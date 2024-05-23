Bulma Css Adoption Guide: Overview, Examples, And Alternatives

Bulma CSS is a popular, open source CSS framework with a sleek, modern design and user-friendly components. It simplifies frontend development by providing a set of pre-designed, responsive, and customizable UI elements that can be easily integrated into any web project.

With its growing popularity and active community support, Bulma CSS has become a relevant player in the frontend landscape today. It offers developers a powerful tool to streamline workflows and create beautiful, functional web applications.

What is Bulma?

Bulma CSS was created in 2016 by Jeremy Thomas. With over 48,000 stars on GitHub and over 250,000 estimated weekly downloads, it has gained immense popularity among developers.

The framework was developed to tackle the typical problems that developers encounter when building frontend applications. For example, building responsive designs from scratch can be tedious and time-consuming. With Bulma, developers can easily create designs that work seamlessly across different devices.

Another problem Bulma addresses is the need for a modern and clean design. The framework provides an extensive library of components that websites commonly use, such as buttons, forms, cards, menus, and more. These components are designed to be simple, readable, and customizable.

Since its release, Bulma has undergone significant changes and improvements. It is a CSS-only framework, which makes it lightweight and fast to load. The framework is based on Flexbox, a CSS layout module that enables developers to create flexible and responsive layouts.

It is also built with web standards and best practices, making it a reliable and robust choice for building frontend applications. Its modular architecture allows components to be added easily without relying on complex dependencies or extra code.

Why use Bulma?

Bulma is a powerful and versatile CSS framework that can help you easily create beautiful, responsive, and modern websites. Here are some reasons why you might want to use Bulma for your next project:

Performance : Bulma is a lightweight CSS framework that has a minimal impact on your website’s performance. It is built with CSS only and does not require JavaScript, which means that it can load faster and improve your site’s overall performance

: Bulma is a lightweight CSS framework that has a minimal impact on your website’s performance. It is built with CSS only and does not require JavaScript, which means that it can load faster and improve your site’s overall performance Easy to learn and use : Bulma is designed to be easy to use and has an excellent developer experience (DX). Its simple and intuitive syntax makes it easy to understand. With Bulma, you can quickly build responsive and mobile-first websites without needing extra libraries or tools

: Bulma is designed to be easy to use and has an excellent developer experience (DX). Its simple and intuitive syntax makes it easy to understand. With Bulma, you can quickly build responsive and mobile-first websites without needing extra libraries or tools Bundle size : Bulma’s small and optimized bundle size makes it an excellent choice for projects concerned with performance and speed. It is designed to be modular, which means that you can only include the parts of the framework that you need

: Bulma’s small and optimized bundle size makes it an excellent choice for projects concerned with performance and speed. It is designed to be modular, which means that you can only include the parts of the framework that you need Community and ecosystem : Bulma has a strong and supportive community that constantly contributes to its development and improvement. It also has a wide range of plugins, extensions, and integrations that can help you extend its functionality and capabilities even further

: Bulma has a strong and supportive community that constantly contributes to its development and improvement. It also has a wide range of plugins, extensions, and integrations that can help you extend its functionality and capabilities even further Learning curve : Bulma has a shallow learning curve, which means that you can quickly get started with it even if you are a beginner. It has comprehensive documentation and a large community that can help you with any questions or issues that you might encounter

: Bulma has a shallow learning curve, which means that you can quickly get started with it even if you are a beginner. It has comprehensive documentation and a large community that can help you with any questions or issues that you might encounter Documentation : Bulma has excellent documentation. It provides detailed examples and explanations for each component and feature, which is a great resource for people using it for the first time (and beyond that too)

: Bulma has excellent documentation. It provides detailed examples and explanations for each component and feature, which is a great resource for people using it for the first time (and beyond that too) Integrations: Bulma can be easily integrated with other frameworks and libraries, making it a versatile choice for any project. It works seamlessly with popular frontend frameworks like React, Vue, and Angular, and can be used with popular CSS preprocessors like Sass and Less

When not to use Bulma

While Bulma is an excellent choice for many projects, there are some cases when you might want to avoid using it. Here are some cons to consider:

Bulma might not be the best choice if you are working on a project requiring a lot of JavaScript functionality since it is primarily a CSS framework

Bulma might not be the best choice for you if you need a highly customized design that requires a lot of custom CSS

If you are working on a project that requires a lot of legacy browser support, Bulma might not be the best choice since it relies on modern CSS features

However, if these downsides don’t apply to your project and you’re interested in taking advantage of this framework’s many benefits, let’s next take a look at how to get started with Bulma.

