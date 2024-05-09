What’s a design language? And how do you actually find yours?

Ever felt like you’re scratching an itch that just won’t go away? You know, those frustrating moments when your design feels disjointed, your users are confused, and you’re left wondering where it all went wrong?

Well, guess what? A great design language might just be the soothing balm you’ve been searching for.

What is a design language?

At its core, a design language is the cohesive system of visual and interaction elements that define a product’s personality and guide its users through the digital landscape. It’s like the grammar and vocabulary of your product’s user interface, shaping how users perceive and interact with it.

Take mobile apps, for instance. Every element — from the colors and typography to the buttons and animations — speaks a language that communicates your brand’s identity and values. Just like how words come together to form sentences, these design elements come together to create meaningful experiences for your users.

Now that we understand what a design language is, let’s talk about why it’s crucial to find yours.

Why you need a design language

Imagine you’re navigating through a website, and with each click, you’re greeted by a mishmash of styles and layouts. One screen is sleek and modern, while the next feels outdated and cluttered. You’re left feeling disoriented and frustrated, wondering if you’ve stumbled into a digital funhouse. I can’t be the only one still traumatized by those early 2000s lime green backgrounds!

Having a cohesive design language is like having a compass. It provides users with a sense of familiarity and predictability, making it easier for them to navigate and understand your product — the big companies like Microsoft and Google do this really well. Consistency breeds trust, and trust breeds loyalty — two invaluable commodities in the competitive landscape of user experience.

To really get my point across, let’s shift our thinking to the absence of a design language, and how it can have dire consequences. Imagine if every time you interacted with a product, it felt like stepping into a parallel universe. Buttons are scattered haphazardly, colors clash like bitter enemies, and navigating through the interface feels like solving a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded. No one wants that! Users are left feeling confused and frustrated, ultimately abandoning ship in search of greener pastures.

Now that we understand the importance of having a design language, let’s talk about how to find yours. I’ll share my personal journey of discovering my design language, sprinkled with some tips on how you can find yours:

How to find your design language

I remember when I tried starting my own brand, Freckle Creative Co. I started out as a wide-eyed web designer, eager to leave my mark on the digital world.

But as I delved deeper into the vast sea of design trends and styles, I found myself drowning in indecision and uncertainty. Should I embrace the sleek minimalism of flat design, or indulge in the nostalgic warmth of skeuomorphism?

The possibilities seemed endless, and yet I felt like a ship without a compass, adrift in a sea of pixels. I didn’t know what Freckle Creative Co would look like.

It wasn’t until I took a step back and reflected on my own values and design philosophy that I began to find my voice. I asked myself, “What message do I want to convey through my designs?” “What emotions do I want to evoke in my users?” These introspective questions served as the foundations of my design language: a harmonious blend of simplicity, clarity, and human-centeredness.

Tips to find your own design language

So, you’ve heard my story. How can you find your own design language? Here are some tips based on my experience:

Soul searching

Take the time to introspect and define your design principles and values. Really ask yourself, “What matters most to you as a designer?” Let these values guide your design decisions and serve as the foundation for your design language.

Study the masters

Take inspiration from established designers and design systems, but don’t just copy blindly — you’re unique and that’s a good thing! Analyze what makes their design language successful and how you can adapt it to suit your own style. For instance, I really loved Apple’s simplicity.

Iterate and refine

Design is an iterative process, so don’t be afraid to experiment and refine your design language over time. Solicit feedback from users and stakeholders, and be willing to make adjustments as needed. Remember, Rome wasn’t built in a day — your design language will evolve and grow with time.

A good example of this lies within the evolution of logos. A lot of companies have moved towards a more simplistic approach, eliminating Serif typefaces and retro color palettes adapting to a more modern audience:

Take it from an expert: Apple’s Jony Ive

Let’s talk about someone who’s like the rockstar of design, Jony Ive, the former Chief Design Officer at Apple. You’ve probably seen his work without even realizing it, because it’s everywhere — from the sleek iPhone in your pocket to the elegant MacBook on your desk.

What makes Ive’s design language so darn impressive? Well, imagine your favorite tech gadget stripped down to its simplest, most beautiful form. That’s Ive’s signature style right there. He’s all about clean lines, minimalistic vibes, and using the fanciest materials around, giving every Apple product that wow factor.

But here’s the real magic, everything he creates feels like it was made just for you.

Whether it’s swiping through your iPhone or typing on your MacBook, every interaction feels like a breeze, thanks to Ive’s obsession with making things easy and delightful to use. The key to great user experiences!

And it’s not just about the gadgets — it’s about the entire Apple experience. From the moment you unbox your shiny new toy to the seamless way it syncs with your other devices, Ive’s design language creates a world where everything just works together beautifully.

To really delve into his mind and why he made the decisions he did, I highly recommend reading his book Jony Ive: The Genius Behind Apple’s Greatest Products. Personally, I think it should be a must-have on every UXer’s bookshelf:

Tutorial: Make your personal style

Feeling inspired yet? Great, because now it’s time to roll up your sleeves and start crafting your own design language. Don’t worry if you’re feeling intimidated — we’re in this together, and I’m here to guide you every step of the way.

Step 1: Define your brand identity

Before you can create a design language, you need to have a clear understanding of your brand identity. What values and emotions do you want to convey through your design?

Define your brand personality, tone, and visual style to serve as the foundation for your design language.

Hot tip: I find creating a moodboard really helps guide your visual style!

Step 2: Establish design principles

Once you have a solid understanding of your brand identity, it’s time to establish some design principles. These are like the guides, or rules, that will inform your design decisions and ensure consistency across your product. Think about things like typography, color palette, iconography, and motion design.

Hot tip: Sometimes it can take a while to establish good principles. Don’t get caught up, it’s okay to take a break and come back to them.

Step 3: Create a style guide

Now that you have your design principles in place, it’s time to create a style guide. This document will serve as a reference for your design team, outlining all of the visual and interaction design patterns that make up your design language. Include things like color swatches, typography guidelines, icon sets, and UI components.

Hot tip: There are some really great style guides out there, some more in-depth than others. Start small and expand as you go.

Step 4: Iterate and refine

As we know now, design is an iterative process, so don’t be afraid to experiment and refine your design language over time. I guarantee you will get feedback from users and stakeholders, so be willing to make adjustments as needed.

Conclusion

I want to leave you with a final thought, “it’s never too late to create your own design language”. Whether you’re just starting out on your UX/UI journey or you’re a seasoned veteran looking to refresh your approach, the path to finding your design language is always open.

Remember, your design language is a reflection of who you are as a designer and what you stand for as a brand. It’s the culmination of your values, your experiences, and your creative vision distilled into a cohesive system of visual and interaction elements.

Don’t be afraid to take that first step, and don’t overthink it. Embrace the process of self-discovery, experimentation, and iteration. Trust in your instincts, but also be open to feedback and collaboration. And above all, be patient with yourself — Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither is a design language (can you tell I love that quote?).