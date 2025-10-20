Why third-party integrations break in React 19 — And how to future-proof them

useEffectEvent: Goodbye to stale closure headaches
Discover why the useEffectEvent Hook is important, how to use it effectively, and how it compares to useRef.
Shadcn CLI 3.0 takes component management to a new level. With namespaced registries, private access, and AI-powered discovery, it’s now faster and smarter to build React UIs.
Zod’s flexibility comes at a cost. This article breaks down why Zod is slower than AOT-compiled validators like Typia, and how to fix it with a build-time optimization that brings production-grade performance.
Discover what’s new in The Replay, LogRocket’s newsletter for dev and engineering leaders, in the October 15th issue.
Hey there, want to help make our blog better?
Join LogRocket’s Content Advisory Board. You’ll help inform the type of content we create and get access to exclusive meetups, social accreditation, and swag.Sign up now