How to create Liquid Glass effects with CSS and SVG

Apple’s Liquid Glass UI for iOS 26 is getting a lot of attention. Beyond the visual hype, it is also raising questions about accessibility and usability. Developers, however, are already trying to recreate the effect for the web and mobile interfaces.

On iOS, Liquid Glass is backed by a rendering engine designed to generate high-fidelity, physics-like glass patterns efficiently. Web browsers do not expose this kind of native abstraction, but we do have SVG filters, which are powerful enough to approximate the same effect.

In this tutorial, we will:

Break down the core visual concepts behind Liquid Glass

Build a reusable Liquid Glass button in React using SVG filters, Tailwind CSS, and minimal JavaScript

Walk through how to author the supporting assets in Figma

Discuss performance tradeoffs, browser support, and accessibility concerns

You should be comfortable with React, CSS, and basic SVG. Some familiarity with Figma will help when constructing the displacement and specular maps.

What is Liquid Glass?

Liquid Glass is a modern UI pattern introduced in iOS 26 that extends Glassmorphism with more physically plausible optical effects. At a high level, you can think of it as “glassmorphism plus refraction and reflection”:

Glassmorphism uses translucent surfaces, frosted blur, and soft layering

Liquid Glass adds light bending on curved edges, localized distortion, and specular highlights that respond to context

In Apple’s examples, widgets and buttons appear to bend and distort the background along their edges, similar to how real glass or fluid materials behave:

The primary visual cue is how the content behind a component appears subtly warped near its curved edges, as if light were passing through a material with a different index of refraction.

To recreate this effect in the browser, we lean on SVG filter primitives, layered composition, and some careful asset design.

Core principles behind Liquid Glass

Liquid Glass builds on two physical ideas:

Refraction

Reflection

Refraction

Refraction describes how light bends when passing through a medium such as glass, water, or acrylic. When you look at objects through a glass of water, the background appears shifted or distorted. That is the effect we want on the edges of our components.

In SVG, we can simulate refraction by:

Generating a displacement map that encodes how pixels should shift

Using feDisplacementMap to warp the background through that map

Reflection

Reflection is the light that bounces off the surface of the material and reaches your eye. For glossy materials, this shows up as specular highlights along the edges or where light hits at a grazing angle.

In SVG, we can approximate this by:

Painting a “specular rim” map around the edges of the shape

Blurring and compositing this map with the displaced background

Together, refraction and reflection give the element a more realistic liquid glass appearance.

High-level architecture for the Liquid Glass button

We will implement Liquid Glass for a CTA button using:

React and TypeScript for the component logic

Tailwind CSS (v4-style @theme usage) for layout and styling

usage) for layout and styling SVG filter primitives for refraction and reflection

Assets from Figma for displacement and specular maps

The basic structure is:

A button element with fixed dimensions for consistent filter mapping A “filter layer” that receives the SVG filter via backdrop-filter A “content layer” that renders text and ensures legibility An inline <svg> with <defs> that defines the filter pipeline

We will first scaffold the button and theme tokens, then wire in the filters.

Setting up Tailwind CSS theme tokens

We start by declaring some CSS custom properties using Tailwind’s @theme directive:

@theme { --btn-radius: 60px; --btn-content-bg: hsl(0 100% 100% / 15%); --btn-filters: blur(4px) brightness(150%); }

These variables control:

--btn-radius : Corner radius for the button

: Corner radius for the button --btn-content-bg : Semi-opaque background for the content layer

: Semi-opaque background for the content layer --btn-filters : Initial backdrop filter configuration

We will later replace the generic blur defined in --btn-filters with our Liquid Glass SVG filter.

Building the React button component

Next, we define our component props and structure. We want:

All standard button attributes

A children prop for the button label

prop for the button label Support for forwarding a ref from parent components

// Type definition for component props type LiquidGlassBtnProps = React.ButtonHTMLAttributes<HTMLButtonElement> & { children: React.ReactNode; ref?: React.Ref<HTMLButtonElement>; }; const BTN_WIDTH = 300; const BTN_HEIGHT = 56; // The liquid glass button component export default function LiquidGlassBtn({ children, ref, ...props }: LiquidGlassBtnProps) { return ( <button ref={ref} className="relative overflow-hidden shadow-lg w-full rounded-[--btn-radius]" style={{ maxWidth: `${BTN_WIDTH}px`, minHeight: `${BTN_HEIGHT}px`, }} {...props} > {/* Filter layer */} <div className="absolute inset-0 backdrop-filter-[--btn-filters]" /> {/* Content layer */} <div className="absolute inset-0 inline-flex items-center justify-center font-bold text-white bg-[--btn-content-bg]"> {children} </div> </button> ); }

This component:

Fixes the logical dimensions using BTN_WIDTH and BTN_HEIGHT

and Applies radius, background, and filters via CSS custom properties

Uses absolute positioning to stack the filter and content layers

Keeps the content layer foreground so text remains readable

Piecing the structuring and styling together, you should get a button that looks like the following:

See the Pen

Liquid Glass Button Structure by Rahul (@rahuldotdev)

on CodePen.