Getting started with Bulma

Getting started with Bulma is a simple process. You have two options: use the pre-compiled .css file or install the .sass file and customize it according to your requirements.

If you want to go with the first option, you can utilize the CDN link in your HTML or CSS file, or download the zip file from GitHub:

Otherwise, you can install the .sass files via npm to use them:

npm install bulma // or yarn add bulma

Bulma also provides a right-to-left (RTL) version for developers who want to create websites and applications in languages read from right to left, such as Arabic and Hebrew. You can access it using the CDN link in your HTML or CSS file:

The .css file is a single CSS file, while the .scss files break the CSS down into multiple files, allowing you to import only the ones you need. Here is a basic example of how to use it:

//html file <section class="section"> <div class="container"> <h1 class="title"> Hello World </h1> <p class="subtitle"> My first website with <strong>Bulma</strong>! </p> </div> </section> //css file @import "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/[email protected]/css/bulma.min.css";

You can see the CodePen preview below as well:

See the Pen How to use Bulma CSS by Timonwa Akintokun (@timonwa)

on CodePen.

Key Bulma features to know

Below are some key features of Bulma that you should know.

Responsive design

Bulma prioritizes mobile devices and has been designed to be fully responsive. This makes it ideal for building mobile-friendly websites and web applications. It provides four breakpoints, which you can use to define five different screen sizes:

Mobile : up to 768px

: up to 768px Tablet : from 769px

: from 769px Desktop : from 1024px

: from 1024px Widescreen : from 1216px

: from 1216px Full HD: from 1408px

Readable class names and modifiers

Bulma follows a consistent naming convention for class names, such as button , box , content , input , and so on. This makes it easier for developers to identify and use these elements in their code.

It’s also easy to create variants of Bulma elements using modifiers. For example, suppose you wanted to make a primary or outlined button. In that case, you could add the is-primary or is-outlined modifier. If you’re going to make an input rounded, you can add the is-rounded modifier:

<button class="button is-primary is-outlined">Primary Button</button> <input class="input is-rounded" type="text" placeholder="Rounded Input">

The code above would yield the following:

Grid system

Bulma provides a powerful grid system that makes it easy to create complex layouts. The grid system consists of 12 columns that can be combined in different ways to create different layouts. Each column will also have equal width by default. Here’s an example usage of Bulma’s grid system:

<div class="columns"> <div class="column">Column 1</div> <div class="column">Column 2</div> <div class="column">Column 3</div> </div>

And here’s how it would look:

CSS components

Bulma comes with a wide range of CSS components that you can use to style your website or web application. These components include buttons, forms, menus, modals, tabs, skeleton loaders, and more:

<head> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/[email protected]/css/bulma.min.css"> </head> <body> <section class="section"> <div class="container is-max-desktop"> <h1 class="title">Contact Form</h1> <form> <div class="field"> <label class="label">Name</label> <div class="control"> <input class="input" type="text" placeholder="Enter your name"> </div> </div> <div class="field"> <label class="label">Email</label> <div class="control"> <input class="input" type="email" placeholder="Enter your email"> </div> </div> <div class="field"> <label class="label">Message</label> <div class="control"> <textarea class="textarea" placeholder="Enter your message"></textarea> </div> </div> <div class="field"> <div class="control"> <button class="button is-primary">Submit</button> </div> </div> </form> </div> </section> </body>

You can view the CodePen preview here:

See the Pen Creating a form with Bulma CSS by Timonwa Akintokun (@timonwa)

on CodePen.

Customizable

Bulma is highly customizable, so you can easily modify its styles to match your brand or design requirements. All of its components are styled using Sass variables and CSS variables, which you can easily override.

Theming

Bulma provides two default themes: light and dark. However, if you’re looking for something more personalized, you have the option to create your own custom themes by adding CSS variables to the CSS or Sass files.

Dark mode support

Bulma offers support for dark mode, a popular theme choice for many websites. This feature allows users to switch to a darker color scheme that is easier on the eyes, particularly when viewing websites in low-light environments. Additionally, users can customize their website’s theme by selecting from various color options or manually setting their preferences.

