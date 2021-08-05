A complete guide to TextInput in React Native

Consider a situation where you want to retrieve a user’s login credentials. For this use case, it would be appropriate to have a component that allows the client to enter text data in your app.
This is where React Native’s
TextInput component comes in. Apart from strings, we can even customize it to accept passwords and numbers.
In this article, you will learn the basics of React Native’s
TextInput component. Later on, we will also tailor its properties according to our needs.
This will be the outcome of this guide:
Getting Started
To materialize an app with Expo, run the following terminal command:
expo init textinput-tutorial
Within your project directory, install the
react-native-paper dependency like so:
npm install react-native-paper
Simple usage
The following code snippet renders a basic text box:
import { StyleSheet, Text, View, TextInput } from "react-native"; export default function App() { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <TextInput style={styles.input} /> </View> ); } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ input: { backgroundColor: "white" }, //... });
You can make your element look even better like so:
const styles = StyleSheet.create({ input: { borderColor: "gray", width: "100%", borderWidth: 1, borderRadius: 10, padding: 10, }, });
In the piece of code above, we styled the text box’s border and gave it some padding. Furthermore, we used the
borderRadius property. This tells React to add rounded borders.
It definitely looks more attractive now!
Customization
Adding a placeholder
Adding a placeholder is useful when you want to provide hints and instructions to help the user fill in data.
To do so, use the
placeholder prop:
<TextInput style={styles.input} placeholder="John" />
Multiple lines
The
TextInput component can also accept multi-line text. This can be useful for cases like acquiring user feedback:
<TextInput style={styles.input} multiline={true} />
Maximum length
Want to restrict the user’s input length? This can be possible with the
maxLength prop:
<TextInput style={styles.input} maxLength={4} />
Unalterable text box
You can block input to your element using the
editable prop:
<TextInput style={styles.input} editable={false} value="This cannot be edited" />
Changing keyboard types
Consider a circumstance where you’re asking for the client’s phone number. Here, it would be sensible to show the numerical keyboard instead of the default one.
To change keyboard types, use
keyboardType like so:
<TextInput style={styles.input} keyboardType="phone-pad"/>
To get the user’s email address, the appropriate
keyboardType woud be
email-address :
<TextInput style={styles.input} keyboardType="email-address"/>
Getting passwords
When it comes to passwords, we can customize our text field so that the entered data is obscured. To achieve this, we will use the
secureTextEntry property like so:
<TextInput style={styles.input} secureTextEntry={true}/>
Recording a user’s input
After every text change
Let’s say you have a text box that functions as a search bar. In such a circumstance, you would want to capture the data every time the input’s value changes.
You can achieve this via the
onChangeText prop. It is a callback that runs whenever the text field detects a change:
export default function App() { const [name, setName] = useState(""); return ( <View style={styles.container}> <Text>Write name.</Text> <TextInput style={styles.input} placeholder="John Doe" onChangeText={(value) => setName(value)} /> <Text>Welcome: {name}</Text> </View> ); }
In this code, we told React Native to update the
name Hook to the value of
TextInput . In the end, we displayed the value of the
name variable.
When a user submits
Consider a situation where you have a form and want to save data only if the user submits the form.
To make this possible, you can use the
onSubmitEditing callback:
export default function App() { const [name, setName] = useState(""); return ( <View style={styles.container}> <Text>Write name.</Text> <TextInput style={styles.input} onSubmitEditing={(value) => setName(value.nativeEvent.text)} /> <Text>Welcome, {name}!</Text> </View> ); }
In the above piece of code, React Native updates the
name Hook variable to the input value if the user presses the return key.
Text field icons with React Native Paper
React Native Paper allows us to display icons on any side of the text box. This will make your interface look more modern.
The following code snippet renders a graphic with the text field:
import { TextInput } from "react-native-paper"; //extra code removed... return ( <View> <Text> Please enter your credentials</Text> <TextInput label="Username" left={<TextInput.Icon name="account" />} /> <TextInput label="Password" secureTextEntry left={<TextInput.Icon name="form-textbox-password" />} /> </View> );
The
left property tells React Native to display the desired icon on the left.
This will be the output:
Conclusion
In this guide, you learned how to use and record
TextInput in the React Native library. In my own apps, I use React Native Paper because it looks good on all platforms out of the box.
Thank you so much for reading!