The CodePen also adds drag-and-drop behavior to demonstrate how the button adapts to different backgrounds. That behavior is optional and independent of the core component.

SVG filter primitives: a quick primer

SVG filters are defined in an <svg> element inside a <defs> block:

<svg> <defs> <filter id="..."> <!-- Filter primitives --> </filter> </defs> </svg>

Each <filter> :

Has an id used later with CSS filter or backdrop-filter

used later with CSS or Contains one or more filter primitives, such as feGaussianBlur , feColorMatrix , feDisplacementMap , feImage , feBlend , and feComposite

, , , , , and Passes intermediate results through in , in2 , and result attributes, forming a small image processing pipeline

For example:

<svg> <defs> <filter id="blurred-and-saturated"> <!-- Gaussian blur --> <feGaussianBlur in="SourceGraphic" stdDeviation="6" result="blurred" /> <!-- Increase saturation --> <feColorMatrix in="blurred" type="saturate" values="5.4" result="saturated" /> </filter> </defs> </svg>

We will use the same pattern for Liquid Glass, combining:

A blur of the source

A displacement map for refraction

A specular map for the reflective rim

Compositing and blending steps to merge them

Designing the refraction map in Figma

The core of the refraction effect is feDisplacementMap . It warps pixels based on color channel values from a secondary image.

Key parameters:

in : Main source, often SourceGraphic or a blurred variant

: Main source, often or a blurred variant in2 : Displacement map image

: Displacement map image scale : Intensity of distortion

: Intensity of distortion xChannelSelector : Which channel (R, G, B, A) to use for horizontal displacement

: Which channel (R, G, B, A) to use for horizontal displacement yChannelSelector : Which channel to use for vertical displacement

Color channels are interpreted in the range [0, 255] :

Value 128 is neutral (no displacement)

is neutral (no displacement) Values greater than 128 shift pixels in a positive direction (right or down)

shift pixels in a positive direction (right or down) Values less than 128 shift pixels in a negative direction (left or up)

To construct a usable displacement map:

In Figma, create a rounded rectangle that matches your button dimensions ( BTN_WIDTH × BTN_HEIGHT ). Name it something like Gradient bg and wrap it in a group called Distortion . Apply a radial gradient using red, green, and yellow. The exact colors and angle are up to you, but try to keep the central area closer to neutral and push more intense colors toward the edges.

On top of this gradient, add a stack of smaller rounded rectangles, each more blurred than the one above it, starting from a high blur value (for example, 32px) and decreasing as you go inward.

Export the entire Distortion group as a PNG. This asset becomes the displacement map, with a transparent background and a color gradient that encodes how pixels will warp:

If you are feeling lost, you can follow this Figma file, which contains all the graphical elements used in this effect.

Wiring the refraction filter in SVG

We now embed our SVG filter alongside the button component. We will:

Blur the source graphic slightly Load the displacement map with feImage Apply feDisplacementMap using the blurred source and the map

function LiquidGlassBtn({ children, ref, ...props }: LiquidGlassBtnProps) { return ( <> <button ref={ref} className="relative overflow-hidden shadow-lg w-full rounded-[--btn-radius]" style={{ maxWidth: `${BTN_WIDTH}px`, minHeight: `${BTN_HEIGHT}px`, }} {...props} > {/* Filter layer */} <div className="absolute inset-0 backdrop-filter-[--btn-filters]" /> {/* Content layer */} <div className="absolute inset-0 inline-flex items-center justify-center font-bold text-white bg-[--btn-content-bg]"> {children} </div> </button> {/* Hidden SVG defining the liquid glass filter */} <svg style={{ display: "none" }}> <defs> <filter id="liquid-glass-button"> {/* Slight blur of the source */} <feGaussianBlur in="SourceGraphic" stdDeviation="1" result="blurred_source" /> {/* Displacement map image */} <feImage href="/path/to/displacement-map.png" x="0" y="0" width={BTN_WIDTH} height={BTN_HEIGHT} result="displacement_map" /> {/* Apply displacement */} <feDisplacementMap in="blurred_source" in2="displacement_map" scale="55" xChannelSelector="R" yChannelSelector="G" result="displaced" /> </filter> </defs> </svg> </> ); }