Use cases for Bulma

Here are some practical cases where web developers can use Bulma CSS:

Ecommerce websites : Bulma CSS can be used to build ecommerce websites that are mobile-friendly and responsive. It offers a variety of components, such as buttons, forms, cards, and skeleton loaders that can be used to create a seamless user experience

: Bulma CSS can be used to build ecommerce websites that are mobile-friendly and responsive. It offers a variety of components, such as buttons, forms, cards, and skeleton loaders that can be used to create a seamless user experience Corporate websites Bulma CSS can be used to create professional-looking corporate websites. It provides various CSS classes, typography, and layout options to create an attractive yet functional website

Bulma CSS can be used to create professional-looking corporate websites. It provides various CSS classes, typography, and layout options to create an attractive yet functional website Landing pages : Bulma CSS is an excellent choice for creating landing pages optimized for conversions. It provides a variety of components, such as modals, forms, and buttons

: Bulma CSS is an excellent choice for creating landing pages optimized for conversions. It provides a variety of components, such as modals, forms, and buttons Web applications: Bulma CSS can be used to build responsive and mobile-friendly web applications. It provides a range of components, such as tabs, accordions, and pagination that can be used to create a user-friendly interface

Comparing Bulma with Tailwind, Bootstrap, and Chakra UI

There are many CSS frameworks other than Bulma with their own strengths and ideal use cases. Let’s dive into various points of comparison to help you better understand and assess the similarities and differences between Bulma and alternatives like Tailwind, Bootstrap, and Chakra UI.

Learning curve

Bulma CSS : Relatively simple learning curve due to intuitive class names and straightforward documentation

: Relatively simple learning curve due to intuitive class names and straightforward documentation Tailwind CSS : Steeper learning curve due to extensive use of utility classes, requiring time to master and understand practical usage

: Steeper learning curve due to extensive use of utility classes, requiring time to master and understand practical usage Bootstrap : Moderate learning curve with comprehensive documentation and resources available

: Moderate learning curve with comprehensive documentation and resources available Chakra UI: Moderate learning curve focusing on accessibility and theming, supported by clear documentation

Documentation and resources

Bulma CSS : Bulma offers comprehensive documentation with examples, tutorials, and guides to help developers get started quickly

: Bulma offers comprehensive documentation with examples, tutorials, and guides to help developers get started quickly Tailwind CSS : Tailwind CSS provides extensive documentation, including video tutorials, official plugins, UI kits, and vibrant community contributing resources and guides

: Tailwind CSS provides extensive documentation, including video tutorials, official plugins, UI kits, and vibrant community contributing resources and guides Bootstrap : Bootstrap features extensive documentation with numerous resources, tutorials, themes, and support forums to assist developers at all levels

: Bootstrap features extensive documentation with numerous resources, tutorials, themes, and support forums to assist developers at all levels Chakra UI: Chakra UI is well-documented, focusing on accessibility and theming support, providing resources and guides for developers to create accessible and visually appealing interfaces

Performance

Bulma CSS : Bulma is lightweight and efficient, but it may not be as optimized for utility classes as Tailwind CSS, which could result in slightly larger CSS file sizes

: Bulma is lightweight and efficient, but it may not be as optimized for utility classes as Tailwind CSS, which could result in slightly larger CSS file sizes Tailwind CSS : Tailwind CSS is highly optimized for utility classes, allowing for precise styling without needing custom CSS. However, this can sometimes result in larger CSS file sizes

: Tailwind CSS is highly optimized for utility classes, allowing for precise styling without needing custom CSS. However, this can sometimes result in larger CSS file sizes Bootstrap : Bootstrap offers a moderate file size and is optimized for performance, with built-in utilities for common design patterns. It strikes a balance between utility and performance

: Bootstrap offers a moderate file size and is optimized for performance, with built-in utilities for common design patterns. It strikes a balance between utility and performance Chakra UI: Chakra UI is optimized for performance, focusing on accessibility and a comprehensive component library

Customization

Bulma CSS : It offers customization by editing its CSS/Sass files and theming support

: It offers customization by editing its CSS/Sass files and theming support Tailwind CSS : Highly customizable with extensive utility classes, enabling rapid prototyping and extensive customization

