Exploring advanced compiler options in TypeScript

tsconfig.json file specifies compilation options used by the TypeScript compiler, which applies checks to our code and determines whether any of these checks fail. These options include which version of JavaScript that our TypeScript code will be compiled to, what the output directory should be, and whether or not to allow JavaScript source files within the project directory.
In this article, we will take an in-depth look at some advanced compiler options and a few other options that help us find potential problems in our TypeScript codebase. A deep understanding of these compiler options and what causes code to fail the strict checking rules will help us avoid common mistakes when building TypeScript applications.
Specifically, this article will cover the following options:
- Nested
tsconfig.jsonfiles
strictPropertyInitialization
noImplicitThis
noImplicitReturns
strictNullChecks
Nested
tsconfig.json files
The TypeScript compiler can reference a
tsconfig.json file in another directory when compiling code in the current directory.
This feature is handy if we would like to reference a compiler option when running
tsc within a specific directory. The
tsconfig.json file uses the
"references" option for this purpose.
As an example of this nested configuration, consider the following source tree:
├── dist └── src ├── tsconfig.json ├── backend │ ├── index.ts │ └── tsconfig.json └── frontend ├── index.ts └── tsconfig.json
Here, we have a
tsconfig.json file in the project’s
src directory, as well as two subdirectories named
frontend and
backend. Both subdirectories contain a
tsconfig.json file and a TypeScript file named
index.ts.
The
tsconfig.json file in the project’s
src directory is as follows:
{ "compilerOptions": { "target": "es5", "module": "commonjs", "rootDir": ".", "outDir": "../dist/", }, "files": [], "references": [ { "path": "./backend" }, { "path": "./frontend" } ] }
Here, we have specified the
outDir property to generate all JavaScript output into the
dist directory, followed by configuring reference paths for both subdirectories.
The whole project can be compiled with the following command:
tsc --build src
Let’s take a look at the
tsconfig.json file in the
backend directory, as follows:
{ "compilerOptions": { "rootDir": ".", "outDir": "../../dist/backend", } }
Here, we have specified the
outDir property to generate all JavaScript output into the
dist directory.
This means that the TypeScript compiler will output all the JavaScript files in this directory to the
dist directory, which is two directory levels up.
The
frontend subdirectory can be built independently using the following command:
tsc --build src/frontend
Let’s take a look at the
tsconfig.json file in the
backend directory:
{ "compilerOptions": { "rootDir": ".", "outDir": "../../dist/frontend", }, "references": [ { "path": "../backend" } "composite": true ] }
Similarly, we have specified the
outDir property to generate all JavaScript output in this directory to the
dist directory, which is two directory levels up, followed by configuring the reference path for the
backend subdirectory.
Take note of this info from the TypeScript docs: “The referenced projects must have the new
composite setting enabled. This setting is needed to ensure TypeScript can quickly determine where to find the outputs of the referenced project.”
Additionally, the
backend subdirectory can be built independently using the following command:
tsc --build src/backend
strictPropertyInitialization
When enabled, the
strictPropertyInitialization compiler option ensures that all properties within a class are initialized correctly.
Let’s consider the following class definition:
class NoInitProperties { a: number; b: string; }
Here, we have a class named
NoInitProperties, which has two properties, named
a of type
number and
b of type
string. The above code will generate the following errors:
error TS2564: Property 'a' has no initializer and is not definitely assigned in the constructor error TS2564: Property 'b' has no initializer and is not definitely assigned in the constructor
These errors are being generated because both
a and
b properties of the class have not been initialized.
Solving
strictPropertyInitialization issues
There are four ways that we can fix this code.
The first method is commonly used for fixing these errors and it uses a constructor:
class NoInitProperties { a: number; b: string; constructor(b: string) { this.a = 5; this.b = b; } }
Here, we have defined a
constructor function with parameter
b of type
string. Within the
constructor, we’ve assigned the value of the
b parameter to the internal
b property. Also, we’ve assigned the string value
"letter" to the property named
a. With this constructor in place,
the error will be fixed because both properties are now properly initialized.
The second method is to use a type union:
class NoInitProperties { a: number | undefined; b: string | undefined; }
Here, the union type is used to add the
undefined type to both the
a and
b properties. With this, the compiler knows that we are aware that these properties could be undefined, which will allow us to handle the consequences ourselves.
The third method that we can use to fix these errors is to use the definite assignment assertion operator:
class NoInitProperties { a!: number; b!: string; }
The
! operator added after each property tells the compiler that we are aware that these properties have not been initialized.
