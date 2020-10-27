How to use Styled Components with React Native

Styling an application is an important aspect of development. Managing styles could lead to better code readability. In React Native apps, the styling of components is done with the default method of
StyleSheet API. However, the CSS-in-JS approach using Styled Components is another way to create and style UI components in React Native apps.
In this tutorial, let’s discuss what advantages a library like styled-components has over the general
StyleSheet manager in React Native.
What’s the difference between
StyleSheet and Styled Components library?
Styled Components is a CSS-in-JS library that is open source and allows you, as a React Native developer, to define a UI component and styles in a single file location. It becomes easy to couple styling with its suitable component that may result in an optimized developer experience when working with large applications.
An advantage it has over React Native’s default way of defining styles is that it allows us to use plain CSS over styles that are defined using JavaScript objects. It is better for developers with experience in a web-based background.
For example, React Native follows a styling convention when defining CSS property names. It uses
camelCase based property names. A background-color property in React Native app using
StyleSheet API is written as:
backgroundColor: 'tomato';
When using the Styled Components library, you can use the CSS naming conventions. Thus,
backgroundColor is written as
background-color just like in plain CSS.
React Native allows us to define values for properties like margin, padding, shadows, font size, and so on by defining without a unit such as
px (pixels). For example, the font size when using
StyleSheet API is defined as:
fontSize: 20;
These unitless values render differently on various screen sizes due to the pixel density of a particular screen. However, using Styled Components you have to use the suffix
px when defining the value of a property like
font-size. But this does mean that there is a disadvantage caused by this library. Behind the scenes, Styled Components converts plain CSS properties into React Native stylesheet objects using a package called css-to-react-native.
Installing Styled Components
Start by creating a new React Native project. For a quick development process, I am going to use expo-cli. After the project directory is created, make sure to install the styled-components library. Open up a terminal window and execute the following command:
npx expo-cli init [Your Project Name] # after the project is created cd [Your Project Name] # then install the library yarn add styled-components@5.2.0 # also install the icons library expo install @expo/vector-icons
Using Styled Components library
In this section let’s write our first styled component to display the title of the app in the
App.js file. To get started, import the library:
import styled from 'styled-components/native';
To use the
styled-components library in a React Native app, you must import the
/native to access primitive components instead of importing them directly from React Native.
Then, let’s replace the
View and
Text components from the
react-native library. These new components are going to follow the custom semantics from
styled-components.
Here is an example of
View and
Text components being styled using
styled objects from the Styled Components library:
const Container = styled.View` flex: 1; background-color: white; align-items: center; justify-content: center; `; const Text = styled.Text` font-size: 18px; color: blue; font-weight: 500; `;
These custom styled-components use the same CSS logic to style the components as any React Native app. The difference here is that writing property names and their values closely follow plain CSS conventions rather than React Native.
The modified
App component is going to be:
export default function App() { return ( <Container> <Text>Open up App.js to start working on your app!</Text> </Container> ); }
Now, go back to the terminal window, and to see the code in action, execute the command
yarn start. You can now view the following result in any iOS or Android emulator or a real device that has Expo Client app.
Using props in Styled Components
Creating custom components in any React or React Native app requires the use of props. The advantage here is that the application’s code remains as DRY as possible. The Styled Components library does allow consuming props in custom components (something not available in React Native when using StyleSheet objects).
Let’s take a trivial example. In the
components/ directory create a new component file called
PressableButton.js. This component will be used in the
App component later to display a custom button component.
Inside this file, let’s create a custom component using
TouchableOpacity and
Text. This custom button component is going to have props such as a custom button
title, and
bgColor to set the background color of the button component to any valid value from the parent component:
import React from 'react'; import styled from 'styled-components/native'; const ButtonContainer = styled.TouchableOpacity` margin-vertical: 40px; width: 120px; height: 40px; padding: 12px; border-radius: 10px; background-color: ${props => props.bgColor}; `; const ButtonText = styled.Text` font-size: 16px; text-align: center; `; const PressableButton = ({ onPress, bgColor, title }) => ( <ButtonContainer onPress={onPress} bgColor={bgColor}> <ButtonText>{title}</ButtonText> </ButtonContainer> ); export default PressableButton;
To set the background color of this custom component dynamically, you can pass an interpolated function such as
${props => props ...}.