To apply this SVG filter as a backdrop filter, update your Tailwind theme:

@theme { /* Other settings... */ --liquid-glass-filters: url(#liquid-glass-button) brightness(150%); }

Then adjust the filter layer to use the new token:

<div className="absolute inset-0 backdrop-filter-[--liquid-glass-filters]" />

At this point, the button should start taking on a Liquid Glass character, especially when moved over complex backgrounds. You can see the refraction effect in action here:

See the Pen

Liquid Glass Refraction by Rahul (@c99rahul)

on CodePen.

Designing the reflection (specular rim) map

Refraction alone gives us edge distortion, but Liquid Glass is also defined by its reflective rim lighting.

To approximate this:

In the same Figma file, create another rounded rectangle with the same dimensions. Remove the fill and add only a stroke, one or a few pixels wide. Give the stroke a gradient that corresponds to where you want light to appear strongest, such as brighter at the top-left and darker at the bottom-right. Reduce opacity to around 50 percent so it does not look harsh.

Export this as a PNG named something like specular.png . This image will be used as a mask that only affects the edges.

Applying reflection in the SVG filter

We extend the filter pipeline to include:

A saturated version of the displaced result

The specular rim image ( feImage )

) A blur to soften the rim

A composite to mask the saturated layer by the specular rim

A blend to merge everything with the displaced layer

function LiquidGlassBtn({ children, ref, ...props }: LiquidGlassBtnProps) { return ( <> <button ref={ref} className="relative overflow-hidden shadow-lg w-full rounded-[--btn-radius]" style={{ maxWidth: `${BTN_WIDTH}px`, minHeight: `${BTN_HEIGHT}px`, }} {...props} > {/* Filter layer */} <div className="absolute inset-0 backdrop-filter-[--liquid-glass-filters]" /> {/* Content layer */} <div className="absolute inset-0 inline-flex items-center justify-center font-bold text-white bg-[--btn-content-bg]"> {children} </div> </button> <svg style={{ display: "none" }}> <defs> <filter id="liquid-glass-button"> {/* Base blur */} <feGaussianBlur in="SourceGraphic" stdDeviation="1" result="blurred_source" /> {/* Displacement map */} <feImage href="/path/to/displacement-map.png" x="0" y="0" width={BTN_WIDTH} height={BTN_HEIGHT} result="displacement_map" /> {/* Refraction */} <feDisplacementMap in="blurred_source" in2="displacement_map" scale="55" xChannelSelector="R" yChannelSelector="G" result="displaced" /> {/* Saturate the displaced layer */} <feColorMatrix in="displaced" type="saturate" values="50" result="displaced_saturated" /> {/* Specular rim image */} <feImage href="/path/to/specular.png" x="0" y="0" width={BTN_WIDTH} height={BTN_HEIGHT} result="specular_layer" /> {/* Soften the rim */} <feGaussianBlur in="specular_layer" stdDeviation="1" result="specular_layer_blurred" /> {/* Mask saturated content by the blurred specular rim */} <feComposite in="displaced_saturated" in2="specular_layer_blurred" operator="in" result="specular_saturated" /> {/* Final blend of refraction and reflection */} <feBlend in="specular_saturated" in2="displaced" mode="normal" /> </filter> </defs> </svg> </> ); }

Summary of what is happening:

feImage and feDisplacementMap create the warped background (refraction)

and create the warped background (refraction) feColorMatrix increases saturation for a stronger visual impact

increases saturation for a stronger visual impact A second feImage provides the specular edge shape

provides the specular edge shape feGaussianBlur softens the rim so it looks like glow rather than a hard line

softens the rim so it looks like glow rather than a hard line feComposite uses the rim as a mask on the saturated layer

uses the rim as a mask on the saturated layer feBlend merges the specular layer with the displaced base

The result is a button that appears to be a piece of curved, glossy glass sitting on top of the page. You can see the full refraction plus reflection effect here:

See the Pen

Liquid Glass Refraction + Reflection by Rahul (@c99rahul)

on CodePen.

Designing Liquid Glass states and interactions

A static Liquid Glass button looks interesting, but state changes matter for usability. You can express hover, focus, and active states by slightly adjusting:

scale in feDisplacementMap for more or less distortion

in for more or less distortion Blur radius via stdDeviation

Overall brightness or saturation

Button size or border radius

There are two common approaches:

Pure SVG animations using <animate> inside filter primitives JavaScript-based animations, for example with GSAP, that animate CSS variables or inline styles and indirectly influence the filter

Because the filter graph is already fairly complex, many teams prefer using GSAP or similar libraries to keep timing and easing logic in one place while only mutating a handful of parameters, such as scale or a CSS custom property.

