you’re building a simple static app, blog, or complex web app, Next
Link delivers across use cases.
Finally, for your external links, you should use the standard
<a> tag or element to ensure proper behavior.
Debugging Next applications can be difficult, especially when users experience issues that are difficult to reproduce. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking state, automatically surfacing JavaScript errors, and tracking slow network requests and component load time, try LogRocket.
LogRocket is like a DVR for web and mobile apps, recording literally everything that happens on your Next.js app. Instead of guessing why problems happen, you can aggregate and report on what state your application was in when an issue occurred. LogRocket also monitors your app's performance, reporting with metrics like client CPU load, client memory usage, and more.
The LogRocket Redux middleware package adds an extra layer of visibility into your user sessions. LogRocket logs all actions and state from your Redux stores.
Modernize how you debug your Next.js apps — start monitoring for free.
Hey there, want to help make our blog better?
Join LogRocket’s Content Advisory Board. You’ll help inform the type of content we create and get access to exclusive meetups, social accreditation, and swag.Sign up now
Discover how to use TanStack Table, formerly known as React Table, to build a table UI for a variety of use cases.
Explore what prototypes are, how the prototype chain works, and how to use the prototype chain to create inheritance between objects.
Set up TypeScript with Node.js and Express, focusing on configuring key elements for a smooth development experience.
Examine the differences between the .ts and .tsx file types, their use cases, and best practices for a React TypeScript project.