This interpolated function is equivalent to the following code snippet:
background-color: ${(props) => { return (props.bgColor) }}
To test this out, go to the
App.js component file, import the
PressableButton component after other statements:
import PressableButton from './components/PressableButton';
Then, modify its contents:
export default function App() { return ( <Container> <Text>Open up App.js to start working on your app!</Text> <PressableButton onPress={() => true} title='First button' bgColor='papayawhip' /> </Container> ); }
Here is the output you are going to get after this step:
Let’s add another button with a different background color:
<PressableButton onPress={() => true} title='First button' bgColor='#4267B2' />
It is displayed after the first button:
Interpolated functions in the Styled Components library can also be used to extend the style of a particular property. For example, the text color on the second button is not looking good. To change that, we want to have two variants of the
PressableButton component.
The first one is going to be
primary where the color of the text is going to be
white. The second variant is going to have a text color of
black but is going to act like the default variant. This means that the second variant does not have to be explicitly defined.
Modify the
PressableButton.js file by adding a
color attribute to the
ButtonText styled object:
const ButtonText = styled.Text` font-size: 16px; text-align: center; color: ${props => (props.primary ? 'white' : '#010101')}; `;
Then add the prop
primary to the
PressableButton component:
const PressableButton = ({ onPress, primary, bgColor, title }) => ( <ButtonContainer onPress={onPress} bgColor={bgColor}> <ButtonText primary={primary}>{title}</ButtonText> </ButtonContainer> );
Now, go back to the
App.js file and add the prop variant
primary to the second button:
<PressableButton onPress={() => true} title='First button' bgColor='#4267B2' primary />
The changes are reflected instantly in the Expo Client app:
Building an app screen from scratch
Let’s build an app screen to see how we can define different primitive React Native components using
styled objects from the Styled Components library.
To give you an overview, of what we are going to build, here is the end result:
If you want to follow along, please download the following assets from here.
Adding a
SafeAreaView component
Let’s start by building the header section of the app. Create a new component file called
components/Header.js. This component is going to display the app
Title as well as two icons in a row. These two icons can be used to create further actions. To display icons let’s use
MaterialCommunityIcons from
@expo/vector-icons.
This
Header component is going to receive the prop
headerTitle from the parent component
App. The
Title is defined from the
Text and each icon is wrapped by a
TouchableOpacity button called
IconButton.
Add the following code snippet:
import React from 'react'; import styled from 'styled-components/native'; import { MaterialCommunityIcons } from '@expo/vector-icons'; const Container = styled.View` width: 100%; height: 50px; padding-horizontal: 10px; flex-direction: row; align-items: center; justify-content: space-between; `; const Title = styled.Text` font-size: 28px; font-weight: 700; letter-spacing: 0.25px; color: #4267b2; `; const IconButtonsRow = styled.View` flex-direction: row; `; const IconButton = styled.TouchableOpacity` width: 40px; height: 40px; border-radius: 20px; background: #e6e6e6; align-items: center; justify-content: center; margin-left: 12px; `; const Header = ({ headerTitle }) => { return ( <Container> <Title>{headerTitle}</Title> <IconButtonsRow> <IconButton activeOpacity={0.7} onPress={() => true}> <MaterialCommunityIcons name='magnify' size={28} color='#010101' /> </IconButton> <IconButton activeOpacity={0.7} onPress={() => true}> <MaterialCommunityIcons name='facebook-messenger' size={28} color='#010101' /> </IconButton> </IconButtonsRow> </Container> ); }; export default Header;
Notice in the above code snippet on
IconButton that you can use the available prop such as
activeOpacity in the same way you would use it on a
TouchableOpacity component. Styled Components still uses the props that are available on a React Native component.
Next, import this component inside
App.js file and modify it:
import React from 'react'; import styled from 'styled-components/native'; import Header from './components/Header'; const Container = styled.View` flex: 1; background-color: white; `; export default function App() { return ( <Container> <Header headerTitle='social' /> </Container> ); }
Here is the output you are going to get on an iOS simulator:
The
Header component is taking the space behind the safe area boundaries of an iOS device. To fix this, fortunately, the Styled Components library provides a component called
SafeAreaView which works in the same manner as React Native’s SafeAreaView.
Modify the following snippet:
const Container = styled.SafeAreaView;
Now the output is the desired result:
Display an avatar using the
Image component
To display an avatar image, the
Image component can be used. Create a new component file called
components/Avatar.js. It is going to receive one prop that is the source of the image to display. You can use the
source prop to reference the image.
The styling for
Avatar image begins with a
width and a
height of
64 pixels. Having a
border-radius property that equals exactly half the value of width and height, makes the image a circle. The
border-radius property is used to create rounded corners.
Add the following code snippet:
import React from 'react'; import styled from 'styled-components/native'; const Container = styled.View` width: 64px; height: 64px; `; const Image = styled.Image` width: 64px; height: 64px; border-radius: 32px; `; const Avatar = ({ imageSource }) => { return ( <Container> <Image source={imageSource} /> </Container> ); }; export default Avatar;
Now, open
App.js file and import the
Avatar component. Wrap it with another component called
RowContainer that has the following styles:
// after other import statements import Avatar from './components/Avatar'; const RowContainer = styled.View` width: 100%; padding-horizontal: 10px; flex-direction: row; `;
Modify the JSX rendered by
App component:
<Container> <Header headerTitle='social' /> <RowContainer> <Avatar imageSource={require('./assets/images/avatar1.png')} /> </RowContainer> </Container>
The avatar image looks like this:
Using
position: absolute property to create an online indicator
CSS properties such as
margin and
padding are available to add spacing between different UI elements. The spacing is in relation to one another. There are some scenarios when this relation is not aligned exactly like the design of the app states. For these scenarios, we often use
position: absolute property.
React Native relies on the
position: relative property by default. This is the reason we do not have to explicitly define it every time we style the UI components. The
absolute value is used only for scenarios to fit the exact design pattern. It comes with the following properties that are often used in combination:
- top
- left
- right
- bottom
Let’s enhance the
Avatar component by displaying an online status indicator on the top right corner of the avatar image.
Define a new custom component called
OnlineIndicator. It is going to have a fixed width and height values as well as a
border. The good thing about using Styled Components is that you can define the value of the
border property in the same way as in plain CSS. The
position is set to
absolute which means that the
OnlineIndicator component is going to be relative to its parent component. Since it has to be displayed on the top and right corner, let’s set the values of those two properties to
0. You can modify these values to satisfy the design pattern you are following by increasing or decreasing each value in pixels:
const OnlineIndicator = styled.View` background-color: green; position: absolute; width: 16px; height: 16px; border-radius: 8px; top: 0; right: 0; border: 2px solid white; `; const Avatar = ({ imageSource }) => { return ( <Container> <Image source={imageSource} /> <OnlineIndicator /> </Container> ); };
Here is the output after this step:
Adding a
TextInput
To add a text input component, the
styled object uses
TextInput. Create a new file called
components/InputContainer.js and add the following code snippet:
import React from 'react'; import styled from 'styled-components/native'; const Container = styled.View` width: 100%; `; const TextInput = styled.TextInput` width: 100%; height: 60px; font-size: 18px; flex: 1; color: #010101; margin-left: 10px; `; const InputContainer = () => { return ( <Container> <TextInput placeholder="What's on your mind?" /> </Container> ); }; export default InputContainer;
Since we want to display this component next to the avatar image, let’s import it in the
App.js file:
<RowContainer> <Avatar imageSource={require('./assets/images/avatar1.png')} /> <InputContainer /> </RowContainer>
Here is the output:
Mapping through a list of menu items using
ScrollView
Using a
ScrollView component let’s display a list of posts. Each post is going to have a user’s avatar image, user name, post description, and post image. To display the data, I am going to use a mock array that contains four different objects. Add this array in the
App.js file:
const DATA = [ { id: '1', userAvatar: require('./assets/images/avatar2.png'), userName: 'User 1', postText: 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua', postImage: require('./assets/images/post1.png') }, { id: '2', userAvatar: require('./assets/images/avatar4.png'), userName: 'User 2', postText: 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua', postImage: require('./assets/images/post2.png') }, { id: '3', userAvatar: require('./assets/images/avatar3.png'), userName: 'User 3', postText: 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua', postImage: require('./assets/images/post3.png') }, { id: '4', userAvatar: require('./assets/images/avatar4.png'), userName: 'User 4', postText: 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua', postImage: require('./assets/images/post4.png') } ];
Next, create a new component file called
components/Card.js. It is going to accept the array of
data as the only prop. To iterate through the
data array, JavaScript’s
map function is used. We already know the structure of data represented.
