How to create Liquid Glass effects with CSS and SVG

Apple’s Liquid Glass UI for iOS 26 is getting a lot of attention. Beyond the visual hype, it is also raising questions about accessibility and usability. Developers, however, are already trying to recreate the effect for the web and mobile interfaces.
On iOS, Liquid Glass is backed by a rendering engine designed to generate high-fidelity, physics-like glass patterns efficiently. Web browsers do not expose this kind of native abstraction, but we do have SVG filters, which are powerful enough to approximate the same effect.
In this tutorial, we will:
You should be comfortable with React, CSS, and basic SVG. Some familiarity with Figma will help when constructing the displacement and specular maps.
The Replay is a weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.
Delivered once a week, it's your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.
Liquid Glass is a modern UI pattern introduced in iOS 26 that extends Glassmorphism with more physically plausible optical effects. At a high level, you can think of it as “glassmorphism plus refraction and reflection”:
In Apple’s examples, widgets and buttons appear to bend and distort the background along their edges, similar to how real glass or fluid materials behave:
The primary visual cue is how the content behind a component appears subtly warped near its curved edges, as if light were passing through a material with a different index of refraction.
To recreate this effect in the browser, we lean on SVG filter primitives, layered composition, and some careful asset design.
Liquid Glass builds on two physical ideas:
Refraction describes how light bends when passing through a medium such as glass, water, or acrylic. When you look at objects through a glass of water, the background appears shifted or distorted. That is the effect we want on the edges of our components.
In SVG, we can simulate refraction by:
feDisplacementMap to warp the background through that map
Reflection is the light that bounces off the surface of the material and reaches your eye. For glossy materials, this shows up as specular highlights along the edges or where light hits at a grazing angle.
In SVG, we can approximate this by:
Together, refraction and reflection give the element a more realistic liquid glass appearance.
We will implement Liquid Glass for a CTA button using:
@theme usage) for layout and styling
The basic structure is:
backdrop-filter
<svg> with
<defs> that defines the filter pipeline
We will first scaffold the button and theme tokens, then wire in the filters.
We start by declaring some CSS custom properties using Tailwind’s
@theme directive:
@theme { --btn-radius: 60px; --btn-content-bg: hsl(0 100% 100% / 15%); --btn-filters: blur(4px) brightness(150%); }
These variables control:
--btn-radius: Corner radius for the button
--btn-content-bg: Semi-opaque background for the content layer
--btn-filters: Initial backdrop filter configuration
We will later replace the generic blur defined in
--btn-filters with our Liquid Glass SVG filter.
Next, we define our component props and structure. We want:
children prop for the button label
// Type definition for component props type LiquidGlassBtnProps = React.ButtonHTMLAttributes<HTMLButtonElement> & { children: React.ReactNode; ref?: React.Ref<HTMLButtonElement>; }; const BTN_WIDTH = 300; const BTN_HEIGHT = 56; // The liquid glass button component export default function LiquidGlassBtn({ children, ref, ...props }: LiquidGlassBtnProps) { return ( <button ref={ref} className="relative overflow-hidden shadow-lg w-full rounded-[--btn-radius]" style={{ maxWidth: `${BTN_WIDTH}px`, minHeight: `${BTN_HEIGHT}px`, }} {...props} > {/* Filter layer */} <div className="absolute inset-0 backdrop-filter-[--btn-filters]" /> {/* Content layer */} <div className="absolute inset-0 inline-flex items-center justify-center font-bold text-white bg-[--btn-content-bg]"> {children} </div> </button> ); }
This component:
BTN_WIDTH and
BTN_HEIGHT
Piecing the structuring and styling together, you should get a button that looks like the following:
See the Pen
Liquid Glass Button Structure by Rahul (@rahuldotdev)
on CodePen.
The CodePen also adds drag-and-drop behavior to demonstrate how the button adapts to different backgrounds. That behavior is optional and independent of the core component.
SVG filters are defined in an
<svg> element inside a
<defs> block:
<svg> <defs> <filter id="..."> <!-- Filter primitives --> </filter> </defs> </svg>
Each
<filter>:
id used later with CSS
filter or
backdrop-filter
feGaussianBlur,
feColorMatrix,
feDisplacementMap,
feImage,
feBlend, and
feComposite
in,
in2, and
result attributes, forming a small image processing pipeline
For example:
<svg> <defs> <filter id="blurred-and-saturated"> <!-- Gaussian blur --> <feGaussianBlur in="SourceGraphic" stdDeviation="6" result="blurred" /> <!-- Increase saturation --> <feColorMatrix in="blurred" type="saturate" values="5.4" result="saturated" /> </filter> </defs> </svg>
We will use the same pattern for Liquid Glass, combining:
The core of the refraction effect is
feDisplacementMap. It warps pixels based on color channel values from a secondary image.
Key parameters:
in: Main source, often
SourceGraphic or a blurred variant
in2: Displacement map image
scale: Intensity of distortion
xChannelSelector: Which channel (R, G, B, A) to use for horizontal displacement
yChannelSelector: Which channel to use for vertical displacement
Color channels are interpreted in the range
[0, 255]:
128 is neutral (no displacement)
128 shift pixels in a positive direction (right or down)
128 shift pixels in a negative direction (left or up)
To construct a usable displacement map:
BTN_WIDTH × BTN_HEIGHT).
Gradient bg and wrap it in a group called
Distortion.
Export the entire
Distortion group as a PNG. This asset becomes the displacement map, with a transparent background and a color gradient that encodes how pixels will warp:
If you are feeling lost, you can follow this Figma file, which contains all the graphical elements used in this effect.
We now embed our SVG filter alongside the button component. We will:
feImage
feDisplacementMap using the blurred source and the map
function LiquidGlassBtn({ children, ref, ...props }: LiquidGlassBtnProps) { return ( <> <button ref={ref} className="relative overflow-hidden shadow-lg w-full rounded-[--btn-radius]" style={{ maxWidth: `${BTN_WIDTH}px`, minHeight: `${BTN_HEIGHT}px`, }} {...props} > {/* Filter layer */} <div className="absolute inset-0 backdrop-filter-[--btn-filters]" /> {/* Content layer */} <div className="absolute inset-0 inline-flex items-center justify-center font-bold text-white bg-[--btn-content-bg]"> {children} </div> </button> {/* Hidden SVG defining the liquid glass filter */} <svg style={{ display: "none" }}> <defs> <filter id="liquid-glass-button"> {/* Slight blur of the source */} <feGaussianBlur in="SourceGraphic" stdDeviation="1" result="blurred_source" /> {/* Displacement map image */} <feImage href="/path/to/displacement-map.png" x="0" y="0" width={BTN_WIDTH} height={BTN_HEIGHT} result="displacement_map" /> {/* Apply displacement */} <feDisplacementMap in="blurred_source" in2="displacement_map" scale="55" xChannelSelector="R" yChannelSelector="G" result="displaced" /> </filter> </defs> </svg> </> ); }
To apply this SVG filter as a backdrop filter, update your Tailwind theme:
@theme { /* Other settings... */ --liquid-glass-filters: url(#liquid-glass-button) brightness(150%); }
Then adjust the filter layer to use the new token:
<div className="absolute inset-0 backdrop-filter-[--liquid-glass-filters]" />
At this point, the button should start taking on a Liquid Glass character, especially when moved over complex backgrounds. You can see the refraction effect in action here:
See the Pen
Liquid Glass Refraction by Rahul (@c99rahul)
on CodePen.
Refraction alone gives us edge distortion, but Liquid Glass is also defined by its reflective rim lighting.
To approximate this:
Export this as a PNG named something like
specular.png. This image will be used as a mask that only affects the edges.
