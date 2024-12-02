Design process checklist for icons: Where to begin and more

Icons are everywhere in the digital space — so much so that you’ve likely interacted with a few, even getting to this website to read this blog.

Think of the search icon you used to find this article or the bookmark icon you’ll tap to save the blog for later.

As a UX designer, you know that icons form one of the most basic elements of a digital UI.

Picture opening a website and seeing “Hamburger Menu” written out instead of the familiar three-line icon. You’d lose screen space — which is especially precious for mobile devices.

Icons, thus, are more than just decorative elements. They serve important functions like enhancing usability, improving the UX, and communicating the meaning of a user action quickly — all the while adding to the visual appeal of a UI.

In this blog, I’ll share my design process checklist for icons.

Ooh, and I’ve also left a link to download the PDF version of this checklist so you can use it later.

Step 1: Define the purpose and requirements of the icon

If you think designing an icon begins with opening Adobe Illustrator, Figma, or any design tool, you’re mistaken.

The real first step is to understand the product and its purpose. Think of whether you’re designing for a website, a mobile app, or some other device.

Think along the lines of:

What action should the icon communicate? — Ask yourself to clarify the function of the icon in the product. It could be used for search, navigation, or user settings. Defining this ensures the icon effectively represents its intended purpose

— Ask yourself to clarify the function of the icon in the product. It could be used for search, navigation, or user settings. Defining this ensures the icon effectively represents its intended purpose Where will the icon appear, and how will it look? — This question should help figure out how the icon will connect to the context and brand style of the product

Without carefully analyzing the purpose and requirements of the icon, you risk designing something mismatched — like a health-related icon for a fintech-focused product. And skipping this step could lead to icons that look great but fail to meet functional or contextual needs. You’ll end up with confused users.

Step 2: Research and gather inspiration

At this stage, we still haven’t opened any design tools, and there’s a good reason for that.

User research is essential before sketching or designing anything. Research provides the foundation for creating modern, relatable icons that align with user expectations and brand identity.

Think of answers to questions like:

What are the trends influencing icon design right now? — Knowing current trends ensures your icons feel fresh, relevant, and familiar. I tend to explore creative communities like Pinterest, Dribbble, and Behance for inspiration on trending styles and techniques

— Knowing current trends ensures your icons feel fresh, relevant, and familiar. I tend to explore creative communities like Pinterest, Dribbble, and Behance for inspiration on trending styles and techniques How are competitors designing similar icons? — Study your competitors and observe how similar brands design their icons. Identify common patterns to maintain familiarity while spotting opportunities to make your design unique

Gather all your research, design inspirations, and references into a mood board. This visual collection will clarify your creative direction and ensure consistency.

Remember that icons that ignore trends or fail to align with user expectations can feel outdated or disconnected from the product’s goals.

Step 3: Conceptualize and sketch initial ideas

Design vision is the blueprint of success.

Now that defining the icon’s purpose and gathering inspiration is out of the way, it’s time to start envisioning — but not with design tools just yet.

The third step in my design process checklist for icons involves sketching out your ideas and exploring variations. I suggest using a pen and paper to feel free with your sketch.

Ask yourself these questions:

What style suits the icon’s purpose? — You should consider if the icon should be outline-based, filled, abstract, or realistic. Experiment with different icon design styles to see which one best aligns with the product’s tone and user expectations. Abstract icons might suit a modern, tech-savvy app, and realistic icons could work for a more traditional app

— You should consider if the icon should be outline-based, filled, abstract, or realistic. Experiment with different icon design styles to see which one best aligns with the product’s tone and user expectations. Abstract icons might suit a modern, tech-savvy app, and realistic icons could work for a more traditional app How many variations can you sketch? — Create a wide variety of thumbnail sketches. Quick, low-fidelity prototype drawings that capture different concepts, just like how I sketch these notification bells in the image below

Skipping the sketching phase could lead to rushed, uninspired designs. Iterating on paper ensures you explore multiple directions before refining.

Step 4: Create digital vector designs

Steps 1 through 3 on this design process checklist for icons should’ve been smooth. And now, finally, you can open your design software and start creating the digital vector version of our icon.

There are now two things to do — figuring out which design software to use and how and understanding grid principles for creating icon designs.

Figma, Adobe Illustrator, and Sketch are my personal go-to’s due to their versatility and precision. Each offers unique features tailored to different workflows, so choosing one that aligns with your requirements and expertise is essential.

Step 5: Refine for consistency and usability

At this step of the design process checklist for icons, the focus is to be on ensuring consistency and usability.

Ensure that all icons in your set follow the same principles — consistent line weight, corner radius, and proportions. Test the icon at multiple sizes to see how it looks at small resolutions, ensuring it remains recognizable and clear.

Gather feedback from team members or users. Ask if they can identify the icon’s purpose instantly. Adjust based on their input.

Inconsistent icons or those that fail usability tests can confuse users and harm the overall interface.

Step 6: Choose colors and test for accessibility

For consistent icon colors, follow your brand guidelines for color choice. For example, if the brand uses blue for interactive elements, ensure the icon complements this.

Plus, use WCAG guidelines to ensure your icon has sufficient contrast for all users, even those with visual impairments.

Remember that inaccessible icons can exclude users and negatively impact the user experience.

Step 7: Export and optimize for different formats

With the design ready, it’s time to export the icon. It’s a quick three-step process:

Export the icon in SVG format for web use and PNG for bitmap displays. These formats ensure the icon remains crisp at any size

Optimize file sizes. Compress the files so they load quickly without losing quality. Figma provides options for this

Organize exports. Keep your files organized in folders based on size and format

Poorly optimized icons can lead to slow-loading interfaces and inconsistent displays across devices.

Step 8: Review and gather feedback

The final step before handing off the design is to review everything!

Conduct usability tests to see how real users interact with your icon. Does it clearly represent the action or idea? Gathering feedback will let you know if the purpose and requirements of the icons are met.

See if the icon set is cohesive, recognizable, and user-centered. Make any final tweaks based on feedback.

A final feedback round ensures your icons are ready to guide users intuitively through the product.

Conclusion

That’s my step-by-step design process checklist for icons, which is downloadable here.

Well-designed icons make it easier for users to find their way around your interface and add a touch of polish to your overall design.

Plus, they help tie everything together, making your interface not just intuitive but also memorable. With a little extra attention to detail, your icons can do so much more than look good — they can truly elevate the user experience.