An implementation of animated Liquid Glass states with GSAP is shown in the following demo:

See the Pen

Animated Liquid Glass with GSAP by Rahul (@rahuldotdev)

on CodePen.

Existing Liquid Glass libraries

If you just need the aesthetic and do not care about customizing the underlying maps, you can reach for a library such as rdev’s Liquid Glass for React, which wraps similar ideas in a higher-level API for buttons and card components.

Tradeoffs include the following:

Pros: Faster to integrate, minimal configuration, good for quick prototypes

Faster to integrate, minimal configuration, good for quick prototypes Cons: Less fine-grained control over refraction behavior, rim lighting, and edge detail

This tutorial focuses on the lower-level approach so you can tune the visuals to your brand and layout.

Performance and browser support

A key constraint when working with SVG and backdrop-filter is browser support and GPU behavior.

Chromium-based browsers (Chrome, Edge, Brave, and others) currently support using SVG filters as inputs for backdrop-filter .

. Safari and Firefox do not support this combination yet. They rely heavily on GPU acceleration for backdrop-filter and restrict it to built-in CSS filter functions to avoid instability and excessive GPU usage.

Implications include:

Heavy use of SVG backdrop-filter can be expensive, especially on low-power devices. Each filter instance reserves GPU and compositing resources.

can be expensive, especially on low-power devices. Each filter instance reserves GPU and compositing resources. Applying complex SVG filters to large or many elements can lead to frame drops or visible jank on scroll.

For production interfaces, you typically want to restrict Liquid Glass to a small number of floating UI elements such as toolbars, modals, navigation bars, and primary CTAs rather than the entire layout.

From a progressive enhancement perspective, it is useful to:

Feature-detect support for the specific combination you rely on

Provide a fallback style such as a static gradient, simple blur, or solid background for unsupported browsers

Accessibility considerations

Liquid Glass can be visually appealing but also risky if misused. To keep it accessible:

Use it sparingly. Apply Liquid Glass to a small set of floating, high-value elements such as toolbars, navigation bars, or key CTAs. Avoid covering dense content regions or long forms.

Apply Liquid Glass to a small set of floating, high-value elements such as toolbars, navigation bars, or key CTAs. Avoid covering dense content regions or long forms. Prioritize legibility over aesthetics. Ensure text contrast remains high. A darker or more uniform base behind the glass often improves readability more than increasing blur.

Ensure text contrast remains high. A darker or more uniform base behind the glass often improves readability more than increasing blur. Avoid over-diversifying shapes and sizes. Each unique size ideally needs its own displacement and specular maps. Reusing a single map for many differently sized elements can create visual artifacts and makes maintenance harder.

Each unique size ideally needs its own displacement and specular maps. Reusing a single map for many differently sized elements can create visual artifacts and makes maintenance harder. Be careful with dynamic sizing. Liquid Glass filters typically assume fixed dimensions such as BTN_WIDTH and BTN_HEIGHT . Applying the same map to elements whose size changes constantly is difficult to manage and may break the visual illusion.

Liquid Glass filters typically assume fixed dimensions such as and . Applying the same map to elements whose size changes constantly is difficult to manage and may break the visual illusion. Account for browser diversity. If a significant portion of your audience is on Safari or Firefox, treat Liquid Glass as an enhancement rather than a core part of the UI.

If a significant portion of your audience is on Safari or Firefox, treat Liquid Glass as an enhancement rather than a core part of the UI. Preserve semantics for assistive technologies. Screen readers do not interpret visuals, so ensure all interactive elements still expose proper semantics and ARIA attributes. A button with heavy visual decoration must still be a semantic <button> with appropriate labeling and roles.

Conclusion

In this guide, we decomposed Apple’s Liquid Glass UI into a set of composable web primitives:

SVG filters such as feGaussianBlur , feDisplacementMap , feImage , feColorMatrix , feComposite , and feBlend

, , , , , and Tailwind CSS theme tokens and layered layout

Figma-authored displacement and specular maps

We used these building blocks to implement a reusable Liquid Glass button in React, complete with refraction and reflection, and discussed how to animate it and integrate it responsibly into a production interface.

Liquid Glass is visually striking, but it comes with performance and accessibility costs. Restrict it to high-impact, limited surface areas, and always preserve readable content and semantic structure beneath the effect.

From here, you can: