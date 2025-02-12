A guide to modern frontend architecture patterns

Frontend architecture patterns are reusable guidelines that structure any one software product’s implementation on… you guessed it, the frontend. Modern software development teams use a variety of frontend architecture patterns (monolithic, modular, and component-based, just to name a few). The choice of which pattern to use depends on project complexity, scalability, maintainability, product delivery concerns, and development preferences.
Your frontend architecture is the foundation of the frontend codebase you’ll maintain during the product’s lifetime, so choosing the optimal frontend architecture is a must.
In this article, we’ll discuss all popular frontend architecture patterns, their strengths, weaknesses, and usage examples. Use this article as a guide to select the optimal frontend architecture for your next sustainable software product!
We can theoretically build any software product using any available frontend architecture pattern. That’s because an architecture pattern offers a general, reusable way to structure a UI implementation — not a strict, specific development ruleset.
However, it should be noted during practical frontend development, that not all architectural patterns offer the same developer productivity. These patterns help us achieve development goals by satisfying business requirements.
So, we should always select the optimal architecture based on project complexity, scalability, maintainability, product delivery concerns (cost and time), and developer preferences.
Choosing the optimal frontend architecture will:
In this article, we’ll discuss the following popular, modern architecture patterns that you can use to build web, mobile, or desktop software products:
Let’s explore each architecture:
Monolithic architecture hosts the entire app frontend’s interfaces, resources, and dependency module sources in just one project codebase. Monolithic app codebases typically use MVC (model-view-controller) alongside components, widgets, layout fragments, and other UI code decomposition strategies to organize code. The point being — all UI source files are stored within the monolithic code repository.
Monolithic frontend architecture suits simpler software frontends maintained by small to medium-sized software development teams. This pattern works best in scenarios where developers prioritize faster initial project delivery over scalability and future codebase growth prevention.
For example, a small software team might choose the monolithic frontend pattern to build the frontend of a medium-sized enterprise app.
Most open source SPAs (single-page applications), multi-page web apps, and other frontend projects hosted on a single GitHub code repository typically use monolithic architecture with component-based, MVC, or traditional page-based codebase arrangement. For example, this to–do app source code uses a monolithic frontend with the MVC pattern:
Modular architecture decomposes the codebase into separate, maintainable, and installable modules. Developers split the primary app code into sub-modules based on functionality, so they can develop, test, and deploy them as isolated entities without creating collaborative development conflicts.
The modular pattern turns a single monolithic code repository into separately maintained code repositories, but the resulting software UI is still considered a monolith. This is because modules get integrated to construct the final app.
The modular pattern is a strategy to improve the maintainability and collaboration factors of large monolithic codebases without going through expensive rewrites. Developers who can invest the initial development time for future collaboration and maintainability benefits choose the modular architecture.
For example, a medium-sized software team might choose modular architecture for a medium-scale ecommerce app to create and maintain shopping, checkout, product management, and financial modules.
Web developers use Lerna-like monorepo management tools to implement productive modular frontends. This sample Lerna project guides how to implement the modular architecture pattern for a simple web app.
The component-based architecture recommends using reusable components to construct the software product interface. Components host a template, UI logic, and styles and developers usually divide large UIs into components based on functionality and relevance. A component-based app renders a screen by constructing a component tree and passes messages between components to implement interactivity. The component-based architecture is the fundamental concept in popular frontend libraries like React, Vue, Angular, and Svelte.
The component-based architecture is the foundation of popular frontend libraries, so developers must adhere to it to develop software UIs per those libraries. Developers who strive for code reusability, render-tree-like code structure, and component-based unit tests choose the component-based architecture.
For example, a mobile app developer might use component-based architecture with the React Native framework to build a social media app.
Every modern frontend library recommends that developers build apps using component-based architecture. Browse any React, Angular, Vue, and Svelte apps to check the component-based architecture pattern. For example, this simple React Native chat app source uses the component-based architecture:
The microfrontend architecture motivates developers to divide the app frontend into isolated, maintainable frontend projects, known as microfrontends. Developers can create microfrontends with UI segments, components, modules, or even entire app frontends based on the complexity of the product and development preferences.
A software system that follows the microfrontend pattern has two types of separate projects:
Microfrontend architecture provides solutions for maintainability, scalability, and deployment issues for complex and large-scale monolithic frontend projects. Microfrontend architecture also brings impressive code reusability benefits when it comes to separate app frontend instances.
Microfrontend architecture is the recommended approach for complex projects maintained by large development teams. In a real-life application, a company might build a complete ERP (enterprise resource planning) app by creating microfrontends for different ERP submodules.
The open source community doesn’t have many fully-featured, complete, and up-to-date microfrontend projects available to see, seeing as the microfrontend architecture is often used in closed-source, large enterprise systems, but you can browse this GitHub repository to see a simple microfrontend app built with React:
Meta (formerly Facebook) introduced the Flux architecture for developing client-side web applications. The Flux architecture pattern introduces a better solution for application state and data flow in complex component-based apps. Flux simplifies the decentralized, bidirectional, complex nature of the application state and data flow by creating centralized state stores and introducing a unidirectional data flow. Flux introduces three fundamental elements for constructing the app frontend:
Redux-like state management libraries use a simplified version of the Flux architecture. Redux uses Flux without multiple stores and uses the reducers concept within the store element.
Flux offers a different concept for handling application state and controlling data flow by competing with existing MVC-like patterns. Though Flux adds another abstraction layer for your app logic and introduces more boilerplate code, it impressively reduces state handling and data flow complexity in component-based apps. All in all, the Flux architecture is suitable for medium-sized or large component-based apps with complex, frequently updated states.
Developers might use Flux (via Redux or similar libraries) to develop a component-based frontend for a fully-featured live chat app or social media app.
The examples directory in the official Flux architecture documentation repository contains multiple examples of Flux in action. On the other hand, the Meta team recommends using Redux-like libraries that use a simplified implementation of the Flux architecture. See this sample to-do app source to understand the Flux architecture from Redux API usage:
The frontend architecture patterns we’ve discussed so far recommend a specific way to structure the app codebase to meet developer requirements and satisfy the organization’s goals. These patterns will affect codebase structure and arrangement, but they don’t restrict you from using other architecture.
Most developers use hybrid or mixed architecture patterns, adhering to multiple architecture patterns. Here are some examples:
Following strictly only a single frontend architecture pattern isn’t mandatory, so consider using multiple architectures based on your development preferences and organizational goals.
The following table summarizes key points and shows when to consider using each frontend architecture pattern:
|Comparison factor
|Monolithic
|Modular
|Component-based
|Microfrontend
|Flux
|Key development approach
|Hosts every frontend source file within a single repository
|Separates fronted source code into modules
|Divides the frontend code into reusable components
|Divides the frontend code into isolated apps or fully-featured components and loads them on-demand
|Separates frontend source code into views, dispatchers, and stores
|Usage in simple projects
|Recommended
|Not recommended (Increases complexity)
|Recommended
|Not recommended (Increases complexity)
|Not recommended (Increases complexity)
|Usage in medium projects
|Partially recommended (Maintainable, but increases complexity)
|Recommended
|Recommended
|Partially recommended (Maintainable, but increases complexity)
|Recommended if developers prefer to use
|Usage in large projects
|Not recommended (increases complexity)
|Partially recommended (Maintainable, but increases complexity)
|Recommended
|Recommended
|Recommended if developers prefer to use
|Beginner-friendly?
|Yes
|Perhaps
|Yes
|No
|No
|Initial product releases and demos
|Fast since the architecture is simple
|Fast but not so fast compared to monolithic due to initial setup
|Fast since the architecture is simple
|Slow due to complicated initial setup
|Fast but not so fast compared to pure component-based architecture due to initial boilerplate code and setup
In this article, we’ve explored popular frontend architecture patterns by discussing key points, strengths, weaknesses, usage scenarios, and example projects. We also went through a table that helps you choose the optimal architecture based on various development and organizational factors.
The architecture we decide to use will establish a foundation for your entire frontend source code. So, we should always select the optimal architecture to prevent expensive rewrites and refactorings in the future. There is no strict rule telling you to follow just one architecture pattern — you can adhere to multiple patterns and structure your frontend codebase based on your preferences and business requirements.
Monolithic, modular, component-based, microfrontend, and Flux are the popular frontend architecture patterns that most software development teams use. Keep in mind that there’s still room for you to innovate your own architecture pattern by examining your frontend development requirements, just like how Meta developers came up with Flux.