We extend the filter pipeline to include:
feImage)
function LiquidGlassBtn({ children, ref, ...props }: LiquidGlassBtnProps) { return ( <> <button ref={ref} className="relative overflow-hidden shadow-lg w-full rounded-[--btn-radius]" style={{ maxWidth: `${BTN_WIDTH}px`, minHeight: `${BTN_HEIGHT}px`, }} {...props} > {/* Filter layer */} <div className="absolute inset-0 backdrop-filter-[--liquid-glass-filters]" /> {/* Content layer */} <div className="absolute inset-0 inline-flex items-center justify-center font-bold text-white bg-[--btn-content-bg]"> {children} </div> </button> <svg style={{ display: "none" }}> <defs> <filter id="liquid-glass-button"> {/* Base blur */} <feGaussianBlur in="SourceGraphic" stdDeviation="1" result="blurred_source" /> {/* Displacement map */} <feImage href="/path/to/displacement-map.png" x="0" y="0" width={BTN_WIDTH} height={BTN_HEIGHT} result="displacement_map" /> {/* Refraction */} <feDisplacementMap in="blurred_source" in2="displacement_map" scale="55" xChannelSelector="R" yChannelSelector="G" result="displaced" /> {/* Saturate the displaced layer */} <feColorMatrix in="displaced" type="saturate" values="50" result="displaced_saturated" /> {/* Specular rim image */} <feImage href="/path/to/specular.png" x="0" y="0" width={BTN_WIDTH} height={BTN_HEIGHT} result="specular_layer" /> {/* Soften the rim */} <feGaussianBlur in="specular_layer" stdDeviation="1" result="specular_layer_blurred" /> {/* Mask saturated content by the blurred specular rim */} <feComposite in="displaced_saturated" in2="specular_layer_blurred" operator="in" result="specular_saturated" /> {/* Final blend of refraction and reflection */} <feBlend in="specular_saturated" in2="displaced" mode="normal" /> </filter> </defs> </svg> </> ); }
Summary of what is happening:
feImage and
feDisplacementMap create the warped background (refraction)
feColorMatrix increases saturation for a stronger visual impact
feImage provides the specular edge shape
feGaussianBlur softens the rim so it looks like glow rather than a hard line
feComposite uses the rim as a mask on the saturated layer
feBlend merges the specular layer with the displaced base
The result is a button that appears to be a piece of curved, glossy glass sitting on top of the page. You can see the full refraction plus reflection effect here:
See the Pen
Liquid Glass Refraction + Reflection by Rahul (@c99rahul)
on CodePen.
A static Liquid Glass button looks interesting, but state changes matter for usability. You can express hover, focus, and active states by slightly adjusting:
scale in
feDisplacementMap for more or less distortion
stdDeviation
There are two common approaches:
<animate> inside filter primitives
Because the filter graph is already fairly complex, many teams prefer using GSAP or similar libraries to keep timing and easing logic in one place while only mutating a handful of parameters, such as
scale or a CSS custom property.
An implementation of animated Liquid Glass states with GSAP is shown in the following demo:
See the Pen
Animated Liquid Glass with GSAP by Rahul (@rahuldotdev)
on CodePen.
If you just need the aesthetic and do not care about customizing the underlying maps, you can reach for a library such as rdev’s Liquid Glass for React, which wraps similar ideas in a higher-level API for buttons and card components.
Tradeoffs include the following:
This tutorial focuses on the lower-level approach so you can tune the visuals to your brand and layout.
A key constraint when working with SVG and
backdrop-filter is browser support and GPU behavior.
backdrop-filter.
backdrop-filter and restrict it to built-in CSS filter functions to avoid instability and excessive GPU usage.
Implications include:
backdrop-filter can be expensive, especially on low-power devices. Each filter instance reserves GPU and compositing resources.
From a progressive enhancement perspective, it is useful to:
Liquid Glass can be visually appealing but also risky if misused. To keep it accessible:
BTN_WIDTH and
BTN_HEIGHT. Applying the same map to elements whose size changes constantly is difficult to manage and may break the visual illusion.
<button> with appropriate labeling and roles.
In this guide, we decomposed Apple’s Liquid Glass UI into a set of composable web primitives:
feGaussianBlur,
feDisplacementMap,
feImage,
feColorMatrix,
feComposite, and
feBlend
We used these building blocks to implement a reusable Liquid Glass button in React, complete with refraction and reflection, and discussed how to animate it and integrate it responsibly into a production interface.
Liquid Glass is visually striking, but it comes with performance and accessibility costs. Restrict it to high-impact, limited surface areas, and always preserve readable content and semantic structure beneath the effect.
From here, you can:
tRPC solved type safety for full-stack TypeScript teams. oRPC borrowed the best parts and added interoperability. This article breaks down how both frameworks work and where each one fits best.
Check out Google’s latest AI releases, Gemini and the Antigravity AI IDE. Understand what’s new, how they work, and how they can reshape your development workflow.
Learn about Bun 1.3, which marks a shift from fast runtime to full JS toolchain—and see the impact of Anthropic’s acquisition of Bun.
Stop defaulting to JavaScript. Modern CSS handles virtualization, responsive layouts, and scroll animations better than ever – with far less code.
Would you be interested in joining LogRocket's developer community?
Join LogRocket’s Content Advisory Board. You’ll help inform the type of content we create and get access to exclusive meetups, social accreditation, and swag.Sign up now