Start by creating
VerticalList which is defined from
ScrollView. Then create an empty
ListContainer component which is the representation of a
View component.
To display the username and avatar image, create a
Row container component that has a
flex-direction property set to the value of
row. The
SmallAvatar is going to display the user’s avatar image and
UserName is used to display the username. Similarly, the
PostDescription and
PostImage are used to display the contents of a post.
Add the following snippet:
import React from 'react'; import styled from 'styled-components/native'; const VerticalList = styled.ScrollView` flex: 1; `; const ListContainer = styled.View``; const Header = styled.View` height: 50px; flex-direction: row; align-items: center; justify-content: space-between; margin-top: 6px; padding: 0 11px; `; const Row = styled.View` align-items: center; flex-direction: row; `; const SmallAvatar = styled.Image` width: 32px; height: 32px; border-radius: 16px; `; const UserName = styled.Text` padding-left: 8px; font-size: 14px; font-weight: bold; color: #010101; `; const PostDescription = styled.Text` font-size: 14px; color: #222121; line-height: 16px; padding: 0 11px; `; const PostImage = styled.Image` margin-top: 9px; width: 100%; height: 300px; `; const Card = ({ data }) => { return ( <VerticalList showsVerticalScrollIndicator={false}> {data.map(item => ( <ListContainer key={item.id}> <Header> <Row> <SmallAvatar source={item.userAvatar} /> <UserName>{item.userName}</UserName> </Row> </Header> <PostDescription>{item.postText}</PostDescription> <PostImage source={item.postImage} /> </ListContainer> ))} </VerticalList> ); }; export default Card;
Any available attribute on a React Native component is valid on a component created using
styled object. For example, to hide the vertical scroll indicator, set the value of
showsVerticalScrollIndicator to false, just as in the above snippet.
To see the
ScrollView working, add the
Card component in
App.js file as shown below:
// import the Card component import Card from './components/Card'; return ( <Container> {/* rest remains same */} <Card data={DATA} /> </Container> );
Here is the output:
You can also extend the styled object with
ScrollView by using a chainable method called
attrs. It attaches the props to a styled component.
The
VerticalList component we created does not require custom props but by using the chainable method, it can
ScrollView‘s
contentContainerStyle object to apply the style to the scroll view content container. Let’s add some padding vertical of
20 and some background color:
const VerticalList = styled.ScrollView.attrs(props => ({ contentContainerStyle: { backgroundColor: '#e7e7e7', paddingVertical: 20 } }))` flex: 1; `;
Conclusion
I hope you had fun reading this tutorial. Using the Styled Components library with React Native does have its share of advantages as we discussed in this post.
Have you tried styled-components with React Native before? If not, are you going to try it now in your next project? Do comment below.
Source code available a this GitHub repo.
You come here a lot! We hope you enjoy the LogRocket blog. Could you fill out a survey about what you want us to write about?
LogRocket: Full visibility into your web apps
LogRocket is a frontend application monitoring solution that lets you replay problems as if they happened in your own browser. Instead of guessing why errors happen, or asking users for screenshots and log dumps, LogRocket lets you replay the session to quickly understand what went wrong. It works perfectly with any app, regardless of framework, and has plugins to log additional context from Redux, Vuex, and @ngrx/store.
In addition to logging Redux actions and state, LogRocket records console logs, JavaScript errors, stacktraces, network requests/responses with headers + bodies, browser metadata, and custom logs. It also instruments the DOM to record the HTML and CSS on the page, recreating pixel-perfect videos of even the most complex single-page apps.Try it for free.