: Highly customizable with extensive utility classes, enabling rapid prototyping and extensive customization Bootstrap : Provides customization through variables and mixins, allowing modification of colors, fonts, and other design aspects

: Provides customization through variables and mixins, allowing modification of colors, fonts, and other design aspects Chakra UI: Highly customizable with theming support and a prop-based API, enabling easy customization of components

Features

Bulma CSS : Known for being modular and responsive, it provides a flexible foundation for creating modern web pages

: Known for being modular and responsive, it provides a flexible foundation for creating modern web pages Tailwind CSS : This stands out because it offers many “utility classes” that allow web developers to quickly create and customize web pages without needing to write extra CSS

: This stands out because it offers many “utility classes” that allow web developers to quickly create and customize web pages without needing to write extra CSS Bootstrap : Famous for its pre-designed components and inbuilt utilities, allowing developers to create consistent and feature-rich designs

: Famous for its pre-designed components and inbuilt utilities, allowing developers to create consistent and feature-rich designs Chakra UI: Designed to be accessible and easy to use. It offers a library of components that are consistent with design systems

Accessibility

Bulma CSS : Basic accessibility features may require additional customization for specific standards

: Basic accessibility features may require additional customization for specific standards Tailwind CSS : Includes accessibility features in utility classes, but developers must ensure proper HTML semantics

: Includes accessibility features in utility classes, but developers must ensure proper HTML semantics Bootstrap : Prioritizes accessibility with built-in features and guidelines, including ARIA roles and keyboard navigation

: Prioritizes accessibility with built-in features and guidelines, including ARIA roles and keyboard navigation Chakra UI: Strong emphasis on accessibility with built-in features and guidelines, ensuring accessible designs

Community

Bulma CSS : Bulma has an active community with a decent-sized user base that provides contributions, support, and resources

: Bulma has an active community with a decent-sized user base that provides contributions, support, and resources Tailwind CSS : Tailwind CSS boasts a large and rapidly growing community with extensive resources, plugins, and support available

: Tailwind CSS boasts a large and rapidly growing community with extensive resources, plugins, and support available Bootstrap : Bootstrap has a massive community with extensive documentation, support forums, resources, and themes, making it highly accessible to developers

: Bootstrap has a massive community with extensive documentation, support forums, resources, and themes, making it highly accessible to developers Chakra UI: Chakra UI has a growing community focusing on accessibility and design systems, offering support and resources for developers

Summary table

Feature Bulma CSS Tailwind CSS Bootstrap Chakra UI Learning curve Relatively simple learning curve with intuitive class names Steeper learning curve due to extensive utility classes Moderate learning curve with extensive documentation Moderate learning curve with focus on accessibility and theming Documentation and resources Comprehensive documentation with examples and tutorials Extensive documentation, including video tutorials, official plugins, and UI kits Extensive documentation with numerous resources, tutorials, and themes Well-documented with focus on accessibility and theming support Performance Lightweight and efficient, but not as optimized for utility as Tailwind Highly optimized for utility classes, but can result in larger CSS file size Moderate file size, optimized for performance with built-in utilities Optimized for performance with built-in theming and component library Customization Highly customizable with variables with theming support Highly customizable with utility classes Customizable through variables and Sass mixins Highly customizable with theming support and prop-based API Features Modular components and responsive design Extensive utility classes for rapid prototyping Comprehensive set of components and built-in utilities Accessible component library with focus on design systems Accessibility Accessibility features may require additional customization Accessibility features built into utility classes Accessibility features built into components Strong focus on accessibility with inbuilt features and guidelines Community Active community with a decent-sized user base and contributions Large and rapidly growing community with extensive resources and plugins Massive community with extensive documentation, support, and resources Growing community with focus on accessibility and design systems

Overall, each CSS framework offers its own strengths and caters to different preferences and project requirements. Developers should evaluate their specific needs and priorities when choosing a framework for their projects.

Conclusion

Bulma CSS is a lightweight and modern CSS framework that simplifies frontend development by providing customizable, responsive, and pre-designed UI elements. It’s easy to use and has a shallow learning curve, making it an excellent choice for beginners.

Bulma’s strengths lie in its performance, ease of use, and community support. However, it might not be the best choice for highly customized designs or projects that require a lot of JavaScript functionality.

Overall, Bulma is a powerful and versatile framework that can help you create beautiful, responsive, and modern websites.