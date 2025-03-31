How to use the Next.js Link component to optimize navigation

In Next.js, the Link component plays a key role in client-side navigation, enabling fast transitions between pages without a full page reload. Link is a React component that extends the standard HTML link <a> element. This means that it works like the HTML element but with prefetching and optimization features.

In web development, efficient navigation is important in any application, as it impacts user experience, performance, and SEO. In this article, we will be looking to understand how the Link component works in Next, from basic to advanced implementations.

Basics of the Next Link component

The primary advantage of the Link component is its ability to handle client-side navigation. Instead of reloading the entire page, Next.js only updates the content that has changed, resulting in faster page transitions and better user experience.

The Link component is used to navigate between pages without triggering a full page reload. This makes navigation feel very fast, or even instant.

To use it, import it from next/link and use it as a wrapper. Its usage is similar to the standard HTML anchor tag/element:

import Link from "next/link"; function page() { return ( <div> <h1>Page Navigation with Next.js Link</h1> <Link href="/about"> About Page </Link> </div> ); } export default page;

In the code example above, clicking the link navigates you to the About page while preserving the application state. Similar to the anchor tag, the Link component has a href prop that indicates the path or URL you want to navigate to.

Key use cases for the Link component

The Link component can be used for a few key purposes:

Client-side navigation

The primary feature and use case of the Link component is its ability to handle client-side navigation, i.e. navigating to a different page without reloading the entire page.

You can perform different client-side navigations like linking to internal pages:

<Link href="/">About Page</Link>

You can also link to nested pages:

<Link href="/blog/understanding-nextjs-link-component">About Page</Link>

Similarly, you can do client-side navigation with dynamic routes, where [slug] represents each specific blog route:

<Link href="/blog/[slug]">About Page</Link>

Prefetching

One of the main features or capabilities of the Next.js Link component is preloading and prefetching. By default, Next.js automatically prefetches and preloads linked pages in the background when they appear in the viewport:

<Link href="/about">About Page</Link>

In this case, prefetching means that the moment the /about page Link becomes visible, Next.js starts preloading the /about page.

When you click the Link to navigate to the About page, it loads up the page since it has already fetched it behind the scenes. This improves perceived performance since the loading time feels faster.

There are some cases where you may want to disable the prefetching feature. Although prefetching improves performance, it can also consume bandwidth. You can likely disable prefetching for links that are unlikely or rare to be clicked.

To disable the prefetching feature, set prefetch prop to false (only accepts a Boolean and null):

<Link href="/about" prefetch={false}> About Page </Link>

By default, prefetch is enabled. Additionally, prefetching is only enabled in production.

Advanced use cases for Next.js Link

There are a few additional — and sometimes more advanced — use cases for Next Link as well:

Using replace for state management

When you navigate to a new page, Next.js pushes a new entry into the browser’s history. However, if you want to replace the current entry, you can do so using the replace prop:

<Link href="/about" replace>About Page</Link>

This prevents adding or pushing a new entry to the browser’s history stack, therefore, preventing the user from navigating back to the previous page using the browser’s back button.

A good scenario for this use case would be to avoid form resubmission. When a user submits a form and is taken to a success page, you don’t want the user to go back to resubmit the form.

Intergrating Link with custom elements

If your Link component wraps a custom element like a button or <a> element, it’s important to pass the prop passHref to the Link component so that the element contains the href attribute.

This could be useful, for example, if you’re using a library:

import Link from "next/link"; function page() { return ( <div> <h1>Page Navigation with Next.js Link</h1> <Link href="/dashboard" passHref> <button onClick={(e) => console.log(e)}>Dashboard Page</button> </Link> </div> ); } export default page;

Dynamic routing with Link

Dynamic routes are routes that constantly change based on URL parameters. They help when you want to create links or routes but do not know the exact segment names ahead of time. This means that a dynamic route segment like /blog/[id] could lead to multiple blog routes where id represents the routes of each blog.

When working with dynamic routes, the Next.js Link component can handle complex URL structures. For example, if you have a dynamic route like /posts/[postId] , you can use the Link component to navigate to specific posts:

// Dynamic route with single parameter <Link href={`/posts/${postId}`}> View Post </Link> // Dynamic route with multiple parameters <Link href={{ pathname: '/posts/[category]/[id]', query: { category: 'tech', id: '123' }, }} > Read Article </Link>

Scroll management with Link

The Link component provides built-in scroll management with customizable options. By default, Next.js automatically scrolls to the top of the page after navigation. However, you can disable this behavior by setting the scroll prop to false. This will keep the scroll position for the new page visited:

<Link href="/terms" scroll={false}> Dashboard </Link>

You can also configure the scroll behavior using the scroll prop options:

<Link href="/about" scroll={(ele) => ele.scrollIntoView({ behavior: "smooth" })} > About Page </Link>

Custom Link attributes

Similar to the standard HTML anchor tag or element, you can add custom attributes to a Next.js Link component. Attributes like target , aria-label , aria-checked , rel , can all be added:

import Link from "next/link"; function page() { return ( <div> <h1>Page Navigation with Next.js Link</h1> <Link href="/dashboard" target="_blank" aria-checked rel="noopener noreferrer" aria-label="Go to Dashboard" > Dashboard </Link> </div> ); } export default page;

For accessibility and SEO purposes, you can use the aria props. You can also use the target prop to choose to open up external links in a new tab or not.

Active links

Next has a Hook called usePathname() that allows you to get and read the current link or URL. With this Hook, you can style your active and inactive links using CSS:

"use client"; import { usePathname } from "next/navigation"; import Link from "next/link"; function page() { const pathname = usePathname(); return ( <nav> <h1>Page Navigation with Next.js Link</h1> <Link className={`link ${pathname === "/" ? "active" : ""}`} href="/"> Home </Link> <Link className={`link ${pathname === "/dashboard" ? "active" : ""}`} href="/dashboard" > Dashboard </Link> </nav> ); } export default page;

Best practices for using the Next Link component

Let’s look at some of the best practices to follow when it comes to using the Link component:

Disable prefetching where applicable

If links are rarely or seldom visited, disable the prefetch feature. This helps avoid performance issues, especially when you have a complex and large application.

Optimize for SEO

Use descriptive href URLs for better SEO optimization.

Emphasize accessibility

This is very important for various reasons, ranging from SEO to inclusivity. Always include descriptive labels and texts for each link context. ARIA attributes exist for this purpose.

Highlight active nav links

For a better user experience, you should always highlight active nav links. Use CSS stylings to style your active and inactive nav links so users know which page is highlighted or visited.

Use <a> for external linking

Although the Next Link works for external linking too, always use the standard <a> tag for this purpose, as it better suits the behavior.

Conclusion

The Next.js Link component is a great way to navigate between pages, as it’s more optimized and better suited for your Next.js applications. With features like automatic prefetching and seamless integration with dynamic routing, Link helps you create a fast and responsive web application. Whether you’re building a simple static app, blog, or complex web app, Next Link delivers across use cases.

Finally, for your external links, you should use the standard <a> tag or element to ensure proper behavior.