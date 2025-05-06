How to work on great products in low UX maturity environments

If your organization overlooks UX research, does not prioritize usability, or treats design as decoration, you might be working in a low UX maturity environment.

Low UX maturity refers to organizations with a limited understanding, appreciation, or integration of user experience design. In these settings, UX is often undervalued, misunderstood, or treated as an afterthought rather than a critical part of product development.

I’ve been there.

There was a time I questioned my existence as a designer. It all started when I had taken on a new role as the only designer at a company that seemed excited to have someone focus on UX. But it didn’t take long to realize the role wasn’t what I expected.

I’ve heard some fellow designers in other orgs complain that they were not even noticed and experiencing it myself was quite different from just hearing it from other people, the product manager made most of the design decisions, there was no room for user research, and the attitude across the team was that we already knew what users needed.

Sometimes, the developers’ opinions on UX were prioritized over mine, maybe because they were hired before me, or maybe because no one really understood what UX was supposed to bring to the table. Either way, it became clear I was in a low UX maturity environment — and I had no choice but to make it work.

If you’re a designer working in a similar situation, this article is for you. I’ll walk you through how to recognize when you’re in a low UX maturity environment because acknowledging it is the first step toward working smarter and building real influence, even when the odds are stacked against you, and then I’ll talk about how you can thrive in such organizations.

How to know if you are in a low UX maturity org

First of all, let’s look at what UX maturity means.

UX maturity refers to how well an organization understands, values, and integrates user-centered design into its processes and decision-making. The more mature the company, the more embedded UX is in its culture and product strategy.

Stages of UX maturity

Here’s a quick summary of the six common stages:

Absent — UX doesn’t exist, and no one seems to notice. No roles, no research, and no say in product decisions Limited — (This was where I found myself) *UX exists, but barely. It’s treated like decoration — scattered, reactive, and often ignored Emerging — The organization is starting to care, but things are messy. There’s interest in UX, but no consistent process yet Structured — There’s a system, and some teams follow it well. Others? Not so much. It’s a work in progress Integrated — UX is part of the workflow. Teams collaborate, and user insights regularly shape decisions User-centric — UX leads the charge. The company listens to users, and design drives both product and business strategy

Stages 1 and 2 are regarded as low UX maturity organisations. If you’re in one of these, it likely feels like:

You’re the only designer, constantly explaining what UX even is

There’s no budget, time, or interest in user research

You’re brought in too late — usually just to “make it pretty”

PMs or devs make all the decisions, often without involving you

Your input is sidelined, questioned, or simply ignored

Ways to thrive in low UX maturity environments

Thriving in a low UX maturity organization often means stepping into the role of a design evangelist — someone who consistently advocates for the value of design, even when no one’s asking for it.

It’s not always about giving big talks or pushing a design agenda. Sometimes, being a design evangelist means leading by example — showing how thoughtful design improves outcomes, even in small ways.

Most companies may not care deeply about UX by name, but they care about business growth — and good UX drives that. You don’t have to win them over with UX jargon. Instead, win them over with outcomes.

Here are five practical ways to do that:

1. Start with small, quick wins

Trying to make big design changes in a low maturity org? Don’t be surprised if no one listens. Instead of trying to reinvent the whole product, look for areas where you can make a clear, immediate impact. For me, that started with a minor tweak to our onboarding form, which was as small as just reducing the number of fields on the onboarding screen.

It sounds simple, but the result was a noticeable drop in user drop-offs during onboarding. What I understood was that small wins like that would make the organization pay more attention. One little improvement can create a ripple effect.

The key is to find things that don’t need multiple layers of approval or weeks of back and forth. When you start creating visible value in small doses, people start to listen. And that’s how you make your first move in a low UX maturity space.

2. Visualize the impact of your work

Data talks. In environments where UX isn’t fully understood, you can build credibility by showing tangible results. I started using simple before-and-after mockups to show how our designs had improved, and I paired those visuals with data from product analytics whenever possible.

Now, it is possible you may not have access to robust analytics, but you can still gather informal data, one way by asking your support team for common user complaints, or track usability patterns using screen recordings. Share those findings in a clear, digestible way.

For example, after updating a navigation flow, I shared this:

Before — 3 out of 5 users failed to locate a feature on their first try

After — 4 out of 5 users found it in less than 10 seconds

Even rough metrics like that make a difference.

3. Speak their language

Low maturity organizations often don’t speak the language of design, but they do understand growth, retention, and speed. Frame your UX insights in a way that aligns with business goals. Show how your work reduces support tickets, increases conversions, or improves activation.

Once I stopped using terms like “heuristic evaluation” and instead said things like “this will help reduce customer churn,” people listened. Why? Because now, UX wasn’t a nice-to-have. I made it feel like it is part of the business strategy, and it is.

4. Build trust through consistency

In such environments, UX is often seen as unpredictable or unnecessary. One way to shift that perception is by being consistent: deliver on time and communicate frequently.

You can start by sending short Loom videos that explain your design decisions. Keep them brief, like 2–3 minutes, just to help stakeholders quickly understand what you’re doing and why it matters.

Doing that consistently can turn into trust. I did that along with other things mentioned, and over time, I was brought into conversations earlier. I started getting asked for input before features were finalized.

5. Document everything (and share it)

Finally, treat every small win, every user complaint, and every micro-improvement as part of your UX case study.

There was a time in an org I worked for with low UX maturity, I maintained a simple dashboard to track UX challenges, experiments, user quotes, and outcome metrics. I used Trello for this, but tools like Notion, or even a shared Google Sheet, work just as well — whatever helps you stay consistent and makes your thinking visible to others.

Weeks later, when leadership began reconsidering their approach to UX, I already had a full body of evidence ready.

Documenting your work isn’t just about record-keeping; it’s about preparing for the moment when the organization is finally ready to mature. And when they are, you’ll be ready to lead.

Conclusion

Working in a low UX maturity environment can be isolating. It’s easy to feel like no one values what you bring to the table. But you’re not powerless.

By focusing on small wins, using the language stakeholders understand, and embedding yourself into existing workflows, you can slowly shift perceptions. You can earn trust, build influence, and start creating better user experiences — even when the odds seem stacked against you.

Even in low-maturity environments, you can track simple UX success signals to show progress over time, such as:

Task completion rate — How many users successfully complete key actions (like signing up, checking out, or submitting a form)

— How many users successfully complete key actions (like signing up, checking out, or submitting a form) Time on task — How quickly users can complete important tasks without getting stuck

— How quickly users can complete important tasks without getting stuck User-reported friction points — Notes from support tickets, sales calls, or casual conversations highlighting pain points

— Notes from support tickets, sales calls, or casual conversations highlighting pain points User feedback quotes — Positive or negative comments collected during usability tests, interviews, or live chats

These lightweight metrics don’t require a full research team — just consistency, observation, and a little creative hustle.

Remember — maturity isn’t just about the company. It’s also about how you choose to show up in the face of resistance.

You’re not trying to overhaul the culture overnight. But with time, these efforts can lay the foundation for a more mature UX practice — one that starts with you.

And you’re not just surviving. You’re leading change.