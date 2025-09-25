Why I never skip prototyping anymore before design handoffs

Vibe coding lets you describe an app in plain language and watch AI build it for you. Here’s how I created two micro-apps — a form-filling extension and a X trend finder —that cut my daily workload in half.
See how unifying screens in a trading platform redesign halved task time and how you can use the same UX principles in your product.
Empty states don’t have to be dead ends. See how Slack, Pinterest, Dropbox, and Duolingo turned blank screens into engaging UX moments and learn how you can too.
Paying for UX research participants is out and for good reason. In this guide, I’ll walk you through three smarter, cost-effective ways to recruit participants, their pros and cons, and how to make them work for your team.