The fourth method to fix these errors is to assign a value to each of these properties:
class NoInitProperties { a: number = 5; b: string = "letter"; }
Here, we have assigned the numeric value of
5 to the a property and the string value of
"letter" to the
b property.
noImplicitThis
The
noImplicitThis compiler option will ensure that the
this keyword is accessed correctly or else the compiler will throw an error indicating incorrect access to
this.
Let’s consider the following code:
class NoImplicitThisClass { name: string = "Tom"; logToConsole() { let callback = function () { console.log(`this.name : ${this.name}`); } setTimeout(callback, 1000); } }
Here, we have a class named
noImplicitThisClass that has a
name property initialized with a string value of
Tom.
Also, the class defines a function named
logToConsole that, when called, triggers the function
callback after two seconds. This class is used as follows:
let instanceOfClass = new NoImplicitThisClass(); instanceOfClass.logToConsole();
Here, we’ve created a variable named
instanceOfClass to hold an instance of the
NoImplicitThisClass, and calling the
logToConsole function will output the following:
this.name : undefined
Here is what happened: the
this property does not reference the
NoImplicitThisClass class. This is due to the scoping of the
this property within JavaScript. In JavaScript, the
this scope in methods is not bound to any reference by default.
If the
noImplicitThis compiler option is turned on, the compiler will generate the following error:
error TS2683: 'this' implicitly has type 'any' because it does not have a type annotation
Here, the compiler notifies us that our reference to
this.name within the callback function is not referencing the
this property of the
NoImplicitThisClass class.
Solving
noImplicitThis issues
This error can be resolved by passing the
this property into the
callback function as follows:
let callback = function (_this) { console.log(`this.name : ${_this.name}`); } setTimeout(callback, 2000, this);
Here, we have added a parameter named
_this to the callback function and then passed the value of this into the
setTimeout call.
Another common way to resolve this error is to use an arrow function. This is very common in React:
let callback = () => { console.log(`this.name : ${this.name}`); } setTimeout(callback, 2000)
Here, we have replaced the function keyword with the arrow function syntax.
Both solutions will have the following result:
this.name : Tom
I use the arrow function frequently to handle
this issues in my React projects, and I’d recommend using the arrow function since it’s a lot cleaner.
noImplicitReturns
The
noImplicitReturns compiler option will ensure that every function declared with a return value must return the value as defined in the function.
Let’s consider the following code:
function fetchUsernameById(id: number): string { if (id === 2) return "Sam"; } console.log(`fetchUsernameById(4) : ${fetchUsernameById(4)}`)
Here,
fetchUsernameById has a parameter
id of type number and returns a string value. The function checks if the value passed in as an argument is equal to
2. If it is, it returns the string value
Sam. However, if the value of the argument is not equal to
2, nothing is returned.
This will be the output of running this code:
fetchUsernameById(4) : undefined
Here, we can see that the
fetchUsernameById function returns
undefined for any value of the argument that is not equal to
2.
If the
noImplicitReturns compiler option set to
true, the compiler will generate an error:
error TS7030: Not all code paths return a value.
Solving
noImplicitReturns issues
This error can be resolved by returning a string value for ids that are not equal to
2:
function fetchUsernameById(id: number): string { if (id === 2) return "Sam"; return "No user with such id" }
Here, we have added a return statement at the end of the function that will return the string “No user with such id” whenever the function is called with an argument of a value not equal to
2.
strictNullChecks
The
strictNullChecks compiler option is used to find instances in our code where the value of a variable could be
null or
undefined at the time of usage.
Let’s consider the following code:
let a: number; let b = a;
The above code will generate the following error:
error TS2454: Variable 'a' is used before being assigned
This error tells us that the value of the variable
a is used when it has not yet been assigned a value.
Technically, the value of
a could be
undefined.
Solving
strictNullChecks issues
This error can be resolved by ensuring that the variable
a is assigned a value before being used:
let a: number = 4; let b = a;
Here, we have simply assigned the value of
4 to the variable named
a, and this will resolve the error.
Another way to fix this error is using the union type to inform the compiler that we are aware that the variable may be unassigned at the time of usage, and we will handle the consequences ourselves:
let a: number | undefined; let b = a;
Conclusion
In this article, we took a look at the various advanced compiler options available for configuring our TypeScript compiler. We also have seen the error messages associated with each compiler option and how to resolve them.
Check out Typescript official documentation for more compiler options.